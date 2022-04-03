Finance
Cancer – How Do I Slay the Ugly Dragon?
I have been a proponent for quite some time now that Cancer that ugly beast can be beat given the right circumstances and by doing the right things. I am talking about stacking the deck in your favour so that you have 4 Aces in your hand to beat that flush or 2 of a kind.
Now I don’t want to bore you with the reason we get cancer because the majority of the world’s population knows that it is the chemicals in the air we breath or some of the foods we eat amongst other things that causes it, but what most people fail to recognize is the simple fact that most people that succumbed to this deadly disease are usually deficient in 4 main nutrients the body needs to fight cancer. That is vitamin D, vitamin K, beta-carotene and folic-acid. These are the four aces you need to win that hand of poker or slay that dragon that wants you dead.
First of all, what I want to talk to you about is Cancer Prevention. Cancer prevention is defined as active measures taken to decrease the possibility of or incidence of cancer. That is what I mean when I say let’s try and stack the deck in our favour when it comes to preventing Cancer. Those that have been consumed by this ugly dragon named Cancer have been deficient in vitamins D, K, beta-carotene and folic acid. If is possible to be deficient in certain nutrients so that the immune system cannot fight off the rapid growth of this disease then who is it to say that by giving your body these same nutrients in abundance cannot help to cure this disease.
All I can say is, I was dying 4 years ago from my liver disease and the doctor only gave me 3 weeks to live since my liver was shot. But not only was my liver shot, my kidneys and pancreas were in pretty bad shape too. A good friend of mine named Chuck Debona turned me onto Juicing, so I juiced avidly everyday, carrots with broccoli, spinach and parsley. I would always change the drink with different combinations with an apple and or celery thrown in. My point is I gave my body all those nutrients that most people are deficient in when they die of Cancer. Now what has that got to do with cancer as far as my liver disease. Everything because it has to do with changing your diet to give your body what it needs nutrition wise to either prevent cancer or cure cancer.
On my journey back to health I met a man named Jim Whalen who had testicle cancer. The doctors only gave him a couple months to live since it spread into other parts of his body. Jim’s prognosis looked pretty grim since the doctor’s didn’t give him much hope. Guess what the same individual Chuck Debona who turned me onto juicing also brought carrot juice everyday for 2 months into the hospital for his friend Jim. Everyday Chuck would bring in a different combination of carrots, spinach and apple or carrots, brocolli and apple, or wheat grass, spinach and brocolli and guess what? Jim started to get better and his doctor’s who thought that Chuck was just a nutbar started to take notice. By the way guess what, Jim Whalen is still alive and well today when his doctor only gave him a couple months to live.
Now according to many specialists in regards to cancer including Doctor Mercola who has the number one Natural Health Website on the planet, many studies have shown that low levels of Vitamin D is correlated with increased cancer risk. Not to mention beta-carotene supplementation has been effective to decrease the risk of lung cancer. Now here’s the killer. Analysis from published articles from the 1970’s by Joyce McCann PhD and Bruce Ames PhD from Children’s Hospital Oakland Research Institute that a multitude of infirmities are in correlation to vitamin K deficiency.
According to Doctor McCann and Ames that a lack of Vitamin K is linked to bone deterioration, arterial and kidney calcification, cardiovascular disease and Cancer. Did you hear that, yes Cancer. The verified findings are published in the October 2009 issue of the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
Now if you are a Cancer Patient please take special note. Regarding Paxil and Tamoxifen. There have been Alerts and Warnings published that there are dangerous side effects due to increased risks of dying from breast cancer since the risk increases the longer these two medications are used simultaneously. Furthermore you could qualify for compensation if you have been taking these harmful drugs at the same time. That is why I am an advocate of Natural Healing all the way. First of all I was cured of Cirossis of the Liver and secondly I have personal friends that have beat Cancer by going on a raw food diet with lots of carrots, brocolli, spinach, celery, garlic, ginger, and many other vegetables I don’t have time to name.
Facial Aging and Anti-Aging Skin Treatment
Beauty has no universal standard and it varies from culture to culture as well as from age to age. The concept of beauty is volatile and, in a substantial measure, influenced by a host of ethnic, racial and cultural factors. Contemporary standards of beauty in modern culture are epitomized in advertisements showing young, shapely models with perfectly proportioned facial features. But human beauty is fragile, eroded by time and by an inescapable process – the aging process.
