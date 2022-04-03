Finance
How to Avoid Your Financial Website Being Penalized by Google
If you are running a financial website, you can learn a thing or two from Google. At Google, they are always trying to serve their customers as best they can, and they know how to do it. If you follow the spirit of Google’s content guidelines, you’ll be pleasing your visitors too.
Keep up with Google. You’ll slip down the rankings if your content and site design do meet their ever-changing content requirements. When you do something that is against Google’s guidelines, you are penalized. Their aim isn’t to punish you, so much as it is to elevate content that its users will like, and push the rest down the rankings.
When Google updates, it does so for good reasons. These changes, however, can force poor quality content off the map. An example is 2012s Penguin update, described as a webspam algorithm, which affected 1 in 10 search results.
Since 2012, the Penguin update it has been gone through several iterations. It works in real time, which means that new businesses can no longer get away with poor quality content or site design for a few months until they get round to improving their offering. Google will spot and deal with these sites immediately.
And Penguin is just one of many algorithms that Google uses to maintain the quality of its search results. Since Google can wipe out a business with the flick of a switch, you’d better be aware of what they’re doing and when.
If you’ve been working hard on your site, but it’s still not ranking well, you may have been penalized for something without realizing it. If you search for your brand name and your site ranks poorly, or your page one positions have slipped to page two or three for no apparent reason, you’ve most likely been penalized.
Google doesn’t always announce the changes it makes. There are common reasons for being penalized, however, so we recommend that you look at these first.
Duplicate Content
Whether it’s found within your domain, or across the net, duplicate content gets Google’s heckles up.
Some people deliberately create duplicate content for non-malicious reasons. For example, you might have a page of content and a duplicate page that is simply-formatted for printing.
In this kind of situation, you need to indicate your preferred URL to Google. This is called canonicalization. One way to do that is by using Search Console.
Google prefers it if you do not try to prevent its spiders looking at pages (such as by using a robots.txt file). It is far happier when you use canonicalization to tell it which pages as duplicates and which page you prefer.
You can also avoid being penalized for duplicate content by:
being consistent about the format you use for linking to pages internally;
using 301 redirects if you’ve restructured your site;
minimizing boilerplate repetition, such as by avoiding lengthy copyright text at the bottom of every page and replacing it with something shorter that links to your main copyright information page;
avoid placeholders if you’re in the process of (re)designing your site;
consolidating or differentiating pages with similar content.
Some people create duplicate content across various domains to deliberately boost their keyword use and move up the rankings. Google doesn’t want its users to see an entire page of links that all deliver the same content though.
Google does not suffer this kind of deception. It will penalize these domains without a second thought.
Buying Links
Having more sites link to yours used to be taken as evidence of the usefulness and quality of your site. These days, however, one link from a high-quality website is worth much more than many links from low-quality websites.
If you’re buying links, the standard of sites linking to you is likely to be very poor. Not only does this not help your rankings, but it will actually go against you.
Too Many Reciprocal Links
As with buying links, Google takes too much reciprocity is a sign that you are attempting to manipulate the rankings rather than provide a quality experience for your visitors.
The response? Penalization.
Not Enough Outbound Links
Google expects high-quality websites to understand that they do not exist in isolation and that there are other sites that its users may find useful. Almost every business has complimentary products, services, and information. Google rewards businesses that have a wider view of their customers’ needs.
Broken Internal Links – If you have broken links on your website, it means that your visitors are falling into potholes and bumping into each other in dead ends. Since Google wants the best possible experience for its users, it penalizes websites that don’t look after their infrastructure.
Broken External Links – Linking to quality sites is looked on favorably by Google. If the details of those pages change, however, that leaves you with broken external links, frustrated visitors, and a potential penalty from Google.
Keyword Stuffing – Since the Penguin update in 2012, keyword stuffing and other attempts to manipulate search results have been going rapidly out of fashion.
The best approach to SEO is to be aware of the keywords your target audience will be searching for and to use them naturally in genuinely useful content.
Overusing Meta Keywords – This is similar to keyword stuffing, but, in this case, you’ve been stuffing the meta tags rather than the main content. Essentially, your meta keywords are intended to help search engines and their users understand the content of your site.
