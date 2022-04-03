News
Kevin Durant’s 55-point night in loss to Hawks shows how flawed these Nets are
It’s hard to tell if the Nets are championship contenders or pretenders. The truth, as head coach Steve Nash likes to say, is probably somewhere in the middle.
When the Nets took the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks to overtime just to fall short by one point, they looked like undoubted contenders.
And when they sleepwalked through a disappointing 122-115 loss in Atlanta despite a career-high 55 points from Kevin Durant — a game with play-in tournament seeding implications, a must-win for all intents and purposes — the Nets looked more like a team with no business being named next to the Bucks and other teams atop the Eastern Conference.
With no Goran Dragic (health and safety protocols), no Bruce Brown (flu) and no Seth Curry (ankle), the Nets needed to play almost perfect basketball. They needed Nash to out-coach Nate McMillan. They needed Kyrie Irving to play like a $140 million player. They needed Patty Mills to play like an Olympic bronze medalist. And they needed to punch the Hawks in the mouth on their own home floor.
None of that happened. The Nets ran no semblance of an offensive set other than get Durant or Irving the ball and get out of the way, which doesn’t work anymore — especially not on Durant — because as he said after the loss to the Bucks, opposing defenses “know what it is.” The Nets didn’t play any defense, which resulted in careless fouling, which sent the Hawks to the line 30 times in the first half alone. They didn’t take care of the ball, didn’t appear on the same page, and didn’t move the ball, instead opting to run the offense exclusively through their two stars.
Only one of those stars showed up. Irving shot 7-of-14 from downtown but just 5-of-18 on all other shots. He missed a good look from downtown in the game’s final minute, a look that would have cut a five-point deficit to just two. He hit one of those threes in the final seconds of regulation, a look that may as well have been classified as a garbage basket.
It’s not enough. Not when the team is shorthanded. Not when Mills is as ice cold as the veins in Hawks star Trae Young, who hung 36 points and 10 assists on the Nets, including one three so uncontested that he had time to take a breath and shimmy before Durant closed out from the other side of the court. He also sent Mills stumbling with under 30 seconds to go in the fourth quarter before pulling up for the dagger three that gave the Hawks a late eight-point lead.
Durant was magnificent. He hung his third 50-point game of the season — his third 40-point game in his last four games — and set a new career-high with eight three-pointers made on the night. One of those threes was one-legged over two Hawks defenders. He accounted for more than half the team’s total scoring. He shot 19-of-28 from the field and only missed two threes and two foul shots.
But Durant’s greatness is only a bandaid on the Nets’ deeper issues as they approach a sudden-death elimination situation with the play-in tournament just four games away. The Nets are flawed from roster construction to how they run their offense. And they are relying on Durant to carry the load night after night, which is one of the reasons why star players team up with one another — to not have to carry the weight of an entire franchise’s championship aspirations squarely on their shoulders.
The Nets will get several of their absent players back soon. The health and safety protocols only require six days of isolation for players who enter, but Nash said Dragic is exhibiting symptoms, so there’s a chance he’s isolated longer. Brown is battling the flu and will be out until he’s feeling better. Curry is dealing with a lingering left ankle issue, but he is expected to play through it as long as he doesn’t feel in jeopardy of further injuring it. Getting those players back will help provide balance to a top-heavy and lopsided Nets roster.
But the Nets lack chemistry. You could see it when Durant stomped his feet in frustration when he lobbed a pass to Nic Claxton, who jumped in a different direction as the ball floated out of bounds. You could see it when Durant seethed with anger in the direction of James Johnson, who missed each of his wide-open corner threes, turned the ball over a number of times and was out of position on a few occasions.
The result may also have been different had Nash played Andre Drummond, who had eight points, 13 rebounds, two steals and a block, more minutes than he did Claxton.
In truth, Saturday’s result delivered a harsh dose of reality for a team that fancies itself a championship contender.
The Nets aren’t championship contenders or pretenders. They’re somewhere in the middle, and that’s not good enough. And now they find themselves the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. If they don’t improve to seventh or eighth by the end of the regular season, they will be one loss away from a trip to Cancun.
News
Kirill Kaprizov breaks franchise record as Wild beat Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. — Though he’s only played 121 games in the NHL to this point, Kirill Kaprizov is already a bonafide superstar, and might be the best player the Wild have ever had.
Despite the massive fan fare, Zach Parise and Ryan Suter never made the type of impact that Kaprizov does on a nightly basis. Same goes for Mikko Koivu. Frankly, Marian Gaborik is the only player in the same stratosphere, and his list of franchise records appear to be no match for Kaprizov.
The 24-year-old Kaprizov surpassed Gaborik’s longstanding rookie marks last season, and on Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, he continued that trend by setting a new single season franchise record for points.
With a goal and an assist in the game, Kaprizov stretched his total to 85 points (39 goals, 46 assists), passing Gaborik in the process.
The play that gave Kaprizov the franchise record was rather innocuous considering some of his spectacular passes this season. After collecting a loose puck on the power play, Kaprizov funneled a pass to best bud Mats Zuccarello, who promptly ripped a shot into the back of the net.
That served as the ice breaker for the Wild on their way to a 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.