The aging process is slow, relentless and irreversible. It occurs at different rates from individual to individual as well as in each person at any given time. The critical aspect of aging, which is most impactful is facial aging. Facial aging can cause you to think differently of yourself, resulting in emotional and psychological changes. You may feel depressed or less secure. Facial aging is unrelated to general physical activity unless one is very ill and bed ridden. General changes that occur with aging include:
(i)Resorption of bone along the inferior orbital rim (rim under the eye) and in the region of the alar/nose cheek junction. The remaining upper and lower jaw bones do not change as long as teeth remain intact,
(ii) Skin elasticity decreases and the skin also thins. Dermal papillae become blunted with loss of rete pegs so the skin is more easily abraded,
(iii) Facial and other fat atrophies or is absorbed. Moreover, quite interestingly, with passing time the gravitational and the longitudinal pull of muscles cause drooping or sagging of the skin and deeper structures of the cheeks, eyelids, nose, chin, legs etc. from areas of deeper attachment. The result is wrinkles and jowls in the face and cellulite in the extremities.
Facial aging is intensely associated with Wrinkles. The wrinkles or skin folds. due to muscle motion are referred to as dynamic wrinkles while those that are merely due to aging of the skin are referred to as adynamic wrinkles. In the 30 – 40 year old age group the upper eyelids become redundant and crow’s feet appear at the outer corners of the eyes. The nasolabial folds deepen and 40% of males have some degree of hair loss. In 50s age group, the cheek fat begins to descend downward towards the jaw line. The lower eyelid bags appear, glabellar (between the eyebrows) and forehead wrinkles appear and 25% of males are bald. The outer brows begin to droop. Women in this group lose glandular breast tissue, which may or may not be replaced by fat. Redundant neck skin begins to appear. Facial fat atrophy or wasting becomes evident with concavity of the surface contour in the temple area and cheeks appearing. In some individuals the eyes become sunken as a result of fat atrophy rather than forming eyelid bags. The aging process described is compounded by dramatic changes in weight, smoking habits, genetic predisposition, disease processes, emotional stress and exposure to extreme climates like chronic sun exposure, cold temperature or wind exposure Reversal of the aging process described is obviously much more than just pulling or tightening facial skin and removing presumably excess skin at surgery. A variety of surgical and non-surgical modalities of variable aggressiveness or severity are available to reverse or slow the progression of this aging process.
Admittedly, combating facial aging becomes a major concern with growing age. Facial aging can also cause you to think differently of yourself, resulting in emotional and psychological syndromes like depression, loss of self-esteem and lack of security. Advances in science and development of new treatments continue to offer innovative tools and techniques to minimize the visible effects of aging. This advancement means that the choices are broad and ever-changing, providing more options for facial rejuvenation treatments. The market is crowded with various anti-aging treatment products and remedies.
The Cure – Around 2 O’clock in the Morning Another Miracle Happened
The Cure
In 1984 on a cold dark October night, during gale-force, howling winds and steady sheets of freezing rain which fiercely pounded the ground near the Sacramento River. A young man who had been drinking all day numbly faced the rain and staggered slowly away from the downtown Sacramento Union Pacific Amtrak Railroad Station. He braced himself against the cold wind and rain, and wobbly headed west over the railway bridge toward San Francisco.
Somehow he managed to cross over the Sacramento River via the slippery dangerous railway bridge. Through the wind and rain he manages a foolhardy feat of crossing over the river on just the slippery railway ties. Miraculously he does not slip on the wet ties and fall into the river or worse yet get stuck between the railway ties.
As soon as he reaches the other side of the river on the railway bridge he slips, trips and falls in the middle of the train tracks. He is now too drunk and too tired to get up.
As a wave of depression washed over him he curled up and then laid his head on the rail. Using the rail for a pillow he drifts off to sleep.
He is totally oblivious to the danger of the Amtrak Commuter Express, which is scheduled to leave downtown Sacramento within the next 2 hours, making its usual early morning trek to the San Francisco Bay area.
