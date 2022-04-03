Finance
How Email Marketing Benefits Businesses
E-mail marketing is a form of direct marketing, which is used to communicate for commercial or fund-raising messages to an audience. Email marketing concept has dynamically changed the companies’ style of marketing of their businesses. Email helps companies speak or express any fresh idea or info more quickly and happily than ever in the past. Similarly, it helps companies by decreasing their burden in form of thrift and keeping record of every communication. Following are some benefits of email marketing when it is done in a proper way;
1. Target big Audiences
Using the help of email marketing, companies can now send them to a bigger group with just a single mouse click. This service is of more advantage for conveying any breaking news to a bigger number of persons quickly. It gives you the chance to work with your potential customers, getting their attention and cheering them to do more for your email updates.
2. Follow Up Sales
If someone buys a product from you and you have other related products – such as sports goods, you can take help of emails to send them info about relevant products to those they have previously purchased. Similarly, it can be used for services. This type of promotion is known as ‘Up-Sell’ and is very useful.
3. Eliminates Distance Barriers
Through email, businesses who are working from diverse nations can also exchange their words with much more ease. These days, the moment you clicked on the sent button, your message is delivered instantly to the inbox of the receiver. In the past, the process of sending or receiving letters takes days or even weeks. This results in pointless delay in decision-making procedure. Instead, emails immediately communicates the essential information to any member irrespective of any barrier.
4. Get Feedback
Emails can also be used to get feedback from customers, from prospective customers and from common users of your website. This feedback is then used to determine various factors like what the choices of people are, and what changes they would like done. Many big companies uses this method.
5. Helps in Increasing Revenue (Profit)
Emails can also be used as an effective marketing campaign. If you have acquired email addresses of your potential customers through different means such as surveys, you can use these email addresses. This is because, sometimes people are diverted while going through a website and forget to visit the website another time – however, with an email, you can reach the customer directly. People give more attention to email rather than other marketing methods.
6. Track Conversations
Emails facilitate organizations by maintaining track of conversations between two parties. The “Reply” button facility available in this communications keeps a record of previous emails. This is a sort of proof, in case of any dispute on what is communicated once and by whom. For instance, employers can use them as proof of any misconduct or wrongful acts performed by staff. Hence, one must take care once communication via email, as every single one of them are recorded.
Email marketing is something that has gain impressive popularity in the recent past especially among business circles. An email campaign is among the most powerful weapons in online campaign strategy. Do not waste the chance and try to make the most of every message.
7 Reasons Why Your Business Needs A Digital Marketing Strategy
It’s a sad fact is that most companies don’t have a planned digital marketing strategy. They just go by the seat of their pants, doing a little here and a little there. But, if you develop a proper digital marketing strategy, you can avoid a lot of issues and create a more integrated marketing approach.
Here are 7 reasons why your business needs a digital marketing strategy.
1. Provides Direction and Focus
You’ve heard the saying that if you try to drive somewhere without knowing where you’re going, you won’t ever get there. Your marketing needs a goal and a plan to get to that goal, taking steps that you know work or testing steps to find out if they work.
2. Promotes a More Focused Brand Voice
When you have a plan, you can ensure that all your marketing materials (including images, content, and voice) match your brand. When you’re doing things at the last minute, it may not match. Having a plan is always a better approach to help spread awareness of your brand.
3. Assists with Developing a Strong Value Proposition
When you take the time to plan out your marketing strategy, it’s a lot easier to maintain your value proposition throughout all the different platforms.
4. Helps You Get to Know Your Audience Better
When you develop a digital marketing strategy, you need to do your research so that you get to know your audience better. Plus, you will check your stats more often, which will help you get to know your audience even better and how they respond to different offers.
5. Better and More Effective Marketing Integration
When you develop a plan, the great result is that you can more easily integrate all platforms together in a cohesive marketing plan that makes sense and gets results.
6. Avoids Wasting Resources
When you create a plan, it will help you avoid wasting anything. You’ll be able to see ways in which you can reuse content, graphics, and information to market across all your digital channels, without having to start fresh each time which can cause resources to be wasted.
7. Know Where to Optimize Your Efforts
When you write out the plan, you’ll notice gaps in it and be able to optimize your efforts better. You’ll test out landing pages, test headlines, test graphics, and find out what works best as you move forward with your plan.
This doesn’t have to be super-complicated to work. But, having a plan means you know where you want to go and have set goals with actions to get you to that goal. It also means that if something is not working to get you to your goal, you can change directions because you’re paying attention as to whether it’s working or not working.
What Is PPC Marketing & Its Benefits?
Considered one of the best means to generate revenue, Pay per Click/Cost per Click is a figure of internet marketing where the advertisers pay a fee each time their ads are clicked. It’s a process of using search engine advertising to generate visits on a website rather than earning those clicks. Mostly, it is a way to gain visits to your site rather than attempting to win those visits. It allows advertisers to tender for ad placement in search engine’s sponsored links when someone searches a keyword which is related to their business offerings.
