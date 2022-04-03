Finance
Investment Banking Superday Explained in Plain English
You will likely face a varied range of bankers from analyst level to MD. But given you are within touching distance of a $100,000+ offer, the interviewer-sheet will be stacked towards the senior side, which means less junior bankers than first rounds and definitely no HR reps.
Numbers wise, you could face anywhere from as little as 3 interviews to as many as 7 or more.
As you can imagine a true banking Superday can last anywhere from 3 hours to the good part of an entire day. And sometimes they can even spill into the night.
But fear not. Banks tend to err on the side of less is more, because it’s an insane logistical task to organize more than 5 interviews per student and overall it’s a surprisingly exhausting use of bank resources.
We are referring to senior bankers’ time here of course – not the $20 an hour analysts! Note the sliding scale with respect to range, interviews and length; the bigger the bank and the recruiting drive, the greater the range/interviews/length. No wonder BBs (bulge brackets) are the source of infamous Superday war stories then, as opposed to the middle market i-banks and lower end boutique investment banks.
Why does the focus of each superday banking interview differ?
Different interviewers will be staffed with testing you on different things. This is often decided based on their level.
Consequently students can experience 40 minutes of technical questions when interviewing with Analyst Chuck Chuckford and 40 minutes of “Tell me about yourself” mind numbing questions during MD Larry Larryson’s hour of power.
Let’s break it down very clearly though…
The younger monkeys (analysts & associates) will throw down the technical questions gauntlet as they try to objectively assess you for brains. Think McGee in NCIS. If you’ve got some finance and accounting study or worse – a banking internship – under your belt expect to be pushed a lot harder than someone with a liberal arts major.
Although the technical finance questions might hurt, the investment banking accounting interview questions won’t – they’re comparatively easy.
Meantime the graying apes (MD Larryson and the other BSDs) will go ‘fit’ and ‘you’ crazy as they try to answer the question “Would Richard make a strong member of the team and do I want to work with him?”. For this think Gibbs in NCIS. But don’t forget Larry will also enjoy asking you (with a deadpan face) “How many 128-slide pitch books would fit in a chartered Lear Jet to Greenland?”*. In other words, interviews with the graying apes will often involve both technical and fit questions. The Masters of the Universe will give you a taste of everything!
Finally, it’s worth noting that multiple interviews at the one bank can also overlap in both theme and the specific questions asked. This is done on purpose. Just like a computer-driven personality test, this process of repetition allows bankers to spot inconsistencies in your answers over time when they share notes at the end of the day.
Were you actually lying about your leadership experience at Chucky Cheese? Either way they’ll find out.
Greyhound Handicapping – Know Your ROI Percentage
ROI or “return on investment” means how much you get back for what you put out in wagers at the dog track or anywhere else. If you bet $2 and win and the payoff is $4, your simple return on that investment is $2. Of course, you don’t win every bet.
When you factor in the money you spend on losing bets, you get your real rate of return. Let’s say you make ten $2 bets on a program and hit 6 of them. For the sake of simplicity, let’s say that each bet returns $4. That’s an investment of $20 for a return of $24. You’ve made an ROI of $4.
Of course, this is just a very simple explanation. To be realistic, you have to figure in all of your expenses: programs, gas for your car, what you pay for food and drink at the track, any systems you buy etc, etc. It’s plain to see that few people really know whether they’re making a profit at the track or not. Do you?
The only way to figure that out is by keeping very good records of every bet you make and how much you win or lose on every bet. You can write it in your program and then transfer it to a little notebook or however you want to do it.
But if you don’t do it, or something like it, you’ll never know for sure how much you’re winning or losing. Just make sure that you write the bets down right as you make them, instead of depending on memory. Memory can be a very tricky thing when money – and greyhound handicapping – are involved.
Fair Lawn Ranks As “Best City in New Jersey”
A recent study done by Movoto, a blog dedicated to real estate research, has named Fair Lawn the best city in New Jersey. Movoto used many factors to evaluate each individual city in New Jersey.
