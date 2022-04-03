News
Ferguson Walmart shoplifting suspects grab officer’s gun
FERGUSON, Mo. – Officers were called to the Walmart on West Florissant Avenue around 2:50 pm for shoplifting suspects. When officers arrived they took into custody two suspects and later two more suspects.
While escorting two suspects to the store security office, they started to resist officers and one tried to get a hold of an officer’s gun. That’s when an officer in need of aid call went out.
Eventually, the suspects were brought under control and taken into custody. There are two juveniles and two adults in police custody.
Charges are pending. No one was hurt in the incident.
Ben Simmons progresses to ‘light shooting’ work, says Nets coach Steve Nash
Ben Simmons is back on the basketball court.
Nets head coach Steve Nash confirmed reports that Simmons returned to team practice in the past few days, but also said the All-Star forward has not done much more than “light shooting.” It is the first sign of positive momentum for Simmons, who has yet to make his Nets debut since arriving in Brooklyn on Feb. 10 via the James Harden deal, first due to conditioning, then hampered further by a herniated disk in his lower back.
“He’s doing some light shooting,” Nash told reporters in Atlanta ahead of his team’s matchup against the Hawks on Saturday. “So, he’s on the court a little bit the past couple days, but nothing dynamic yet.”
A reporter then asked Nash if Simmons has done 1-on-1 workouts or if he’d characterize Simmons’ work as 1-on-0, or individual workouts.
“He’s not even moving around a lot,” Nash responded. “It’s just like some light shooting.”
Light shooting is more than Simmons has done since receiving a mid-March epidural to help alleviate the pain caused by the herniated disk in his lower back. Simmons has dealt with lower back issues since suffering a nerve impingement in February 2020 as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Nets acquired Simmons along with sharpshooter Seth Curry and starting center Andre Drummond in the deal for Harden and veteran forward Paul Millsap. Simmons did not play at all this season in Philadelphia, citing mental health issues. He recently filed a grievance to reclaim nearly $20 million in salary that was withheld from him from the Sixers, who have insisted Simmons breached his contract by failing to report to training camp on time and not participating in training camp activities.
Simmons and the Sixers, according to ESPN, disagreed over the amount of access the team and its doctors were granted to diagnose Simmons’ mental health.
Simmons’ return to on-court activities, even if it’s just light shooting, is a step in the right direction. He is a two-time All-Star, who is a unique fit for a Nets team heavy on shooting and scoring but light on playmaking and defense. Simmons is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate who consistently ranks in the NBA’s Top 20 in steals, assists, rebounds and field goal percentage.
Nash told the Daily News he can see the comparison with Simmons to how Draymond Green plays for the Golden State Warriors. On a championship contender that already features Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the 25-year-old Australian playmaker could be Brooklyn’s ace in the back pocket.
But he has to get healthy first, and time is running out. The Nets will play their 78th regular-season game Saturday, which leaves just four more games until the play-in tournament begins.
Depending on seeding, the Nets could be eliminated in their first play-in tournament game. If they finish the season seventh or eighth, they will be able to sustain one loss before facing elimination.
If they are able to win their play-in tournament matchup, however, the Nets will also be biding time for Simmons to clear the Nets’ return-from-injury requirements. Simmons must progress from this “light shooting” to individual workouts, then move from 1-on-1 to 2-on-2, all the way up to 5-on-5 drills. And he must register three consecutive high-intensity workouts without suffering a setback in his back. He already suffered one setback in mid-March, which required the epidural.
The Nets can’t bank on Simmons’ return, as backs are tricky, but the light shooting is the first step, they hope, of many on his path to the floor. If he is able to return for the playoffs, he heightens the ceiling for an already formidable championship contender — a team that nearly beat the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, falling just one point short in overtime.
New survey asks St. Louis how to spend $250 M in federal funds
ST. LOUIS, MO. – The city of St. Louis released a brand new digital survey for residents to weigh in on where they would like to see $250 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan spent. This second round of $250 million is expected to hit city bank accounts this summer and city leaders want to hear from you about where it should go. Many communities have the chance to be revitalized.
The survey is broken into seven main categories: household assistance; neighborhood transformation; economic empowerment; government services; support for children and youth; public health; and infrastructure improvements.
All funding must be used in line with US Treasury guidelines. A paper copy of the survey will be developed as well for community organizations and available in additional languages.
