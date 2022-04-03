Finance
How to Plan Your Investments
Whether you are an individual or a corporate body planning your investments ahead is of at most importance. As planning your investments means planning your future financial status and meeting unforeseen with ease and confidence it has become life blood that makes your path of hardships a bed of roses. Planning your finances involve planning your inflows and outflows i.e., In short managing the entire flow of funds during a certain course of time.
Thus, it is a must for anyone to plan your investments well in hand so; that your future will be safe and you can encounter any issue with ease and comfort. A proper investment planning would make your financial distress also a bliss as you always have a surplus reserve for different unforeseen of life. The reasons for financial distress could be multitudinous but the survival rate is higher and quicker for those who are financially planned when compared to those who are not. For having a proper investment planning you must follow few but regular steps which will save you at the eleventh hour. Let us look at few steps that you must follow to cushion yourself financially and to get a tag of well investment planner.
• The first and foremost step in investment planning is to assess your income. Asses all your inflows, which must include any sort of long term or annual cash inflows that you are expecting.
• Once you assessed your cash inflows, the next major step is to set a goal that could be any specific aspect that you would like to achieve with the money you are going to save from this year onwards.
• Once you set forth your goals and assess your inflows the next step is to plan your savings. The other way planning your investments. To plan your investments well you must know what your risk coefficient is and how much profits you want to make out of your little investments. To know this you must look at variety of financial and demographic and socio- economic factors that affect you and your family’s lifestyle.
• Once you are done with the assessment of your risk coefficients and return expectations the next big leap is to set an investment strategy. Under this, you will choose among different investment alternatives that are available to you based on your risk and profit margins.
• Once you choose a basket of investment options, go with the ones that are convenient for you in terms of time horizon, maturity period and return margins and so on. Having a clear investment strategy would not only make you a good investment planner but also a supersaver to your own self and to your family at times of emergencies.
Things You Need to Know About PAYDAY LOANS
Payday Loans often termed as Salary Loans or Cash advance loans are short term loans, relatively of small amount provided with the assurance to be paid back as soon as the borrower gets his salary or payday. Payday loans are generally for the time period of one or two weeks, as they are borrowed for instant need of money and are to be paid back after the next wages arrives. Borrowers need to provide a postdated cheque of the amount to be paid to the lenders. If on the very particular day the cash amount is not received by the borrower, the lenders are eligible to deposit the cheque in their respective accounts, which in case if bounces can result in a hike in the paid amount because of the cheque bounce penalties together with the effect of notice period being over. Borrowers can also use electronic mediums to receive and pay the amount.
Who are eligible to get payday loans?
Borrowers need to have a bank account and a steady source of income with their identification ids to get a payday loan, that ensures that the person is trust worthy enough to pay the loan amount back, as he is employed and earning.
Payday lenders
The payday loans are provided either by some payday loan store or the stores providing other financial services. In order to prevent the unreasonable and excessively high rates of interests over these loans by lenders, some jurisdictions limit the APR i.e. annual percentage rate that any lender can charge.
Payday compensation and refund
In some cases, the payday loan proves to be load for life, as it can reach to an extend where it becomes impossible for you to repay the whole amount you borrowed as the amount becomes unaffordable. This case generally arises when the interest rates are getting higher and higher and you are unable to pay the final amount every time. The amount generally becomes unaffordable when the only way to pay it, is to take on another loan. Sometimes the company is responsible for the situation as it provides loan to a person who already is trapped in other loans, or is not in suitable financial state, in such a case, the person can ask for a refund or compensation, after proving that the company didn’t treat him fairly. Treating unfair means suggesting wrong ideas, plans or schemes, that took the borrower at a stage where he is all surrounded by financial crises.
The borrower can prove the company was responsible for the amount getting unaffordable status for him, as it lend the loan, even after seeing the bounced cheque records, and the financial state of the borrower, the amount is now that large that it consumes more than half of his income, making it impossible for him to repay. The borrower hence can ask the compensation or refund of the amount.
The question arises now is what amount should be claimed for compensation, this totally depends on the current situation. Was it totally clear to the lender that the amount is becoming unaffordable to the customer, and if it was so then why was the lender still lending money. The amount after which the loans lend were becoming too high to get paid back by the consumer should be refunded or compensated.
Though the customer isn’t likely to get the whole amount refunded, but he can ask as much he can, and let the justice decide further. The customer first can simply ask for removing the unaffordable loans from his credit account, and a refund of all the interests he paid.
Understanding Monthly Payment Mortgage Calculators
To calculate the monthly payment of your mortgage is the most basic calculation in terms of mortgage. You can apply the same calculation for loans. That is why mortgage monthly payment calculator is also called loan payment calculator. To be safe, make sure you stay below forty percent of your net income. For example, 40% of $4,000 comes to $1,440 mortgage payment.
Here is the mortgage monthly payment formula:
payment = [P(1 + r)n r]/[(1 + r)n – 1]
Here are the amounts that you need:
– P means principal amount of loan.
– r means interest rate. To get the rate divide the interest rate by twelve months, because there are twelve months in year.
– n means the number of payments. Basically, multiply number of years by twelve months.
Suppose you want to know the monthly payment for a 30 year mortgage for $100,000 at 7% interest rate. Rate equals .00583 which is interest rate divide by twelve months, while number of payments equals 360 (30 years X 12 months). You pay $665 mortgage monthly payment per month.
Here is the actual calculation:
Payment equals [$100,000(1 + .00583)360 x 0.00583] / [(1 + 0 .00583)360 – 1]. Your monthly mortgage payment comes to $665.30. By the way, 360 is an exponent.
How to Save Money and Get Discount Life Insurance in Arizona
Before you can think about saving money on your life insurance, make sure you know what you need. Life insurance is not like bargain shopping. Buying cheap life insurance that does not adequately cover your needs will do your beneficiaries no good. In addition to undergoing grief caused by the loss of a loved one, now they are financially challenged too.
If you’re looking for a less expensive alternative when it comes to life insurance, term life is the way to go. It’s a basic insurance policy purchased for a period of time. The time is usually between 1 and 30 years. The one caveat is that if the policy expires before you do, you don’t get your money back.
On the other hand, permanent life policies, which include but are not limited to whole, universal and variable, may cost more, but it also provides more. These policies, in addition to paying your beneficiaries upon your death, can be used as an investment tool. Most of these policies pay dividends and many policies also allow you to borrow from the accrued cash value.
Universal life policies have a provision under which you may modify the amount of insurance and change the monthly premium as your needs change. They offer more flexibility. The changes, however, must be within the policy’s terms and conditions.
The difference between term and permanent policies can be thought of as the difference between renting verses owning a home. In the short run, renting an apartment may be cheaper, but when your lease is up, you walk away with nothing but rent receipts and cancelled checks. However, owning a home, on the other hand, you not only have your basic shelter, you gain equity and may use the equity in your home for a variety of things.
If you currently have a term budget, purchase term until your financial condition changes. Remember, something is better than nothing.
