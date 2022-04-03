Finance
HCFP Mortgage Loans Program Information
Not everyone has heard about the Housing and Community Facilities Programs (HCFP) because they provide funding for many types of loans other than the conventional home loan in the city or suburb of a city. The loans they provide begin with loans for rural individuals for housing. They also provide funding for rural community facilities, apartments for low-income persons and the elderly. They provide funding for so many different types of loans including housing for farm laborers, childcare centers, nursing homes, and schools. Also, included are fire and police stations, hospitals and libraries. The HCFP is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The HCFP has a Loan Guarantee Program that is similar to FHA or VA loans where they are not actually doing the funding of the money. With this type of program a borrower may borrow as much as 100 percent of the appraised value of the home they want to purchase. Borrowers that qualify for this type of loan may have 115 percent of the median income for the area they live in.
The Housing and Community Facilities Programs for Individuals is for the following:
1) single family rural housing;
2) renovations and repair of a home;
3) programs that supply assistance for the disabled, low-income rural residents of multi-family housing, and the elderly.
Then there is the HCFP Direct Loan Program which makes it possible for individuals or families to qualify for a home loan at a reasonable interest rate. There are limits for the loans made under this program and they are different depending on which area you live in. Also, the borrowers using this program must be in the low income range which falls below eighty percent of the median income for their community.
There are many programs that fall under HCFP and another one is the HCFP Mutual Self-Help Housing Program. This program is to help certain people construct their own homes. These borrowers must be in the very low-income range of approximately fifty percent of the median of the area they live in. The borrowers actually perform at least sixth-five percent of the construction on not only their home but on the homes of other borrowers in the same category. Of course, there are professional builders that supervise this construction.
There are also HCFP loan for refurbishment of very low-income borrowers. These grants or loans can be repaid in a period up to two years and the interest rate is only one percent. Also, there is a program for Rural Development Real Estate for Sale which includes real estate owned by the government and fall under the category of possible foreclosures.
The HCFP and the USDA makes it possible for those people in this nation that live in the rural areas of this country to be able to provide housing for their families. Most of the citizens living in the rural areas fall within the very low-income category and they are given the opportunity to help themselves by participating in building their own homes with the help of HCFP. The HCFP even helps the poor families that have to live in multi-family dwellings that are overcrowded and in areas where they actually have to live off the land and grow their own food, etc. If they were not assisted by the HCFP they would not even be able to do that.
The Basics of an Offer in Compromise
You probably have all heard of the television or radio commercials whereby some company promises to settle your delinquent federal taxes for pennies on the dollar. But here is what those commercials do not tell you about the OIC program.
The OIC is the program if you meet certain qualifications you can settle your past delinquent federal taxes for pennies on the dollar. But not everyone can qualify for this program and it takes a lot of work to be successful. So here are the basics.
First you must file any past tax returns that you never filed even if you do not owe any money. If for example you never filed your 2006 tax return, then you must file it.
Next you have to make a complete financial disclosure to the IRS on all of your assets, income and expenses. If you own a house you must disclose the fair market value of the house along with the mortgage balance. You will also have to disclose any checking or savings accounts that you may have and must give the IRS not one, not two but three months worth of bank statements.
Of course they will also want to know if you have any brokerage accounts, mutual funds or any stocks and if you are about to inherit any money from your long lost uncle. You will also have to disclose any vehicles that you own and whether or not you have any auto loans. Often I will have a client who is driving a vehicle that is 15 years old and they just do not think to let me know. But when it comes to vehicles the Internal Revenue Service will check the records of the Department of Motor Vehicles. So you better disclose all your vehicles, even the very old ones.
Now after you have disclosed all of your assets, you must report all of your income. This includes income from a W-2 job, self employment income, unemployment income, disability income, or any interest or dividend income from investments.
After disclosing all of your assets and income, you then detail all of your expenses. So you will disclose your mortgage or rent payments, utilities, auto expenses for gas or insurance, medical expenses either out of pocket or for health insurance. You will also list any other taxes you are currently paying to a state or local city. Finally if you are making any child support payments or you have credit cards and are making the minimum monthly payments, then these expenses would also be listed.
