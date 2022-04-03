Finance
Coaching Provides Return on Investment
The most valuable investment a company can make is in its employees by helping them develop their skills, creativity, resources and reach their full potential. Likewise, personal development is one of the wisest investments you can make in yourself. The return is well worth it. It is an investment in YOU!
The strength and productivity of today’s organizations depend upon a workforce that is prepared to meet current and future market needs-to adjust and respond quickly to changing economic conditions, to compete successfully on a global basis, and to leverage its resources and competencies wisely.
Coaching provides the organization with opportunities for growth and optimization by developing the skills of its leaders and employees. Coaching provides every player in the organization with an opportunity to be “playing at the top of their game.”-ultimately increasing a companies bottom line. Coaching supports the creation of an exciting, challenging and enjoyable work environment where employees continuously learn and are motivated for to strive for success. Coaching significantly increases the return on the investment made by helping companies identify, develop and utilize the skills of employees for optimum performance. Proof is in the research. As a coach, I have experienced so many clients on a personal and professional level positively transforms their lives and careers through coaching.
I use a Brain Based approach to coaching which uses principles of neuroscience. My techniques involve stimulating the prefrontal cortex part of the brain that is responsible for insights, thinking, decision making and impulse control. I do this by asking powerful questions that make the person think and come to insight. This sparks huge amounts of excitement and energy. When the brain is excited and finds sense and meaning in new learning, it opens up the sensory register to allow in the new ways of thinking and acting. This new learning is ultimately stored in long term where it is used continuously. Success-new habits are formed and hardwired into the brain. The actions are now done automatically.
Clients are now equipped to embrace and manage change for their benefit. Positive transformations take place. Its amazing! They see new opportunities, new ways of doing things. They move forward with vigor and confidence to work on their goals which are ultimately achieved! It’s an amazing process to experience and for me as a Coach an amazing process to watch clients go from being stuck to unstoppable. They reach full potential and beyond.
Coaching is for the person who wants to take their life to the next level. I offer a FREE session for folks to actually experience the process and then the choice is theirs. Coaching is a choice one makes in order for it to work. Think about it. Does it fit into your Life Blueprint. If so get going on creating a life that matters.
Three major studies illustrate a tremendous return on investment in Coaching:
¨ Case Study on the Return on Investment of Executive Coaching by Dr. Merrill C. Anderson. A study commissioned by a major Fortune 500 company demonstrated a coaching ROI of 529 percent and significant intangible benefits to the business.
The financial benefits from employee retention boosted the overall ROl to 788%. The study provided powerful new insights into how to maximize the business impact from executive coaching.
¨ Olivero, Bane & Kopelmann Public Personnel Management Washington; Winter 1997; ISSN: 0091026). This 1997 study concluded that follow-up coaching combined with a supervisor training program increased productivity by an astounding 88%. The same study concluded that training alone increased productivity by 22.4%. The bottom-line: coaching increased productivity more than 300%.
¨ The Manchester, Inc. Survey was published in the proceedings of the ICF Annual Conference in August 2001. A study of 100 executives at Fortune 1000 firms showed nine in ten executives believe coaching to be worth their time and dollars since it provides an ROI of six times the cost of coaching.
Study showed that benefits to the companies were improvements in:
¨ Productivity 53%
¨ Quality 48%
¨ Customer Service 39%
¨ Reduced customer complaints 34%
¨ Retaining executives 32%
¨ Cost reductions 23%
¨ Bottom-line profitability 22%
Benefits to the executives were improvements in:
¨ Working relationships with direct reports 77%
¨ Working relationships with immediate supervisors 71%
¨ Teamwork 67%
¨ Working relationships with peers 63%
¨ Job satisfaction 61%
¨ Conflict reduction 52%
¨ Organizational commitment 44%
¨ Working relationships with clients 37%
Companies are increasingly turning to coaching for employee development, enhanced productivity, leadership development, and talent retention. Individuals are turning to coaching to create a life that matters-one the love and enjoy. The results speak for themselves. Coaching is an investment in you.
Finance
11 Ways To Get The Best Deals Using a Car Loan Calculator
1. Don’t Use One!
At least until you have done your homework. A lot of people go straight to a car loan calculator because it provides instant answers as to how much a car loan might cost you.
The problem is that this figure can be quite misleading, because there are a number of factors you ought to check out first before using any calculator to let you know how much you are going to have to pay.
These are set out below and although they will probably require a bit of research, will most likely end up saving you a significant amount of money.
2.Vehicle Price
Most new cars come with what is known as an MSRP, which stands for a manufacturer suggested retail price, commonly known as a sticker price. This is the recommended price for the vehicle set by the manufacturer, also referred to as a list price.