Overdoing it with meta keywords is the equivalent of those envelopes where advertising messages are printed all over the envelope. You don’t even need to open the envelope to know that you’ve received some time-wasting spam. Do this to Google and they will blacklist your site and move on.
Spun Content – spun content is reworded content. The only originality you can expect in these articles is creative use of a thesaurus. Spun articles can push the boundaries of grammar, as writers strive to rewrite existing content for the sole purpose of evading anti-plagiarism software.
There are many articles written about how much content you need for your website and how often you should post. Too few articles talk about how quality wins over quantity.
A site that offers original, useful, expert advice will serve its visitors better than websites that pay cheap writers to spin content.
Google agrees.
Poor Mobile Websites – Google loves mobile. As is typical of Google, this is because Google’s users like mobile.
Mobile internet searches surpassed desktop searches in 2014. The percentage of web pages visited via mobile devices is on the increase all around the world.
With access to mountains of data and a direct line to the desires of its users, Google knows that mobile is critical. If you are not meeting the needs of mobile users, you can expect your site to slip down the rankings in favor of sites that feature mobile versions or responsive design.
One of the more recent additions to Google’s idea of what makes a good mobile site concerns pop-ups. Pop-ups can be effective for lead generation, capturing many email addresses. They are also very intrusive, however, and can impede a visitor’s experience, particularly via mobile.
Thanks to the ‘Intrusive Interstitial’ Update, pop-ups that cover an entire page are considered a barrier to the content being sought. Sites that use them face penalization by Google.
In addition to getting your site moving up the rankings, you need to maintain best practices to avoid going the other way. The landscape of the internet is always evolving. While some factors for delivering quality, useful websites are common sense, others take some expertise to understand, unravel, and repair.
Having financial expertise and the ability to deliver it to your visitors is essential to your success, but that’s not enough to ensure that you do well in the rankings.
To make sure that your financial website is offering the best possible experience to your visitors and avoiding unnecessary penalization by Google, get in touch with a financial web design professional with years of experience in financial services and web design.
Finance
Careers in the Financial World
As the world experiences one of the worst economic times in decades, careers in finance have never been more important. In order for the nation to regain a healthy and stable economy, the workforce needs intelligent, able, and honest employees with a strong financial background. If you are interested in a career in finance, there are many types of positions available. Whether crunching numbers, assisting clients, or gathering data, there is a financial career for everything. Listed below are a few common financial positions.
Accountant
An accountant is the ultimate number cruncher. But the job requires more than just skill with numbers. Accountants are required to record and classify all financial records and then interpret the results of those records. Besides general bookkeeping accountants are also responsible for a complete knowledge of tax law and tax regulations. An accountant may also handle the financial aspects of estate planning. Accountants may also act as auditors.
Investment Banker
An investment banker works for a financial institution that trades securities, raises capital, and manages corporate mergers and acquisitions. An investment banker may also serve in an advisory position for clients. In this capacity an investment banker would advise on mergers, acquisitions, and other financial moves and investments.
Real Estate
One of the most important industries in the United States is real estate. In fact, over a third of the wealth of the entire world is tied up in real estate. Working in real estate might include a position as a real estate agent, a mortgage consultant, or a mortgage broker.
Finance
Coaching Provides Return on Investment
The most valuable investment a company can make is in its employees by helping them develop their skills, creativity, resources and reach their full potential. Likewise, personal development is one of the wisest investments you can make in yourself. The return is well worth it. It is an investment in YOU!
The strength and productivity of today’s organizations depend upon a workforce that is prepared to meet current and future market needs-to adjust and respond quickly to changing economic conditions, to compete successfully on a global basis, and to leverage its resources and competencies wisely.
Coaching provides the organization with opportunities for growth and optimization by developing the skills of its leaders and employees. Coaching provides every player in the organization with an opportunity to be “playing at the top of their game.”-ultimately increasing a companies bottom line. Coaching supports the creation of an exciting, challenging and enjoyable work environment where employees continuously learn and are motivated for to strive for success. Coaching significantly increases the return on the investment made by helping companies identify, develop and utilize the skills of employees for optimum performance. Proof is in the research. As a coach, I have experienced so many clients on a personal and professional level positively transforms their lives and careers through coaching.
