News
Intrigue at FSU revolves around who’s No. 2 at quarterback behind Jordan Travis
Jordan Travis is no stranger to quarterback competitions at Florida State.
The West Palm Beach native has had to prove himself worthy to others around him. Even as the Seminoles wrap up spring football camp next week with Travis as the clear-cut starter, there always will be competition.
“Jordan is our starting quarterback,” coach Mike Norvell reiterated after FSU’s second scrimmage Saturday. “He’s done a phenomenal job. You better have competition at every position. Does that push guys? Yes, and you need to be pushed. Everybody does.”
While Travis has cemented the top spot in the quarterback room, the competition between redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker and true freshman AJ Duffy has drawn interest.
“It’s exciting to see how they’re competing,” said Norvell. “Tate and AJ are showing that they are competing to be ready when their numbers are called.”
Rodemaker was thrown into the mix early as a true freshman in 2020, playing in four games with one start. Since then, it’s been the way he’s embraced the nuances of what it takes to be a college quarterback that’s impressed his coaches.
“He’s doing what I expected him to do,” said Norvell. “I saw steps last year in what he was doing, but I knew this would be a big spring for him. He’s shown confidence. … I’m impressed.”
His performance in Saturday’s scrimmage drew praise, but new offensive coordinator Alex Atkins doesn’t believe Rodemaker will challenge Travis for the starting job just yet.
“I don’t think it’s more about pushing Jordan.It’s just becoming the best quarterback he can become,” said Atkins. “Of course, we look at everything as a competition in football, and this is more of Tate becoming the best player he can become and getting better each day. Jordan is the QB, but I like to see Tate progress just like Jordan had before he was the guy.
“Competition comes with the job, but everyone’s job is to become better each day.”
Norvell has seen the transformation from Travis, who went from third-stringer to starter in two short seasons.
“He’s done a lot of things throughout his career and even the improvement he’s shown from the fall to the spring,” Norvell said. “He is in a much better place than he was at any point last year just in his skill set and understanding of the offense.
“It’s been fun to see and I’m excited about that quarterback group and the steps that we’ve seen and the competition.”
Dent shines for defense
The defense drew strong praise for its performance in Saturday’s scrimmage for the second week in a row. Again, the first team was disruptive, creating miscues and shifting momentum, including redshirt junior defensive back Akeem Dent.
“He had two big picks today and that’s what a safety does,” said defensive coordinator Adam Fuller. “I do think Akeem is feeling comfortable. Akeem needs to be put in a position and once you tell him what to do, he’s very good at doing it.”
Dent has appeared in 30 games (18 starts) during his career in the secondary. He’s coming off his best season in 2021, when he had 44 tackles with 5 pass breakups, an interception and is one of 10 defensive backs with starting experience.
“Akeem is a very talented young man,” said Norvell. “He has excellent range and speed. That playmaking ability is something that has made the transition from corner to safety [better]. It’s put him in a great spot to utilize all of those talents.
“He’s doing a good job in the run game and he’s doing a good job in the passing game. You see the confidence and communication and things that are necessary to let him play at the next level.”
Added Fuller: “At his best, he’s a multi-tool player. He can tackle, cover, make plays on the ball, blitz — he can do a lot of things. It’s just about making sure he’s confident in everything we’re telling him to do and that comes with reps, that comes with clean and concise coaching to make sure that it makes sense to him.”
Poitier makes impressive plays
While the Seminoles’ first-team offense struggled with turnovers and negative plays during Saturday’s scrimmage, Norvell praised the second team. Among those to stand out was redshirt sophomore receiver Kentron Poitier.
“Kentron Poitier had a huge catch there today in a backed-up situation,” said Norvell. “He put together some impressive plays that we saw earlier in the spring.”
Poitier has been used sparingly in the offense, with 8 catches for 61 yards in 17 games. But the 6-foot-3 wideout has shown flashes of potential throughout his first two seasons, leading some to wonder what it will take to become a consistent contributor.
“I don’t think people realize he’s still relatively new to football in the sense of having to go out there and his physical development,” said Norvell. “He’s done a great job in the weight room. When we got here, he was thrown into situations probably a little quicker than we necessarily wanted because we knew there would be a growth process.
“His first year, you would see a flash play, but for him to stack positive plays on top of each other was something he had to work at. Last year, you started seeing him do that. Now it’s time for him to let that confidence show up.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
()
News
Timberwolves know they need perfection to avoid play-in
Karl-Anthony Towns said the Timberwolves knew they needed to win their road game Friday in Denver “at all costs.”