Now of course after disclosing the above expenses you will have to provide the necessary supporting documents to the IRS so that they know you are not just making up the numbers.
So this basically includes all of the financial information that you must provide to the IRS. The Offer in Compromise Program is a great way to legally reduce and eliminate your delinquent taxes. However it is very, very complicated and you must have professional advice and assistance to be successful.
Dealing with the Internal Revenue Service can be very difficult and expensive for the average person or business. You must be well prepared when dealing with the IRS. The author has over 20 years of experience in successfully helping his clients with the IRS.
Twitter Marketing Best Practices
Social media is here to stay and utilizing it for marketing is only going to become more important as more people embrace this channel to give and receive information. This article focuses on Twitter but these core principles can be applied to any social media or even traditional off-line marketing techniques. None of the concepts are difficult to apply.
If all you do is tweet out 140 characters that say, “Buy this great thing now! link to my site” then you may get a sale or two. Heck, if you have a large enough list you may even be fooled into believing that it’s effective. You may get some quick results you will not have any lasting results if you’re not providing people with a reason to stay connected.
Lead with value.This is first, and by far the most important, core principle in marketing. Leading with value leaves the door wide open for you to determine what “value” is for you and your market. I have provided value by writing this article. You can provide value by sharing this article (and others like it) or by posting a quote that others may find inspiring, thereby valuable. It’s really that simple. The more you give, the more you get.
Keep it interesting and varied. Every post doesn’t have to be the greatest, new thought or even specific to your topic. Find a good quote, a video that’s interesting or funny, share ways to save money, get organized or save time or just post a fun photo. There is an endless supply of quality content that you can post so when you’re ready to post a sales tweet prospects will actually look at it instead of saying to themselves, “Here we go again with another sales pitch” and press “delete”.
Do not over-saturate with “sales” tweets.There are differing theories on how often you should place a sales tweet in your rotation. Those ratios vary from one sales tweet in every three tweets to one in ten. I tend to subscribe to the one in ten arena myself. I’d rather have people stay connected to me than have them feel pressured or bothered by a constant flood of “BUY! BUY! BUY!” tweets. Wouldn’t you delete someone if they did that to you?
Respond to Direct Messages (DM).This is a very effective way to build a relationship with your followers. Also, thank people for their comments or retweets of your content. Remember Twitter is a two way street – it’s not just for you to blast out content. It’s for creating relationships. Take a little time and explore some of the sites and links your followers send you and comment on them. People love to get complements and know that you are “listening.”
Build relationships. Twitter is a quick and easy way to connect with people and open the door for a genuine conversation. Once you’ve engaged someone you have a far better chance of them buying your goods or services. After all, people don’t buy on fact. They buy on emotion. When you interact with someone you develop trust, and that’s essential for a lasting relationship and a sale.
Top Marketing Methods for B2B and B2C
Need some inspiration for marketing your business? The recent age of technology has continuously exploded over the past few years, and different marketing methods have come and gone. A business needs to stay on top of the latest statistics regarding strategy if it wants to compete in its respective market. This research has been compiled here for precisely that purpose. In this paper, some of the top marketing methods of 2021 are highlighted for B2B (Business to Business) and B2C (Business to Consumer) marketing. In addition, the pros and cons of each are laid out to help give more depth to the general idea of B2B and B2C. Hopefully, you will find inspiration to adopt these methods into your marketing strategies.