This price is always negotiable, sometimes for quite significant amounts. This means that you can end up paying significantly less in terms of actual price than you might otherwise think. What is important to bear in mind is that there are other factors that affect the cost of the vehicle as well which need to be taken into account.
The MSRP can also be negotiated significantly if you are thinking of leasing a vehicle, which many people do not appreciate or realise.
3. Down Payment
The down payment is effectively the deposit that you will agree to put on the vehicle. This obviously reduces the amount that you need to borrow, and subsequent repayment costs.
People normally think that the size of a down payment is determined by your credit score, in fact you can decide any size of down payment yourself. If you have significant savings, this can be a way of reducing costs. Equally if you are able to take advantage of a zero rate or low rate of interest, it may make more sense to have a smaller down payment and benefit from savings through a low interest rate.
4. Trade in Value
This many people will have an existing car that they want to sell or trade in against a newer one. If you trade a vehicle against another one with an auto dealer, you are likely to get significantly less in terms of cash than if you were to sell it privately. Trading a car in against a new model is primarily done because it is easier. Bear in mind, that it can also blur the line as to what type of discount you are getting on the new model.
5. Sales Tax
Whether you buy the lease a vehicle it is likely that some type of sales tax is likely to apply. It is worth finding out the cost of this when deciding what type of vehicle to buy.
Some vehicles may have a lower tax if you choose a hybrid version, or an electric car, or a car with certain types of low emissions.
6 .Interest Rate
Most people are aware of what interest rates all and how they work with regard to car loans. What people may not realise is that they can negotiate an interest rate, in the same way that they can negotiate regarding the price of the vehicle. When a finance company or credit broker make an offer of finance, it is in many ways their opening offer.
They will want your business, especially if you have good credit. This means that in many ways they are likely to able to be more flexible or negotiate than their original offer may imply.
In any event, it is worth trying to negotiate a lower rate of interest, either through direct negotiation or by offering a higher down payment or a longer period of time for the loan is valid.
7. Loan Term
The loan term is simply the number of months that the loan is completed to work over.
Many people go for a longer loan period because it reduces their monthly repayment costs.
Other people go for a shorter loan term because although it has higher monthly repayment costs there is a lower overall cost in terms of interest charges.
On balance it really depends which is more important for the individual, to have lower monthly repayment costs or a cheaper overall loan.
8. Dealer Offers
Virtually all dealerships of all manufacturers will make offers on their vehicles. It is a standard sales practice, and can have significant benefits for customers, but can also be quite confusing at times.
Dealership offers can be done on a national basis, on a local basis or both. Offers can relate to certain vehicles, low or zero interest rates, pre-approved customers, categories of customers such as military and students and can apply at certain times of year as well.
Unpicking these offers can be tricky, especially if they are based on the MSRP of the vehicle. However it is worth understanding the intent behind them, and using that to your advantage when negotiating the price and terms and conditions of the loan.
9. Buying Online
Most car dealers have an Internet sales department. This may be a specific department or integrated as part of their overall sales team. In any event they expect a large number of customers to effectively do a lot of the negotiating online, as well as by phone before they actually physically visit the showroom.
That is a very simple reason for this.
It is possible nowadays most customers to get a fair idea of what they should pay for a vehicle by way of research into areas such as price, trade in values, credit scores etc.
What this means in reality is that a customer has a very strong bargaining position in the way that they never had pre-Internet. Being able to negotiate online and on the phone puts the customer in a much stronger position as they can either help the phone or click through to another website.
A car manufacturer and dealership will recognise the power of this, and should be open to being a lot more flexible around all the areas of price and terms and conditions and they would be otherwise.
10. Credit Score
Most people are likely to be aware of what a credit score is.
They may not realise that they should be entitled to a free copy of their credit report at least once a year, which gives a breakdown of how their credit score is arrived at. They may also be all to obtain a copy of what their credit score actually is, although there is normally a charge for this.
Understanding how your credit score is made up by way of what information is contained in your credit report is crucial before approaching any loan or finance company.
Anyone offering you a loan will base it upon a credit score that is determined by the information in your credit report.
If that information is incorrect or out of date it will have a detrimental effect on any loan offer made it to you.
For that reason, it is crucial to check the information and make sure it is accurate. If it is not the credit bureau has an obligation to correct it, and they are normally fairly good at doing this.
11. Now Use The Calculator
Using a car loan calculator can give you a realistic sense of what you should be paying for a car loan. It can only really do this when you put in information that is likely to be realistic.
This information relates to the price of the vehicle, the size of a down payment, the car’s trade-in value, any sales tax that may apply, either local or national, any rebate or offer from a dealership and the length or term of the car loan.
