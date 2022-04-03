Cancer – How Do I Slay the Ugly Dragon?

Share Pin 0 Shares

I have been a proponent for quite some time now that Cancer that ugly beast can be beat given the right circumstances and by doing the right things. I am talking about stacking the deck in your favour so that you have 4 Aces in your hand to beat that flush or 2 of a kind.

Now I don’t want to bore you with the reason we get cancer because the majority of the world’s population knows that it is the chemicals in the air we breath or some of the foods we eat amongst other things that causes it, but what most people fail to recognize is the simple fact that most people that succumbed to this deadly disease are usually deficient in 4 main nutrients the body needs to fight cancer. That is vitamin D, vitamin K, beta-carotene and folic-acid. These are the four aces you need to win that hand of poker or slay that dragon that wants you dead.

First of all, what I want to talk to you about is Cancer Prevention. Cancer prevention is defined as active measures taken to decrease the possibility of or incidence of cancer. That is what I mean when I say let’s try and stack the deck in our favour when it comes to preventing Cancer. Those that have been consumed by this ugly dragon named Cancer have been deficient in vitamins D, K, beta-carotene and folic acid. If is possible to be deficient in certain nutrients so that the immune system cannot fight off the rapid growth of this disease then who is it to say that by giving your body these same nutrients in abundance cannot help to cure this disease.

All I can say is, I was dying 4 years ago from my liver disease and the doctor only gave me 3 weeks to live since my liver was shot. But not only was my liver shot, my kidneys and pancreas were in pretty bad shape too. A good friend of mine named Chuck Debona turned me onto Juicing, so I juiced avidly everyday, carrots with broccoli, spinach and parsley. I would always change the drink with different combinations with an apple and or celery thrown in. My point is I gave my body all those nutrients that most people are deficient in when they die of Cancer. Now what has that got to do with cancer as far as my liver disease. Everything because it has to do with changing your diet to give your body what it needs nutrition wise to either prevent cancer or cure cancer.

On my journey back to health I met a man named Jim Whalen who had testicle cancer. The doctors only gave him a couple months to live since it spread into other parts of his body. Jim’s prognosis looked pretty grim since the doctor’s didn’t give him much hope. Guess what the same individual Chuck Debona who turned me onto juicing also brought carrot juice everyday for 2 months into the hospital for his friend Jim. Everyday Chuck would bring in a different combination of carrots, spinach and apple or carrots, brocolli and apple, or wheat grass, spinach and brocolli and guess what? Jim started to get better and his doctor’s who thought that Chuck was just a nutbar started to take notice. By the way guess what, Jim Whalen is still alive and well today when his doctor only gave him a couple months to live.

Now according to many specialists in regards to cancer including Doctor Mercola who has the number one Natural Health Website on the planet, many studies have shown that low levels of Vitamin D is correlated with increased cancer risk. Not to mention beta-carotene supplementation has been effective to decrease the risk of lung cancer. Now here’s the killer. Analysis from published articles from the 1970’s by Joyce McCann PhD and Bruce Ames PhD from Children’s Hospital Oakland Research Institute that a multitude of infirmities are in correlation to vitamin K deficiency.

According to Doctor McCann and Ames that a lack of Vitamin K is linked to bone deterioration, arterial and kidney calcification, cardiovascular disease and Cancer. Did you hear that, yes Cancer. The verified findings are published in the October 2009 issue of the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Now if you are a Cancer Patient please take special note. Regarding Paxil and Tamoxifen. There have been Alerts and Warnings published that there are dangerous side effects due to increased risks of dying from breast cancer since the risk increases the longer these two medications are used simultaneously. Furthermore you could qualify for compensation if you have been taking these harmful drugs at the same time. That is why I am an advocate of Natural Healing all the way. First of all I was cured of Cirossis of the Liver and secondly I have personal friends that have beat Cancer by going on a raw food diet with lots of carrots, brocolli, spinach, celery, garlic, ginger, and many other vegetables I don’t have time to name.