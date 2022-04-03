Finance
How to Get the Best Rate on Your Commercial Mortgage
Commercial mortgage borrowers often ask us how lenders determine the rates that they offer on commercial mortgage loans. There are many criteria that lenders use when determining rates, but lenders will assess the relative risk of a loan when reviewing a loan application. The lower the risk, the lower the rate. The higher the risk, the higher the rate. It is important to understand what factors are important to lenders and underwriters.
– Borrower Qualifications. Lenders will analyze a borrower or guarantor’s net worth, liquidity, cash flow, credit history and real estate experience in determining overall risk. Lenders like to see borrowers with a good history owning and managing similar properties. They want to see sufficient cash reserves to cover unexpected issues that might arise and they expect to see that borrowers have a good history of paying their bills in a timely matter.
– Property location and market. Good quality properties in large metropolitan and suburban areas are considered lower risk than inferior properties and properties in small rural locations. Good properties in good locations are easier to rent in the case where tenants move out or situations where the remaining lease terms are short. For example, if a property in a poor location becomes vacant, it will require a significant amount of renovation to attract new tenants.
– Tenant mix. Multi-tenanted properties with good quality tenants and long-term leases are very desirable when financing office and retail properties. Lenders do not like vacancy, high turnover rates and properties in a constant state of flux. Lenders like to see well run properties that attract and maintain long term tenants
– Stabilized occupancy. Lenders look for properties that have enjoyed high occupancy levels with minimal disruption for the last 2 to 3 years. Properties with vacancies and fluctuating rental histories are considered higher risk. Lenders will ask for operating statements for the past 2-3 years. They expect to see steady occupancy and increasing net income. Properties that fluctuate wildly with income and expenses will generate lots of questions.
– Property Condition. Properties in good condition with little deferred maintenance are considered lower risk than properties in need of major capital improvements. Properties in poor condition will usually require that the lender set aside or escrow funds for repairs and maintenance. Properties in poor condition tend to perform worse than well maintained properties.
– Leverage. Loan-to-Value is very important in determining risk. A 50% LTV(loan to value) loan will price better than a loan at 80% LTV. If a property experiences difficulty, there is much more room for error on low leverage loans.
-Debt Coverage. This refers to the excess in net operating income over annual mortgage payments. The more excess cash flow a property produces, the lower the risk. Excess cash flow can be used to mitigate against turnover, repairs or other cash drain.
At the end of the day, lenders do not want to expose their lending institutions to undue risk. A borrower should be prepared to address all of these issues to the satisfaction of the lender at application in order to increase the chances of getting approved for a loan at the lowest rate possible.
Once you are qualified for a commercial mortgage loan, it is helpful to get an idea of your proposed monthly payment in advance. A commercial mortgage calculator is a very helpful and useful tool. Whether you are purchasing a new commercial building, or refinancing an existing commercial loan, it is helpful to know how much of a loan you can afford at today’s rates. A commercial mortgage calculator will calculate your monthly payment for you. You will be asked to enter the loan amount, number of years, and interest rate. The mortgage calculator will calculate your monthly payment.
Finance
5 Tips to Choose the Best Financial Services Company
Investing in numerous financial instruments is regarded as a good way of generating income every year. But it is sensible to get proper guidance from financial companies prior to taking any decision in financial and investment instruments such as mutual funds, stocks or bonds. These days, you can come across lots of professional companies offering financial services. They offer feasible and expert advice to people in matters of financial planning. You can use the following tips to choose the best financial company.
Look for a strong local presence
Before you enlist the services of a specific firm, you need to ensure that it has a strong presence in the city that you live in. Make sure that it has been practicing for many years. If it has been in practice for quite a few years, you can be more or less sure that its financial advisors have enough experience and knowledge. It is also important for you to take the vision, leadership, integrity and experience of the management team into account. This will ensure that you are going for a company with a proper direction and foundation.
Check whether it is a licensed operator
You should also make sure that the agency has got license from the concerned government as well as permits from relevant regulatory authorities in the nation. Ask for recommendations from friends and known ones in the city to verify the authenticity of the company. Go through reviews in trustworthy magazines or search for information about the firm in online blogs and discussion forums. You should also go through the company portfolio and find out about its present and past clients. You may call up a few of these clients and get their feedback about the services of the firm.
Look for one that offers multiple services
A good company usually offers a multitude of services to its clients. At anytime possible, you need to look for an agency which offers a plethora of services, such as auditing and tax consultation, investment banking, expert advisory services, asset management, research and advisory services, wealth management, business banking services, mutual funds investment and more. You can get a lot of convenience and huge cost advantages by availing varied services from one agency.