B2B (Business to Business) vs. B2C (Business to Consumer) Marketing
The concept of B2B vs. B2C marketing is self-explanatory; it is simply a difference in the target audience. However, the differences in their marketing methods are not self-explanatory, so an easy way to visualize these statements is through an example. Let’s say you are a grape farmer, and harvest is approaching. You could go the B2B route of selling to a grocery store or vintner(winemaker), or you could go the B2C route of setting up an online store or stand at a local farmers market. It’s no easy choice. Do you sell to a lower price per grape to the store/vintner while buying in bulk? Or do you sell at a higher price directly to consumers, but you must go through the effort of reaching the consumer, and you risk not selling all your product? It is also not as simple as just selling your product. You must market it. This brings up the central question inspiring the following two sections:
Two B2B Marketing Methods
SEO:
Search engine optimization, or SEO for short, is an essential strategy to implement into your marketing if you are working B2B. Out of other marketing methods, SEO is the best strategy to generate income for your business, but what does implementing SEO entail? The goal of SEO is to optimize the content on your website (Onsite SEO) and promote it (Offsite SEO) to more frequently place your website at or near the top of user searches within search engines such as Google Bing, Yahoo, and you name it. The key is to understand your target audience and what keywords will go into their search bar. Search Engines like Google are automated. You cannot tell Google that your website is selling grapes to businesses. Your content must reflect that. Try searching “buy grapes in bulk.” Keywords from each website are displayed in the search. This part of Onsite SEO is relatively intuitive. Still, you must go beyond including all kinds of keywords in your content because your audience isn’t as predictable as you might think, and they may not necessarily be looking for your business. For your grape business, maybe the audience will search more generally, perhaps “fruit in bulk” or something along those lines. Consideration is a must to ensure your website content matches as many possible searches as possible.
Social Media Marketing:
Social media is the home to many, and that is precisely why it is an excellent platform for you to promote your business. Social media marketing is a great strategy to implement into your marketing and works great in tandem with other marketing efforts such as Offsite SEO. This strategy has incredible influence over B2B conversion rates resulting in increased traffic to your website and profit for your business. It is challenging to master and potentially dangerous if you outsource and entrust the work of Social Media Marketing to someone reckless since one bad tweet could get your business in trouble. However, the humanization your brand gets trust and the free feedback you receive from those online is worth the effort. Whether it’s a short video, an image, a tweet, a comment on another post, this kind of content, while seemingly worthless, is excellent for your business. These little bits are easy to digest for other users, and they are tricked into digesting it in some cases as although they may not be actively looking to spend their money, seeing these social media posts gets them to think about your business even if its subconscious.
Two B2C Marketing Methods
PPC (Pay Per Click):
“Pay Per Click” refers to the monetization method where each click comes at a price. For example, should Pay-Per-Click advertisements be used on sports articles, readers may be drawn to click on ads regarding the teams mentioned in the report, such as apparel, other articles, or activity-related products. This uses the reader’s interests to help target advertisements and can also spread awareness. Search ads can boost brand awareness by up to 80 percent instilling memories into consumers, thus showing the importance of targeted marketing having a profoundly positive effect on the advertised product through exposure. Similarly, the widespread use of the internet with Google’s 160 billion searches per month showcases the potential monetary profit of Pay-Per-Click advertisements. Thus, not only do the advertisers receive payment for clicks on their advertisements, but the likelihood of users buying the advertised product increased due to the increased website traffic and appropriate placing of the ad.
Cobranding Marketing:
Co-branding is an essential strategy used by several top brands to keep their product or service new and different. It is a partnership where two companies create a unique third product using their brand name to draw in consumers, resulting in monetary or publicity gains for both parties. There are several benefits to co-branding: a broader audience as this method brings two brands together, which includes their respective following. An example of this occurred recently when the South Korean pop group known as “BTS” partnered with McDonald’s to make their signature meal. Fans of both McDonald’s and BTS came together, resulting in this co-branding deal boosting McDonald’s worldwide sales by 41% during the agreement and the pop group making a reported 8.89 million USD from the partnership.
Any competent business owner knows to seize every opportunity to promote and expand where reasonably possible, and what’s the harm in reaching out to another company with an idea if you truly believe it will work?
The following contains some short summaries detailing the basic pros and cons of each marketing method.
B2B Pros
• Profit Margin – The nature of B2B sales is generally far more prominent than most B2C sales. B2B sales often are in bulk with small items with perhaps scheduled re-orders or other cases like contractors the sale is always going to be significant. In addition, the market potential for B2B feeds into this profit margin well. Something such as grapes going B2C at a farmers’ market is limited in that it targets consumers who want to eat the grapes or perhaps use them for a recipe. However, grapes going B2B have various options like selling in bulk to vintners, grocery stores, companies that make grape jelly, you name it.
• Location of Sales – A large majority of B2B commerce is done on the web. This is a good thing as it is far easier to manage an online presence than to maintain something like a storefront. The location for your selling also benefits the audience you sell to. It is more convenient for them to shop online rather than require physical effort to purchase a product. The ease of a good online website and the smoothness of the transaction go a long way for getting sales.
