Jimmy Butler fueling Heat’s latest power play in Erik Spoelstra’s rotation remix
The Miami Heat’s approach to depth at power forward has taken a decidedly unique turn. Then again, perhaps that was to be expected, considering coach Erik Spoelstra refuses to acknowledge he even utilizes a power forward.
As part of the Heat’s rotation remix that had them on a three-game winning streak going into Sunday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, Butler has been playing as the de facto backup power forward as part of Spoelstra’s move to greater spacing and shooting with his lineups.
That has shuffled Markieff Morris out of the primary mix and raised question about what will come next for Caleb Martin in his return from his calf injury.
“I’m comfortable with whatever position, quote, unquote, he puts me out there, with the individuals that I’m out there with,” Butler said, with Sunday’s game ending a three-game trip, before the Heat return for their final two home regular-season games. “We just play good basketball, play the right way.”
Whatever the positional designation for Butler’s secondary role, after he opens at small forward alongside Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker, Spoelstra refuses to attach a label.
“It’s really hard for me to have that conversation with these antiquated labels, because I don’t see the game that way,” Spoelstra said for the second time since reworking his rotation. “We don’t design our game that way. It really is position-less.
“And I know that whole term has become such a cliché. Jimmy’s guarded one through four all season long. And his offensive role hasn’t changed at all with some of these tweaks in the rotation.”
To Spoelstra, it is about getting the most productive five-man units together, leaving to the players from there to sort out the approach.
“So I think it’s a little bit kind of conventional to say, ‘OK, he’s a four or whatever,’ ” Spoelstra said. “But I think it’s more like: Where’s the ball going and what is our spacing? That would be it.”
In moving Max Strus into the starting lineup and removing Butler earlier in games than the previous approach, it has had Butler returning to play as the nominal power forward alongside Dewayne Dedmon with the second unit, surrounded by shooters, such as Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, and space.
“If I had to sum it up, the last 10 days, that’s what we’ve really worked on,” Spoelstra said. “And then, when it’s going to Player A, it’s a little bit different when it’s Player B, Player C, Player D. And all these little nuances are different with your spacing and your actions and all the player movement. And that’s where we’ve tried to improve in that area.”
Spoelstra said a chameleon-like approach to the game has made the remix seamless to the skillset of Butler, who lately has even stepped up his 3-point game, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc in Saturday night’s 127-109 victory over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center, when Butler closed with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
“Jimmy’s versatility is supper unique, because of his size, his skill level, his athleticism and the fact that you can play him at anywhere on the floor,” Spoelstra said. “What we’re trying to do is just maximize that as much as we can, without labeling him at a position.”
Like Spoelstra, Butler said to put the positional designations aside, noting even that when cast at power forward, he still took the defensive assignment against Bulls wing DeMar DeRozan.
“I just hoop,” he said.
And then, a smile, as Butler noted how his latest outside success has particularly made him part of the remixed solution.
“I’m spacer,” he said. “I shoot threes.”
ASK IRA: Is there still time for Heat’s playoff mix to be shuffled?
Q: Do you think Caleb Martin is out of rotation? I know they want spacing with these different lineups, but I think Caleb offers more than Duncan Robinson overall. — Jeffrey.
A: I think that still is TBD. The givens in the nine-man rotation that Erik Spoelstra appears to prefer are Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Max Strus, with Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon the first two reserves. While the two remaining spots have been taken the last two games by Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent, I believe that part of the equation still could be fluid. What Caleb Martin needs is time to show that he is over his latest injury, can mesh with the direction that Spoelstra has taken the team in his absence. And I very much believe that he can be a fit. Based on Spoelstra’s postgame comments of potentially sitting regulars Sunday in Toronto, that shot, perhaps a last shot, could be at hand for Caleb.
Q: Does it matter if you are a “great” defensive team if you get outscored by the other team? Riddle for ya. — Tony, Miami.
