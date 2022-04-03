News
J&K Social Welfare Department Recruitment 2022:Apply online
J&K Social Welfare Department Recruitment 2022:Apply online
Social Welfare Department Recruitment 2022, check details here, for establishment of One Stop Centre in the district under Ministry of Women and Child Development Govt. of India (GOI)
Advertisement for engagement of Human Resource with regard to SAKHI One Stop Centre(OSC).
Applications are invited from eligible candidates for participation in the selection process for below mentioned posts.
The posts are being advertised for establishment of One Stop Centre in the district under Ministry of Women and Child Development Govt. of India (GOI)
The candidate must possess Domicile Certificate issued by the competent authority on format prescribed for the purpose on or before the last date of the application form submission.
Vacancy details of Social Welfare Department Recruitment 2022:
1. Centre Administrator
2. Case Worker
3. Counsellor
4. Para Legal Personal / Lawyer
5. Para Medical Personal
6. IT Staff
7. Multiple Purpose Helper
8. Security Guard.
Important Dates:
Opening date of receipt of application forms: 01-04-2022
Closing date of receipt of application forms: 10-04-2022
Where to Apply for Social Welfare Department Recruitment 2022:
Application forms completed in all resects along with self attested copies of qualification, experience shall be submitted (Address is mentioned in official notification given below) in person or through registered post by or before 10-04-2022.
Selection Process:
Educational Qualification: 80 points
Viva voce: 20 points
Candidates who want to apply for the above-mentioned posts can check the eligibility criteria including educational qualification, experience, salary details and age limit through the detailed notification mentioned below.
MORE details Check here
On and off rain chances Sunday night through Thursday
ST. LOUIS – Multiple systems will impact the region this week bringing a few rounds of measurable rainfall. The first of these systems moves in overnight into Monday morning.
Scattered showers will move in ahead of a cold front Sunday night and last through Monday morning. Showers will shift south of the metro by mid morning but will linger across our southern counties as the cold front stalls along the Missouri-Arkansas border.
Another system will bring rain and a few storms back into the region Monday night into the first part of Tuesday.
Widely scattered showers are possible by Tuesday afternoon and evening but rain will once again become more widespread Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as another cold front comes through. Rain will then taper off through the day on Wednesday.
A second push of cooler air will come in Wednesday night which will cool temperatures down for Thursday. Gusty winds, highs in the low 50s, and maybe a few spot showers by Thursday afternoon.
Heat’s Tyler Herro revels in turning 50; Mario Chalmers’ G League run ends on high note
Tyler Herro had been waiting a while to turn 50.
The feeling, the 22-year-old Miami Heat guard said, aged well.
“Yeah, I’ve been paying attention to it the last week or so, trying to get to 50,” he said of the Heat reaching that season victory milestone with Saturday night’s 127-109 decision over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. “So, for me, it’s my first time, obviously. It feels good. Hopefully one day we can get 60 wins and keep going from there.”
For Herro, his first two seasons reduced the chances of reaching 50 wins, with the pandemic limiting the Heat’s regular season to 73 games in his rookie season in 2019-20 and then to 72 last season.
This time, the return to a traditional 82-game schedule had the Heat at 50-28 going into Sunday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
It is the Heat’s first 50-win season since the final Big Three run with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh produced a 54-28 record in 2013-14. Since then, the Heat’s highest win total had been 48 in 2015-16.
The Heat’s 40-32 winning percentage last season would have translated into 45.6 wins over an 82-game schedule, with the Heat’s 44-29 winning percentage from Herro’s rookie season into 49.4 wins.
In addition to the NBA returning to an 82-game schedule, there also will be a truer playoff atmosphere than Herro’s first two seasons. In 2020, when the Heat advanced to the NBA Finals, the playoffs were contested in the quarantine bubble setting at Disney World, largely in the void of fans. Last year, when the Heat were swept 4-0 by the Bucks in the first round, arenas were configured for the postseason to distance most fans from the court.
