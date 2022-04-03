Finance
Facial Aging and Anti-Aging Skin Treatment
Beauty has no universal standard and it varies from culture to culture as well as from age to age. The concept of beauty is volatile and, in a substantial measure, influenced by a host of ethnic, racial and cultural factors. Contemporary standards of beauty in modern culture are epitomized in advertisements showing young, shapely models with perfectly proportioned facial features. But human beauty is fragile, eroded by time and by an inescapable process – the aging process.
The aging process is slow, relentless and irreversible. It occurs at different rates from individual to individual as well as in each person at any given time. The critical aspect of aging, which is most impactful is facial aging. Facial aging can cause you to think differently of yourself, resulting in emotional and psychological changes. You may feel depressed or less secure. Facial aging is unrelated to general physical activity unless one is very ill and bed ridden. General changes that occur with aging include:
(i)Resorption of bone along the inferior orbital rim (rim under the eye) and in the region of the alar/nose cheek junction. The remaining upper and lower jaw bones do not change as long as teeth remain intact,
(ii) Skin elasticity decreases and the skin also thins. Dermal papillae become blunted with loss of rete pegs so the skin is more easily abraded,
(iii) Facial and other fat atrophies or is absorbed. Moreover, quite interestingly, with passing time the gravitational and the longitudinal pull of muscles cause drooping or sagging of the skin and deeper structures of the cheeks, eyelids, nose, chin, legs etc. from areas of deeper attachment. The result is wrinkles and jowls in the face and cellulite in the extremities.
Facial aging is intensely associated with Wrinkles. The wrinkles or skin folds. due to muscle motion are referred to as dynamic wrinkles while those that are merely due to aging of the skin are referred to as adynamic wrinkles. In the 30 – 40 year old age group the upper eyelids become redundant and crow’s feet appear at the outer corners of the eyes. The nasolabial folds deepen and 40% of males have some degree of hair loss. In 50s age group, the cheek fat begins to descend downward towards the jaw line. The lower eyelid bags appear, glabellar (between the eyebrows) and forehead wrinkles appear and 25% of males are bald. The outer brows begin to droop. Women in this group lose glandular breast tissue, which may or may not be replaced by fat. Redundant neck skin begins to appear. Facial fat atrophy or wasting becomes evident with concavity of the surface contour in the temple area and cheeks appearing. In some individuals the eyes become sunken as a result of fat atrophy rather than forming eyelid bags. The aging process described is compounded by dramatic changes in weight, smoking habits, genetic predisposition, disease processes, emotional stress and exposure to extreme climates like chronic sun exposure, cold temperature or wind exposure Reversal of the aging process described is obviously much more than just pulling or tightening facial skin and removing presumably excess skin at surgery. A variety of surgical and non-surgical modalities of variable aggressiveness or severity are available to reverse or slow the progression of this aging process.
Admittedly, combating facial aging becomes a major concern with growing age. Facial aging can also cause you to think differently of yourself, resulting in emotional and psychological syndromes like depression, loss of self-esteem and lack of security. Advances in science and development of new treatments continue to offer innovative tools and techniques to minimize the visible effects of aging. This advancement means that the choices are broad and ever-changing, providing more options for facial rejuvenation treatments. The market is crowded with various anti-aging treatment products and remedies.
The Cure – Around 2 O’clock in the Morning Another Miracle Happened
The Cure
In 1984 on a cold dark October night, during gale-force, howling winds and steady sheets of freezing rain which fiercely pounded the ground near the Sacramento River. A young man who had been drinking all day numbly faced the rain and staggered slowly away from the downtown Sacramento Union Pacific Amtrak Railroad Station. He braced himself against the cold wind and rain, and wobbly headed west over the railway bridge toward San Francisco.
Somehow he managed to cross over the Sacramento River via the slippery dangerous railway bridge. Through the wind and rain he manages a foolhardy feat of crossing over the river on just the slippery railway ties. Miraculously he does not slip on the wet ties and fall into the river or worse yet get stuck between the railway ties.
As soon as he reaches the other side of the river on the railway bridge he slips, trips and falls in the middle of the train tracks. He is now too drunk and too tired to get up.
As a wave of depression washed over him he curled up and then laid his head on the rail. Using the rail for a pillow he drifts off to sleep.
He is totally oblivious to the danger of the Amtrak Commuter Express, which is scheduled to leave downtown Sacramento within the next 2 hours, making its usual early morning trek to the San Francisco Bay area.
