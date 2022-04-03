Finance
Auto Insurance and How Green Cars Mean Cheap
Some groups of people are saying that we are killing our planet by not protecting the environment and by using up all of its resources faster than they can replenish themselves. The situation with our environment has many people talking about what should be done about the situation. It affects us all in the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat. There are many people who do not want to give up their cushy lifestyles and are too lazy to actually be a part of the growing population that does care and wants to do something to try to help by protecting the environment any way they can and help make our planet a better and healthier place to live. These people are thinking ahead about the future of our children and how this problem will affect them. No parent wants their child to grow up and be faced with conditions worse than they are today. Consumer demands are growing very fast in this area so business and industry are trying to find ways to help people benefit from living an environment free from toxins. Auto insurance companies are encouraging people to change their lifestyle to become more eco-friendly. Many insurance companies are providing cheaper auto insurance for insured drivers who purchase green cars. Current research indicates that auto owners are becoming more and more likely to purchase a green car than they were in the past because of the high cost.
With the continuing rising cost of gasoline people are now choosing green cars because of their lower emission because it will save them money on gasoline. Lower emissions will also result in less carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide being released into the atmosphere. This means we could be breathing cleaner air which is good for us and it also slows down global warning which is good the atmosphere.
By auto insurance companies lowering insurance rates and providing more discounts for drivers who purchase these energy efficient autos, the auto insurance companies are making it easier for these people to purchase a hybrid as they are still very expensive because they are still new to the market.
Research has shown that people who drive hybrids are a lower risk of getting involved in an auto accident. Because they care about things such as the health of the earth they are also more likely to be a more responsible and less reckless driver. Insurance companies see these people as being more sensible in other areas of their lives since they care so much about the environment.
Basically, auto insurance companies are rewarding people who drive low emission autos by offering them discounts on their auto insurance premium. Also, most auto insurance companies have set up some sort of carbon off-setting program. This means that they take a percentage of the price of the auto insurance policy and give the money to carbon-offsetting projects such as projects involved in the planting of trees, supporting recycling projects, educating people on the subject, and many other eco-projects.
The auto insurance company may even offer extra incentives to drivers if they utilize recycled car parts for repairs or recycling their auto if it is totaled due to an auto accident. As you can see by the information above, there are many ways of helping the environment while helping yourself as well.
4 Factual Determinants of Insurance Premiums
Without any shadow of doubt, insurance is an important mechanism that succors the individuals, states and the nation at large. You ought to or might have been maintaining one or more policies because of the peace of mind, confidence and security against financial losses that insurance proffered. Then, let me ask this question. Have you ever taken the pain of knowing the nitty-gritty of the premium you paid to the Underwriters annually, whether it’s reasonable or otherwise? The purpose of this article is to bring you to the limelight and be acquitted with the composition of the premium you paid.
Risk premium: Anyway, insurance is all about risk and in order to rate a risk appropriately the underwriter must know the degree of exposure of that property to a particular risk. So that portion of the premium that is allocated to the risk element of the cover is refers to as risk premium which accounted for about 50% of the total premium.
Expense loading: Based on the literary meaning of expenses. This is the apportionment that covers the expenses of the insurance companies like overhead, lighting and heating, rents, staff salaries etc. Conservatively, this will accounted for about 25% of the premium paid to the insurers.
Profit loading: Insurance like any other business operates on the principle of profit centre. To this end, they are in business to make an increasing profit on annual basis. Borne on this fact, the underwriter put this into consideration in charging their premium. The profit element is about 15% of the premium chargeable.
Contingency loading: As you are fully aware that the financial market is dizzy and highly volatile. And to make the situation worst, here come the issue of global economic meltdown that ravaged the whole world. Guess what, insurers behave like a seer (prophet) that is they subjected their businesses to reasonable foreseeability. That part of the premium that is used to cushion the effect of bad wealth or unfavourable business year(s) is referred to as contingency loading.
Here you are, ‘am sure you are no more a novice on factors that constitute the determination of office premium. Have a good day and see you again, your insurance intelligence is my concern.
Reduce Your Health Insurance Deductible to $100 for Accidents
Almost everyone can see the logic of carrying a high-deductible health insurance plan to protect against the major unexpected expenses. Yet a high deductible can make some people a little nervous. Even a short trip to the emergency room to get stitches can cost several hundred dollars. If you break your leg skiing, the cost could quickly run into thousands of dollars.
Fortunately for people with these concerns, inexpensive supplemental accident plans are available which can reduce your deductible to just $100.
