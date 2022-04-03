News
Butler fueling Heat’s latest power play in Spoelstra’s rotation remix, given Sunday off vs. Raptors
The Miami Heat’s approach to depth at power forward has taken a decidedly unique turn. Then again, perhaps that was to be expected, considering coach Erik Spoelstra refuses to acknowledge he even utilizes a power forward.
As part of the Heat’s rotation remix that had them on a three-game winning streak going into Sunday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, Butler has been playing as the de facto backup power forward as part of Spoelstra’s move to greater spacing and shooting with his lineups.
That has shuffled Markieff Morris out of the primary mix and raised question about what will come next for Caleb Martin in his return from his calf injury.
“I’m comfortable with whatever position, quote, unquote, he puts me out there, with the individuals that I’m out there with,” said Butler who was held out of Sunday’s game on the second night of the Heat’s back-to-back set, with the team listing him with a toe bruise. “We just play good basketball, play the right way.”
Whatever the positional designation for Butler’s secondary role, after he opens at small forward alongside Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker, Spoelstra refuses to attach a label.
“It’s really hard for me to have that conversation with these antiquated labels, because I don’t see the game that way,” Spoelstra said for the second time since reworking his rotation. “We don’t design our game that way. It really is position-less.
“And I know that whole term has become such a cliché. Jimmy’s guarded one through four all season long. And his offensive role hasn’t changed at all with some of these tweaks in the rotation.”
To Spoelstra, it is about getting the most productive five-man units together, leaving to the players from there to sort out the approach.
“So I think it’s a little bit kind of conventional to say, ‘OK, he’s a four or whatever,’ ” Spoelstra said. “But I think it’s more like: Where’s the ball going and what is our spacing? That would be it.”
In moving Max Strus into the starting lineup and removing Butler earlier in games than the previous approach, it has had Butler returning to play as the nominal power forward alongside Dewayne Dedmon with the second unit, surrounded by shooters, such as Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, and space.
“If I had to sum it up, the last 10 days, that’s what we’ve really worked on,” Spoelstra said. “And then, when it’s going to Player A, it’s a little bit different when it’s Player B, Player C, Player D. And all these little nuances are different with your spacing and your actions and all the player movement. And that’s where we’ve tried to improve in that area.”
Spoelstra said a chameleon-like approach to the game has made the remix seamless to the skill set of Butler, who lately has even stepped up his 3-point game, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc in Saturday night’s 127-109 victory over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center, when Butler closed with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
“Jimmy’s versatility is supper unique, because of his size, his skill level, his athleticism and the fact that you can play him at anywhere on the floor,” Spoelstra said. “What we’re trying to do is just maximize that as much as we can, without labeling him at a position.”
Like Spoelstra, Butler said to put the positional designations aside, noting even that when cast at power forward, he still took the defensive assignment against Bulls wing DeMar DeRozan.
“I just hoop,” he said.
And then, a smile, as Butler noted how his latest outside success has particularly made him part of the remixed solution.
“I’m spacer,” he said. “I shoot threes.”
News
6 people injured in 4 separate shootings in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police on Sunday were investigating multiple shootings overnight that left six people injured in four separate incidents.
Police say two people are in custody.
The first shooting was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday when a man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds. About 30 minutes later, police responded to reports of gunfire and found a man who was seriously injured from gunshot wounds. His condition is not known.
The third incident involved a fight outside a business shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. Police found a man with non-life threatening injures, but his care was made more difficult by a large and unruly crowd. A suspect was arrested in that shooting.
The fourth shooting was reported about 2:20 a.m., when officers discovered a woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Another woman suspected in the shooting was arrested, police said.
While investigating that scene, police say two men with non-life-threatening injuries arrived at a hospital in private vehicles. Police did not specify how they were related to the shooting.
Officials have not said if any of the shootings were related.
News
Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes
By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
BERLIN (AP) — A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.
The man from the eastern Germany city of Magdeburg, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, is said to have received up to 90 shots against COVID-19 at vaccination centers in the eastern state of Saxony for months until criminal police caught him this month, the German news agency dpa reported Sunday.
The suspect was not detained but is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery, dpa reported.
He was caught at a vaccination center in Eilenburg in Saxony when he showed up for a COVID-19 shot for the second day in a row. Police confiscated several blank vaccination cards from him and initiated criminal proceedings.
It was not immediately clear what impact the approximately 90 shots of COVID-19 vaccines, which were from different brands, had on the man’s personal health.
German police have conducted many raids in connection with forgery of vaccination passports in recent months. Many COVID-19 deniers refuse to get vaccinated in Germany, but at the same time want to have the coveted COVID-19 passports that make access to public life and venues such as restaurants, theaters, swimming pools or workplaces much easier.
Germany has seen high infection numbers for weeks, yet many measures to rein in the pandemic ended on Friday. Donning masks is no longer compulsory in grocery stores and most theaters but it is still mandatory on public transportation.
In most schools in Germany, students also no longer have to wear masks, which has led teachers’ associations to warn of possible conflicts in class.
“There is now a danger that, on the one hand, children who wear masks will be teased by classmates as wimps and overprotective or, on the other hand, pressure will be exerted on non-mask wearers,” Heinz-Peter Meidinger, the president of the German Teachers’ Association, told dpa. He advocated a voluntary commitment by teachers and students to continue wearing masks in class and on school grounds, at least until the country goes on a two-week Easter holiday..
Health experts say the most recent surge of infections in Germany — triggered by the BA.2 omicron subvariant— may have peaked.
On Sunday, the country’s disease control agency reported 74,053 new COVID-19 infections in one day, while less than a week ago it reported 111,224 daily infections.
Overall, Germany has registered 130,029 COVID-19 deaths.
This story corrects the number of new daily infections reported less than a week ago to 111,224.
Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at
News
Photos: Northeast India holds female bodybuilders contest
GAUHATI, India — India’s northeastern Assam state has organized its first top contest of female bodybuilders.
Five women participated in the one-day event in Assam’s capital Guwahati on Saturday, including one each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra states.
Bhaba Goswami, one of the organizers, said they have been holding men’s version of the event for over three decades and called the female contest a major breakthrough in the state’s sports history.
One of India’s top female bodybuilders, 26-year-old Sanjana, won the competition, which was organized by the Assam unit of the Indian Body Builders Federation.
“I feel delighted to be the first winner of this event,” she said.
Sanjana comes from a small town in India’s most populous Uttar Pradesh state. She works as an official in India’s customs department. In 2018, she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in an Asian bodybuilding championship.
“It has been a tough struggle right from the beginning mainly because of lack of resources and societal taboos,” said Sanjana, who is known as the “golden girl” among the fellow bodybuilders. “But my sheer hard work has paid all through.”