Around 2 o’clock in the morning another miracle happened…
In February of 1989 I graduated from the Sacramento City College Registered Nursing program. For the next 16 years I devoted myself to the study of holistic healing and health care.
Since 2005 I have endeavored to piece together an array of medical information that spans over 2000 years.
Oddly enough The Cure involves the MLM industry!
I have also realized recently that the best way to help as many people as possible is to meet, network, and understand how other people think and feel.
Hopefully my story will help inspire you to discover some better alternatives to life and financial success. Since I started working from home, being my own boss, I have found a new me and have been able to have more joy, love and happiness in my life.
So here is a little bit more about me before I found the Cure:
I grew up in Nampa, Idaho in a very poor family with 3 sisters and 1 brother. My father worked very hard for the Union Pacific Railroad for 44 years but barely made enough money to keep us in shoes and clothing. I started working in the sugar beet fields with the migrant workers from Mexico at the age of 6 to help out the family. I soon realized that if I was to ever get out of the brutal field work and poverty – I needed to get an education.
I managed to get a football scholarship to college but after an injury and personal problems I left college. I had always dreamed of being a Millionaire! My dream path after I left college started off with a brief stay in Oregon as a short order cook and working for the State of Oregon Highway Engineering Dept.
I moved to Houston, Texas after my wife got pregnant and started my first business as a janitor. I started out with cleaning offices and washing windows and just when success seemed within my grasp I fell into the trap of alcoholism.
My battle with alcohol lasted 10 years and nearly took my life many times. I eventually ended up living on the streets of Sacramento, California.
My situation was so grave that I came to be under the Adult Protection Services and was hospitalized many times for suicide behavior and deep depression. Pretty much everyone had given up on me as a hopeless case and was just waiting for me to die, go to prison or be institutionalize in a mental hospital.
After going through a number of alcohol detox centers and half-way houses I managed to get some treatment for alcoholism and was able to go through nursing school and become a registered nurse in 1989.
Yet through all my years of nursing I yearned to be free to help other people and make a good living. I wanted to follow my dreams! So for years now, I have been studying positive thinking information and have been working hard to put those ideas into practice.
I will let you in on a little secret; you do not improve by accident you have got to want to change the way you think and live!
So I have finally come to know that the best investment you can make, is in yourself.
Learn how to be happy and healthy. Learn how to love and be loved. See if you do not feel good about yourself no amount of money is going to help you!
Please take the time to care for yourself. Get the right rest, relaxation, education and self development. Be grateful for who you are and love yourself, smile and be happy, share your wonderful happiness with the world!
Auto Accident Free Driving Rules for the Rain
As nice as it would be to drive in perfect weather conditions all the time, all drivers know that is not a possibility. At some point, everyone will have to drive in lightning, thunder, rainstorms, hail or even snow. It is at that point in time that the rules of the road become more important than ever.
First, it is important that a car be equipped properly in the case of a rainstorm. Problems that are as simple as old or damaged wiper blades can cause major visual issues for any driver. The application of a topical windshield product like Rainex can also increase visibility for drivers greatly. Break lights, headlights and emergency lights are important at all times, but they become even more vital during a heavy storm. It is important to routinely check and make sure that all the lights are functioning properly and accurately.
Once it is determined that a vehicle is safe to drive in the rain, the driver must make the remainder of the changes. When rain is present, it is of extreme importance that the driver follows all rules of the road. Following too closely to the vehicle in front is dangerous due to the fact that breaks do not work as well when they are wet. The traction between tires and the road is decreased greatly, which is why vehicles slide so easily in the rain. If a vehicle in front stops quickly, the driver behind must be far enough back that he or she has adequate time to stop as well.
Another dangerous issue during a rainstorm is the risk of hydroplaning. When water floods a road and a vehicle goes too fast over the inundated areas, the tires no longer have contact with the road. Instead, the tires are moving directly on water. As a result, the vehicle will tend to be pulled to the outside of the road. For this reason, it is so important that drivers not only go the speed limit, but below the limit as well. The best rule for rain is to drive with the flow of traffic. Avoid trying to pass other vehicles, speed or make quick stops.
The basic rule for driving at any time is to use common sense. Treat vehicles and the road with extreme caution and always practice defensive driving techniques. Use excess caution during any adverse weather conditions and stay safe.
Why Are All Accident Cases Different?
You hear it all the time that no two automobile accident cases are the same. So why is that? Well the reason is there are many factors that go into determining a claim. We will cover some of the variations that can cause claims to be different from one another.