“We know our constituents want new businesses in our community, we know our constituents want new housing in our community. We know they want better schools and we will get better schools if we get people back to our community. It’s time to put north St. Louis first,” said Alderman Jeffrey Boyd.
There are also town halls, roundtables, and drop-in discussions with community leaders planned. Take the survey here.
Patrick Williams offers a lift for the Chicago Bulls amid late-season adjustments for their playoff push
Patrick Williams is beginning to return to his familiar self, and it couldn’t come at a better time for the Chicago Bulls.
The Bulls got by without their power forward for most of the season. Williams hasn’t been healthy for a single game. He attempted to play through a sprained ankle in the opening four games, then dislocated and tore several ligaments in his left wrist, forcing him to miss 65 games.
But with two explosive quarters in a thrilling overtime victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, the 2020 first-round pick issued a reminder that he’s ready for the moment — even after a five-month stint on the sidelines.
“Those are the types of games everybody wants to be in,” Williams said. “Those are the games we work for. Those are the games (when) all your hard work pays off. The blowouts are cool, but the down-to-the-wire, gritty games, those are the ones that mean the most.”
First, however, the Bulls need Williams to just shoot. Despite finishing with 10 points against the Clippers, Williams didn’t take a shot until he sank a three in the fourth quarter. He similarly failed to take a shot against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.
When Williams stokes his confidence, he’s a walking highlight reel — pawing passes out of the air for breakaway baskets, cutting backdoor for two-handed slams, sinking corner 3-pointers. Coach Billy Donovan continues to encourage the young forward to bring his aggressive edge back into games.
“(Donovan) just pulled me to the side and said, ‘When you get the ball in open-floor situations, be aggressive putting the ball on the floor,’ ” Williams said. “Those were his exact words … and it’s not the first time that he or anybody has said that to me.”
One backdoor cut against the Clippers exemplified how Williams can help the Bulls break down defenses intent on double-teaming leading scorer DeMar DeRozan.
With 90 seconds left in overtime, the Clippers attempted to trap DeRozan at the top of the arc. But the Bulls broke those traps by flipping the ball to Alex Caruso in the nail — the area in the paint around the free-throw line — and then down to Williams, who was streaking in from the 3-point line.
The trap has been a common tactic for opponents in the latter third of the season. DeRozan is averaging 28 points on 50.5% shooting and has taken over many games in the fourth quarter.
DeRozan scored a season-high 50 points Thursday, including 17 in the fourth and 10 in overtime.
Teams know they can’t stop him entirely, but slowing DeRozan can be enough to knock the Bulls out of rhythm. And it has worked — the Bulls entered Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat at the United Center down more than four points per game since the All-Star break, dropping from fourth to 26th in offensive rating.
To break out of the scoring rut, the Bulls are focusing on a return to their roots, which emphasize a high volume of passes to spread the floor and counteract their lack of size.
“When we play that version (of ourselves), we’re a really good team,” Caruso said.
Williams is the perfect player to help DeRozan beat the double-team. Williams is agile enough to make quick cuts from outside arc to the rim and strong enough to contest big men in the paint. But his outside shooting accuracy keeps defenders honest, which spreads out the defense to create collapsible holes when the second player activates the double-team trap.
The pass that breaks a trap isn’t the first one by DeRozan; it’s the second, made by whichever player he connects with out of the double-team. By making himself available in the pocket, Caruso sucked a defender up higher into the paint, creating a wide-open channel along the baseline from the corner to the low block.
Once DeRozan dumped the ball to Caruso, that path only remained open for a second, but it was enough for a well-timed cut to lead to an easy basket. If defenses don’t adjust, that cut will be open for unguarded layups all night. But of course opponents will adjust, which then will pull defenders inward from the 3-point line, allowing players such as Williams, Zach LaVine and Javonte Green unencumbered shots from the corner.
As the regular season draws to a close, the Bulls don’t plan to rely on Williams. Donovan is still weighing when — and how — to reintegrate the forward into the starting lineup, especially as he continues to work through a minutes restriction.
But a breakout postseason from Williams could be the type of lift the Bulls need to reinvigorate their offense. As the playoffs near, DeRozan said he’ll continue to coach his young teammate on what it takes to make an impact.
“Don’t let anything catch you off guard,” DeRozan said. “Whether it’s defensively, offensively — always try to think a step ahead. I just consistently let him know that, especially in big games, big moments. And (Thursday night) he made all the right decisions.”