That was true. A loss to the Nuggets would have all-but cemented the Timberwolves’ fate as a play-in team. At the very least, they delayed the sentencing with an impressive road win over Denver.
But the urgency must remain.
Frankly, with the corner the Timberwolves (44-34) painted themselves into by losing four out of five games prior to beating the Nuggets (46-32), they need perfection the rest of the way.
They still trail Denver by two games in the standings with four contests to play. If Minnesota can pull even with the Nuggets by season’s end, it will move into the No. 6 seed in the West via the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Nuggets, and bypass the play-in round as a byproduct.
So Minnesota needs to be two games better than the Nuggets the rest of the way. The good news for the Wolves is they’ll likely be favored in each of their remaining games, starting with Sunday in Houston. Denver, though, will likely be favored in three of its final four contests.
That’s not to say the Nuggets have any layups. On Sunday, they’ll face the Lakers — who desperately need a victory to have a chance to make the play-in — in Los Angeles. That’s one of two games Denver still has against a Lakers team currently featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Nuggets also still have a date with Memphis.
It’s certainly possible Denver could slip up twice between now and next Sunday. But asking the Nuggets to lose three times in that span is, well, unlikely. That’s why any realistic path to the Timberwolves attaining the No. 6 seed includes Minnesota winning each of its final four games.
“I’ve said it before, we need all of ’em. And we really really do need them all,” Towns said. “That’s not a thing just to say, like, we need ’em all but we really could lose two or three. We really need to win them all.”
Towns said Minnesota played with a “desperation” Friday in Denver. It’s easier to muster that in a game against the team you’re trying to chase down. Can the Wolves maintain it through four more games, three of which are against significantly inferior opponents?
“Go out, win, dominate. Just do whatever it takes to win,” Towns said. “We’re all injured, especially me. I haven’t had a break since when? When I had COVID? Just try to find some rest and rehab and everything in all the chaos in these last games and, knock on wood, stay healthy and I can find myself in the playoffs in a good spot.”
News
‘This is only a story God can write’: UConn’s Paige Bueckers aims for perfect ending to dream narrative
Paige Bueckers guided UConn to a national semifinal win Friday night at Target Center and, thus, will get a chance to get a shot to play for the NCAA championship Sunday in Downtown Minneapolis.
At least, that’s how it’s supposed to work. But we don’t always get what we earn. Bueckers realized that firsthand during her senior year of high school.
Her Hopkins team took down Stillwater in the Class 4A state tournament semifinals in 2020, setting up a date with Farmington in the final. The stage was set for Bueckers to finish her career under the bright Williams Arena lights, and likely go out with a second straight state title.
Then the world was rocked.
An emergence of COVID-19 cases around the country led to the shutdown of nearly the entire sports world. Bueckers played in the state semifinals Thursday night. The state championship game was set for Saturday.
But, on Friday morning, the Minnesota State High School League announced the rest of the tournament was canceled. Then-Hopkins coach Brian Cosgriff recalled that, upon receiving the news, the point guard was “inconsolable.”
“That was an extremely tough time for me, for the whole world — the beginning of the shutdown,” Bueckers recalled Saturday. “The state championship game being canceled one day before it happened, it was shocking, it was confusing, it was hard to get through.”
Shocking is the word — for the guard, and everyone else. The Hopkins point guard was the most heralded, celebrated player in recent memory. People would call the school ahead of games to make sure they could get tickets to watch her play.
Everyone thought her Minnesota basketball career had one final page, but that was taken away. Two years later, a chance for one more hometown championship celebration has emerged.
“I think that’s why God is so amazing, because we’re back here now with another chance, in my home state, to get it done this time,” Bueckers said. “It’s kind of crazy to know how God works in mysterious ways. Sort of a full-circle moment.”
Those worried about Bueckers’ knee health after she briefly left the game in the closing minutes of the semifinal win over Stanford needn’t be. She admitted she got “banged up” in the game but said it was more of an in-the-moment pain. UConn coach Geno Auriemma didn’t sound concerned, either.
Minnesota will get another edition of the Paige Bueckers Show on Sunday. This is an opportunity for vindication for Bueckers in so many ways. Yes, for the state title game she didn’t get to play in 2020, but also for last year’s Final Four loss to Arizona. And, the last time she played at the Target Center floor prior to Friday, Hopkins was falling to Eastview in the state final in her sophomore year.
