Horse Racing: How To Grasp Profitcapping And Return On Investment
How to grasp Profitcapping and return on investment or ROI is the main reason for horse racing and not simply racing for the sake of racing. Players are there to make money or to profit. People handicap horses so they can pick the horse they believe is going to come across the wire and make them more money than they put in. Racing’s about investing and not gambling. All gambling is investing but not all investing is gambling. You can predict a thing by yourself but it takes two or more persons to bet. When you wager anything on a bet whether it’s a car, house, money, jewelry, etc. you’re gambling.
The difference between gambling and business investing is: when you have a 51%-100% chance of losing the endeavor you’re gambling and when you have a 49% or less chance of losing the endeavor you’re business investing. Every time you invest (gamble or business invest) you need to know you’re chances of profiting or losing money in detail. Taking a business perspective of racing is the most sensible option because racing has to seen for what it is: a business. Players don’t go into detail enough to study racing as a business overall.
Players consider handicapping the main way to think about making money. But it’s a matter of understanding ROI over months and years ahead. Knowing how much can be made on a long-term basis. As an example: lets say you take a simple random statistical sampling of 2100 trifecta payouts for one year. This amount turns out to be $220,000 after all payouts are added. A ticket for each race sampled is bought and the sum invested is $100,000. You lose 1000 races and win 1100 races. When the year is over you add up all of the money you got back after the investment and it turns out to be $120,000.
You made a $20,000 profit. But $220,000 minus $120,000 = $100,000 and this is the payout money you didn’t get. And if at the years’ end you get back $85,000 then your loss is $15,000. Or $100,000 minus $85,000 = $15,000. In other words it’s what you’ve invested plus or minus what you got back. If you put in $100,000 and get back $100,000 then you broke-even. This is how to grasp profitcapping and return on investment or ROI and what it’s all about. This isn’t all there is to Profitcapping. Indeed there’s much more to say the least.
This way you can see years ahead in the game. Profit or ROI in racing is simple. You endeavor to get back more than you put in for a specific time period. Be it a week, month, year or several years. Simple statistics lets you do this and know this in a highly specific way of how much money is there and how much must be spent buying tickets over that specific time period to make a profit or Profit – capping. Capping means the process of predicting a thing. What are you going to predict? the horses and the money. This is part of how to grasp profitcapping and return on investment.
The Benefits of Taking On an Unsecured Loan
It may silly to some that there would be any benefits at all to a loan that’s unsecured. Despite some of the down talking on these types of loans, many can benefit from them. It is purely dependent on the circumstances of the borrower, of course, as well as which lender they use. However, they can truly be a great growth investment solution. More so if the purpose is to go towards something that will earn money as a result.
There are a couple types of these loans, and having an unsecured loan calculator handy will help anyone decide if the risk is worth the gain. Both merchant and business cash advantages are unsecured loans that can produce rapid growth for an individual even when they have a bad credit rating. No assets need to be owned in order to secure the loan, and if the borrower has the means to show positive growth and earnings potential they can be granted the cash they need.
There are even types of unsecured loans that are repaid depending on how much profits are. This allows one to repay when profits are higher and not when they are slumping. The fine print should be looked into.
In any case, they are definitely worth looking into and there are plenty of tools that can be used, to include an unsecured loan calculator.
Even More Benefits for Unsecured Loans
Another great benefit that one will realize upon using an unsecured loan calculator is that the amount to be repaid is agreed upon before any contracts are signed. This means that there is nothing left to chance or guessing. Lenders get their payments through their own bank so everything is streamlined. Many types of unsecured loans are targeted for businesses that need just a short-term loan for most growth. They may use money on products, software, training or remodel.
Take the unsecured loan calculator which is offered online and from lenders and compare the benefits of an unsecured loan with things like payday loans. This will help to get a clear picture of the benefits offered. Remember, no collateral is necessary which is a huge draw for most borrowers, and no security is necessary either. That means assets are protected even if one defaults on the loan.
Another benefit is that unsecured loan funds are received very rapidly. In most cases this is within a 24 hour period. This lets the borrower have a sigh of relief. All that’s needed is to have a simple application filled out. There’s very little documentation involved and they are very flexible. This means less work on the borrower’s end when it comes to gathering information and signing their life away.
The only downsides are the high interest the loans have, but if the borrower can repay the loan quickly and won’t likely miss a payment then they have nothing to worry. Then, in the end, there can be a very positive impact on the person or business doing the borrowing.
Calculate Before a Meeting
It’s a good idea to get out the trusty unsecured loan calculator and play around with possible amounts. This will give an informed presence when walking into the lender. It will also streamline the process even more if one knows exactly how much they want and can afford to repay. Truly there is no better tool than an unsecured loan calculator to get a person on track and ready to do some business. As long as they borrow smart, the loan will be beneficial in the long run and yield the results they are hoping for.
Retirement Plans and Estate Planning
Retirement plans (i.e., pension plans, 401(k) plans, employer established IRA plans, etc.) account for the majority of assets held by most Americans. Plans which meet certain legal requirements set forth under the federal ERISA law enjoy favorable tax treatment in order to promote growth and provide a comfortable retirement for the account holder. For example, the account holder is permitted to defer taking any distributions from his/her retirement account until the calendar year in which he/she reaches 70-1/2 years of age, thereby allowing the account to grow tax-free during that interim period. Once the account owner reaches 70-1/2 years of age, he/she is required to begin taking minimum required distributions (MRDs) and those distributions are subject to income tax.