When PPC is working correctly, the fee is trivial because the visits are worth more than what you pay for. PPC offers its advertisers with easy traffic and no hassles.
A Google AdWords Certified Partner or an Accredited Professional PPC agency can offer affordable, result-oriented PPC solutions to the clients. With proper linguistic research, stock analysis and information about what pay per click is advertising; it can help you boost your ROI through PPC ads that have less CPC (cost per click).
Pay per click (PPC) is a sure-success venture in recent times. A pay per click advertising agency professional can help you make the best use of PPC programs like Bing Ads and AdWords to optimize your search engine visibility and gain a high-quality score with minimum investment. To tailor a PPC strategy that’s right for you, experts can offer you PPC management as well as knowledge about your industry sector, USP’s and competitors.
After that, developing a strategy that’s going to deliver the results you require is much easier. Not just for large corporations, pay per click can also be used for lead generation as well as individual products. You can also check the progress via our quality score.
Below are some benefits of using PPC for your business website:
PPC is not just a source of easy profit generation; It can also help you to promote your own site. Most programs allow commissions received to be spent on advertising with them instantly and with no minimum income requirement. This is an efficient method to exchange your unprocessed visitors for selective surfers who have more tendencies to acquire your products and services.
PPC can be very resourceful on your website. PPC search engines built into your affiliate program will benefit the visitor in those who are not interested in your products or services. The same ones leave your site and never return.
Most search engines use custom solutions, and they can provide your affiliate program with a white label. This allows, with only a few lines of code, to integrate the jointly hosted search engine hosted remotely on your website.
Your ad on the search engine should address the visitors you want. Be specific to your product, or a lot of visitors just visit the web pages by clicking on PPC ads.
The Evolution of Marketing Automation
While aiming to promote products and services successfully in the market, businesses had realized the importance of adopting marketing strategies early on. Due to the intense competition, marketing strategies got infused with the technological innovations in order to evolve out as the modern marketing, which is now embedded in the customer’s lives and affecting it at a rapid pace.
Fortunately, from radio to internet and smart-phones, nowadays technology has revolutionized the ways marketers can reach to their potential customers. But, back then in the late 50’s, with almost no effective marketing channel, companies were finding it challenging to approach a huge customer base.
This is how automation technology came into existence. It has traced its origins back from a Customer Relationship Management or CRM that came out of Rolodexes and a pack of business cards. It acted as a rescuer for the companies who were endeavoring to maintain their employees and client’s records into a central knowledge group. But, in no course of time, it became the fundamental business element and started finding its applications in professional business services as well.
During the late 1980s, CRM platforms had gained more power in terms of customer support servicing, sales management, and forecasting. But, the high price tag kept it confined to few multinational corporations.
In 1999, Mark Benioff, the founder of Salesforce, invented the Monthly Licence (MLC) fee model, with aiming to offer cost-effective and agile business model, that further introduced SaaS or Software as a Service. And in contrast, this technology evolved out as an amalgam of email capability, web analytics, and the Marketing Resource Management (MRM). With the advent of the internet, marketers were seeking potential ways to reach their customers. The pioneer of this space Eloqua came in 1999 and developed a product, later renowned as automated marketing service in 2003.
Soon, the success of this trend led to the arrival of more players in the market such as Pardot, HubSpot, WhatsNexx etc, and industry started gaining momentum while shifting marketing automation services to cloud platforms.
By 2008, new platforms such as HubSpot, Act-On, ruled the market, and the advent of social media marketing, content management, search engine optimization made marketers incorporating a variety of automation tools.
In the period 2013-2014, the automation industry witnessed a huge growth financially through acquisitions when a giant marketing software company ExactTarget acquired a marketing automation company Pardot for $95.5 million and in turn, salesforce.com spent $2.5 billion to acquire ExactTarget, This is recorded as its largest acquisition ever.
I found people wondering if CRM and marketing automation co-exists. In fact, few consider the later as a subset of the CRM industry which follows one of the marketing laws suggested by Al Ries and Jack Trout. To clarify, CRM is sales focused software while the other is user-centric software that completely focuses on marketing strategy. Where a CRM manages company’s interactions with their customers, a automation software streamlines company’s marketing tasks, and work-flows. However, these two, together, go hands in hand and reinforce company’s insights and efficiencies. A good CRM-marketing automation integration unleashes an opportunity to handle data management and strategies marketing plans.
It can filter relevant data and required fields to standardize tagging and data, and ideal processes. Also, it can run auto-cleaning processes to clean the dumped data in a CRM system. Businesses utilizing automation software have witnessed an incredible growth of 451% in qualified leads and 14.5% in sales productivity as well as 12.2% marketing overhead reduction. We can conclude by saying that the future of marketing completely belongs to Marketing Automation.
