Home Refinancing for People with Bad Credit – How to Avoid High Fees
Avoiding high fees when home refinancing with bad credit is as
important as finding low rates. With fees adding up to thousands of dollars,
make sure that you are getting the best deal by comparing lenders. Also
look at other types of credit to securing cash out financing.
Ask About Closing Costs And Fees
To save yourself money, research lenders before settling on a refi
loan. Request loan quotes that include information on closing costs and
fees. The APR will include the interest rate, closing costs, and any
annual fees. But be sure to also ask about early payment or any other fees.
Be aware of fees or closing costs that are included as part of the
principle. These are often labeled as “zero down” loans, but in reality you
are paying for those fees throughout the loan.
With loan quotes, know that even the fees are negotiable. You can ask
for them to be removed or eliminated. Some fees, such as the early
payment fee, are only removed if you pay an additional amount at closing.
Select Low Fee Terms
While you are researching financing companies, also take a look at how
they structure their loans. Often the lowest rates, such as interest
only or balloon payment loans, have the highest fees.
Select terms that are more favorable for low fees, such as fixed or
adjustable rates. Adjustable rates are usually the lowest costing loans
with some risk of increasing future rates.
Other Ways To Cash Out Your Equity
If you are simply refinancing to cash out part of your equity, consider
applying for different types of credit to save on fees. Second
mortgages and lines of credit have much lower closing costs than refinancing
your total mortgage. They can also be held for a shorter period, which
also saves you money.
While low fees may be your goal, be open to better financing options.
By comparing the APR, you may find that average fees can yield better
rates that will save you money. The longer you keep your loan, the more
important low rates will be.
VA Home Loans – Native American Direct Loan (NADL) Program
The Native American direct loan is provided to the veterans who are part of Native American tribes and need the loan money to construct, repair or purchase a home on federal land.
The NADL or Native American Direct Loan is a government loan program that is made available to the Native American veterans who want to improve, construct or purchase home on federal land. In order to get this veteran loan your home must be your primary residence. However, a veteran can also use this loan program to re-finance an existing Native American direct loan.
The eligible candidates for this Native American direct loan program are:
Veterans who served in the National Guard or reserve guard members who were called to active duty.
Members of the active duty service.
Current members of guard and reserve who have completed six years of reserve service.
Once discharged the commissioned officers of the public health service and the national oceanic and atmospheric administration who were active duty members are also considered for this loan program.
Period of service is a mandatory requirement in most cases. The veterans who have been discharged from their service under conditions apart from dishonorable deeds are eligible for this veteran loan program. Apart from these requirements, you must either be a Native American enrolled in an Alaskan native village or an American Indian tribe, a native Hawaiian or a Pacific Islander. You can also enjoy the benefits of this government loan program if you are married to such a person. In addition there must be a Memorandum of Understanding between the VA and the tribe. You will also require a COE or certificate of eligibility. You can get the certificate of eligibility directly from the VA officer or from a lender by using the ACE or Automated certificate of eligibility program. You need to download the application form 26-1880 from the official website, fill it and mail it to the eligibility center along with the required documents.
The maximum loan term of the Native American direct loan is generally thirty years with monthly payment dues. The rate of interest is fixed by the VA. The maximum amount provided by these Government Loans is similar to that of the single family conforming loan limit set by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. If there is any increase in the loan limit it is published annually. The revisions are based on the adjustments in the conforming loan limit of Freddie Mac.
To summarize, the basic requirements of this veteran loan program include:
The loan is only provided for the home that is the applicant’s primary residence.
The home must be equal in value to the loan amount or higher
The veteran must have enough income to meet monthly expenses, debts, mortgages and other obligations and still have enough to meet daily expenses.
The veteran must have impressive credit record.
VA 100% Financing! Exclusive to Our Military Thanks to the GI Bill of Rights
VA 100% financing is offered by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) of our federal government. The VA recognizes the service our men and women have contributed to this great nation and they want to help by offering home ownership benefits exclusive to our military. Many of our Veterans are not aware that they can obtain 100% home financing and no monthly mortgage insurance to purchase a home.