Though any type of medical expense can sneak up on you, most chronic illnesses provide clues long before they get serious. If you’re overweight, if you have digestive issues, or if you have a difficult time climbing a flight of stairs, you’re aware that you have health concerns long before your doctor or insurance company knows. But nothing sneaks up on you faster than an accident.
How Accident Plans Work An accident plan won’t pay a penny if you get sick, but if you have an accident and go to the doctor, emergency medical clinic, hospital emergency room, or even if you’re admitted to the hospital, they’ll cover 100% up to the set limit after a $100 deductible.
Some insurance companies offer these as options with their plans, or you can purchase an accident plan separately. These stand-alone accident plans will pay up to $5,000 or $10,000. And they are very reasonably priced, ranging from $32/month for the $5,000 plan for an individual, to $42 for a $10,000 plan for a family.
How Accident Plans can Work with Your HSA Having an accident plan can be a great way to buffer the risk that comes with a high-deductible health insurance plan. Let’s say you have a $5,000 deductible on your HSA plan, and it then pays 100%. In that case, you may want to consider adding a $5,000 accident plan to your coverage. If you were to have an accident that led to an emergency room bill of $800, you would only be responsible for $100.
If you were to have a very major accident that required hospitalization, your accident plan would pay $5,000 after you paid the first $100. This would cover your deductible on your HSA plan, which would then pay 100%. Your exposure would only be $100.
Another money-saving strategy you may want to consider is raising the deductible on your HSA (which will lower your premium), and adding an accident plan.
You Will Have to Undergo Some Driving Lessons Before You Are Allowed to Drive a Car on the Road
To anticipate spending too much money on medical expenses and car repair, purchasing insurance coverage is a good idea. In the event of accident, other people can be in danger too. If you are at fault, other people who are involved in the accident may file lawsuits against you. This particular circumstance will direct auto insurance company to handle all the necessary requirements, for example providing a lawyer, paying court fees, etc.
Insurance company eliminates the hassles, so you will be able to do your everyday activities without worrying about the issues too much. Another reason is that driving without insurance is basically against the law, and there will be penalties for that. Please put in mind that penalties vary between states. The difference can only be in terms of specific details, as instructed by the DMV of your state. All states have the same penalties, but there are differences in the amount of fines, procedures to reinstate insurance, etc. Some of the most common penalties are briefly outlined below.
Driving Ban & Suspended Registration
If you are caught driving without valid insurance, you will be banned from driving and your vehicle’s registration will also be suspended. There is a very simple rule: if the car has no insurance, the vehicle has no plate as well. Commonly you have to turn in the vehicle’s plates to the local DMV. In certain states, such as in New York, car insurance must be provided by a licensed company, meaning your insurer has to be listed or licensed by New York State Department of Financial Services.
Every state has a local insurance department where you can obtain a list of licensed insurers. Please make sure you only purchase coverage from the listed car insurance companies to get valid proof of insurance. In New York, insurance coverage provided by any insurer from any other state will not be considered valid. It makes sense since every state has different details in traffic regulations. If you are driving without insurance, the New York State will suspend your vehicle’s registration until certain time period.
If registration suspension exceeds 90 days, your driver license will be suspended too, meaning you cannot drive any vehicle anymore until your driver license is reinstated. In New York, you have to pay a fee of $25 – $50 to reinstate the driver license. It is better to turn in your plates to the New York DMV before your insurance coverage ends; you will then get a receipt to proof that you already turned the plates in. This rule also applies even if your car is in the storage or parked at public road.
Car Gets Towed
Excluding New Hampshire, all states in the United States penalize uninsured drivers. However, each state implements different set of rules concerning the fines and other penalties. If you commit any traffic offense, your car will be pulled over and the officer will ask you to produce driver license, vehicle titles, and proof of insurance. You will be fined based on the offense. In most states, if you fail to produce proof of insurance, your car will be towed away and impounded.
Because you were driving the car when it was pulled over, you will be responsible for paying the storage fees and fines to get the car back. Depending on the state where you live, the total amount can be thousands of dollars. Considering you have to also purchase insurance before you can repossess the car, it is safe to say you will spend more money in addition to the fines and storage fees. Usually, you will need at least liability coverage to take the car back. However, if your driver license is suspended due to traffic offenses such as DUI (Driving under Influence) or other violations, you may have to take someone with a valid driver license.
You can bring the original insurance document, the copy of it, or simply fax it depending on the DMV. Please also make sure that you bring enough money to pay all the charges. Instead of paying thousands of dollars, it is best to purchase insurance coverage which is probably way less expensive. You can use online car insurance calculator to estimate the price of insurance policies from almost every insurer.