She can right so many wrongs with a win on Sunday.
“God’s given us another chance, given me another opportunity, and I want to make the most of it,” Bueckers said. “It’s awesome to be back in my home state, in my backyard. It’s surreal to me this is happening, but it’s awesome.”
Bueckers has made a point to temper some of the pressures and responsibilities that come with returning home for such a marquee event. The UConn sophomore said she has relied on her circle of people to minimize any stresses on her.
“Because I came here on a mission,” she said, “and our whole team came here to get a job done.”
Still, how special this moment is isn’t lost on Bueckers. When she was announced as a starter Friday, the juices were flowing. Bueckers’ current narrative is storybook stuff.
With one more win, the ultimate homecoming dream can become reality.
“I’m hoping that the whole state of Minnesota shows out tomorrow and we have great voices of support. I know our fans and our family will be extremely loud, but I hope we get a little home-court advantage sort of thing. Just super excited,” Bueckers said. “Obviously when I was a little kid, I was at the gym, at the park, I dreamt of these moments being able to play in March Madness, playing in the Final Four, the national championship game. To do it 10 minutes away from where I live, it’s super crazy to me. Still hasn’t hit me yet, but that’s why I think this is only a story God can write.”
News
Nearly a quarter of St. Paul Public Library employees quit during pandemic; AFSCME files grievance
After 51 years with the St. Paul library system, including her last five years managing the popular Highland Park branch, Pat Gerlach grew sick of conflicts with top administrators and retired in October 2020. She gave a day’s notice.
“I didn’t really want to retire then,” said Gerlach, in an interview. “I just got fed up. I had never had a huge argument or terrible event in all my years working there, and I knew it was going to go that way. I said, you know what? I quit tomorrow.”
The St. Paul Public Library system has continued to receive positive overall reviews from patrons in a recent customer service audit, despite heavily and temporarily rolling back in-person services during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Behind the scenes, however, staff say the waters have been anything but smooth. In the past two years, the St. Paul libraries have lost nearly one-fourth of their workforce — at least 55 of some 235 full-time and part-time employees — to retirements and departures.
Some have chalked up staff exits to a national retirement and career-hopping trend hastened by the pandemic.
“We are aware that library staff turnover is reflective of the larger ‘Great Resignation,’ ” said Kim Horton, a spokesperson for the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library, in an email.
However, interviews with current and former employees underscore that the issue for many wasn’t pay or benefits, or even the rigors of making do during a public health crisis. Many workers who left landed in suburban library systems with similar pay scales and exposure to the general public.
FROM DVD THEFTS TO CONCUSSIONS
For Gerlach and other employees, concerns about public safety was a common theme, though that wasn’t the only one.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s administration removed police officers from library hotspots in early 2019 and more recently resumed full library hours at a time of near-chronic understaffing, further taxing staff worn thin by employee departures and run-ins with unruly patrons.
Workers at all levels, even branch managers, have complained of not feeling supported as issues arise, from violent incidents to questions around promotions, special projects and scheduling during the pandemic. Disciplinary letters issued to staff are a growing concern, as are thefts of DVDs and other library materials. An austere budget hasn’t helped.
Five of the library system’s 13 buildings have electronic gates intended to alert workers if a patron attempts to leave without first checking out material. They don’t all work.
“Due to their varying condition and age, the gates are in various states of functionality,” said library communications manager Stacy Opitz, in an email. “We have not had the funding to upgrade the hardware and software. We are seeking funding to support investment in up-to-date technology for library buildings.”
Last summer, a staff team recommended discontinuing locked DVD cases. “Keeping DVDs in locked cases, which also required staff time and effort to remove cases, was cumbersome and received patron and staff complaints regarding the equity of having some libraries with DVDs in locked cases and some without,” Opitz said.
Meanwhile, a growing number of responsibilities have been forced onto part-time library associates who say they lack training to deal with the challenges, from medical emergencies to criminal acts. In an interview, a former employee recalled working closely with a college tutor who was struck in the head so hard by a library patron that she was taken to the hospital with a concussion. The patron remains a regular visitor.
AFSCME GRIEVANCE
In December, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees labor union filed a class-action grievance against management of the St. Paul Public Library system, focused specifically on security concerns. Opitz said the grievance has been settled, but declined further elaboration because it involves private personnel data.
