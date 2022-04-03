Finance
Get Car Insurance Quotes: Info On the Most Important Things to Consider When Comparing Policies
It is very easy these days to get car insurance quotes online. The part that is not easy is actually comparing the quotes and determining which one offers the type(s) of coverage you most need at a reasonable price. In order to begin, you’ll need to fill out a few details and hit the “submission” button. The types of details you’ll be expected to provide vary from one site to the next. Experts recommend to compare at least three offers before making your final decision. Also, review your current policy. It may very well still be the best option for you.
If you want to add somebody else to your policy, such as a teenager or spouse, then be sure and add their details as well when requesting quotes. What kind of coverage do you need? Most states require drivers have some sort of auto insurance. Find out what your state’s minimum requirements are. Even if you think you already know, double check to ensure that nothing has changed since the last time you purchased an auto insurance policy.
Most states require, at the very least, that drivers have liability insurance. When purchasing this kind of insurance, the coverage limits tend to be indicated by three numbers. The first number refers to the maximum bodily injury (in thousands of dollars) for one individual injured in an accident. The second number refers to the maximum liability for every injury caused in the accident, and third number indicates the maximum property damage liability. Keep this in mind when you are trying to get car insurance quotes online.
Get Car Insurance Quotes for PIP
Another thing to consider is personal injury protection (PIP). This is essential if you play an important role in your family’s finances. If you end up badly injured and in the hospital and unable to work, and then have to pay medical bills on top of that, then your entire family will be in trouble. PIP is definitely important coverage to have.
Do you need comprehensive coverage? If you have a cheap, older vehicle then you might not. This type of coverage reimburses you in the event that your vehicle is badly damaged in an accident or stolen. If it isn’t worth much anyway, then it might be a waste of money to pay on a policy with comprehensive coverage. You might be better off taking the risk and then just paying the deductible if it’s damaged.
Now that you know about some of the important things to look for when you get car insurance quotes, you can head to esurance and take a look at their options. There are tools that help you choose the best car insurance plan, such as the “Coverage Counseler” and “Compare Car Insurance”.
Tax Relief
Tax relief is any deduction from taxes allowed to taxpayers by federal or state tax authorities for certain expense categories. An example is allowing the deduction of interest paid on educational loans from the income tax payable. Tax relief also takes the form of full or partial tax exemptions for low- and moderate-income families. In some cases, tax relief includes releasing citizens from paying taxes immediately, particularly during cases of natural disasters and similar contingencies. An example is tax relief granted to families following the devastation caused by hurricanes in the south during 2005.
Tax relief helps everyone, particularly the low-income families. It is normally provided as deductions from any of the various taxes like income tax, state tax, property tax, etc. In 1992, a tax-relief program introduced by the Internal Revenue Service was specifically targeted at helping individuals and corporations settle back taxes. This helped persons who were in financial hardship to pay back at least a part of the taxes that they owed. This process, which allows taxpayers settle the back taxes that they owe for less than the full amount, is known as an offer in compromise.
Normally, tax relief works through a process where tax authorities review the ability of a taxpayer to pay taxes based on information regarding the person’s income and assets. A tax relief is granted if it’s found that the recovery of a certain tax is unreasonable on the grounds that asset values have significantly decreased. However, tax authorities grant a tax relief only if the taxpayer’s request for relief is based on a valid reason as defined under law. Tax relief is also granted under special circumstances. In the case of taxes on inheritance and gifts, a relief can be granted if it’s ascertained that the value of the assets received has significantly reduced.
I Lost My Home to a Foreclosure Or Short Sale – When Can I Purchase Again?
You very well may be one of the millions of Americans who lost their home to a foreclosure or short sale. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, who control the majority of mortgages in the United States, realize restricting buyers from purchasing homes in the future is not a good economic decision.
Until recently, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac had a five-year waiting period before a previously foreclosed borrower could finance a mortgage on a new home. The time frame for a FHA Loan is three years and two years for a VA Loan.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have changed their policy and reduced the waiting period to two years for those homeowners who previously experienced a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure. The new loan must be a loan-to-value of 80%. This means the borrower will be required to have 20% as a down payment on a new home. After four years the maximum LTV jumps to 90%, so only 10% down payment will be needed by the borrower. These new waiting periods and down payment requirements also apply to short sales and pre-foreclosures.
It is possible for a borrower to put down 10% after a two-year period under mitigating circumstances. Some of these circumstances might include a job loss or health condition that appeared to be the primary cause of the initial mortgage default.
In all instances, the borrower must re-establish their credit and meet minimum credit score requirements. From the time of the foreclosure or short sale, it is extremely important to pay your bills on time and pay down your debts to re-establish good credit. Currently your credit score must be at least in the 680 range. The foreclosure and short sale will continue to be a derogatory mark on your credit for seven years.
