California mass shooting: 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento
By ADAM BEAM
SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Six people were killed and 10 injured in a mass shooting early Sunday as bars and nightclubs were closing in downtown Sacramento and police in California’s state capital were searching for at least one suspect.
Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area two blocks from the Capitol at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire and rushed to the scene. They found a large crowd gathered and six people dead in the street. Another 10 either took themselves or were transported to hospitals. No information was provided about their conditions.
Authorities don’t know whether one or more suspects were involved. This is “a very complex and complicated scene,” Lester said.
She issued a plea to the public, asking for witnesses or anyone with recordings of the shooting to contact police.
Shortly after the shooting, video was posted on Twitter that showed people running through the street amid the sound of rapid gunfire.
Kelsey Schar, 18, was staying on the fourth floor of Citizen Hotel when she said she heard gunshots and saw flashes in the dark. She walked to the window and “saw a guy running and just shooting,” Schar told The Associated Press in an interview.
Her friend, Madalyn Woodard, 17, said she saw a crowd in the street scatter amid the gunfire. She said she saw a girl who appeared to have been shot in the arm lying on the ground. Security guards from a nearby nightclub rushed to help the girl with what looked like napkins to try to stanch the bleeding.
Sunday’s violence was the second mass shooting in Sacramento in the last five weeks. On Feb. 28, a father killed his three daughters, a chaperone and himself in a church during a weekly supervised visitation. David Mora, 39, was armed with a homemade semiautomatic rifle-style weapon, though he was under a restraining order that barred him from possessing a firearm.
In a tweet, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg decried rising gun violence, calling it “the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it.”
“Words can’t express my shock & sadness this morning. The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend,” he said.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement that his administration was working closely with law enforcement.
“What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting has occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief,” he said.
The area where Sunday’s shooting occurred is packed with restaurants and bars. Nightclubs close at 2 a.m. and it’s normal for streets to be full of people at that hour.
Kay Harris, 32, said she was asleep when one of her family members called to say they thought her brother had been killed. She said she thought he had been at the London nightclub, which is near the shooting.
Harris said she has been to the club a few times and described it as a place for “the younger crowd.” She spent the morning circling the block waiting for news.
“Very much so a senseless, violent act,” she said.
Berry Accius, a community activist, said he came to the scene shortly after the shooting happened.
“The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?’“ he said.
UC Davis Medical Center received five patients from the downtown shooting, spokesperson Stephanie Winn said. She declined to provide their genders or conditions, referring media to police.
—
This version corrects that the prior mass shooting in Sacramento happened on Feb., 28, not last month.
Big News! Weather will change in next 24 hours, there will be light rain in these areas
Big News! Weather will change in next 24 hours, there will be light rain in these areas and heat wave will prevail here
The weather remained dry in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Sunday. The Meteorological Department has predicted partly cloudy sky in both the Union Territories during the next 24 hours.
An official of the Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of light rain at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the next 24 hours.
Srinagar: The weather remained dry in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Sunday. The Meteorological Department has predicted partly cloudy sky in both the Union Territories during the next 24 hours. An official of the Meteorological Department said that during the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of light rain at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, along with partly cloudy sky.
How much is the minimum and maximum temperature
Srinagar recorded 10.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 3.6 and Gulmarg 3.0 degrees Celsius. In Ladakh region, the night temperature was minus 2.3 in Dras and 2.6 in Leh. The minimum temperature was 21.0 in Jammu, 18.4 in Katra, 12.2 in Batote, 8.8 in Banihal and 9.6 in Bhaderwah.
Delhi’s condition
Talking about Delhi, this time it is expected to get hot in April. The mercury has once again crossed 40 in the capital. However, there is some relief from the cold winds blowing at night. This relief may also end in a few days. There is a possibility of heat wave in Delhi from April 5 this year. That is, the weather of Delhi will change completely in the coming one or two days.
Business People: Fredrikson & Byron shareholder joins magistrate judge search panel
OF NOTE – LAW
Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, announced that shareholder Lora Friedemann has been appointed by Chief Judge John R. Tunheim to co-chair a Merit Selection Panel with the Honorable Arthur J. Boylan (retired). The panel will advise the court on the selection of a new U.S. magistrate judge to serve in the District of Minnesota.
EDUCATION
Scholarship America, a Bloomington-based provider of college scholarships, announced the appointment of Mike Nylund as president and CEO; Nylund previously led the centralized financial aid offices at Capella University. … Wallin Education Partners, a St. Paul-based organization helping underrepresented high-potential students with financial needs, announced the following additions to its leadership team and board of trustees: Geoffrey Wilson, senior director of strategic initiatives; Mohamed Sallam, director of scholar programs, and Rolando García, president of North Hennepin Community College, joining the board of trustees.
GOVERNMENT
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced the appointment of Carla Vita as director of its new Energy Transition Office. Vita previously worked for the City of North Branch as community development director
HEALTH CARE
Bright Health Group, a Minneapolis-based health insurer and care provider, announced the retirement of Keith Nelsen as general counsel and corporate secretary and the promotion of Jeff Craig, previously lead counsel for the company’s NeueHealth business, into that role.
