Finance
Fair Lawn Ranks As “Best City in New Jersey”
A recent study done by Movoto, a blog dedicated to real estate research, has named Fair Lawn the best city in New Jersey. Movoto used many factors to evaluate each individual city in New Jersey.
All of the statistics are based on the state average. Real estate factors in a few ways, between home and business values, cost of living, and the amount of businesses and amenities (both total and per person). Movoto counted pizzerias, bagel shops, and diners as amenities since those three staples are unique and indicative of New Jersey. Crime and education were also factored in. After all of these statistics were tallied, and Fair Lawn came out on top.
Movotos study showed that the town has 16 pizzerias, six bagel shops, and three diners. There are several historic locations. The town’s crime rate is also 60 percent lower than the state’s average. So, in Fair Lawn, one can sight-see, get a good meal, and not have to worry about being robbed.
Fair Lawn is a small town with just over 32,000 residents according to recent census reports. It is located between the larger city of Paterson and Paramus, the mall capital of the world. It is a mere 12 miles away from New York City and boasts a diverse population, including a large Ukrainian and Russian section.
While maybe the most impressive, “best city” is not the only accolade granted recently. Over the past year, many studies and lists were compiled. Fair Lawn has made its way onto a number of websites’ state and country best of lists. Here are some of the lists that it has recently ranked on:
- Family Friendly. Last month, the San Francisco financial site Nerd Wallet ranked the city the third most family friendly city in New Jersey. This was based off of income, cost of living, municipalities, and education.
- Employment. Nerd Wallet released another list last week. This one was for the best cities in New Jersey for job seekers. Fair Lawn ranked in seventh due to a 5.3 percent work increase from 2009 to 2011.
- Safety. Earlier this year, the research website Neighborhood Scout declared Fair Lawn the 49th safest city in America. This website based its data on comparing the 12.5 crime index to the amount of residents.
These lists all show that Fair Lawn and Bergen County is an area that supports both real estate and employment markets. Activity in both residential and commercial real estate are on the rise.
Finance
How to Avoid Your Financial Website Being Penalized by Google
If you are running a financial website, you can learn a thing or two from Google. At Google, they are always trying to serve their customers as best they can, and they know how to do it. If you follow the spirit of Google’s content guidelines, you’ll be pleasing your visitors too.
Keep up with Google. You’ll slip down the rankings if your content and site design do meet their ever-changing content requirements. When you do something that is against Google’s guidelines, you are penalized. Their aim isn’t to punish you, so much as it is to elevate content that its users will like, and push the rest down the rankings.
When Google updates, it does so for good reasons. These changes, however, can force poor quality content off the map. An example is 2012s Penguin update, described as a webspam algorithm, which affected 1 in 10 search results.
Since 2012, the Penguin update it has been gone through several iterations. It works in real time, which means that new businesses can no longer get away with poor quality content or site design for a few months until they get round to improving their offering. Google will spot and deal with these sites immediately.
And Penguin is just one of many algorithms that Google uses to maintain the quality of its search results. Since Google can wipe out a business with the flick of a switch, you’d better be aware of what they’re doing and when.
If you’ve been working hard on your site, but it’s still not ranking well, you may have been penalized for something without realizing it. If you search for your brand name and your site ranks poorly, or your page one positions have slipped to page two or three for no apparent reason, you’ve most likely been penalized.
Google doesn’t always announce the changes it makes. There are common reasons for being penalized, however, so we recommend that you look at these first.
Duplicate Content
Whether it’s found within your domain, or across the net, duplicate content gets Google’s heckles up.
Some people deliberately create duplicate content for non-malicious reasons. For example, you might have a page of content and a duplicate page that is simply-formatted for printing.
In this kind of situation, you need to indicate your preferred URL to Google. This is called canonicalization. One way to do that is by using Search Console.
Google prefers it if you do not try to prevent its spiders looking at pages (such as by using a robots.txt file). It is far happier when you use canonicalization to tell it which pages as duplicates and which page you prefer.
You can also avoid being penalized for duplicate content by:
being consistent about the format you use for linking to pages internally;
using 301 redirects if you’ve restructured your site;
minimizing boilerplate repetition, such as by avoiding lengthy copyright text at the bottom of every page and replacing it with something shorter that links to your main copyright information page;
avoid placeholders if you’re in the process of (re)designing your site;
consolidating or differentiating pages with similar content.
Some people create duplicate content across various domains to deliberately boost their keyword use and move up the rankings. Google doesn’t want its users to see an entire page of links that all deliver the same content though.