Around 2 o’clock in the morning another miracle happened…
In February of 1989 I graduated from the Sacramento City College Registered Nursing program. For the next 16 years I devoted myself to the study of holistic healing and health care.
Since 2005 I have endeavored to piece together an array of medical information that spans over 2000 years.
Oddly enough The Cure involves the MLM industry!
I have also realized recently that the best way to help as many people as possible is to meet, network, and understand how other people think and feel.
Hopefully my story will help inspire you to discover some better alternatives to life and financial success. Since I started working from home, being my own boss, I have found a new me and have been able to have more joy, love and happiness in my life.
So here is a little bit more about me before I found the Cure:
I grew up in Nampa, Idaho in a very poor family with 3 sisters and 1 brother. My father worked very hard for the Union Pacific Railroad for 44 years but barely made enough money to keep us in shoes and clothing. I started working in the sugar beet fields with the migrant workers from Mexico at the age of 6 to help out the family. I soon realized that if I was to ever get out of the brutal field work and poverty – I needed to get an education.
I managed to get a football scholarship to college but after an injury and personal problems I left college. I had always dreamed of being a Millionaire! My dream path after I left college started off with a brief stay in Oregon as a short order cook and working for the State of Oregon Highway Engineering Dept.
I moved to Houston, Texas after my wife got pregnant and started my first business as a janitor. I started out with cleaning offices and washing windows and just when success seemed within my grasp I fell into the trap of alcoholism.
My battle with alcohol lasted 10 years and nearly took my life many times. I eventually ended up living on the streets of Sacramento, California.
My situation was so grave that I came to be under the Adult Protection Services and was hospitalized many times for suicide behavior and deep depression. Pretty much everyone had given up on me as a hopeless case and was just waiting for me to die, go to prison or be institutionalize in a mental hospital.
After going through a number of alcohol detox centers and half-way houses I managed to get some treatment for alcoholism and was able to go through nursing school and become a registered nurse in 1989.
Yet through all my years of nursing I yearned to be free to help other people and make a good living. I wanted to follow my dreams! So for years now, I have been studying positive thinking information and have been working hard to put those ideas into practice.
I will let you in on a little secret; you do not improve by accident you have got to want to change the way you think and live!
So I have finally come to know that the best investment you can make, is in yourself.
Learn how to be happy and healthy. Learn how to love and be loved. See if you do not feel good about yourself no amount of money is going to help you!
Please take the time to care for yourself. Get the right rest, relaxation, education and self development. Be grateful for who you are and love yourself, smile and be happy, share your wonderful happiness with the world!
Auto Accident Free Driving Rules for the Rain
As nice as it would be to drive in perfect weather conditions all the time, all drivers know that is not a possibility. At some point, everyone will have to drive in lightning, thunder, rainstorms, hail or even snow. It is at that point in time that the rules of the road become more important than ever.
First, it is important that a car be equipped properly in the case of a rainstorm. Problems that are as simple as old or damaged wiper blades can cause major visual issues for any driver. The application of a topical windshield product like Rainex can also increase visibility for drivers greatly. Break lights, headlights and emergency lights are important at all times, but they become even more vital during a heavy storm. It is important to routinely check and make sure that all the lights are functioning properly and accurately.
Once it is determined that a vehicle is safe to drive in the rain, the driver must make the remainder of the changes. When rain is present, it is of extreme importance that the driver follows all rules of the road. Following too closely to the vehicle in front is dangerous due to the fact that breaks do not work as well when they are wet. The traction between tires and the road is decreased greatly, which is why vehicles slide so easily in the rain. If a vehicle in front stops quickly, the driver behind must be far enough back that he or she has adequate time to stop as well.
Another dangerous issue during a rainstorm is the risk of hydroplaning. When water floods a road and a vehicle goes too fast over the inundated areas, the tires no longer have contact with the road. Instead, the tires are moving directly on water. As a result, the vehicle will tend to be pulled to the outside of the road. For this reason, it is so important that drivers not only go the speed limit, but below the limit as well. The best rule for rain is to drive with the flow of traffic. Avoid trying to pass other vehicles, speed or make quick stops.
The basic rule for driving at any time is to use common sense. Treat vehicles and the road with extreme caution and always practice defensive driving techniques. Use excess caution during any adverse weather conditions and stay safe.
