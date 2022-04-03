It’s Spring, There Is a Hail Storm – Hail Damage Repair Information

Back in 1993 a small group of people decided to form an insurance company called “The Safe Insurance Company”. Like most of the big insurance companies of today, this group started very small and slowly but gradually built itself up into one of the largest insurance business companies of today. They have not only grown into a big business but they have spread themselves over 14 states to date including Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. They now have a few satellite companies and at this time employee over 1,000 people.

Their specialty has always been for supplying the state minimum requirements for liability insurance and they are very well known for this because most people only want to pay the minimum rate when purchasing auto insurance.

But, of course, Safe Insurance caters to all other aspects of auto insurance coverage available, offering many types of comprehensive and collision coverage. They offer specific ways for their clients to take care of their business in the comfort of their home by offering them a pay by phone option and also a pay by online services. Due to the ease of handling your finances and budgets in these two ways, it frees much of your time to enjoy your life much more, spend more quality time with your families and friends and seek other options of enhancing your life.

Another option they offer clients is 24/7, 365 days per year accessibility. This is almost never heard of in this type of service oriented business, but clients “die for it” as it is another way to make their very busy lives easier to manage and gives them another way to live the type of life they desire and in most cases have worked very hard for.

One last unusual option they offer is the “three payment plan”. This can take the pressure off a family struggling to make ends meet each month by knowing that they can split their payments and not have to make the entire payment up front which can usually put pressure on most family’s budget.

Safe Insurance has a very unique angle on selling auto insurance. In the past, agents have been utilized as the main way to sell insurance policies. Safe Insurance has found a want to eliminate this costly way of selling insurance. They provide the “direct to consumer” method. The costs are much lower when the agent it kept out of the picture; and then the savings can be passed onto the consumer.

Safe Insurance puts most of their focus in their advertising on television and radio and print advertising. One of their newest mottos is “We keep you legal for less.” I’m sure you’ve seen it lately in one of their commercials. Look for more as this is obviously a service oriented company that is going in the right direction with their clients being their most concern.

Even though the above makes Safe Insurance the best sounding company ever, it is very important to understand that you should always get multiple quotes from other companies. It is recommended that you go to the internet and closely compare three companies before making your decisions regarding the correct auto insurance policy for your needs. Also, it is a good idea to check the financial strength of the companies you are comparing on a web site called AM Best Website. If you do all the above you will be in a better position to purchase the best auto insurance policy for you while saving you the most money.