1. Location. Where someone gets involved in a motor vehicle collision is important because that may be where a jury is selected to listen to your claim if you are forced to go to trial. As with most areas some places are more conservative or have a more conservative jury pool and others are more liberal. The jurisdiction has a impact upon any settlement or verdict but is not the only factor considered.
2. Type of accident. There are various types of automobile accidents, for example head on collision, rear end collision, t-bone collision, failure to yield collision and side swipe. There may be some types of collisions not listed but these are the usual suspects when it comes to automobile collisions. Depending upon the nature of the collision will usually depend upon the seriousness of the injuries.
3. Amount of insurance coverage available. Some of the most severe injuries my firm has seen has been related with the most underinsured drivers and subsequently, the odds decrease dramatically at there ever being a recovery. When someone has insurance the insurance company will provide protection up to the amount contracted for. There are various policies but the important ones which are helpful when you are involved in a motor vehicle collision are; liability, uninsured motorist and medical payments coverage.
- Liability insurance is the coverage you need if you are at fault for an automobile accident. The insurance company will cover you up to the policy limit amount you purchase. The minimum policy limit amount in Georgia as of the date of this article is $25,000.00/$50,000.00. These limits translate into no more than $25,000.00 per person and no more than $50,000.00 per accident regardless of how many people are injured.
- Uninsured motorist insurance is insurance that protects you in case the at-fault driver does not have any insurance or if they are underinsured. This is the most effective way to protect yourself against other drivers. You can not control the way other drivers drive. You can not stop a drunk driver from drinking and getting behind the wheel, but you can attempt to reduce the impact it has on you and your family should that drunk driver chose to run into your vehicle. Not much of a consolation but the reality is it is the single best way to proactively protect your family from financial ruin if an unfortunate serious car collision occurs. Most insurance companies will allow you to purchase uninsured motorist coverage in the same amount as your liability coverage. If there is anything to take away from this article it is to go out and purchase as much uninsured motorist coverage as you can afford. This coverage is an optional coverage and you must ask for it if you want it.
- Medical payments insurance coverage is insurance that pays for medical care and prescriptions as well as lost wages and other payments based upon medical coverage you need. The policy amounts usually range from $500 to $50,000.00. This insurance would serve as the primary insurance even before any health insurance you may have. Very affordable and if you have no health insurance it is a good way to protect against the unexpected car collision and subsequent medical care you will be required to pay. This is also important because the number one complaint we here is the doctor wants $200.00 to see me and I can not work due to my injuries “how am I going to pay for this?”. The short answer is medical payments coverage. This is an optional coverage and must be requested if you want it.
4. Injuries caused by the automobile accident. Insurance companies will not pay for what could have happened to you in an automobile accident, in fact unless there is solid proof that you will need surgery then the insurance company may attempt not to pay for surgery. The important thing to remember is to keep your options open when discussing your medical care with your medical providers. If surgery is an option, do not tell the doctor you do not want it. The reason you should not state this is you may want the surgery later. If you tell the doctor under no conditions do I want surgery he/she may write that in the medical records the insurance company will receive. They love to see that they will not have to pay for a surgery and will not if you are adamant that you do not want it. So it is best to keep all of your options open, today you may not feel like you want surgery but the future can change your mind quickly especially if the pain increases to the point where any surgery is better than the existing pain.
5. Punitive circumstances. By punitive circumstances I am referring to drunk driving, reckless driving, soon to be texting and driving and other various behaviors that make the collision especially dangerous and preventable. With a punitive circumstance, there is greater possibility of being successful in your claim so long as your injuries are related and treatment is reasonable. The punitive aspects of a case can be the difference between a settlement and a trial.
6. Insurance company. The fact is there are certain insurance companies that will put up a fight regardless of the circumstances and they do not care about seeming fair and basically force the injured party to file suit if they want to have there medical bills paid for. This is something that we have seen more and more lately, which is unfortunate. A fair settlement benefits both parties involved in a car wreck claim, taking an aggressive stance to prolong a matter knowing that the majority will cave and they will benefit as a company.
In closing, these six reasons are not the only reasons but are the big six when it comes to determining the value of your claim and why you know someone you know had a similar claim but with much different results. Often times it will be one of these six reasons or more will be the reason your claim is valued differently.
Should you ever have specific questions regarding your specific claim, you should contact an automobile accident attorney in your area.