“I’m just looking forward to the atmosphere in all the arenas,” Herro said, with the Heat holding the No. 1 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference and the postseason to open the weekend of April 16-17. “The stands were kind of like different last year. There weren’t really people around the court.
“So I think the atmosphere is the most what I’m looking forward to.”
Chalmers’ end game
The G League season for the Heat’s affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, ended with a 14-21 record with Saturday night’s 128-125 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff-bound affiliate.
That also meant the end of Mario Chalmers’ season with Skyforce.
Chalmers, the former Heat championship guard, joined the Heat briefly in late December on an emergency 10-day contract, but did not play. He then agreed to play with the Heat’s G League affiliate for the first time.
Chalmers appeared in 31 games for the Skyforce, averaging 11.3 points, 5.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds, making 24 starts.
Chalmers, who turns 36 in May, went out with a bang, with the Heat 2008 draft acquisition scoring 26 points, his season high, in Saturday’s loss.
With the Skyforce failing to make the playoffs, Heat two-way players Javonte Smart and Mychal Mulder returned to the Heat, although they will be ineligible for the playoff roster.
Jimmy Butler fueling Heat’s latest power play in Erik Spoelstra’s rotation remix
The Miami Heat’s approach to depth at power forward has taken a decidedly unique turn. Then again, perhaps that was to be expected, considering coach Erik Spoelstra refuses to acknowledge he even utilizes a power forward.
As part of the Heat’s rotation remix that had them on a three-game winning streak going into Sunday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, Butler has been playing as the de facto backup power forward as part of Spoelstra’s move to greater spacing and shooting with his lineups.
That has shuffled Markieff Morris out of the primary mix and raised question about what will come next for Caleb Martin in his return from his calf injury.
“I’m comfortable with whatever position, quote, unquote, he puts me out there, with the individuals that I’m out there with,” Butler said, with Sunday’s game ending a three-game trip, before the Heat return for their final two home regular-season games. “We just play good basketball, play the right way.”
Whatever the positional designation for Butler’s secondary role, after he opens at small forward alongside Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker, Spoelstra refuses to attach a label.
“It’s really hard for me to have that conversation with these antiquated labels, because I don’t see the game that way,” Spoelstra said for the second time since reworking his rotation. “We don’t design our game that way. It really is position-less.
“And I know that whole term has become such a cliché. Jimmy’s guarded one through four all season long. And his offensive role hasn’t changed at all with some of these tweaks in the rotation.”
To Spoelstra, it is about getting the most productive five-man units together, leaving to the players from there to sort out the approach.
“So I think it’s a little bit kind of conventional to say, ‘OK, he’s a four or whatever,’ ” Spoelstra said. “But I think it’s more like: Where’s the ball going and what is our spacing? That would be it.”
In moving Max Strus into the starting lineup and removing Butler earlier in games than the previous approach, it has had Butler returning to play as the nominal power forward alongside Dewayne Dedmon with the second unit, surrounded by shooters, such as Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, and space.
“If I had to sum it up, the last 10 days, that’s what we’ve really worked on,” Spoelstra said. “And then, when it’s going to Player A, it’s a little bit different when it’s Player B, Player C, Player D. And all these little nuances are different with your spacing and your actions and all the player movement. And that’s where we’ve tried to improve in that area.”
Spoelstra said a chameleon-like approach to the game has made the remix seamless to the skillset of Butler, who lately has even stepped up his 3-point game, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc in Saturday night’s 127-109 victory over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center, when Butler closed with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
“Jimmy’s versatility is supper unique, because of his size, his skill level, his athleticism and the fact that you can play him at anywhere on the floor,” Spoelstra said. “What we’re trying to do is just maximize that as much as we can, without labeling him at a position.”
Like Spoelstra, Butler said to put the positional designations aside, noting even that when cast at power forward, he still took the defensive assignment against Bulls wing DeMar DeRozan.
“I just hoop,” he said.
And then, a smile, as Butler noted how his latest outside success has particularly made him part of the remixed solution.
“I’m spacer,” he said. “I shoot threes.”