I use a Brain Based approach to coaching which uses principles of neuroscience. My techniques involve stimulating the prefrontal cortex part of the brain that is responsible for insights, thinking, decision making and impulse control. I do this by asking powerful questions that make the person think and come to insight. This sparks huge amounts of excitement and energy. When the brain is excited and finds sense and meaning in new learning, it opens up the sensory register to allow in the new ways of thinking and acting. This new learning is ultimately stored in long term where it is used continuously. Success-new habits are formed and hardwired into the brain. The actions are now done automatically.
Clients are now equipped to embrace and manage change for their benefit. Positive transformations take place. Its amazing! They see new opportunities, new ways of doing things. They move forward with vigor and confidence to work on their goals which are ultimately achieved! It’s an amazing process to experience and for me as a Coach an amazing process to watch clients go from being stuck to unstoppable. They reach full potential and beyond.
Coaching is for the person who wants to take their life to the next level. I offer a FREE session for folks to actually experience the process and then the choice is theirs. Coaching is a choice one makes in order for it to work. Think about it. Does it fit into your Life Blueprint. If so get going on creating a life that matters.
Three major studies illustrate a tremendous return on investment in Coaching:
¨ Case Study on the Return on Investment of Executive Coaching by Dr. Merrill C. Anderson. A study commissioned by a major Fortune 500 company demonstrated a coaching ROI of 529 percent and significant intangible benefits to the business.
The financial benefits from employee retention boosted the overall ROl to 788%. The study provided powerful new insights into how to maximize the business impact from executive coaching.
¨ Olivero, Bane & Kopelmann Public Personnel Management Washington; Winter 1997; ISSN: 0091026). This 1997 study concluded that follow-up coaching combined with a supervisor training program increased productivity by an astounding 88%. The same study concluded that training alone increased productivity by 22.4%. The bottom-line: coaching increased productivity more than 300%.
¨ The Manchester, Inc. Survey was published in the proceedings of the ICF Annual Conference in August 2001. A study of 100 executives at Fortune 1000 firms showed nine in ten executives believe coaching to be worth their time and dollars since it provides an ROI of six times the cost of coaching.
Study showed that benefits to the companies were improvements in:
¨ Productivity 53%
¨ Quality 48%
¨ Customer Service 39%
¨ Reduced customer complaints 34%
¨ Retaining executives 32%
¨ Cost reductions 23%
¨ Bottom-line profitability 22%
Benefits to the executives were improvements in:
¨ Working relationships with direct reports 77%
¨ Working relationships with immediate supervisors 71%
¨ Teamwork 67%
¨ Working relationships with peers 63%
¨ Job satisfaction 61%
¨ Conflict reduction 52%
¨ Organizational commitment 44%
¨ Working relationships with clients 37%
Companies are increasingly turning to coaching for employee development, enhanced productivity, leadership development, and talent retention. Individuals are turning to coaching to create a life that matters-one the love and enjoy. The results speak for themselves. Coaching is an investment in you.
Finance
11 Ways To Get The Best Deals Using a Car Loan Calculator
1. Don’t Use One!
At least until you have done your homework. A lot of people go straight to a car loan calculator because it provides instant answers as to how much a car loan might cost you.
The problem is that this figure can be quite misleading, because there are a number of factors you ought to check out first before using any calculator to let you know how much you are going to have to pay.
These are set out below and although they will probably require a bit of research, will most likely end up saving you a significant amount of money.
2.Vehicle Price
Most new cars come with what is known as an MSRP, which stands for a manufacturer suggested retail price, commonly known as a sticker price. This is the recommended price for the vehicle set by the manufacturer, also referred to as a list price.
This price is always negotiable, sometimes for quite significant amounts. This means that you can end up paying significantly less in terms of actual price than you might otherwise think. What is important to bear in mind is that there are other factors that affect the cost of the vehicle as well which need to be taken into account.
The MSRP can also be negotiated significantly if you are thinking of leasing a vehicle, which many people do not appreciate or realise.
3. Down Payment
The down payment is effectively the deposit that you will agree to put on the vehicle. This obviously reduces the amount that you need to borrow, and subsequent repayment costs.
