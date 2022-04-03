Home Refinancing for People with Bad Credit – How to Avoid High Fees

Not everyone has heard about the Housing and Community Facilities Programs (HCFP) because they provide funding for many types of loans other than the conventional home loan in the city or suburb of a city. The loans they provide begin with loans for rural individuals for housing. They also provide funding for rural community facilities, apartments for low-income persons and the elderly. They provide funding for so many different types of loans including housing for farm laborers, childcare centers, nursing homes, and schools. Also, included are fire and police stations, hospitals and libraries. The HCFP is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The HCFP has a Loan Guarantee Program that is similar to FHA or VA loans where they are not actually doing the funding of the money. With this type of program a borrower may borrow as much as 100 percent of the appraised value of the home they want to purchase. Borrowers that qualify for this type of loan may have 115 percent of the median income for the area they live in.

The Housing and Community Facilities Programs for Individuals is for the following:



1) single family rural housing;



2) renovations and repair of a home;



3) programs that supply assistance for the disabled, low-income rural residents of multi-family housing, and the elderly.

Then there is the HCFP Direct Loan Program which makes it possible for individuals or families to qualify for a home loan at a reasonable interest rate. There are limits for the loans made under this program and they are different depending on which area you live in. Also, the borrowers using this program must be in the low income range which falls below eighty percent of the median income for their community.

There are many programs that fall under HCFP and another one is the HCFP Mutual Self-Help Housing Program. This program is to help certain people construct their own homes. These borrowers must be in the very low-income range of approximately fifty percent of the median of the area they live in. The borrowers actually perform at least sixth-five percent of the construction on not only their home but on the homes of other borrowers in the same category. Of course, there are professional builders that supervise this construction.

There are also HCFP loan for refurbishment of very low-income borrowers. These grants or loans can be repaid in a period up to two years and the interest rate is only one percent. Also, there is a program for Rural Development Real Estate for Sale which includes real estate owned by the government and fall under the category of possible foreclosures.

The HCFP and the USDA makes it possible for those people in this nation that live in the rural areas of this country to be able to provide housing for their families. Most of the citizens living in the rural areas fall within the very low-income category and they are given the opportunity to help themselves by participating in building their own homes with the help of HCFP. The HCFP even helps the poor families that have to live in multi-family dwellings that are overcrowded and in areas where they actually have to live off the land and grow their own food, etc. If they were not assisted by the HCFP they would not even be able to do that.