A: This is in reference to a possible Heat first-round series against the Nets and squaring off against Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. And, yes, both will get their points, because that’s who they are. And I agree, the Heat are not winning games in such a matchup 96-93. So, yes, there will be a definitive need for breakout offense. And that’s where there is legitimate concern, when the two best bucket getters are on the opposite side. Sometimes you simply have to match an opponent point for point. With the Heat, for all the defensive prowess, that remains a question. Saturday, though, certainly was encouraging, the way the offense took off from the outset and kept going.
Q: Happy for Tim Hardaway. Definitely a situation where he had great years in Oakland with the Warriors, hurts his knee and looks like his career is possibly over, comes to Miami, gets in great shape and has some unbelievable years with the Heat. The chip is missing but he is a Hall of Famer. — Douglas.
A: And in speaking to Tim, you could tell how much it meant to him. It has been difficult in recent years being on the sidelines while his co-stars such as Chris Mullin, Mitch Richmond and Alonzo Mourning already were in Springfield. For years, it was as if he felt he didn’t belong. His tears when he learned of his induction were genuine. It might have been the most meaningful, or at least rewarding, moment of his basketball career.
Go! St. Louis marathon is back in full capacity
ST. LOUIS – The Go! St. Louis marathon is on! It’s nearly 27 miles long and they have something something for the whole family. The marathon is all about fitness and family fun.
Organizers said 10,000 people signed up for the marathon.
The 22nd annual marathon is back to full scope for the first time since the pandemic began. The full and half marathon runners will travel a beautiful point-to-point course that begins in Forest Park and ends on the riverfront in downtown St. Louis.
The 10K race is another great way to join in on the Big Race fun – which also starts here at Forest Park and ends in downtown St. Louis.
Saturday’s family events included a 5K, and children’s fun runs.
State “anti-woke” law rattles employer diversity programs: are they on the way out?
Come July 1, Florida employers who mandate diversity training programs to their workers would be well advised to take note of what those programs say — and how they say it.
The so-called “Stop Woke Act” passed by the Legislature this month and soon to be signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, restricts how programs aimed at promoting diversity in the workplace can be presented to employees. The idea is to protect workers as well as students in schools from language that might make them feel “uncomfortable” by references to past acts of bias and discrimination around the country.
Among other things, the bill makes it unlawful to “subject a person, as a condition of employment … to training, instruction, or any other required activity” that compels such individual to believe:
- Members of one race, color, sex, or national origin are morally superior to members of another
- That an individual, by virtue of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously
- Than an individual’s moral character or status as either privileged or oppressed is necessarily determined by his or her race, color, sex, or national origin
- That an individual, by virtue of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin, bears responsibility for … actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, sex, or national origin.
- An individual, by virtue of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin, should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment to achieve diversity, equity, or inclusion.
- An individual, by virtue of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin, bears personal responsibility for and must feel guilt … because of actions … committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, sex, or national origin.
While introducing the idea for the bill late last year, DeSantis invoked the “woke” term, “Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees,” as its title. He argues that whites are suffering from presumptions served up in schools and workplaces that imply they are innately biased and racist against Blacks and other minorities.
“In Florida, we are taking a stand against the state-sanctioned racism that is critical race theory,” DeSantis said. “We won’t allow Florida tax dollars to be spent teaching kids to hate our country or to hate each other.”
But labor and employment lawyers and other advisers in the human resources field say the law has created a legal minefield for private and public sector employers. If employees do end up feeling discomfited by the concepts and statements conveyed during training sessions, the new law gives them the right to sue the employer.
As with last year’s legal and rhetorical war between the governor and some companies over COVID-19 vaccine mandates, employers appear to be in a wait-and-see period with the new anti-woke act.
“In the past year, City of Fort Lauderdale leadership staff participated in diversity and inclusion training to provide awareness and strategies to foster an inclusive environment for all employees,” said city manager Chris Lagerbloom in an emailed statement.