All of the statistics are based on the state average. Real estate factors in a few ways, between home and business values, cost of living, and the amount of businesses and amenities (both total and per person). Movoto counted pizzerias, bagel shops, and diners as amenities since those three staples are unique and indicative of New Jersey. Crime and education were also factored in. After all of these statistics were tallied, and Fair Lawn came out on top.
Movotos study showed that the town has 16 pizzerias, six bagel shops, and three diners. There are several historic locations. The town’s crime rate is also 60 percent lower than the state’s average. So, in Fair Lawn, one can sight-see, get a good meal, and not have to worry about being robbed.
Fair Lawn is a small town with just over 32,000 residents according to recent census reports. It is located between the larger city of Paterson and Paramus, the mall capital of the world. It is a mere 12 miles away from New York City and boasts a diverse population, including a large Ukrainian and Russian section.
While maybe the most impressive, “best city” is not the only accolade granted recently. Over the past year, many studies and lists were compiled. Fair Lawn has made its way onto a number of websites’ state and country best of lists. Here are some of the lists that it has recently ranked on:
- Family Friendly. Last month, the San Francisco financial site Nerd Wallet ranked the city the third most family friendly city in New Jersey. This was based off of income, cost of living, municipalities, and education.
- Employment. Nerd Wallet released another list last week. This one was for the best cities in New Jersey for job seekers. Fair Lawn ranked in seventh due to a 5.3 percent work increase from 2009 to 2011.
- Safety. Earlier this year, the research website Neighborhood Scout declared Fair Lawn the 49th safest city in America. This website based its data on comparing the 12.5 crime index to the amount of residents.
These lists all show that Fair Lawn and Bergen County is an area that supports both real estate and employment markets. Activity in both residential and commercial real estate are on the rise.
How to Avoid Your Financial Website Being Penalized by Google
If you are running a financial website, you can learn a thing or two from Google. At Google, they are always trying to serve their customers as best they can, and they know how to do it. If you follow the spirit of Google’s content guidelines, you’ll be pleasing your visitors too.
Keep up with Google. You’ll slip down the rankings if your content and site design do meet their ever-changing content requirements. When you do something that is against Google’s guidelines, you are penalized. Their aim isn’t to punish you, so much as it is to elevate content that its users will like, and push the rest down the rankings.
When Google updates, it does so for good reasons. These changes, however, can force poor quality content off the map. An example is 2012s Penguin update, described as a webspam algorithm, which affected 1 in 10 search results.
Since 2012, the Penguin update it has been gone through several iterations. It works in real time, which means that new businesses can no longer get away with poor quality content or site design for a few months until they get round to improving their offering. Google will spot and deal with these sites immediately.
And Penguin is just one of many algorithms that Google uses to maintain the quality of its search results. Since Google can wipe out a business with the flick of a switch, you’d better be aware of what they’re doing and when.
If you’ve been working hard on your site, but it’s still not ranking well, you may have been penalized for something without realizing it. If you search for your brand name and your site ranks poorly, or your page one positions have slipped to page two or three for no apparent reason, you’ve most likely been penalized.
Google doesn’t always announce the changes it makes. There are common reasons for being penalized, however, so we recommend that you look at these first.
Duplicate Content
Whether it’s found within your domain, or across the net, duplicate content gets Google’s heckles up.
Some people deliberately create duplicate content for non-malicious reasons. For example, you might have a page of content and a duplicate page that is simply-formatted for printing.
In this kind of situation, you need to indicate your preferred URL to Google. This is called canonicalization. One way to do that is by using Search Console.
Google prefers it if you do not try to prevent its spiders looking at pages (such as by using a robots.txt file). It is far happier when you use canonicalization to tell it which pages as duplicates and which page you prefer.
You can also avoid being penalized for duplicate content by:
being consistent about the format you use for linking to pages internally;
using 301 redirects if you’ve restructured your site;
minimizing boilerplate repetition, such as by avoiding lengthy copyright text at the bottom of every page and replacing it with something shorter that links to your main copyright information page;
avoid placeholders if you’re in the process of (re)designing your site;
consolidating or differentiating pages with similar content.