VA loans are created by banks, savings and loans, and mortgage companies. They are guaranteed or insured by the Veterans Benefits Administration. The VA Home Loan Guaranty protects the lender in the unfortunate case the borrower fails in their mortgage payment. In a typical conventional mortgage, the lender gets this protection by requiring 20% down payment, or adding costly mortgage insurance to the loan.
VA loans are easier than you think. The application process is much the same as other home loan programs, but the lender will need the veteran’s certificate of eligibility and a VA-assigned appraisal. Loans can be approved via automatic processing and closed without waiting for credit approval by the VA.
It is advantageous to VA borrower to get pre-approved as soon as possible. Once the borrower knows the amount they are eligible for they can start the home search in earnest. Sellers view buyer pre-approvals as serious, this is important especially if others are interested in the same home. Pre-approval tells the seller the pre-approved buyer is not going to waste their time: The buyer knows in advance what they can afford to purchase and are not looking to go outside their price range.
There are many applications to a VA home loan. Borrowers can purchase and upgrade a home at the same time, or even repair an existing one. The list of home improvements, and replacement items, range from replacing windows, roofing, appliances, and much more. One can use a VA mortgage loan to increase the energy efficiency of a home.
The VA even offers help for those looking to refinance. At little to no cost, streamline refinancing can help VA homeowners lower their monthly mortgage payments. Veterans should take full advantage of VA loan benefits and ask about interest rate reduction plans.
VA foreclosed properties are available too. They are offered in the same manner as HUD repos. If you are interested in foreclosed single-family houses, check your area on the following website: http://www.homesales.gov/homesales/mainAction.do Check with your VA Center or mortgage lender if you need more information regarding purchasing terms and conditions.
Less expensive than conventional programs VA home loans offer better rates and generally offer more money that can be borrowed at the start of the loan to pay varied costs and fees. The average state maximum guarantee is 25% or $104,250 and the maximum home loan amount is $417,000. Some states have a higher maximum guarantee and loan amount. Call your local VA center or mortgage lender for maximum benefits in your state.
HCFP Mortgage Loans Program Information
Not everyone has heard about the Housing and Community Facilities Programs (HCFP) because they provide funding for many types of loans other than the conventional home loan in the city or suburb of a city. The loans they provide begin with loans for rural individuals for housing. They also provide funding for rural community facilities, apartments for low-income persons and the elderly. They provide funding for so many different types of loans including housing for farm laborers, childcare centers, nursing homes, and schools. Also, included are fire and police stations, hospitals and libraries. The HCFP is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The HCFP has a Loan Guarantee Program that is similar to FHA or VA loans where they are not actually doing the funding of the money. With this type of program a borrower may borrow as much as 100 percent of the appraised value of the home they want to purchase. Borrowers that qualify for this type of loan may have 115 percent of the median income for the area they live in.
The Housing and Community Facilities Programs for Individuals is for the following:
1) single family rural housing;
2) renovations and repair of a home;
3) programs that supply assistance for the disabled, low-income rural residents of multi-family housing, and the elderly.
Then there is the HCFP Direct Loan Program which makes it possible for individuals or families to qualify for a home loan at a reasonable interest rate. There are limits for the loans made under this program and they are different depending on which area you live in. Also, the borrowers using this program must be in the low income range which falls below eighty percent of the median income for their community.
There are many programs that fall under HCFP and another one is the HCFP Mutual Self-Help Housing Program. This program is to help certain people construct their own homes. These borrowers must be in the very low-income range of approximately fifty percent of the median of the area they live in. The borrowers actually perform at least sixth-five percent of the construction on not only their home but on the homes of other borrowers in the same category. Of course, there are professional builders that supervise this construction.
There are also HCFP loan for refurbishment of very low-income borrowers. These grants or loans can be repaid in a period up to two years and the interest rate is only one percent. Also, there is a program for Rural Development Real Estate for Sale which includes real estate owned by the government and fall under the category of possible foreclosures.
The HCFP and the USDA makes it possible for those people in this nation that live in the rural areas of this country to be able to provide housing for their families. Most of the citizens living in the rural areas fall within the very low-income category and they are given the opportunity to help themselves by participating in building their own homes with the help of HCFP. The HCFP even helps the poor families that have to live in multi-family dwellings that are overcrowded and in areas where they actually have to live off the land and grow their own food, etc. If they were not assisted by the HCFP they would not even be able to do that.
