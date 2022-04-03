News
How an 80-year-old Navy vet from Mahtomedi became a TikTok sensation
When Kenny Jary first talked to Amazon’s Alexa, it did not go well.
Jary, of Mahtomedi, had a pressing question for the world’s most popular virtual assistant: “Alexa, how about sausage-and-pepperoni pizzas? Are they good for you, or not?”
“Sausage added to your shopping list,” Alexa responded, her robotic voice reverberating through the kitchen.
“I can’t — what’d you — shopping list?” Jary said. “I don’t want shoppa — underwear?! I didn’t say that!”
The exchange, shared on the video app TikTok, has been viewed over 23 million times.
@patriotickenny
80 year olds use Alexa for the first time, Pt 1. 🤖🩲🍕 #technology #alexa #amazon #alexatransforms #3dprinting #kennycrew #kennyscooter #kennydoeslife #fyp
♬ Relaxed everyday loop BGM – Milk
Nine more videos featuring Jary’s Alexa antics soon followed. In one, he asks her to play 20 questions. In another, he asks her to make fart noises. All have been featured on the 80-year-old Navy veteran’s TikTok account, @patriotickenny, which has 1.8 million followers.
Jary, who rolls through Mahtomedi on a mobility scooter decked in red, white and blue streamers, takes his TikTok celebrity in stride. He waves to everyone in town, whether he knows them or not. “Hey there! How you doing?” Jary said last week as he saluted a man driving past on Mahtomedi Avenue.
His mission, he says, is to “do good and spread kindness.”
That mission grew last year after meeting Amanda Kline outside the Wild Bean Coffee Shop in Mahtomedi. A mutual friend, who knew both frequented the coffee shop, had suggested they look out for each other.
Kline, 37, of Willernie, was so taken by Jary’s mission that she offered to set him up with his own TikTok account. She came up with the @patriotickenny handle.
Their first video featured Jary sitting on his scooter and saying “Thank you” and “Hello” in American Sign Language. It debuted in August.
“This is Kenny,” the caption reads. “He’s a 79-year-old Navy vet. He’s hearing, but trying to learn ASL to communicate with his Deaf buddy Jerry.”
@patriotickenny
Meet the sweetest guy you’ve ever know. #fyp #senior #seniorcitizen #asl #veteran @didyouknowthatasl
♬ Here Comes the Sun – Relaxing Instrumental Music
More videos followed. In one, Jary scoots past a red Tesla, yelling, “My electric car is better than your electric car.” In another, Jary talks to his friend, Jerry Cooper, over the FaceTime calling app, which Jary calls “SpaceTime.”
“Kenny’s personality is contagious, and he’s so genuine and authentic,” said Kline, who teaches at the Metro Deaf School in St. Paul. “Everyone who meets Kenny loves him.”
FOLLOWERS GIVE BACK
A month after Jary’s TikTok account debuted, his mobility scooter broke down. Jary, who didn’t have the money to repair it, was devastated. Kline helped him shared the news on the TikTok account.
“The whole point of showing it was to highlight to the world that this joyful guy isn’t always happy,” she said. “He goes through hardships, just like everyone else, but he doesn’t give up. As Kenny says, ‘We have to struggle on.’ ”
The response was overwhelming. TikTok fans set up a GoFundMe fundraising page and raised $5,000 within the day — more than twice the original goal.
Jary’s emotional reaction to the news was shared on TikTok on Sept. 19, getting over 12.5 million views.
“Within 24 hours, people on TikTok, strangers who have never met you, but love you, donated $5,000 for a scooter for you,” Kline tells Jary in the video.
“No! You’re kidding! $5,000? On TikTok? That is so wonderful,” Jary says, as he breaks down in tears. “I’m sorry for being so emotional, but I can’t help it. That is so nice, Amanda. That’s the nicest gift I’ve ever had in my whole life and then some.”