Google does not suffer this kind of deception. It will penalize these domains without a second thought.
Buying Links
Having more sites link to yours used to be taken as evidence of the usefulness and quality of your site. These days, however, one link from a high-quality website is worth much more than many links from low-quality websites.
If you’re buying links, the standard of sites linking to you is likely to be very poor. Not only does this not help your rankings, but it will actually go against you.
Too Many Reciprocal Links
As with buying links, Google takes too much reciprocity is a sign that you are attempting to manipulate the rankings rather than provide a quality experience for your visitors.
The response? Penalization.
Not Enough Outbound Links
Google expects high-quality websites to understand that they do not exist in isolation and that there are other sites that its users may find useful. Almost every business has complimentary products, services, and information. Google rewards businesses that have a wider view of their customers’ needs.
Broken Internal Links – If you have broken links on your website, it means that your visitors are falling into potholes and bumping into each other in dead ends. Since Google wants the best possible experience for its users, it penalizes websites that don’t look after their infrastructure.
Broken External Links – Linking to quality sites is looked on favorably by Google. If the details of those pages change, however, that leaves you with broken external links, frustrated visitors, and a potential penalty from Google.
Keyword Stuffing – Since the Penguin update in 2012, keyword stuffing and other attempts to manipulate search results have been going rapidly out of fashion.
The best approach to SEO is to be aware of the keywords your target audience will be searching for and to use them naturally in genuinely useful content.
Overusing Meta Keywords – This is similar to keyword stuffing, but, in this case, you’ve been stuffing the meta tags rather than the main content. Essentially, your meta keywords are intended to help search engines and their users understand the content of your site.
Overdoing it with meta keywords is the equivalent of those envelopes where advertising messages are printed all over the envelope. You don’t even need to open the envelope to know that you’ve received some time-wasting spam. Do this to Google and they will blacklist your site and move on.
Spun Content – spun content is reworded content. The only originality you can expect in these articles is creative use of a thesaurus. Spun articles can push the boundaries of grammar, as writers strive to rewrite existing content for the sole purpose of evading anti-plagiarism software.
There are many articles written about how much content you need for your website and how often you should post. Too few articles talk about how quality wins over quantity.
A site that offers original, useful, expert advice will serve its visitors better than websites that pay cheap writers to spin content.
Google agrees.
Poor Mobile Websites – Google loves mobile. As is typical of Google, this is because Google’s users like mobile.
Mobile internet searches surpassed desktop searches in 2014. The percentage of web pages visited via mobile devices is on the increase all around the world.
With access to mountains of data and a direct line to the desires of its users, Google knows that mobile is critical. If you are not meeting the needs of mobile users, you can expect your site to slip down the rankings in favor of sites that feature mobile versions or responsive design.
One of the more recent additions to Google’s idea of what makes a good mobile site concerns pop-ups. Pop-ups can be effective for lead generation, capturing many email addresses. They are also very intrusive, however, and can impede a visitor’s experience, particularly via mobile.
Thanks to the ‘Intrusive Interstitial’ Update, pop-ups that cover an entire page are considered a barrier to the content being sought. Sites that use them face penalization by Google.
In addition to getting your site moving up the rankings, you need to maintain best practices to avoid going the other way. The landscape of the internet is always evolving. While some factors for delivering quality, useful websites are common sense, others take some expertise to understand, unravel, and repair.
Having financial expertise and the ability to deliver it to your visitors is essential to your success, but that’s not enough to ensure that you do well in the rankings.
To make sure that your financial website is offering the best possible experience to your visitors and avoiding unnecessary penalization by Google, get in touch with a financial web design professional with years of experience in financial services and web design.
Finance
Careers in the Financial World
As the world experiences one of the worst economic times in decades, careers in finance have never been more important. In order for the nation to regain a healthy and stable economy, the workforce needs intelligent, able, and honest employees with a strong financial background. If you are interested in a career in finance, there are many types of positions available. Whether crunching numbers, assisting clients, or gathering data, there is a financial career for everything. Listed below are a few common financial positions.
Accountant
An accountant is the ultimate number cruncher. But the job requires more than just skill with numbers. Accountants are required to record and classify all financial records and then interpret the results of those records. Besides general bookkeeping accountants are also responsible for a complete knowledge of tax law and tax regulations. An accountant may also handle the financial aspects of estate planning. Accountants may also act as auditors.