Some people create duplicate content across various domains to deliberately boost their keyword use and move up the rankings. Google doesn’t want its users to see an entire page of links that all deliver the same content though.
Google does not suffer this kind of deception. It will penalize these domains without a second thought.
Buying Links
Having more sites link to yours used to be taken as evidence of the usefulness and quality of your site. These days, however, one link from a high-quality website is worth much more than many links from low-quality websites.
If you’re buying links, the standard of sites linking to you is likely to be very poor. Not only does this not help your rankings, but it will actually go against you.
Too Many Reciprocal Links
As with buying links, Google takes too much reciprocity is a sign that you are attempting to manipulate the rankings rather than provide a quality experience for your visitors.
The response? Penalization.
Not Enough Outbound Links
Google expects high-quality websites to understand that they do not exist in isolation and that there are other sites that its users may find useful. Almost every business has complimentary products, services, and information. Google rewards businesses that have a wider view of their customers’ needs.
Broken Internal Links – If you have broken links on your website, it means that your visitors are falling into potholes and bumping into each other in dead ends. Since Google wants the best possible experience for its users, it penalizes websites that don’t look after their infrastructure.
Broken External Links – Linking to quality sites is looked on favorably by Google. If the details of those pages change, however, that leaves you with broken external links, frustrated visitors, and a potential penalty from Google.
Keyword Stuffing – Since the Penguin update in 2012, keyword stuffing and other attempts to manipulate search results have been going rapidly out of fashion.
The best approach to SEO is to be aware of the keywords your target audience will be searching for and to use them naturally in genuinely useful content.
Overusing Meta Keywords – This is similar to keyword stuffing, but, in this case, you’ve been stuffing the meta tags rather than the main content. Essentially, your meta keywords are intended to help search engines and their users understand the content of your site.
Overdoing it with meta keywords is the equivalent of those envelopes where advertising messages are printed all over the envelope. You don’t even need to open the envelope to know that you’ve received some time-wasting spam. Do this to Google and they will blacklist your site and move on.
Spun Content – spun content is reworded content. The only originality you can expect in these articles is creative use of a thesaurus. Spun articles can push the boundaries of grammar, as writers strive to rewrite existing content for the sole purpose of evading anti-plagiarism software.
There are many articles written about how much content you need for your website and how often you should post. Too few articles talk about how quality wins over quantity.
A site that offers original, useful, expert advice will serve its visitors better than websites that pay cheap writers to spin content.
Google agrees.
Poor Mobile Websites – Google loves mobile. As is typical of Google, this is because Google’s users like mobile.
Mobile internet searches surpassed desktop searches in 2014. The percentage of web pages visited via mobile devices is on the increase all around the world.
With access to mountains of data and a direct line to the desires of its users, Google knows that mobile is critical. If you are not meeting the needs of mobile users, you can expect your site to slip down the rankings in favor of sites that feature mobile versions or responsive design.
One of the more recent additions to Google’s idea of what makes a good mobile site concerns pop-ups. Pop-ups can be effective for lead generation, capturing many email addresses. They are also very intrusive, however, and can impede a visitor’s experience, particularly via mobile.
Thanks to the ‘Intrusive Interstitial’ Update, pop-ups that cover an entire page are considered a barrier to the content being sought. Sites that use them face penalization by Google.
In addition to getting your site moving up the rankings, you need to maintain best practices to avoid going the other way. The landscape of the internet is always evolving. While some factors for delivering quality, useful websites are common sense, others take some expertise to understand, unravel, and repair.
Having financial expertise and the ability to deliver it to your visitors is essential to your success, but that’s not enough to ensure that you do well in the rankings.
To make sure that your financial website is offering the best possible experience to your visitors and avoiding unnecessary penalization by Google, get in touch with a financial web design professional with years of experience in financial services and web design.