Trust your gut feeling
Above all, you should trust your own instincts and gut feeling. Talk to the company representative and financial advisors working in the agency. Do they seem interested to listen to what you have to say, or seem more eager to force their services on you? A good company never forces opinions but leaves the final decision on the clients, always. It only suggests and advices you about proper investments on the basis of the knowledge and past experience of its advisors.
Go through the contract properly
While choosing a financial services company, you should not sacrifice on the guarantees at any time. Always have a detailed contract that clearly underlines and details the expectations from your end, as well as that of the company. Go through the contract properly to avoid risks of hidden expenses in future.
To know more info log on to: http://www.ashikagroup.com
Finance
Alternative Investment Fund Regulations
What is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF)
AIF is an Alternative Investment Fund Regulations privately pooled investment vehicle which collects funds from investors, whether Indian or foreign, for investing it in accordance with a defined investment policy for the benefit of its investors. AIF may be in the form of a trust or a company or a limited liability partnership or a body corporate.
Why AIF
AIF Regulations endeavor to extend the perimeter of regulation to unregulated funds with a view to ensuring systemic stability, increasing market efficiency, encouraging the formation of new capital and consumer protection.
Who are not covered
Currently, the AIF Regulations do not apply to mutual funds, collective investment schemes, family trusts, ESOP and other employee welfare trusts, holding companies, special purpose vehicles, funds managed by securitisation or reconstruction companies and any such pool of funds which is directly regulated by any other regulator in India.
Categories of AIFs
An AIF needs to seek registration broadly under one of the 3 categories –
Category I AIF: The following are covered under Category I
1. Funds investing in start-up or early stage ventures or social ventures or SMEs or infrastructure
2. Other sectors or areas which the government or regulators consider as socially or economically desirable including the Venture Capital Funds
3. AIFs with positive spillover effects on the economy, for which certain incentives or concessions might be considered by SEBI or Government of India or other regulators in India
Category II AIF: The following are covered under Category II
1. AIFs for which no specific incentives or concessions are given by the government or any other Regulator
2. Which shall not undertake leverage other than to meet day-to-day operational requirements as permitted in these Regulations
3. Which shall include Private Equity Funds, Debt Funds, Fund of Funds and such other funds that are not classified as category I or III
Category III AIF: The following get covered under Category III
1. The AIFs including hedge funds which trade with a view to making short term returns;
2. Which employ diverse or complex trading strategies
3. Which may employ leverage including through investment in listed or unlisted derivatives
Applicability of AIF Regulations to Real Estate Funds
After knowing what an AIF is and its broad categories, we analyse whether AIF Regulations are applicable to the Real Estate Funds
Firstly AIF has to seek registration under AIF Regulations under one of the three categories stated above. Therefore if a Fund does not fall under any of the three categories stated above, then it will not seek the registration with SEBI.
If we look at the Category 1, registration is required by funds which invest in start-up or early stage ventures or social ventures or SMEs or infrastructure
If we look at the definition of infrastructure, Explanation to Regulation 2 (m) states that Infrastructure shall be as defined by the Government of India from time to time.
And in the normal parlance, the term typically refers to the technical structures that support a society, such as roads, water supply, sewers, electrical grids,
telecommunications, and so forth, and can be defined as “the physical components of interrelated systems providing commodities and services essential to enable, sustain, or enhance societal living conditions.
Therefore infrastructure does not include the real estate or construction activity since this activity deals in investing in land, developing the land by way of construction of flats, townships and other residential and commercial projects.
But if the real estate fund carries on certain projects for a social purpose like purchasing land for charity etc.; then the fund may be covered under social venture funds.
The clause further states that ‘or other sectors or areas which the government or regulators consider as socially or economically desirable and such other Alternative Investment Funds as may be specified;’
The AIF Regulations have been notified just a few days back and till date, no other AIF funds have been specified in the Category 1 by the Government. Further what the government or regulators consider as socially and economically viable is a very broad concept. However, till the Government specifically comes out with specific inclusions under Category 1; a Real Estate Fund will not be covered under Category 1 and therefore would not require Registration.
