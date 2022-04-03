Finance
I Lost My Home to a Foreclosure Or Short Sale – When Can I Purchase Again?
You very well may be one of the millions of Americans who lost their home to a foreclosure or short sale. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, who control the majority of mortgages in the United States, realize restricting buyers from purchasing homes in the future is not a good economic decision.
Until recently, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac had a five-year waiting period before a previously foreclosed borrower could finance a mortgage on a new home. The time frame for a FHA Loan is three years and two years for a VA Loan.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have changed their policy and reduced the waiting period to two years for those homeowners who previously experienced a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure. The new loan must be a loan-to-value of 80%. This means the borrower will be required to have 20% as a down payment on a new home. After four years the maximum LTV jumps to 90%, so only 10% down payment will be needed by the borrower. These new waiting periods and down payment requirements also apply to short sales and pre-foreclosures.
It is possible for a borrower to put down 10% after a two-year period under mitigating circumstances. Some of these circumstances might include a job loss or health condition that appeared to be the primary cause of the initial mortgage default.
In all instances, the borrower must re-establish their credit and meet minimum credit score requirements. From the time of the foreclosure or short sale, it is extremely important to pay your bills on time and pay down your debts to re-establish good credit. Currently your credit score must be at least in the 680 range. The foreclosure and short sale will continue to be a derogatory mark on your credit for seven years.
The FHA and VA time period requirements are three years and two years, respectively. Maintaining a positive credit history from the time of the setback is critical.
Borrowers that do not qualify for this program are those with mortgages on second homes and investment properties. Anyone who obtained a home equity line of credit (HELOC), or took out a second mortgage and pulled the cash out, will not qualify for the shorter wait period.
Keep in mind if you are paying cash for a home, your mortgage history and credit scores are not important. A cash transaction will allow the buyer to purchase a home at any time in the future.
These new guidelines are in their early stages, so it will be interesting to see how banks and lenders react to borrowers who defaulted and lost their homes to a foreclosure or short sale. These new regulations always look encouraging “on paper”. We will have to wait and see whether this is a step in the right direction for the housing economy.
Five Tips to Avoid Identity Theft
Identity theft victims reported losing more than $15 billion in 2014. That’s more than the combined losses from burglary, motor vehicle theft and other property theft in the same period. While it’s no surprise that identity theft can leave you feeling vulnerable, there are things you can do to take some control.
Step 1: Order your credit report when you realize you’ve become a victim. You need to quickly find out about any errors showing up on your report. Go to annualcreditreport.com for free copies of your report from all three nationwide credit-reporting companies-Experian, Equifax and Transunion.
If you see any errors or fraudulent charges, report them to the credit reporting companies right away. They will investigate those items and then forward the information to the business that reported it. The business has 30 days to respond.
If the business providing the loan finds an error, it must notify the credit reporting company so your file can be corrected. If your credit changes because of the business’ investigation, the reporting company will send you a letter with the results.
Step 2: Place a fraud alert to make it harder for an identity thief to open more accounts in your name. Call any one of the three nationwide credit reporting companies and ask them to put an initial fraud alert on your credit report. They must contact the other two companies about your alert.
Equifax
1-800-525-6285
Experian
1-800-397-3742
TransUnion
1-800-680-7289
While there’s an alert on your report, anytime a business performs a credit inquiry they will need to verify your identity before issuing credit in your name. This may require contacting you, so be sure you’ve updated your credit report with your current contact information. The alert will stay on your report for 90 days and allows you to order an additional free copy of your report from each of the three credit reporting companies.
Step 3: Consider a credit freeze. A Credit Freeze, also known as a Security Freeze, gives you maximum control over who has access to your credit. It can stop a thief from opening new accounts in your name because lenders and other creditors won’t be able to get your credit report.
With a Credit Freeze in place, even you will have to take special steps to apply for credit. You can still open new accounts, apply for a job, rent an apartment, buy insurance, refinance your mortgage, or do anything else that requires your credit report. But businesses will need to verify your identity so they may need to contact you and you will have to call the reporting company to lift the freeze in order for the business to review your report. Again, be sure they have your most current information through your credit report.