• Security – No part of B2B is easy, but once you secure some contracts or ongoing deals, there’s good stability to be had from that. B2C is scary in that you could have your products go from flying off the shelves to forgotten quicker than you may realize. Any stability in the business world is something to be desired.
B2B Cons
• Competition – This con applies to both B2B and B2C, but in a scarier way. If you aren’t already a big name in your respective market, it is going to be extremely difficult to secure any contracts, deals, or even just one-time purchases. Even if you manage to secure one deal, you run the risk of your business flopping if you rely on just that to stay afloat. It is also harder to compete in marketing against more prominent names as they are already out there, so it is relatively easy to stay out there. Still, you must work on both getting out there and maintaining whatever position you hold. Other problems with the competition are the monopoly many places have. Big names can survive simply undercutting your price to whatever consumer while you might not be able to. You must be very careful when entering markets and avoid being shut out.
• Difficult Entry – Given the vast majority of B2B commerce taking place online and the quick judgment by consumers, you need to have a robust online presence and a good website which can be expensive and difficult to set up initially. Extensive research must be done to understand the customer’s desire and streamline that experience for them.
• Negotiations – You, a business trying to min-max profits, are selling to another company trying to accomplish the same. A big part of B2B commerce is negotiating with customers to reach a deal that both parties are happy with, especially since prices you may list on your website are likely not as low as you are willing to go.
B2C Pros
• Sales Cycle – Sales cycle is essentially the stage at which a purchase is made. There is a significant benefit to B2C commerce in that the sales cycles are much faster and easily influenced by provoking certain emotions. B2B sales take an immense amount of time as they are often big purchases for big projects, and so the buyer will take their time to ensure they find the best deal with a high-quality partner. B2C commerce can happen in seconds with someone thinking, “Oh, these grapes look good, let me buy them!”. If you can cater your product towards the quick decision-making of buyers, you can generate good sales.
• Discounts – One great thing about B2C is the ability to offer discounts. This partly feeds into the sales cycle, but having values makes customers feel like they are getting a good deal and may buy a product they don’t even need. Or in some cases, loyalty programs offering discounts or free items after certain purchases can be geared towards your profit margin when set up correctly. Loyalty programs are great as it gives the incentive to create a relationship with customers like that in B2B markets. Still, here you can get repeat customers to provide you with business continuity.
• Customer Base – While B2B markets directly to a business, B2C calls to a consumer. Everyone in the world is a consumer and is thus a potential customer, while B2B does not have that liberty. This, of course, does not mean your product appeals to everyone and will mean you have an infinite customer base, but the percentage of people potentially looking for a product like yours is massive. This can be of big help to any B2C business, especially those that sell “occasional” purchase products like furniture in that a large customer base means you do not need to rely on repeat customers.
B2C Cons
• Slow return on investment – The high upfront costs of starting your business with storefronts, websites, marketing campaigns add up quickly. With the generally low price of B2C products and usually prolonged initial start to new business, one should expect profits to be in the red for a while.
• Quantity of sales – With large sales comes to the downside of an increased number of issues customers may have. If one wants to get good ratings and maintain an excellent reputation, one must deal with problems that arise well. It is easier said than done since many issues can be hard to resolve in ways that don’t overeat out of profit.
• Marketing – This applies to any business, but it is especially hard for B2C commerce. Like how big-name B2B companies can undercut you and shut you out, B2C companies do that on a more complex scale. The profit margin on a majority of B2C products is already low given the generally low price anyway. So it is hard to compete for customers looking for a reasonable price. When you cannot afford to lower your cost further, how do you market your product as “worth the price” in the face of competitors? It is hard enough to get your product on the shelves or in the market, but you also must market that to large numbers of customers.
Which is better? B2B or B2C?
The simple truth one, as an aspiring business owner likely knows, is it depends. It truly does not matter which one is better, and depending on your business, both might even be an option. This paper is not meant to sway a business owner to go down a specific route but rather inform one about the way they plan to take already. There is no easy method in the business world, and as someone without any business experience, I am not in a position to dictate where one’s business should go.