@patriotickenny
@TikTok family came through with a $5,000 donation for Kenny’s scooter. Here’s his reaction. Grab your tissues. #fyp #fypシ #viral #veteran #senior
♬ Loving Strangers – Russian Red
By Sept. 22, Jary’s followers had raised over $101,000.
The money allowed Jary, who has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, to move to a two-bedroom apartment in Piccadilly Square, a senior-living apartment complex. He paid off his medical bills and back taxes and got some much-needed dental work done. He also was able to buy a new scooter, a portable oxygen tank, a 2011 Ford Escape and furniture for his apartment.
Kline and Jary, along with Jerry Cooper and his daughter, Jenny, started a second GoFundMe fundraiser to help other veterans who need mobility scooters. That fund has raised over $50,000.
Jary, who served on the USS Okinawa during the Cuban Missile Crisis, said it’s an honor to help fellow veterans.
“I know personally how they feel because I was without one, and I couldn’t do nothing. Period,” he said of his scooter. “I was very depressed because I didn’t know what to do. I wanted to go out around the neighborhood and around town and to the coffee shop and talk with people, you know.”
The friends so far have given away about 50 scooters.
SHARING REGRETS
Jary grew up in St. Paul, joined the Navy Reserve in 1959 and graduated from Monroe High School a year later. He then went on active duty, serving as helicopter refueler on the USS Okinawa until 1963.
Serving in the military taught him to work hard, be respectful of others and “how to make a bed and do laundry,” he said.
“In America, we got freedom, and that’s the way it should be,” he said. “The military gave us our great freedom, and everybody in the United States should be so proud of that.”
Jary later worked at the Ford plant in St. Paul for 32 years. He married Carol Marsh in 1965 and had three children. The couple divorced in 1988 but remained close until her death in 2018. Jary’s longtime girlfriend, Barbara Sanz, died in 2017.
In a Sept. 30 video post, Jary talked about his regrets.
“I was a bad father,” he said. “I wasn’t there for them a lot. I was out with so-called people I thought were my friends, but they weren’t. We drank. We did a lot of bad things. Those are memories I don’t even like to think about to this day, but it happened, and it can happen to anybody. You just have to go on living.”
Jary’s willingness to express his emotions resonates with viewers, Kline said.
“Kenny is such a good TikTok star because he’s not just a one-trick pony,” she said. “Kenny is a lot of different things. What you see is what you get, 24/7. It doesn’t change. It doesn’t matter if the cameras are on or off.”
DAILY VIDEOS
Kline shoots the videos — about 190 so far — using her iPhone 13 and spends up to 90 minutes a day editing and writing captions. She tries to post a new video by 8 each night.
“I kept getting messages from people, saying, ‘I couldn’t go to bed last night because there wasn’t a video,’ ” she said. “They’ll say, ‘I look for his videos every night, that’s my evening routine’ or ‘I’ve really been having a tough time, I’ve really been struggling, and every morning I was, like, what’s up with Kenny? All right, I can face this day. If Kenny can do this, I can do this.’ ”
Coming up with new material each day isn’t a problem. “Kenny is a walking idea,” she said.
The hardest part is creating the large-font captions that appear with each video, she said. “They have automatic captions, but they’re too small, and that’s not good for our senior friends.”
“I don’t know how she does it,” Jary said. “She is God’s gift to me.”
Kline said she loves TikTok because it is video-based and because it exposes users to new cultures. “It’s like a window to the world,” she said. “It’s the access to everything — with captions and accessibility. It’s very friendly to take a look at it.”
In a world filled with “high stimulation,” Jary’s TikToks are a welcome change of pace, Kline said.
“To see Kenny just kind of slowing down and enjoying the moment, whether it’s him eating whipped cream — he looooves whipped cream — or whatever it is, is comforting,” she said.
Kline declined to discuss any revenue they’ve generated through the account, which solicits donations and links to a Kenny-themed merchandise store, an Amazon storefront and Jary’s Cameo page, where users pay for customized messages.