Further, the clause also states that – Alternative Investment Funds which are generally perceived to have positive spillover effects on economy and for which the Board or Government of India or other regulators in India might consider providing incentives or concessions will bee included
By adding these lines to the Category 1, SEBI has made the category 1 very vague and open to dispute and litigations since what SEBI intends with positive spillover effects on the economy is not defined or clarified. Different people or organizations may have a different opinion on this which would lead to unnecessary litigations and hardships to business owners. However, till any clarity comes on this, the business owners need to take a cautious approach to the decision of seeking Registration under AIF Regulations.
Category II AIF
Now we examine whether a Real Estate Fund falls under the Category II AIF
If we look at the funds covered by Category II above, they
1. Shall not fall in Category I and III
2. Shall not undertake leverage or borrowing other than to meet day-to- day operational requirements and as permitted by these regulations;
3. Shall be funded such as private equity funds or debt funds for which no specific incentives or concessions are given by the government or any other Regulator
For Real Estate Fund under Category I, we notice that at present it does not fall under Category I and it also does not fall under Category III since these are basically hedge funds. Further, no specific incentives or concessions are given by the Government to the Real Estate Sector. Therefore if we look at the applicability of Real Estate Fund under Category II, these funds may fall under the Category II AIFs if they do not take leverage or borrowing except for short-term requirements.
Impact of AIF on the Real Estate Funds
Under these Regulations, the minimum investment amount has to be Rs 1 crore from each investor. Therefore attracting the funds from the investors would become tough for the real estate funds, who used to raise amounts as less as INR 1 million from the investors. Now they would need to find high-value investors though this is not the only challenge that lies ahead for those raising domestic corpuses. They now also have to invest 2.5% of the corpus or Rs 5 crore, whichever is lower, to ensure that the managing company’s risk is aligned with that of the investor. Moreover, a single investment in a company or a project cannot exceed 25% of the entire corpus.
Further a Real Estate Fund registered in the form of an LLP also would be covered under the AIF Regulations. In an LLP Structure, since the investors are also partners, the risk to the rights of the investors being misused is very minimum. Therefore applying the AIF Regulations to the LLP Structure would reduce the flexibility available to such a Structure.
Conclusion
If we look at the AIF Regulations from a short term perspective, in light of the difficult fund raising environment today, the higher ticket size for investors could potentially throw up some challenges and could in a manner constrict the growth of the asset class, but clearly, in the long run, these regulations appear to have an element of maturity to play a pivotal role in the development and shaping up of the future of alternate asset class in India. It is also clear that alternative investments are more sophisticated and risky as compared to investments in equity and debt and till market matures it is advisable that only HNIs and well informed investors make an investment in this asset class and once the market matures it is made open to all. In the long run, we may see more investments in the Alternative asset class (in terms of quantum and maturity) due to the increased investor confidence in these funds.
Finance
For First-Time Users – How a Mortgage Calculator Works
Using a mortgage calculator can be a huge difference when it comes to saving time and money. Mortgage payments are something a lot of us are facing with some difficulty. It’s often confusing how many installments have been produced and whether there have been any changes in the interest rate. Fortunately, we have the Internet to help us with our mortgage payments. There are now several new tools we can use online. This article will explain to you how an online calculator works in assisting you with your mortgage.
Basically, a mortgage calculator asks for your home value, interest rate, your loan amount, loan term, start date, property tax and lastly your private mortgage insurance plan. All these factors will have an influence on your payments and they produce the sum accounts by which your payments are established. When you key in the information, the calculator will indicate your various graphs presenting you with the the arrangement of the interest, principal amount and rate. In addition, it will also recommend to you your other plausible choices that can assist you in your specific circumstance, like refinancing. It will also give you a final date when your loans will conclude and the date by which the entire interest will be settled.
Now there are basically two kinds of mortgage calculators, one is for free and the other paid. Some people opt for paid mortgage calculators as they can provide monthly notification via mobile phone or email regarding mortgage installment payments. Users may also receive additional help with any particular inquiry they might have. Of course, it all boils down to your personal preferences, and you can always try a free mortgage calculator online and see if it works for you.
How to Get the Best Rate on Your Commercial Mortgage
5 Tips to Choose the Best Financial Services Company
Alternative Investment Fund Regulations
Spitting Buffalo nickels: The Bills Stadium deal is worse than it first looked
For First-Time Users – How a Mortgage Calculator Works
How Artificial Intelligence (AI) Is Disrupting Financial Services
How Long Can I Stay In My Home After A Mortgage Default?
What Is The Difference Between Investment Management And Wealth Management?
Traditional Insurance Agency Marketing Vs Insurance Agency Web 2.0 Marketing
Get An Auto Insurance Protection To Protect Yourself From Financial Hardship
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3