Finance
Terminal Wealth Dispersion, Life Expectancy and Individual Retirement Accounts
Terminal wealth dispersion is the technical term that describes the variability of the future value of investment portfolios. This inevitable variability means that no one knows what the value of their investment portfolio will be when they reach retirement age or at any time during their retirement. And the uncertainty of individual’s life expectancies compounds this problem.
Hedging against the risks associated with these two factors places an onerous burden on individuals. Although this hedging could result in a very comfortable retirement, if one can afford the hedge and their timing is right, the potential downside risk is so great that it may be deemed unacceptable by many individuals. So one has to ask “Do individuals really prefer to forgo a sure but modest retirement income and play the odds with their retirement savings in hopes of being very well off in retirement?”
With individual accounts, individuals lose the benefit of the pooling of risks. The two risks that force individuals to over-save are investment risk and the risk of living beyond the average life expectancy. In both cases the outcomes, terminal wealth and life span, are highly variable. When the risks are pooled for a large number of individuals over many overlapping life spans, the average outcomes are highly predictable, which is what makes traditional pension plans work so well.
Traditional pension plans exist, for all intents and purposes, in perpetuity. This being the case, they can build reserves during good times in the financial markets and weather the bad times, thus enabling them to make consistent payouts to retirees regardless of the timing of their retirement. Unfortunately, individuals do not get to choose their holding periods or the years of their retirement and must take whatever comes along, and what comes along might be good or it might be bad. Thus individuals must set savings goals that are sufficiently high to hedge against the risk of the average return of an investment portfolio over its holding period falling well short of that which would be expected very long term.
The relatively short duration of individual’s holding periods leave them very susceptible to the effects of market cycles, which are notoriously unpredictable in amplitude and frequency. Being broadly diversified mitigates this risk but does not eliminate it, as it’s entirely possible for a worldwide bear market to occur during one’s holding period. Then at the end of the holding period for wealth accumulation, a second holding period begins, which will be the term of retirement, and this second holding period carries the same risks as the first, but at a time in life when there is no source of income to make up for portfolio under-performance.
The other component of risk that individuals must hedge is the risk represented by the uncertainty of one’s life span, which means that individuals must aim even higher when setting their savings goals. The managers of large pension plans can depend on retirees living on average for only the average life expectancy of employees who reach retirement age. The average life expectancy for someone who reaches the age of 66 is currently 82 years, and 66 is currently the age when workers are eligible for full Social Security benefits, which makes it a reasonable baseline. Based on those assumptions, the average term of retirement would be 18 years and pension plans should only have to be funded to the extent necessary to cover the cost of this average term of retirement.
Individuals, however, don’t know how long they’re going to live, so they must over-save to ensure that they don’t run out of money before they run out of time. This need to over-save is independent of the first need, thus the need to over-save is compounded, i.e., an individual needs to save enough to cover the cost of living well beyond the average life expectancy and the targeted amount of savings at retirement age must be great enough to ensure with a reasonably high level of certainty that the actual amount on hand at retirement is at least the bare minimum necessary to get by on.
A popular estimate of the term of retirement for which individuals must plan is 30 years. Saving enough to cover the cost of a 30-year retirement is a much greater burden than saving for an 18-year retirement, but planning on a shorter retirement exposes individuals to tremendous risk. It also exposes taxpayers to tremendous risk, as individuals who outlive their savings will undoubtedly require some form of public assistance to make ends meet and are likely to become wards of the state when they become physically incapable of caring for themselves.
An individual who bases their retirement saving on living to the age of 96 but only lives to be 82 will have forgone a lot of pleasures in life, such as travel, fine dining and better vehicles, that they could otherwise have enjoyed. But many individuals just don’t have the level of income required to support the saving rate necessary to amass the wealth required to hedge against the downside of terminal wealth dispersion and the possibility of living well past the average life expectancy. For them it’s not a matter of forgone consumption, it’s a matter of going through life with the knowledge that they are likely to spend their golden years living in abject poverty and that that will be their reward for 40 or 50 years of hard work. And it gets worse!
Some economists now believe that within 15 years or so, given the current rate of health care inflation, 100% of Social Security benefits will be spent on medical expenses: Medicare Parts B and D premiums, copayments, uncovered expenses and medigap insurance premiums. If that becomes the case, anyone without substantial savings or a defined benefit pension will be looking for public assistance the day after they retire. Although this is probably a worse case scenario, there is a general consensus that individuals retiring today will need to set aside approximately $180,000 for medical expenses not covered by basic Medicare.
With the situation already at this state, adding private Social Security accounts to the mix would be like throwing gas on a fire, as individual Social Security accounts carry the same risks as other individual retirement accounts. Those who have tried to kill Social Security since its inception find private accounts very appealing. But, not so coincidentally, most of them seem to be in the enviable position of not needing Social Security to support their retirement. More recently, younger workers, too, have come to oppose Social Security, but not for the same reason as the traditional opponents. Young workers may be crushed by the growing burden of Social Security and may never receive any benefits from the system. Those who oppose Social Security simply because it’s a social program should be expending their efforts on reforming it rather than killing it.