“The city regularly offers optional diversity and inclusion trainings to staff as well,” he said. “Our human resources team will be reviewing the trainings in light of the pending legislation.”
An end to diversity training in Florida?
Some labor and employment lawyers who represents private sector employers believe the training programs have little or no future in the state.
“Diversity, equity and inclusion training will be a thing of the past in the State of Florida,” said Leonard K. Samuels, a labor and employment and business litigation lawyer for the Berger Singerman firm in Fort Lauderdale.
“It’s risky to do it; it’s a hornet’s nest,” Samuels said. He added that the programs “are at great risk of no longer being part of corporate America or in the state of Florida.”
Since the legislation is “hot off the press,” Samuels said, “companies are all going to do their own analysis of this.”
The key questions: whether the training programs will need to be drastically modified, or scrapped altogether.
A caution light for employers
For years, employers have created their own programs or purchased them from training companies that specialize in the field as a means of conveying the importance to their employees of diversity, equal opportunity and fair play in the workplace.
But the insertion of the “unconscious bias” concept into the teachings are relatively new, having been “advocated in the last few years,” said Meredith Plummer, a labor and employment lawyer at the Gunster law firm in West Palm Beach.
“It’s not being used by a lot of people,” she said. But those employers that do should ensure there is an ironclad record of what was said in the event that an employee intends to sue.
“We’ll want an accurate record of what’s said so there is not a ‘he said, she said’ situation happening,” Plummer said.
For employers, here’s where the minefield begins: The act bars employers of 15 or more people from subjecting workers to training that leads them to believe in certain defined concepts, or makes them “uncomfortable” as a result of the topics being presented in the discussion.
“The bill is not saying the companies cannot talk about the ideas of unconscious bias,” Plummer said. “Employers are going to have to be very careful when they are discussing those topics.”
Law opponents say the act could unleash a flood of lawsuits from employees who are upset about diversity training and could hurt Florida’s ability to recruit and keep businesses.
And there is also fertile ground to bring suits alleging free speech violations under the First Amendment, lawyers say.
“The truth is there is plenty of grist for both sides in a First Amendment challenge to this law,” said David Miller of Bryant Miller Olive, a labor and employment lawyer who represents public sector employers.
“I read one commentary on this law by someone who said the Florida Civil Rights Act and the federal civil rights act already offer a legal way for someone offended by this sort of thing to bring a lawsuit,” he said.
Corporations under fire
On his official state website, the governor takes aim at three major U.S. corporations that he said promote critical race theory and practice “woke” corporate training:
- “Raytheon, the nation’s second-largest defense contractor, “launched a Critical Race Theory program that encourages white employees to confront their ‘privilege,’ reject the principle of ‘equality,’ and ‘defund the police.’”
- “Bank of America teaches that the United States is a system of ‘white supremacy,’ encourages employees to become ‘woke at work,’ and teaches that white toddlers ‘develop racial biases by ages 3-5.’”
- “Google employee program claims that America is a ‘system of white supremacy’ and that all Americans are ‘raised to be racist.’”
DeSantis has also gone to war with the Walt Disney Co., which opposed a related bill officially titled Parental Rights in Education but known by many as the “don’t say gay” bill. The bill bars classroom instruction on “sexual orientation or gender identity” for grades kindergarten through three or in a manner that is not “age appropriate” in all grades.
Disney has said the bill “should never have passed and should have never been signed into law.” The company, which is Central Florida’s largest employer, vowed to work to repeal it or overturn it in the courts.
But now, DeSantis is questioning special treatment that Disney has received over the years that have allowed it to issue tax-free bonds, regulate land use, and provide fire, police and other essential public services.
This week, he mentioned an exemption the company got in legislation that excluded companies that operate theme parks from a bill that sought to stop social media outlets from de-platforming political candidates.
“At the end of the day, I don’t believe in special treatment for any corporation,” he said Friday.