An AFSCME spokesperson did not return calls for comment, but some 34 St. Paul librarians are represented by the Professional Employees Association, which has raised similar concerns about labor practices.
“We do recognize and agree that there are some concerning issues, and we’re handling things a little differently than AFSCME,” said Regina Etoll, president of the Professional Employees Association. “In particular, it’s within the past 18 months that a lot of these concerning behaviors have come about, and we’re trying to figure out how to handle that, with people leaving who have good work histories. Why? What’s happening in the last 18 months that’s different?”
CRIME AT CENTRAL, RONDO AND DAYTON’S BLUFF LOCATIONS
Not every branch has been impacted equally. The library system spans the George Latimer Central Library off Kellogg Boulevard, 12 branch locations and a bookmobile. From mid-June to mid-February, library staff filed 214 internal incident reports detailing everything from narcotics use in restrooms and elevators to indecent exposure and threats of violence.
Of those reports, more than one-third — or 76 incidents — originated at the downtown Central Library, and one-fourth, or 54 incidents, took place at the Rondo Community Library at Dale Street and University Avenue. Another 32 incidents took place at the Dayton’s Bluff branch. Together, the three sites account for three-fourths of all reported emergencies and patron conflicts.
“All of the stress and traumas and mental and emotional tolls that a pandemic takes on a community, all of that shows up in a heightened way in our libraries,” acknowledged Deputy Mayor Jaime Tincher, in an interview. “It’s been really impressive how well (staff) have stepped up and served as a community resource.”
In the evenings when schools let out and foot traffic picks up, the library system has used contracted security guards and community ambassadors rather than on-site police officers since January 2019. The libraries began fully reopening last summer, but security guards only returned to the Central Library in November and the Rondo Library in February.
“The security vendor is facing worker shortages like every other industry,” said library system Director Catherine Penkert, in an interview. “Contract security doesn’t always work well in a public library, which is an extremely complex space. You need a high skill level. Previously, staff told us we are not getting contract security that meets our needs. We worked with our staff and our vendor to make sure we are getting security that is a good fit for our setting.”
PROPOSAL FOR TRAINED SECURITY
In recent months, the libraries have hired a social worker for the Rondo Library, held staff trainings around conflict de-escalation and trauma-informed customer service, and proposed a $1.5 million security overhaul that, if approved, would be funded through the federal American Rescue Plan, Penkert said.
The proposal calls for full-time, trained security to be incorporated directly into the library workforce.
Penkert, the city’s former Right Track youth internship manager, received the top library position in January 2018 despite an educational background in public policy and social work. It wasn’t the position she had applied for — a hiring panel had unanimously recommended her to run St. Paul Parks and Recreation — but the mayor expressed interest in seeing the city’s libraries run more like extensions of schools and rec centers.
As a direct result of the pandemic, much of 2020 and 2021 was spent instead coordinating contactless, grab-and-go “Library Express” services and remote programming.
Now that the libraries have fully reopened for in-person visits, some of the patrons walking in the door have deep emotional needs.
“The pandemic has had unique and disproportionate impacts on front-line workers everywhere, and the trends impacting front-line service industries, we’re seeing them impact libraries,” Penkert said. “Mental health issues, substance abuse and addiction, everything we see in our communities is reflected in our library.”
PART-TIME ASSOCIATE WITH FULL-TIME RESPONSIBILITIES
As a part-time library associate at the Central Library, Morgan Strickland was happy to be trusted to oversee special St. Paul collections focused on the Winter Carnival, the Rondo neighborhood and other city lore, but was frustrated as her responsibilities grew without added resources or a promotion to full-time service, which would have carried benefits.
Strickland, who was hired in 2015, holds an associate’s degree in library information technology and an undergraduate degree in history but no formal training in archiving. She said she nevertheless found herself in increasing demand as the city’s racial reparations committee began asking for historical documents.
“I became the subject matter expert, which is difficult because I was only there three days per week,” said Strickland, who was taken aback as other workers around her retired without being replaced. “I was specifically told the St. Paul collection was not our priority.”
After years of hand-transcribing a newspaper index into spreadsheet software, Strickland recalled emailing the editor-in-chief of the Pioneer Press to pitch a formal project that would involve better organizing and archiving the library’s newspaper collection. She initially received permission from the public service manager overseeing the Central Library to reach out to the newspaper, but she was quickly told to drop it.
