Facial Aging and Anti-Aging Skin Treatment

The Cure

In 1984 on a cold dark October night, during gale-force, howling winds and steady sheets of freezing rain which fiercely pounded the ground near the Sacramento River. A young man who had been drinking all day numbly faced the rain and staggered slowly away from the downtown Sacramento Union Pacific Amtrak Railroad Station. He braced himself against the cold wind and rain, and wobbly headed west over the railway bridge toward San Francisco.

Somehow he managed to cross over the Sacramento River via the slippery dangerous railway bridge. Through the wind and rain he manages a foolhardy feat of crossing over the river on just the slippery railway ties. Miraculously he does not slip on the wet ties and fall into the river or worse yet get stuck between the railway ties.

As soon as he reaches the other side of the river on the railway bridge he slips, trips and falls in the middle of the train tracks. He is now too drunk and too tired to get up.

As a wave of depression washed over him he curled up and then laid his head on the rail. Using the rail for a pillow he drifts off to sleep.

He is totally oblivious to the danger of the Amtrak Commuter Express, which is scheduled to leave downtown Sacramento within the next 2 hours, making its usual early morning trek to the San Francisco Bay area.

Around 2 o’clock in the morning another miracle happened…

In February of 1989 I graduated from the Sacramento City College Registered Nursing program. For the next 16 years I devoted myself to the study of holistic healing and health care.

Since 2005 I have endeavored to piece together an array of medical information that spans over 2000 years.

Oddly enough The Cure involves the MLM industry!

I have also realized recently that the best way to help as many people as possible is to meet, network, and understand how other people think and feel.

Hopefully my story will help inspire you to discover some better alternatives to life and financial success. Since I started working from home, being my own boss, I have found a new me and have been able to have more joy, love and happiness in my life.

So here is a little bit more about me before I found the Cure:

I grew up in Nampa, Idaho in a very poor family with 3 sisters and 1 brother. My father worked very hard for the Union Pacific Railroad for 44 years but barely made enough money to keep us in shoes and clothing. I started working in the sugar beet fields with the migrant workers from Mexico at the age of 6 to help out the family. I soon realized that if I was to ever get out of the brutal field work and poverty – I needed to get an education.

I managed to get a football scholarship to college but after an injury and personal problems I left college. I had always dreamed of being a Millionaire! My dream path after I left college started off with a brief stay in Oregon as a short order cook and working for the State of Oregon Highway Engineering Dept.

I moved to Houston, Texas after my wife got pregnant and started my first business as a janitor. I started out with cleaning offices and washing windows and just when success seemed within my grasp I fell into the trap of alcoholism.

My battle with alcohol lasted 10 years and nearly took my life many times. I eventually ended up living on the streets of Sacramento, California.

My situation was so grave that I came to be under the Adult Protection Services and was hospitalized many times for suicide behavior and deep depression. Pretty much everyone had given up on me as a hopeless case and was just waiting for me to die, go to prison or be institutionalize in a mental hospital.

After going through a number of alcohol detox centers and half-way houses I managed to get some treatment for alcoholism and was able to go through nursing school and become a registered nurse in 1989.

Yet through all my years of nursing I yearned to be free to help other people and make a good living. I wanted to follow my dreams! So for years now, I have been studying positive thinking information and have been working hard to put those ideas into practice.

I will let you in on a little secret; you do not improve by accident you have got to want to change the way you think and live!

So I have finally come to know that the best investment you can make, is in yourself.

Learn how to be happy and healthy. Learn how to love and be loved. See if you do not feel good about yourself no amount of money is going to help you!

Please take the time to care for yourself. Get the right rest, relaxation, education and self development. Be grateful for who you are and love yourself, smile and be happy, share your wonderful happiness with the world!