While the night belong to Kaprizov the moment he passed Gaborik, it was a very impressive effort from goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. He was unflappable in the contest, making his presence felt with 37 saves, including a few worthy of a spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10.
After slowly closing in on the franchise record for the past couple of weeks, Kaprizov got it out of the way midway through the first period, assisting on Zuccarello’s goal that made it 1-0.
It’s fitting that Zuccarello was involved in Kaprizov’s milestone moment. The dynamic duo has been a godsend for the Wild over the past couple of seasons, making highlight-reel plays to each other seemingly on a nightly basis.
With the Wild tightening up in the second period, Dmitry Kulikov provided some breathing room, unleashing a snipe stretch the lead to 2-0.
That score held into the third period where Kaprizov added a goal to make it 3-0. Though the Hurricanes spoiled Fleury’s shutout bid with a goal to make it 3-1, the night still ended on a high note for the Wild.
Now that Kaprizov has set a new single season franchise record for points, he can take aim at Gaborik’s single season franchise record for goals (42), which he shares with Eric Staal, and Pierre-Marc Bouchard’s single season record for assists (50).
It’s only a matter of time for Kaprizov chases those down.
News
Airtel-Jio Plan : Get Unlimited Internet at a low price, know the rest of the benefits
Airtel-Jio Plan : Get Unlimited Internet at a low price, know the rest of the benefits
Today we are going to tell you about Excitel’s great broadband plan, in which you are being given unlimited internet facility at amazing speed at very low cost. This plan has also blown the senses of Airtel-Jio ..
It seems difficult to pass a single day without internet. The Internet is used in many of our activities throughout the day. Although everyone’s smartphones have mobile data, but sometimes WiFi is used for home.
All the major telecom companies of our country also offer plans for fiber net, which give more benefits at a lower price. Today we are going to tell you about such a tremendous plan which has blown the senses of Airtel and Jio.
The plan of this company blew the senses of Airtel-Jio
Also Read : Good news for employees, today this rule will be applicable from April 1, retirement age-salary will increase, know details
Today we are telling you about Excitel’s amazing broadband plan, which is available at a lower price than Jio-Airtel and you are being given attractive benefits in this too.
In the most premium broadband plan of this company, you are given internet at a high speed of 300Mbps and for this you have to pay Rs 899 every month. Let us tell you that the most important benefit of this plan is that there is no data limit in it i.e. Excitel provides you unlimited internet in this plan.
Jio broadband plan
JioFiber also offers a broadband plan of 300Mbps speed like Excitel but its price is not Rs.899 but Rs.1,499 per month. In this, you are given a total of 3,300GB or 3.3TB internet at a speed of 300Mbps. In this plan, you also get subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar and 13 other such OTT platforms.
The post Airtel-Jio Plan : Get Unlimited Internet at a low price, know the rest of the benefits appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Devin Cannady grateful for second opportunity with the Magic
For a period of time, Devin Cannady wasn’t sure when — or even if — he’d be back playing in the NBA.
Cannady’s first opportunity in the league came when he signed a 10-day contract with the Orlando Magic on April 6, 2021, before signing a two-way contract 10 days later.
He averaged 4.3 points in eight games, including a career-high 17 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 22, 2021, but suffered an open fracture of his right ankle three days later against the Indiana Pacers to end his season.
One week later, the Magic waived him, leading to a near year-long journey to get back on the NBA floor.
“It’s an unknown,” Cannady said. “I remember what it felt like laying on that floor less than a year ago. A lot of thoughts went through my mind. I remember praying on the floor that day. A lot of late nights, early mornings, frustrations, excitements and just to be back here is a testament to the work I put in. Whether I made it back here or not, I was going to be fine, but this is where I believe I belong.”
That journey moved in the right direction for Cannady when he signed a 10-day deal with the Magic from the franchise’s G League team, the Lakeland Magic, Thursday and made his season debut in Friday’s home loss to the Toronto Raptors.
“I’m just so happy for him, his journey and his story of what he’s been through,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “He just stepped right in and was ready.”
There perhaps isn’t anyone on the Magic’s roster who better understands what Cannady went through than Markelle Fultz.
Fultz went to Lakeland for practices during the winter while rehabbing from his torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
It was there he got to witness the work Cannady was putting in to come back.
Cannady averaged 15.8 points on 46.8% shooting on 3-pointers (59 of 126) in 16 games (11 starts) with Lakeland this season.
“I’m super excited for him,” Fultz said. “I believe in everything he does.”
Cannady knew he’d play Friday, but Franz Wagner spraining his left ankle 20 seconds into the loss to the Raptors meant Cannady would get more playing time than originally expected.
He made the most of it, scoring 9 points on 3-of-7 shooting on 3-pointers in 28 minutes.
“It just felt good checking back into that game,” Cannady said. “I didn’t think I was as nervous as I was going to be. The emotions were still there, but it was joy more than anything.
“Just feels good to be back on an NBA floor. I feel like I belong.”
The Magic added new names to their injury report for Sunday’s home matchup against the New York Knicks.
Wagner (sprained left ankle), Cole Anthony (sprained left toe) and Admiral Schofield (left knee contusion) are listed as questionable while Wendell Carter Jr. (sprained left wrist) and Jalen Suggs (bone bruise in right ankle) will sit.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