HONORS
The Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients of its Women to Watch, Champion of Women and Gamechanger awards: Women to Watch: Katie Bernhjelm,
Twin Cities Orthopedics; Champion of Women: Brenda Johnson, Old National Bank; Gamechanger Award: LaVonne Nicolai, Castle Rock Bank.
LAW
Maslon, Minneapolis, announced the addition of corporate and securities attorney Matthew Resch to the firm. … Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, St. Paul, announced the following staff changes: Charles Thomas, director of litigation and advocacy, is to retire in June; Nathan Fawley has joined the organization as a staff attorney and Beverly Taylor and Ikra Ali have joined as intake interviewers.
MANUFACTURING
The Toro Co., a Bloomington-based maker of mechanized lawn care, irrigation and snow removal products for consumers and businesses, announced the election of Eric Hansotia and Jill Pemberton to its board of directors. Hansotia is chairman and CEO at AGCO Corp.; Pemberton is chief financial officer, North America, at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.
MEDIA
MinnPost, a Minneapolis-based online news outlet, announced that Ava Kian has joined the organization as its first race and health equity reporting fellow. Kian previously interned at the St. Paul Pioneer Press and American Public Media, based in St. Paul.
MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
NeoChord, a St. Louis Park-based company developing a beating heart mitral valve repair for patients suffering from mitral valve regurgitation, announced the appointment of Dr. Martin B. Leon as executive chair of the U.S. early feasibility study of the NeoChord Transcatheter NeXuS System. Leon currently serves as the Mallah Family Professor of cardiology and director of Columbia Interventional Cardiovascular Care at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York.
NONPROFITS
St. Paul-based Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota announced that Miata Getaweh has been named associate vice president of human resources management. Previously, she served as the director of human resources at Accessibility, an organization that provides work opportunities for people with disabilities.
OPENINGS
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers announced the opening of a restaurant location at 3065 White Bear Ave., Maplewood.
ORGANIZATIONS
Better Business Bureau of Minnesota & North Dakota announced the appointment of Janet Fahey as director of human resources, talent and culture; Fahey previously served as a human resources consultant for the organization.
TECHNOLOGY
GrandPad, a Hopkins-based developer of specialized tablets for seniors over the age of 75, announced that Liz Nuytten has been appointed as the company’s first chief people officer. Prior to joining GrandPad in 2020, Nuytten held positions in sales, human resources, management, and management training for the former Dayton’s/Marshall Field’s.
BSNL Cheapest Monthly Recharge Plan: You Will Get 50GB Data, Free Calling And Much More — Check Plan Details
BSNL Cheapest Monthly Recharge Plan: You Will Get 50GB Data, Free Calling And Much More — Check Plan Details
India’s largest private telecom company Jio and the only government-run telecom company BSNL offer many Dhansu plans. In this episode, today we are telling you about a plan of Jio and BSNL which is less than Rs 250, but still provides services like expensive plans. Let us know about these plans in detail and tell you who is best between BSNL and Jio.
BSNL Rs 247 plan
BSNL Rs 247 recharge plan offers 50GB high-speed data without any daily limit, which means one can consume the full 50GB data whenever they want. After 50GB, the internet speed drops to 80Kbps. Also, this plan comes with a validity of 30 days. Apart from this, users get a chance to enjoy unlimited voice calls to all networks in the country. Users are also being given free Eros Now subscription. BSNL Rs 247 recharge plan comes with 100 SMS per day.
Jio Rs 249 plan
Jio Rs 249 plan will come with a validity of 23 days. As far as data benefits are concerned, this plan comes with 2GB of high-speed internet data per day. Along with this, Jio is giving unlimited voice calling facility to its users. Also, 100 SMS per day are available for free. With this recharge, one gets free access to Jio apps (JioTV, JioCinema, and more).
BSNL Rs 247 vs Jio Rs 249 plan: Which is better?
>> With BSNL Rs 247 recharge plan, there is no daily limit for data. Jio Rs 249 recharge plan, on the other hand, caps the high-speed data at 2GB per day. Once the 2GB data is exhausted, one has to wait till the next day to enjoy the high-speed data.
> BSNL’s Rs 247 recharge plan offers a total of 50GB data, while Jio’s Rs 249 recharge plan offers a total of 46GB data.
> BSNL Rs 247 plan is cheaper and offers 30 days validity, whereas Jio Rs 249 recharge plan is a bit more expensive and offers just 23 days validity.
Jio will be able to enjoy 4G speed with the Rs 249 recharge plan, while BSNL will only offer 3G and 2G speeds.
If you are satisfied with 3G internet speed, then BSNL Rs 247 recharge plan is better than Jio recharge plan on almost all fronts. Jio’s 4G speed is also not available everywhere in the country and it has been repeatedly noted by many users.