A few things to know: Due to stringent laws, you’ll have to contact each reporting company separately to place a Credit Freeze. Also, placing a credit freeze does not affect your credit score. Finally, the cost depends on where you live. If you are 65 or older, or a victim of identity theft and submit a valid investigative or incident report, complaint with a law enforcement agency or the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the fee will be waived.
Step 4: File an Identity Theft Report. An Identity Theft Report is a great weapon. You can use it to get fraudulent information removed from your credit report; stop a company from collecting debts that result from identity theft-or from selling the debt to another company for collection. You can also use it to place an extended fraud alert on your credit report, and to get information about accounts the identity thief opened or misused.
Filing an Identity Theft Report is simple: Submit a complaint about the theft to the FTC. When you finish writing all the details, print a copy of the report. It will print as an Identity Affidavit.
File a police report about your identity theft, and get a copy of the police report or the report number. (Make sure to bring your FTC Identity Theft Affidavit and attach it to your police report).
Some credit reporting companies may ask for more information or documentation than the Identity Theft Report includes. It depends on the policies of the credit reporting company and the business that sent the information about you to the reporting company.
Step 5: Report fraud on existing accounts. For any of your accounts that show fraudulent charges, contact the business right away. Explain that you’re an identity theft victim. Close the account and follow their reporting process. You can ask if they’ll accept your Identity Theft Report. Additionally, write to the fraud department of each business. By law, they have to review your letter, investigate your complaint, and tell you the results of their investigation. If the information is wrong, the business must tell the credit reporting company. Make sure to ask for a letter from the business confirming that it removed the fraudulent information.
On any credit card or bank account that remains open, take steps to protect yourself. Change your password and place code words on accounts that allow them. Code words are offered on some accounts as an added level of security. You can typically choose your code word. You might consider using something only you would know and is not public knowledge. Finally, continually monitor your accounts, keeping an eye out for any suspicious activity.
Mortgage Insurances – What Are a FHA Loans Requirements?
The United States Federal Housing Administration Department (FHA) has been helping American citizens afford new houses and has helped people realize the dream of homeownership since 1934. The FHA has done this by extending benefits to low and middle-income families who would otherwise not be able to qualify for a conventional loan. There are requirements for FHA loans, but they are not as strict as qualifications for a conventional loan, so even if you have low or no credit, it is still possible to qualify for an FHA insured loan.
The FHA, or Federal Housing Administration, provides mortgage insurance on loans made by FHA-approved lenders. The FHA insures these loans on single and multi-family homes in the United States and its territories. It is the largest insurer of residential mortgages in the world, insuring tens of millions of properties since it was created.
Here are some of the requirements and guidelines you will need to be aware of before you get started on the loan process:
Credit Requirements
All FHA loans require a credit check on the borrower. Your credit score is a basic history of your financial past, and an indicator of how well you will be able to make payments in the future. While conventional loans require that you have a strong score to qualify for a loan, the FHA is much more relaxed. Even if you don’t have a high credit score or no credit, it is still possible to qualify for a loan if you have a co-signor who has credit, even if they aren’t planning to live in the home. In the case of a first time homebuyer, the FHA will allow a blood relative, such as a parent, to co-sign for the loan without requiring them to reside in the home with the first time homebuyer. This is called a Non Owner Occupied Co-Borrower. In general, A 640 FICO credit score is required to obtain an FHA approval. Very few lenders will fund FHA loans for buyers without a minimum 620 FICO score. For below 620 FICO scores, interest rates will be higher.
Income Requirements
When you apply for an FHA loan, your income level will be taken into account. Even though the Federal Housing Administration is there to help low and middle income families, they need to know that your income will be sufficient to afford your monthly and annual payments.
Debt To Income Ratio Requirements
To prevent homeowners from getting into a home they can’t afford, the FHA requires borrowers and/or their spouse to qualify according to set debt to income ratios. Your debt to income ratio takes into consideration your monthly or annual salary, and then subtracts your debts such as car payments, tuition, credit cards, and other expenses. This number is a true representation of how much money you have left at the end of each month and how much you are able to afford for monthly mortgage payments. There are two ratios to pay attention to. The two ratios are as follows:
1) Mortgage Payment Expense To Effective Income – Add up the total mortgage payment (principal and interest, escrow deposits for taxes, hazard insurance, mortgage insurance premium, homeowners’ dues, etc.). You then take that amount and divide it by the gross monthly income. The maximum ratio to qualify is 29%
2) Total Fixed Payment To Effective Income – Add up the total mortgage payment (principal and interest, escrow deposits for taxes, hazard insurance, mortgage insurance premium, homeowners’ dues, etc.) and all monthly recurring revolving and installment debt (personal loans, car loans, student loans, credit cards, etc.). You then take that amount and divide it by the gross monthly income. The maximum ratio to qualify is 41%.