People normally think that the size of a down payment is determined by your credit score, in fact you can decide any size of down payment yourself. If you have significant savings, this can be a way of reducing costs. Equally if you are able to take advantage of a zero rate or low rate of interest, it may make more sense to have a smaller down payment and benefit from savings through a low interest rate.
4. Trade in Value
This many people will have an existing car that they want to sell or trade in against a newer one. If you trade a vehicle against another one with an auto dealer, you are likely to get significantly less in terms of cash than if you were to sell it privately. Trading a car in against a new model is primarily done because it is easier. Bear in mind, that it can also blur the line as to what type of discount you are getting on the new model.
5. Sales Tax
Whether you buy the lease a vehicle it is likely that some type of sales tax is likely to apply. It is worth finding out the cost of this when deciding what type of vehicle to buy.
Some vehicles may have a lower tax if you choose a hybrid version, or an electric car, or a car with certain types of low emissions.
6 .Interest Rate
Most people are aware of what interest rates all and how they work with regard to car loans. What people may not realise is that they can negotiate an interest rate, in the same way that they can negotiate regarding the price of the vehicle. When a finance company or credit broker make an offer of finance, it is in many ways their opening offer.
They will want your business, especially if you have good credit. This means that in many ways they are likely to able to be more flexible or negotiate than their original offer may imply.
In any event, it is worth trying to negotiate a lower rate of interest, either through direct negotiation or by offering a higher down payment or a longer period of time for the loan is valid.
7. Loan Term
The loan term is simply the number of months that the loan is completed to work over.
Many people go for a longer loan period because it reduces their monthly repayment costs.
Other people go for a shorter loan term because although it has higher monthly repayment costs there is a lower overall cost in terms of interest charges.
On balance it really depends which is more important for the individual, to have lower monthly repayment costs or a cheaper overall loan.
8. Dealer Offers
Virtually all dealerships of all manufacturers will make offers on their vehicles. It is a standard sales practice, and can have significant benefits for customers, but can also be quite confusing at times.
Dealership offers can be done on a national basis, on a local basis or both. Offers can relate to certain vehicles, low or zero interest rates, pre-approved customers, categories of customers such as military and students and can apply at certain times of year as well.
Unpicking these offers can be tricky, especially if they are based on the MSRP of the vehicle. However it is worth understanding the intent behind them, and using that to your advantage when negotiating the price and terms and conditions of the loan.
9. Buying Online
Most car dealers have an Internet sales department. This may be a specific department or integrated as part of their overall sales team. In any event they expect a large number of customers to effectively do a lot of the negotiating online, as well as by phone before they actually physically visit the showroom.
That is a very simple reason for this.
It is possible nowadays most customers to get a fair idea of what they should pay for a vehicle by way of research into areas such as price, trade in values, credit scores etc.
What this means in reality is that a customer has a very strong bargaining position in the way that they never had pre-Internet. Being able to negotiate online and on the phone puts the customer in a much stronger position as they can either help the phone or click through to another website.
A car manufacturer and dealership will recognise the power of this, and should be open to being a lot more flexible around all the areas of price and terms and conditions and they would be otherwise.
10. Credit Score
Most people are likely to be aware of what a credit score is.
They may not realise that they should be entitled to a free copy of their credit report at least once a year, which gives a breakdown of how their credit score is arrived at. They may also be all to obtain a copy of what their credit score actually is, although there is normally a charge for this.
Understanding how your credit score is made up by way of what information is contained in your credit report is crucial before approaching any loan or finance company.
Anyone offering you a loan will base it upon a credit score that is determined by the information in your credit report.
If that information is incorrect or out of date it will have a detrimental effect on any loan offer made it to you.
For that reason, it is crucial to check the information and make sure it is accurate. If it is not the credit bureau has an obligation to correct it, and they are normally fairly good at doing this.
11. Now Use The Calculator
Using a car loan calculator can give you a realistic sense of what you should be paying for a car loan. It can only really do this when you put in information that is likely to be realistic.
This information relates to the price of the vehicle, the size of a down payment, the car’s trade-in value, any sales tax that may apply, either local or national, any rebate or offer from a dealership and the length or term of the car loan.