The FHA and VA time period requirements are three years and two years, respectively. Maintaining a positive credit history from the time of the setback is critical.
Borrowers that do not qualify for this program are those with mortgages on second homes and investment properties. Anyone who obtained a home equity line of credit (HELOC), or took out a second mortgage and pulled the cash out, will not qualify for the shorter wait period.
Keep in mind if you are paying cash for a home, your mortgage history and credit scores are not important. A cash transaction will allow the buyer to purchase a home at any time in the future.
These new guidelines are in their early stages, so it will be interesting to see how banks and lenders react to borrowers who defaulted and lost their homes to a foreclosure or short sale. These new regulations always look encouraging “on paper”. We will have to wait and see whether this is a step in the right direction for the housing economy.
Five Tips to Avoid Identity Theft
Identity theft victims reported losing more than $15 billion in 2014. That’s more than the combined losses from burglary, motor vehicle theft and other property theft in the same period. While it’s no surprise that identity theft can leave you feeling vulnerable, there are things you can do to take some control.
Step 1: Order your credit report when you realize you’ve become a victim. You need to quickly find out about any errors showing up on your report. Go to annualcreditreport.com for free copies of your report from all three nationwide credit-reporting companies-Experian, Equifax and Transunion.
If you see any errors or fraudulent charges, report them to the credit reporting companies right away. They will investigate those items and then forward the information to the business that reported it. The business has 30 days to respond.
If the business providing the loan finds an error, it must notify the credit reporting company so your file can be corrected. If your credit changes because of the business’ investigation, the reporting company will send you a letter with the results.
Step 2: Place a fraud alert to make it harder for an identity thief to open more accounts in your name. Call any one of the three nationwide credit reporting companies and ask them to put an initial fraud alert on your credit report. They must contact the other two companies about your alert.
Equifax
1-800-525-6285
Experian
1-800-397-3742
TransUnion
1-800-680-7289
While there’s an alert on your report, anytime a business performs a credit inquiry they will need to verify your identity before issuing credit in your name. This may require contacting you, so be sure you’ve updated your credit report with your current contact information. The alert will stay on your report for 90 days and allows you to order an additional free copy of your report from each of the three credit reporting companies.
Step 3: Consider a credit freeze. A Credit Freeze, also known as a Security Freeze, gives you maximum control over who has access to your credit. It can stop a thief from opening new accounts in your name because lenders and other creditors won’t be able to get your credit report.
With a Credit Freeze in place, even you will have to take special steps to apply for credit. You can still open new accounts, apply for a job, rent an apartment, buy insurance, refinance your mortgage, or do anything else that requires your credit report. But businesses will need to verify your identity so they may need to contact you and you will have to call the reporting company to lift the freeze in order for the business to review your report. Again, be sure they have your most current information through your credit report.
A few things to know: Due to stringent laws, you’ll have to contact each reporting company separately to place a Credit Freeze. Also, placing a credit freeze does not affect your credit score. Finally, the cost depends on where you live. If you are 65 or older, or a victim of identity theft and submit a valid investigative or incident report, complaint with a law enforcement agency or the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the fee will be waived.
Step 4: File an Identity Theft Report. An Identity Theft Report is a great weapon. You can use it to get fraudulent information removed from your credit report; stop a company from collecting debts that result from identity theft-or from selling the debt to another company for collection. You can also use it to place an extended fraud alert on your credit report, and to get information about accounts the identity thief opened or misused.
Filing an Identity Theft Report is simple: Submit a complaint about the theft to the FTC. When you finish writing all the details, print a copy of the report. It will print as an Identity Affidavit.
File a police report about your identity theft, and get a copy of the police report or the report number. (Make sure to bring your FTC Identity Theft Affidavit and attach it to your police report).
Some credit reporting companies may ask for more information or documentation than the Identity Theft Report includes. It depends on the policies of the credit reporting company and the business that sent the information about you to the reporting company.
Step 5: Report fraud on existing accounts. For any of your accounts that show fraudulent charges, contact the business right away. Explain that you’re an identity theft victim. Close the account and follow their reporting process. You can ask if they’ll accept your Identity Theft Report. Additionally, write to the fraud department of each business. By law, they have to review your letter, investigate your complaint, and tell you the results of their investigation. If the information is wrong, the business must tell the credit reporting company. Make sure to ask for a letter from the business confirming that it removed the fraudulent information.
On any credit card or bank account that remains open, take steps to protect yourself. Change your password and place code words on accounts that allow them. Code words are offered on some accounts as an added level of security. You can typically choose your code word. You might consider using something only you would know and is not public knowledge. Finally, continually monitor your accounts, keeping an eye out for any suspicious activity.