If Social Security had been managed like a pension plan rather than the ilconceived system it is, with today’s workers paying for yesterday’s workers’ retirement, its current situation wouldn’t be so dire. Indeed, it might very well be a fully funded, functional system. CalPERS and other large public employee retirement plans have operated successfully for decades, with success being defined as being able to meet their obligations, not having an adverse effect on the financial markets, no scandalous events attributable to malfeasance by the plans’ sponsors and being free of influence from elected officials. There’s no reason that Social Security can’t also be managed in such a manner. It would literally take an act of Congress to do this, but the hardest part for Congress would be letting the system run without their interfering with its operation.
Passing off the burden of retirement to individuals was a great deal for corporations but it’s a very poor deal for most individuals, and extending individual accounts to include the Social Security system would only make a bad situation worse. It’s not a poor deal for all individuals because there will be some who can afford to save a substantial portion of their income and whose holding periods will coincide with bull markets, thus putting their wealth in the upper range of their terminal wealth dispersion, and who also live a long, healthy life. They will be the ones who benefit from over-saving and living beyond the average life expectancy, but they may end up forfeiting a portion of their wealth in the form of taxes to support the less fortunate. I don’t believe that is what the public expects from a well-conceived system.
Finance
The Success or Failure of Any SIP Plan Is in Your Hands
Investing in SIP is a very crucial task and should be followed by thorough research and analysis of every possible aspect. It is observed that if the clients are not able to get the desired output from an SIP plan, then they tend to find fault in the scheme. But, various other factors are affecting the growth and return percentage of any scheme. So, one can conclude that the triumph or failure of any of a Systematic Investment Plan depends on an investor in the first place. Clients in their haste, take investing decisions which not only make them suffer a financial loss, but demotivates them to deal further with mutual funds.
What does an SIP actually mean?
Before jumping directly to the errors, we must understand the meaning of SIP plans. In financial terms, SIPs can be termed as a method to invest in any of the mutual fund schemes by following a regular investment pattern. In layman terms, an SIP plan is an investment method which allows the clients to develop a continuous process of investing in mutual funds.
Analyzing the reasons for failure: A single factor cannot be held responsible for the failure of any scheme. There is an array of reasons which makes the clients suffer a loss in their SIP investments. The clients need to be very careful while picking up an SIP scheme and then maintaining it. Here are some following eye-opening points which would revamp your investing principles.
Investing through SIP for a short-term: Clients often take SIP investments to be equivalent to the stock market investments. So, they try to find the correct time to invest in mutual fund through SIP and redeem that investment soon. It is true that mutual funds are taken to be a proxy for the stock market, but unlike the equities, mutual fund schemes require time to show the required returns for the investments. SIP investment is a step by step process which allows the clients to follow a consistent investment strategy. However, it must be adopted for a longer duration to get the maximum returns from it.
Every SIP plan has an objective: A Systematic Investment Plan proves to be a common way through which any client can invest in a mutual fund scheme. But, each scheme has a different objective and has been launched into the market to serve some purpose. Even if an AMC launches two SIP schemes under one category, they will differ in their objectives. One might be a large-cap fund while others may deal with the diversified equity. This implies that the clients first should understand the aims of the schemes and then decide whether or not to invest in that particular scheme. If the investors put their money in a plan randomly without knowing its fundamentals, then they might have to bear a loss.
Quick returns are a far cry: SIP investment is not for the clients who want to have immediate returns from their investments. Expecting SIP schemes to deliver returns over a short period will undoubtedly lead the clients towards dissatisfaction. SIPs are undoubtedly very great plans for investing in mutual funds. However, they might allow the clients to invest in short-term schemes like liquid funds. The returns from such investments are also subtle. To attain copious returns, the clients need to keep their perspective wide and maintain their investment for quite a long spell of time.
Each investor has different needs: When we are with our friends, we discuss a lot of things from weather to trending fashion and career to investment. During those chit-chat sessions, we often discover that some of our friends have earned copious returns from their investments. And then without giving it thought, we tend to pick that scheme for deploying our money. Although those SIP plans might have proved to be a turning point in the investment cycle of our friends, it does not mean that it will benefit us too. The reason being the difference between every individual investor’s needs for investing. A particular SIP plan might prove to be beneficial for your friend as it may coincide with his/her wants. But, the same scheme might not turn out to be beneficial for you as your expectations may be different. Thus, one must identify their requirements and then invest in a SIP scheme.
Thus, by paying heed to the points mentioned above, clients can reach the heights of SIP investment that too without much efforts.