Maximum FHA Loan Amount and Financing
The maximum loan amount under today’s FHA Loan Requirements is determined based on the metropolitan area or county in which you live. The highest maximum FHA mortgage loan right now is $729,750 and the lowest FHA lender maximum amount available in any county is $271,050.
Depending on the state where the property is located, FHA loan requirements state that the maximum financing will be 97.75% of the lower of the purchase price, the appraised value of the home or the amount you are refinancing plus closing costs. If you are refinancing and taking cash out, the loan amount will be limited to 85% of the home’s appraised value.
Mortgage Insurance Premium (MIP)
To obtain mortgage insurance from the Federal Housing Administration, a mortgage insurance premium equal to a percentage of the loan amount at closing is required, and is normally financed by the lender and paid to FHA on the borrower’s behalf. Depending on the loan-to-value ratio, there may be a monthly premium as well.
Get Started Today
If you’re not sure if you can meet the standards for an FHA loan, or have any questions about the FHA loan approval process, you can contact a lender in your area who can help you with any inquiries you have.
What Your Mama Never Told You About Debt Consolidation Services
When someone is extremely deep in debt, and he or she has no other options to prevent bankruptcy, debt consolidation can be his or her savior. Debt consolidation can also be a very wise choice for someone who has many debts on high interest credit cards. Debt consolidation, quite simply, is the process of taking loans and debts and bringing them into one low-interest loan that can be paid off over varying periods. This is a very good choice for many people because it saves them from having to file bankruptcy. Debt consolidation merely requires collateral (such as a home or vehicle) for the interest rates to be lowered and the customer to be on his or her way to debt free living.
Most people understand the basics of debt consolidation, however there are several dos and don’ts in the world of consolidating debt. Most importantly, make sure you research the company before you choose to consolidate your debt with it. Some companies will take advantage of unassuming consumers. Here are a few underhanded tricks unfavorable companies will employ when you are trying to consolidate your debt:
1. Some companies will take advantage of high interest loans, and the benefit of consolidating those loans, by charging exceptionally high fees in the debt consolidation loan. These fees can sometimes even be near the state maximum for mortgage fees. Any company with fees that seem unnaturally high should not be your choice for debt consolidation.
2. Watch out for companies that wait until you are “backed into a corner.” Some companies will let a customer get further and further into debt until the customer is forced to refinance. Someone who has put his or her house will be willing to refinance in order to save his or her collateral (again, usually the home). The unscrupulous company will then charge an excessive refinancing fee.
3. Lastly, be wary of companies that employ “predatory lending.” Predatory lending is when a debt consolidation company allows a customer to be in such debt that they are unable to find another debt consolidator to help them with the debt. The person is forced to stay with their current company and sometimes even file bankruptcy anyway. The company that knowingly led the customer into the dregs of debt comes out on top. Most companies don’t use predatory lending, but it is always a good idea to be extra careful when choosing a debt consolidator.
Good debt consolidation companies naturally don’t do anything underhanded. On the contrary, a worthwhile company offers the customer all the information he or she will ever need about their loans and interest. The company is helpful and concerned for the financial safety of their customers. Companies that realize that the decision to consolidate one’s debt is a weighty one are usually the best companies to opt for. Approaching each case uniquely is the sign of a debt consolidator that understands the importance of every customer.
Debt consolidation can be a weighty decision for many people to make. If you keep in mind the dos and don’ts of choosing a debt consolidation company, you will have no worries. Some companies try underhanded methods to increase their profits, but if you know what to watch out for, those companies cannot swindle you. Debt consolidation is a wise choice for anyone who has high interest credit cards, and substantial loans. Follow my advice, and I’m sure that you’ll be debt free sooner than you can say, “Consolidate!”