TRAVELING THE COUNTRY
Jary, Kline and the Coopers have been traveling the country promoting the “Scooters for Veterans” fund since last fall. They’ve appeared on NBC’s “Today” show in New York City, flown to Florida for a paratroopers convention and are headed to Texas later this month to see country singer Randy Travis, one of Jary’s biggest fans.
“Every step of this journey, we’ve all been together,” Jary said. “Our big thing is kindness. … The only other thing on my bucket list is Ellen DeGeneres. I love that woman.”
Last month, the group decided to raise money for deaf Ukrainian refugees. Jary and Jerry Cooper told @patriotickenny followers on March 16 that if they raised $2,500 for the cause, they would paint their hair and faces yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. They came through on March 29.
“Hello, I’m deaf,” Jerry Cooper can be seen signing in the video. “I just want to let you know that I really support you deaf Ukrainians. You guys are brave people in the country so don’t give up, OK? I stand and support you.”
Jary said he’s glad he can use his notoriety to help.
“There are so many wonderful people in the world, especially with everything going on. I’m so happy to be able to pay it forward,” he said. “This has changed my life enormously. I got these angels. I even adopted Amanda to be my daughter. She just came from heaven, it seems like.”
Kline, in turn, said she’s lucky to have met Jary. She volunteers her time as his social-media manager.
“My salary is the joy I receive,” she said. “I’m so lucky to be a part of this. His life has improved dramatically, completely, and I can’t believe I get a front-row seat to that. I’m having the time of my life.”
In a video posted last week, Kline instructed Jary to think of a question he wanted to ask Alexa — and then told him to ask it in a whisper.
@patriotickenny
Reply to @amazon Kenny vs. Alexa Pt 7: Whisper #technology #alexa #amazon #kennycrew #kennydoeslife #kennyscooter #3dprinting #fyp #OscarsAtHome #LizzosBigGrrrls
♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono – moshimo sound design
“I want to know how many ships there are in the U.S. Navy,” he said.
“OK, ask it, but you have to whisper it,” she said.
“Why do I have to whisper?”
“Just try it.”
Jary did as instructed, and a whispering Alexa informed him the U.S. Navy has more than 490 ships in its active and reserve fleet.
The video ends with Jary asking, “What else can that do?”
News
Bank Holidays List : Banks are going to remain closed for 15 days in the month of April, see here the complete list of Bank Holidays
Bank Holidays List : Banks are going to remain closed for 15 days in the month of April, see here the complete list of Bank Holidays
Bank Holidays list: The new financial year has started from 1st April. Many rules have changed across the country and a new year has started for government work.
In the first month of this new year, there is going to be a lot of holidays in the bank and the list of bank holidays has also been released.
In the month of April, there will be a total of 15 days across the country and some days will be Bank Holiday in different areas of the country. Therefore, according to the bank hodidays list given below, you should check the bank holidays in your area and get your important work done before that.
Here is the list of Bank Holidays in the month of April
Annual closing of bank accounts takes place on April 1, due to which banks will remain closed across the country.
April 2 is Gudi Padwa, Ugadi Festival, the first day of Navratri and Telugu New Year, due to which banks in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Srinagar will remain closed.
Also Read : Good news for women! Now more than 40000 rupees will credited in the account every month, just do this work
April 3 is a Sunday, due to which banks across the country will remain closed.
.
There is Sarihul on 4th April, due to which banks will remain closed in Ranchi.
Since April 5 is the birthday of Babu Jagjivan Ram, banks in Hyderabad will be closed.
April 9 is the second Saturday of the month, due to which the second Saturday will be a holiday.
If April 10 is a Sunday, then there will be a Sunday holiday across the country.
April 14 is Dr. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti, along with Mahavir Jayanti and Vaishakhi and Tamil New Year. Due to which there will be a holiday in other places except Shillong and Shimla.
April 15 is Himachal Day, Vishu Bohag, Bihu and Bengali New Year, due to which there will be a holiday in all places except Jaipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar.
There will be a holiday in Guwahati on April 16 due to the Bohag Bihu festival.
Banks will be closed across the country again on April 17 due to Sunday.