“My supervisor advised me not to bring the project up again to (the public service manager),” said Strickland, who said the library was nearly devoid of patrons at that point in the pandemic, an ideal time to focus on the collection. “That’s so discouraging.”
MOUNTING PUBLIC SAFETY INCIDENTS
Then there were the mounting public safety incidents, like the patron who sat at a back table in the downtown library playing with a large knife. Last fall, while Strickland was serving as the back-up team leader for the day, a security guard called paramedics when a sleeping patron couldn’t be roused. Rather than stay until the ambulance arrived, her team leader left her in her charge.
In December 2021, workers reportedly became alarmed when an unwelcome patron who had once attempted to throw a chair returned to the downtown library. Rather than deal with the situation, a team leader allegedly turned to employees and said, “I have a meeting to go to, can someone call the police?”
Strickland, who wasn’t at work that day, said the incident forms the basis of the class-action grievance filed by AFSCME in December, and was one of the factors that led her to resign in early February after seven years with the library system.
She contributed her own concerns to the grievance, which roped in input from multiple staff around her: “There’s absolutely no reason I should be asked to be team leader when two managers are in the building,” Strickland said.
Penkert explained that a branch manager works 40 hours per week, but a branch may be open 51 hours. “Even just covering regular open hours, it can’t be that the branch manager is the only team lead around. This is a rotating role,” she said. “Longer-term and full-time staff are more likely to serve in that role than part-time or newer staff.”
SECURITY GUARDS RETURN TO LIBRARIES
For Gerlach, an ongoing debate over the future of the Hamline-Midway Library, which could be remodeled or torn down and redeveloped, has underscored the sense of division between workers and administrators.
“(Administrators) are not coming out when there’s a problem,” said another former employee, recalling staff having car windows broken by teenagers at the Rondo Library garage a few years ago. “There’s a real disconnect. They should office in branches.”
Gerlach recalled a time when public service managers overseeing multiple branches could assist branch managers as issues arose.
“What the expectation is, is that branch managers or other agency staff will handle these dangerous situations on their own,” Gerlach said. “Recently, knives have been a big problem. This is scary to our staff.”
Penkert said staff are still urged to call 911 when a situation warrants it, such as the arrival of a patron who has been temporarily banned.
‘NO DEPARTMENT MORE BELOVED’
A year ago, the St. Paul City Council ordered an audit of the city’s constituent and customer service operations, focused on 10 city departments. Among its findings, the 99-page audit conducted by Cultivate Strategy found that “no department in the city is more beloved than the St. Paul Public Library,” which enjoyed a “consistently excellent reputation, internally and externally.”
They noted the library system maintains a Library Community Helpdesk phone line staffed in multiple languages, a social worker stationed at the Rondo Library and other resources that go beyond locating books.
At the same time, the audit highlighted staff concerns within the library system about the lack of opportunity to decompress after a difficult patron encounter.
“When you don’t have enough staff, you can’t take longer breaks or move to a different place within the building or go to a different building,” said an unnamed library employee, quoted in the audit. “We feel it more and more now. It’s a grind every day.”
Presented with the audit’s findings in January, members of the city council acknowledged that too much had been asked of the library system, and wondered aloud if instead of expanding library hours, the city should be trimming them.
“We fight to keep our services at a high level. We fight to keep our libraries open as many hours as we possibly can, and our rec centers as well,” said council President Amy Brendmoen at the time. “At a certain point, it might be more transparent for us to close libraries, and let people know ‘we do not have enough resources to keep this library open this many hours,’ as opposed to asking two people to cover a shift that two people simply cannot handle.”
Intrigue at FSU revolves around who’s No. 2 at quarterback behind Jordan Travis
Learn to Love the “P” Word-PLANNING
Timberwolves know they need perfection to avoid play-in
‘This is only a story God can write’: UConn’s Paige Bueckers aims for perfect ending to dream narrative
What Is an Online Advertising Network and How to Utilise a CPM and CPC Advertising Network
Nearly a quarter of St. Paul Public Library employees quit during pandemic; AFSCME files grievance
Funnels Via Instagram
Now healthy, pitcher Devin Smeltzer hopes he left Twins with ‘easy choice’
The Big Ugly is actually N.Y.’s broken politics
Advice For New Criminal Defense Attorneys Seeking Clients
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3