Investment Banker
An investment banker works for a financial institution that trades securities, raises capital, and manages corporate mergers and acquisitions. An investment banker may also serve in an advisory position for clients. In this capacity an investment banker would advise on mergers, acquisitions, and other financial moves and investments.
Real Estate
One of the most important industries in the United States is real estate. In fact, over a third of the wealth of the entire world is tied up in real estate. Working in real estate might include a position as a real estate agent, a mortgage consultant, or a mortgage broker.
Finance
Coaching Provides Return on Investment
The most valuable investment a company can make is in its employees by helping them develop their skills, creativity, resources and reach their full potential. Likewise, personal development is one of the wisest investments you can make in yourself. The return is well worth it. It is an investment in YOU!
The strength and productivity of today’s organizations depend upon a workforce that is prepared to meet current and future market needs-to adjust and respond quickly to changing economic conditions, to compete successfully on a global basis, and to leverage its resources and competencies wisely.
Coaching provides the organization with opportunities for growth and optimization by developing the skills of its leaders and employees. Coaching provides every player in the organization with an opportunity to be “playing at the top of their game.”-ultimately increasing a companies bottom line. Coaching supports the creation of an exciting, challenging and enjoyable work environment where employees continuously learn and are motivated for to strive for success. Coaching significantly increases the return on the investment made by helping companies identify, develop and utilize the skills of employees for optimum performance. Proof is in the research. As a coach, I have experienced so many clients on a personal and professional level positively transforms their lives and careers through coaching.
I use a Brain Based approach to coaching which uses principles of neuroscience. My techniques involve stimulating the prefrontal cortex part of the brain that is responsible for insights, thinking, decision making and impulse control. I do this by asking powerful questions that make the person think and come to insight. This sparks huge amounts of excitement and energy. When the brain is excited and finds sense and meaning in new learning, it opens up the sensory register to allow in the new ways of thinking and acting. This new learning is ultimately stored in long term where it is used continuously. Success-new habits are formed and hardwired into the brain. The actions are now done automatically.
Clients are now equipped to embrace and manage change for their benefit. Positive transformations take place. Its amazing! They see new opportunities, new ways of doing things. They move forward with vigor and confidence to work on their goals which are ultimately achieved! It’s an amazing process to experience and for me as a Coach an amazing process to watch clients go from being stuck to unstoppable. They reach full potential and beyond.
Coaching is for the person who wants to take their life to the next level. I offer a FREE session for folks to actually experience the process and then the choice is theirs. Coaching is a choice one makes in order for it to work. Think about it. Does it fit into your Life Blueprint. If so get going on creating a life that matters.
Three major studies illustrate a tremendous return on investment in Coaching:
¨ Case Study on the Return on Investment of Executive Coaching by Dr. Merrill C. Anderson. A study commissioned by a major Fortune 500 company demonstrated a coaching ROI of 529 percent and significant intangible benefits to the business.
The financial benefits from employee retention boosted the overall ROl to 788%. The study provided powerful new insights into how to maximize the business impact from executive coaching.
¨ Olivero, Bane & Kopelmann Public Personnel Management Washington; Winter 1997; ISSN: 0091026). This 1997 study concluded that follow-up coaching combined with a supervisor training program increased productivity by an astounding 88%. The same study concluded that training alone increased productivity by 22.4%. The bottom-line: coaching increased productivity more than 300%.
¨ The Manchester, Inc. Survey was published in the proceedings of the ICF Annual Conference in August 2001. A study of 100 executives at Fortune 1000 firms showed nine in ten executives believe coaching to be worth their time and dollars since it provides an ROI of six times the cost of coaching.
Study showed that benefits to the companies were improvements in:
¨ Productivity 53%
¨ Quality 48%
¨ Customer Service 39%
¨ Reduced customer complaints 34%
¨ Retaining executives 32%
¨ Cost reductions 23%
¨ Bottom-line profitability 22%
Benefits to the executives were improvements in:
¨ Working relationships with direct reports 77%
¨ Working relationships with immediate supervisors 71%
¨ Teamwork 67%
¨ Working relationships with peers 63%
¨ Job satisfaction 61%
¨ Conflict reduction 52%
¨ Organizational commitment 44%
¨ Working relationships with clients 37%
Companies are increasingly turning to coaching for employee development, enhanced productivity, leadership development, and talent retention. Individuals are turning to coaching to create a life that matters-one the love and enjoy. The results speak for themselves. Coaching is an investment in you.