However, the tax advantages of retirement accounts are not intended to benefit the heirs or designated beneficiaries once the account owner has died, with one exception. If the account owner has designated his or her spouse as the beneficiary of the retirement account then, upon the account holder’s death, the surviving spouse can either roll the decedent’s account into his/her own account or remain as the beneficiary of the deceased’s account and postpone taking distributions until the calendar year in which the deceased spouse would have reached age 70-1/2.
Estate planning becomes more complex, however, when the beneficiaries of the retirement plan are persons other than the surviving spouse. In that instance, the beneficiary is required to take MRDs over a period of five years or over the beneficiary’s life expectancy, sometimes referred to as “the stretch period”. If a trust is the designated beneficiary of the deceased’s retirement account and all of the trust’s beneficiaries are individuals, the MRDs are calculated according to the beneficiary with the shortest life expectancy (i.e., the oldest beneficiary).
The entire subject of retirement plans is extremely technical, given the requirements of ERISA and the regulations issued by the Internal Revenue Service. Similarly, incorporating an individual’s retirement plan assets into his or her estate plan can be a complex exercise. Among the issues to be considered are the following:
1. How to maximize the stretch period so that the assets in the retirement account can continue their tax-free growth for the maximum length of time;
2. Ensuring that the assets are shielded from the beneficiary’s creditors; and,
3. Providing a structure for the distribution of the retirement funds (e.g., limiting the disbursements in order to prevent a spendthrift beneficiary from squandering his or her share of the funds in one fell swoop).
Make sure to consider the above issues before proceeding with your estate plan.
Myths That Stimulate Clients Away From SIP
Investing is the best way to accumulate for a rainy day, and the mutual fund can be seen as the one-stop destination for simplifying all your investment chores. There are two different ways through which one can put their hard-earned money in a scheme viz, SIP and Lump Sum. SIP can be the best choice for you as it is one of the two methods of investing in a mutual fund. It is a regularized investment mechanism which allows the investors to adopt a slow but consistent path of converting their savings into investments. As it is essential to select an appropriate scheme for investing, it is an equally important task to understand the insights of SIP before commencing your investment.
Due to an ignorant attitude and lack of time from the busy schedule people tend to make mistakes while opting for their investment methodologies. There are a few common mistakes that investors commit, unknowingly. So, to invest and gain from it, you must avoid the following misconceptions.
Myth 1: SIP facilitates meagre investments
There is a myth prevailing in the mind of investors that SIP was launched just to facilitate those clients who want to invest small amounts monthly, and it is not suitable for those who intend to put a relatively greater amount on a regular basis.
Reality: SIP is an overall scheme which simplifies the investment requirements of all the clients, whether the amount to be invested is big or small. Every client has the liberty to select an amount for investing consistently over a stipulated period of time. For example, a client is free to take up an amount as low as Rs. 1000 and as high as Rs. 50,000 depending on the affordability.
Myth 2: SIP doesn’t house surplus amount
Once a client begins an SIP plan, then he/she cannot deploy a surplus amount, if any. Investors have a notion that if they take up an SIP with a specific amount, then they are not eligible to put an extra amount at any point of time.
Reality: SIP offers the facility of top-up to its clients. This means that a client enjoys the freedom of investing an extra amount along with the regular installment amount. For example, if a client has opted for an SIP plan of Rs. 3000 per month and in a certain month he is having additional Rs. 6000 which is lying unused, then he is free to park it in his SIP account.
Myth 3: SIP is scheme of mutual fund
Due to its comparison with other bank deposits like RD, SIP is considered as one of the plans and not a method which assists to put money in mutual funds. Investors have the idea that they are placing their money in SIP and not through it.
Reality: It is an investment method and not a plan. SIP acts as a postman who carries the money of its clients to the scheme which they have opted before. This means that it is just the carrier which eases the work of investors as well as mutual fund companies.
Myth 4: SIP should be initiated in Bullish Market
The clients believe that the best time to undertake an SIP is when the market is trending upwards. They believe that a rising market will provide better returns as compared to any other time.
Reality: It is true that SIP provides a facility to take the advantage of bullish as well as bearish market conditions. A client can commence investing as and when he wants. Investors need not wait for a certain market situation in order to initiate the investing process. SIP renders an averaged return over a prolonged period of time by enabling the client to continue investing whether the market is low or high.
Myth 5: SIP can be taken up for a few schemes only
The clients believe that SIP is available for a handful of schemes. Tax-savers, liquid funds, etc. does not allow the clients to select SIP as their investment mechanism. This misconception has stimulated the clients away from some of those schemes which are capable of providing prolific returns.
Reality: SIP is a technique which is available for each and every scheme operating under mutual funds. All the close-ended plans allow the use of SIP for making a regular investment.
To conclude, the clients should get rid of the misconceptions attached with SIP so as to acquire wholesome benefit of investing.
