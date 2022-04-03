Finance
Investment and Its Importance
Investment is important from many points of view. Before doing investment, it is essential to understand what is investment and its importance?
“Investment is an act of investing money to earn the profit. It is the first step towards the future security of your money.”
Need of Investment
The investment can help you in the future if invested wisely and properly. As per human nature, we plan for a few days or think to plan for investment, but do not put the plan into action. Every individual must plan for investment and keep aside some amount of money for the future. No doubt, the future is uncertain and it is required to invest smartly with some certain plan of actions that can avoid financial crisis at point of time. It can help you to bring a bright and secure future. It not only gives you secure future, but also controls your spending pattern.
Important Factors of Investments
Planning for Financial investment – Planning plays a pivotal role in all fields. For the financial investment, one must have a pertinent plan by taking all rise and fall situations of the market. You should have a good knowledge of investment before planning for financial investment. Keen observation and focused approach are the basic needs for successful financial investment.
Invest according to your Needs and Capability- The purpose behind the investment should be clear by which you can fulfil your needs from the investment. In investment, financial ability is also a component that can bring you satisfaction and whatever results you want. You can start investment from a small amount as per your capability. You should care about your income and stability to choose the best plan for you.
Explore the market for available investment options – The investment market is full of opportunities, you can explore the market by applying proper approach. You can take help from financial planners, managers who have thorough knowledge about investment in the market. Explore the possibility of investment markets and touch the sublime height of success by the sensible investment decisions.
By taking help from an experienced, proficient financial planner and traders can also give you confidence to do well in the field of investment. Now the question strikes the mind that what are the types of investments?
Types of Investments
Mutual Funds- Basically the mutual fund is a managed investment fund in which money is pulled from the investors to buy the securities.
Commodity Market- In India, it is a popular place of traders to invest their money. The commodity market comprises of MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) and NCDEX (National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange) both. In Multi Commodity Exchange market, you can invest in crude oil, precious metals as gold, silver and base metals as copper, aluminium, nickel, zinc and many more. While in National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange market, you can invest in all agricultural commodities as guar, soya bean, cotton, sugar cane and many more.
Stock Market- It is the place where various people trade globally and earn the maximum return on investment. However, it is essential to know the bull and bear of the stock market for investing in it. The Stock market for investment also includes the equity market and nifty market. You can invest in equities and nifty market and get good amount profit by focused approach and keen analysis of market trend.
Bonds – It is the best ways to gain interest on your principal amount. The interest and period of time depends on the agreement. In this, a holder lends a particular amount to the issuer (borrower) for a fixed period of time. At this time, you will get the interest from the borrower and after completing that fixed period of time borrower will return back your money. A long term tool for financial investment.
Fixed Deposits – The Fixed Deposit (FD) service is provided by various banks that offers investors a higher rate of interest on their deposits as compared to a regular savings account. Fixed deposits have the maturity date to gain the return on investment.
Real Estate- One can also invest in the real estate and deal with the residential and commercial property. This is also a trending way to earn a good return on investment.
There are various financial planners, financial managers, trading tips provider who can give you numerous options for investment in the market. But it is essential to choose the options wisely.
The Best Investment Banking in Indonesia
Investment banking is a particular division of banking associated with the making of capital for governments, other enterprises, and entities. banks support in complex financial transactions.
Many extensive investments are subsidiaries of larger banking institutions, and the rest have turned into household names, such as Morgan Stanley (It was titled the Best Investment Bank in Asia for 2008 by Asiamoney magazine), Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Deutsche Bank.
Meanwhile, in Indonesia, we have Mandiri Sekuritas as the larger investment banking in Indonesia, DBSI, Citi, BNP Paribas, CIMB Securities and so on. bankers are experts that help governments, corporations, and other groups before moving forward, plan and manage their big projects, preserving their money and time by analyzing risks related to the project.
Particular Tasks of Investment Banking
Below are the particular tasks of Investment Banking.
Investment banks help in the sale of securities.
Facilitate mergers and acquisitions.
Underwrite equity securities and new debt for every type of enterprises.
Offer guidance for issuers concerning the issue and placement of stock.
Broker trades and reorganizations for both private investors and institutions.
Advice as to how much a company is worth and how best to structure an agreement, whether the client is considering an acquisition, merger, or sale.
Issuing of securities as a means of upraising money for the client groups.
Making the documentation for the Securities and Exchange Commission necessary for a company to go public.
Mandiri Sekuritas, The Largest Investment Banking in Indonesia
Mandiri Sekuritas has completed more than 35 advisory projects for different leading companies. The projects handled include PTPN 5, ASDP, Waskita Karya, PTPP, and Kawasan Berikat Nusantara.
With a reputation as a leading investment in Indonesia, Mandiri Sekuritas investment unit offers securities and financial underwriting service as follows:
Securities underwriting.
Financial Advisory.
Principal Investment.
The company also received several international and national awards, such as the Best in Indonesia for ten consecutive years from Global Finance, and Best Investment in Indonesia for three consecutive years from Finance Asia, etc.