There is Gadiyan Puja on 21st April due to which banks will remain closed in Agartala.
April 23 is the fourth Saturday of the month, due to which banks will be closed all over the country,
Also Read : JKSSB Issued List of Candidates Called for Document Verification for the Post of Junior Assistants
April 24 is a Sunday, due to which there will be a bank holiday again.
Shab-e-Qadr, Jamaat Goodbye Hai on 29th April, Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar.
The post Bank Holidays List : Banks are going to remain closed for 15 days in the month of April, see here the complete list of Bank Holidays appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Literary calendar for the week of April 3
GARY GOODMAN: One of the booksellers who made Stillwater a book town highlights his book “The Last Bookseller: A Life in the Rare Book Trade.” 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, in conversation with retired Minnesota History Center acquisitions librarian Pat Coleman. Virtual event. Presented by SubText Books. Register at subtextbooks.com/events. At 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, Goodman signs books in person at Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
ELIZABETH KOLBERT: Pulitzer Prize winner, whose groundbreaking book “The Sixth Extinction” examines the devastating consequences of climate change, discusses her new book, “Under the White Sky,” an exploration about how human intervention in the climate is our best hope for surviving the crisis we’ve created. In-person. Free. Hosted by Westminster Town Hall Forum. Noon Wednesday, April 6, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1200 Marquette Ave., Mpls.
MEANT TO RISE: Carolyn Holbrook and David Mura, editors of “We Are Meant to Rise: Voices for Justice from Minneapolis to the World,” and contributors from many cultures to the anthology, discuss the book at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, with Holbrook, Sun Yung Shin, Erin Sharkey and Kevin Yant. Live-streamed at: facebook.com/events/496354411857743/?ref=newsfeed. At 10:30 a.m. April 7, Holbrook and Mura will be in conversation with Kevin Lindsey at Minnesota Humanities Center, 987 E. Ivy Ave., St. Paul. In-person event. Information: mnWeconference.com.
WRITE LKE US: Minnesota State University system continues its reading series presented by the five Twin Cities metro-area community colleges with Tommy Orange, author of the bestselling “There There,” about the lives of urban Native Americans. He is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma. In conversation with Merle Geode, mixed race (Korean and white), disabled, genderfluid poet/writer, shamanic practitioner and artist based in Minneapolis, MFA candidate in poetry at the University of Minnesota. In-person. 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, Normandale Community College, Lorenz Library, 9700 France Ave. S., Bloomington. Wait list only. Information: normandale.edu.
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON
Publishers Weekly reports that Apple Valley writer Mindy Mejia has signed a two-book deal with Grove Atlantic. Mejia is the author of widely praised thrillers “Leave No Trace,” “Strike Me Down” and “Everything You Want Me to Be,” as well as her debut, “The Dragon Keeper,” an ecological thriller/love story about a zookeeper fighting to protect the Komodo dragon she loves. The first book in her new deal, “To Catch a Storm” is a mystery/thriller set in Iowa farm country. Expect publication next summer.
Doug Wood, author of the Old Turtle books and some 40 others for children and adults, reports he’s sent the manuscript for his new memoir, “A Wild Path,” to University of Minnesota Press. Wood, who lives on the Mississippi River near Sartell, is a storyteller, musician and wilderness guide whose books range from “What Dads Can’t Do” to “Deep Woods, Wild Waters” and “Paddle Whispers.” Look for the new book, illustrated with Wood’s pen and ink drawings, next year.
News
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: Turnover time in the April night sky
April is truly a month of transition. Nights are shorter and you have to stay up later to begin your stargazing, but the trade-off is that the nights are getting warmer. April is also the month that the constellations of winter make their last great stand in the western sky while spring — and even summer — constellations are on the rise in the east.
The mighty winter constellation Orion the Hunter and his surrounding posse of bright stars and constellations are on their farewell tour in April. Early in the month, Orion and his gang appear after evening twilight in the west, but as the month continues, they start the evenings closer and closer to the horizon. As it orbits the sun, Earth is gradually turning away from the direction in space occupied by the great constellations of winter. After April, Orion will not be seen again in the evening until late autumn.