SR-22 Requirements
Once again, depending on the state where you live, proof of insurance can be in different forms. One of the most common is SR-22 document, which basically shows you have the least minimum liability requirement to be considered legal for driving. There are some situations where SR-22 is obligatory such as when you are caught for driving under influence, at fault in the event of accident, you commit too many traffic offenses, or having non-valid driver license.
If you are required to obtain an SR-22 document, you will have to maintain the minimum insurance requirement of the state in which the document is issued and keep the document for usually 3 years, even if you move to other states. If in any case your insurance lapses or is cancelled, your vehicle registration and driver license will be suspended again. SR-22 requirements can be different from state to state, but you can ask your local DMV or insurance company for more details.
Besides SR-22 document and insurance card issued by your insurer, there are two more valid proofs of insurance that you can use. In some states, the preferred form is electronic database sent by your insurer to the DMV. Even if your insurance company uses this procedure, you must always keep the insurance card with you as backup. It is worth mentioning that some people choose not to be insured, yet they use a different form of responsibility, which is a large amount of deposit. Surprisingly, many states allow people to use this form indeed.
There are two possible methods you can use if you choose not to purchase insurance policy from any company. First, you have to make large deposit but the amount varies depending on the state; it is usually from $25,000 to $100,000. Another way is to purchase or secure a bond with a surety company. The surety bond company should be an authorized one in your state. If you prefer to use one of those methods, please make sure to keep the certificate of bond or deposit with you.
Fines
The car is indeed yours after you purchase it, but you are not allowed to drive it on the road unless you also buy insurance coverage for it. The car should be covered by at least liability insurance before it can get to roadway. When you are pulled over due to any reason, the police officer will ask for insurance card or any other valid proof of insurance.
If you cannot produce it, you will receive a ticket in addition to the actual reason why you were pulled over in the first place. For example, if you are being stopped for speeding or driving in the wrong lane, and you are currently not insured, the tickets you receive will include all those offenses. Again, depending on the states, you will probably be able to dismiss the ‘driving without insurance’ ticket.
The other violations have been committed, and there is no way to dismiss the tickets. If you can produce the proof of insurance within the time period indicated on the ticket, this specific offense can be dismissed. This is possible only if you were actually insured at the traffic stop, yet for whatever reason you did not bring insurance card or any other proof of insurance. Based on this, even the best car insurance companies in the world will not be able to save you from the fines.
In case where you were not insured at all at the traffic stop, you have to deal with an exceptionally high fine. In Ontario, for example, the minimum fine for this offense is $5,000. According to NAIC (National Association of Insurance Commissioners), the exact amount varies by state, but it typically starts from $5,000 to $10,000. There is also a 25% surcharge added to the actual fee. Driving without insurance doesn’t make any sense, since you can get cheap auto insurance easily from many companies.
Jail Time
Jail time is usually for repeat offenses only. Uninsured driver will be put in jail for a maximum of 30 days depending on the situation. To make things worse, you still have to appear in court and pay the fines based on the offenses you committed. You will therefore are penalized with both penalties. Based on a study conducted by IRC (Insurance Research Council) in 2011, one out of seven drivers in United States is uninsured.
The main reason is that insurance policies are expensive, which is not a good excuse after all. If you do a little online research, you will find numerous websites providing car insurance estimate services for you free of charge. The websites usually access some of the most reputable insurers in the state and perform the estimation based on the personal data you provide such as age, car model, address, mileage, etc.
Such estimation will not be 100% accurate, but you can at least predict the actual amount you need to pay. If you won’t use independent estimator, you can ask for car insurance quotes from almost every company in the state. Those companies nowadays provide the quotes for free, and you can get it without buying their policies.
What happens if the other driver has no car insurance?
No Pay No Play
This is a relatively new penalty, and it is currently only implemented in 8 states across United States including Oregon, North Dakota, Alaska, Iowa, California, Michigan, Louisiana, and New Jersey. The law basically states that uninsured drivers are not allowed to receive compensations from insured drivers regardless who are at fault in the event of accidents. In Montana, for example, uninsured drivers are allowed to file a lawsuit against their insured counterparts to obtain compensation for non-economic damages.
With ‘no pay, no play’ law, uninsured drivers are prohibited from doing so because they basically are not providing the same benefits to others. In the simplest way, uninsured drivers are considered cheating on those who are insured. Those who do not have insurance will not be allowed to collect compensation for non-economic damages from other drivers who actually have insurance policies.
This can be a good idea, since there are cheap auto insurance quotes all over the market, and some people simply don’t want to purchase it even if it is against the law. The only way that uninsured drivers can file a lawsuit is when they pay large deductible (usually around $10,000). Only after that they can sue for property damage.