Other Top Investment Banks in Indonesia
We can identify several tops amongst Investment in Indonesia based in Jakarta, as follows:
- PT Bank DBS Indonesia in collaboration with DBS Vickers Securities Indonesia and DBS Bank. DBSI provides a broad range of banking services comprising corporate and consumer lending, wealth management, time deposits, trade finance, savings accounts, current accounts, foreign exchange services, and money market.
- Citi has been active in Indonesia since 1968 and has an independent investment research and an equity sales team, also investment banking professionals, based in Jakarta.
- BNP Paribas Securities Indonesia has been present in Indonesia since 1970 specializes in a full range of investment products, such as Equity Research & Capital Markets, Merger, and Acquisitions, Corporate Advisory Services.
- PT CIMB Securities Indonesia was established in Indonesia since 1991 and has raised an outstanding franchise in institutional equities, especially in institutional sales, research, and trading.
The ROI of Executive Coaching
These are tough economic times. You have had to lay off people. Your organization is lean and mean. Every dollar you spend needs to have a positive impact on your business. How do you focus your limited resources to get the biggest bang for your buck? How do you justify investments in executive coaching? How do you know that the coaching is working? What is the ROI?
While some organizations dismiss executive coaching as just another flash in the pan leadership development fad, 60% of fortune 100 companies are providing executive coaching programs. In one survey of US and Canadian business managers, 85% chose executive coaching as their number one preference of leadership development. They believe that one-on-one coaching works…and they believe they should invest in their best!
N2 growth, a leading venture growth consultancy, released the results of a study that quantifies the business impact of executive coaching. The study conducted by Manchester, Inc., includes data on executive behavior change, organizational improvements achieved, and the return on investment (ROI). The study concluded that executive coaching programs delivered an average return on investment of 5.7 times the initial investment in a typical executive coaching assignment.
Specifically, 53% of executives reported an increase in productivity, 48% an increase in quality and organizational strength, 23% in cost reductions and 22% in bottom-line profitability. Other benefits reported by executives who received coaching were in the areas of better working relations with immediate supervisors, peers, direct reports and clients, improved teamwork and job satisfaction, conflict reduction and organizational commitment.
For an executive coaching investment to be successful, the development must begin with a firm understanding of the business/organizational results you want to achieve. What business goals will most likely be impacted by the individual being coached? What strengths, talents and skills can best be enhanced? What weaknesses can be mitigated? A good executive coach has developed the ability to assess, develop and provide feedback to ensure positive actions take place for both the individual being coached and for the organization.
As organizations attempt to get a better handle on dealing with the pressure of these unpredictable times, executive coaching can well be an investment which will be money well spent. Because on the real-time experience executive coaching provides, leaders gain confidence and optimism in their ability to lead people and deal with the unexpected. Leaders have a coach at their disposal to help them navigate through the ambiguity and uncertainty.
Executive coaching helps key individuals in the organization thrive not just survive. The executive coach helps executives focus and adjust to new organizational realities as they occur. The executive coach helps anchor the executive being coached to focus on… and achieve specific business/organizational outcomes… resulting in a good ROI.
Bad-Ass Bike Helmets for Teens Afraid of Brain Splatter
Many teens are too embarrassed to wear a helmet, even when they’ve had experiences wear a helmet saved them from serious injuries. Getting creative with your skater or biker helmet is the perfect way to ensure your safety and not look like a nerd in front of your friends (unless, of course, you’re going for that nerdy look). You can purchase a helmet that meets all your criteria: sleek, stylish, subtle, perhaps even bold. But you don’t have to splurge or drop too many dollars out of that wallet to get a helmet that fits your look. With a creative impulse and a bit of free time, you can craft the perfect helmet for you.
The cool kids appreciate humor and confidence. The biggest mistake a wannabe makes is that he/she tries to hard to impress, and trying too hard usually results in the person taking everything way too seriously. The reason the cool kids are cool in the first place is the fact that they look like they don’t give a damn what anyone else thinks, even though they certainly try. Remember, it’s all about appearances. To stand out, take a basic black or dark colored helmet, and transform it into something nuts. Write all over it in neon markers. Attach little wings to each end. Put reindeer antlers on the helmet if that floats your boat. The idea is to appear ahead of the game, without care, so everyone else ends up playing catch-up.
Now of course, if you’re proud of your dork-dom, that’s even better, as you can do basically whatever you want at this point (though to be honest, confident nerds are usually pretty cool at the end of the day. The self-conscious ones usually get preyed on). Turn your helmet into a Yoda or Chewbacca head from ‘Star Wars,’ or attach Spock ears and really get your nerd on. You can even go to a costume shop and pick up a fake mohawk, and glue it on to the exterior of your helmet, and look like one of those insane punks no one wants to mess with. The key is to have fun with it, go wild with your creativity, and keep that brain intact without spending a mess of time worrying about how foolish you look in a lame, standard bike helmet.
So buy a helmet, add on to one, or do whatever it takes, but don’t let that brain splatter from one missed trick or one accidental pothole collision. Having half your skull missing isn’t nearly as cool as you’d think.