April is your last chance for evening telescope viewing of the fabulous Orion Nebula, also known astronomically as M42 until late next fall. Even with smaller telescopes M42 is great! It’s one the best emission nebulae in the night sky, over 1,400 light-years away. If possible, view it in darker skies. It has an eye catching three-dimensional greenish glow to it. Emission nebulae are huge clouds of hydrogen gas that give birth to new stars. In the Orion nebula you can easily see a tight trapezoid of newborn stars within it.
The spring constellation Leo the Lion appears to be chasing Orion out of the sky. Look high in the southeastern evening sky for a distinct backward question mark of stars. That question mark outlines the celestial lion’s heart, chest, and head. Leo’s brightest star, Regulus, marks the heart of the lion at the bottom of the question mark. A small but distinct triangle makes up the lion’s rear and tail to the lower left of the question mark.
In the northern sky, you’ll easily spot the upside-down Big Dipper very high in the heavens. Although many people think the Big Dipper is a constellation, it is not. Instead, that shape is the brightest part of the very large constellation Ursa Major, the Big Bear. The Big Dipper outlines the rear end and extended tail of the bear.
To find Polaris, the North Star, use the “pointer stars” on the side of the Big Dipper’s pot, opposite the handle. Polaris is about three fist-widths at arm’s length from the pointer stars. The North Star lies at the end of the handle of the much dimmer Little Dipper, more formally known as Ursa Minor, the Little Bear. Polaris is an important star in our sky because it shines directly above Earth’s north pole. As Earth rotates on its axis, all of the other stars revolve around it every 24 hours.
With your mind’s eye, extend the arc made by the Big Dipper’s handle beyond the end of the handle, and you’ll run into a super-bright orange-tinged star in the eastern sky. That’s Arcturus, the fourth-brightest star in the night sky and the brightest star in the constellation Bootes the Herdsman. Bootes, however, looks much more like a kite rising on its side with Arcturus at the tail. Keep extending that arc from the Big Dipper’s handle, and you’ll eventually run into the bright star Spica.
If you want to do some decent early-evening planet-gazing this month, I’m afraid you’re out of luck. Planet-gazing in April is exclusively an early morning pre-twilight show this month. Look for Venus, Saturn, and Mars in the very low east-southeast, rising less than an hour before morning twilight begins. In mid-April, Jupiter will join the fray. Venus is by far the brightest of the four. Despite its brilliance, Venus is not a very good telescope target because of the strong blurring effect of Earth’s atmosphere close to the horizon and because Venus itself is completely cloud-shrouded. Saturn, Mars and Jupiter are way too dim and tiny to see much detail in April but as 2022 continues they’ll brighten up considerably and will be available in the early evening sky
In the meantime enjoy everything the April 2022 night skies have to offer, from sunset to sunrise.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
UPCOMING MIKE LYNCH STARWATCH PROGRAMS:
- April 4, 7:45-9:45 p.m. — Sandburg Learning Center in Golden Valley. For more information or reservations call 763-504-4170 or go to ced.rdale.org.
- April 5, 8-10 p.m. — Afton Elementary School, in Afton, through Stillwater Community Education. For more information and reservations call 651-351-8300 or go to stillwaterschools.org/community-education
- April 6, 8-10 p.m. — River Falls, Wis. For location and more information call River Falls Community Ed at 715-425-1800 or go to rfsd.k12.wi.us/community/community-education.cfm
- April 7, 8-10 p.m. — Burnsville. For the location and other information call 952-707-4150 or go to communityed.isd191.org/
- April 8th, 8-10 p.m. — North Mankato, at Taylor Public Library. For more information call 507-345-5120 or go to northmankato.com/taylorlibrary
- April 9, 8-10 p.m. — Lake Crystal. For location and other information call Lake Crystal Community Ed at 507-726-2673 or go to isd2071.k12.mn.us/page/community-ed
