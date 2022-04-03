News
Kyrie Irving’s shooting slump is big part of the Nets’ struggles: ‘I’m not here to make any excuses’
Kyrie Irving shot just 12-of-32 from the field in the Nets’ 122-115 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Irving has not shot the ball well in his last five games. Coincidentally, his shooting slump comes after he became eligible to be a full-time player again.
The numbers speak for themselves: Irving shot just 9-of-22 in the Nets’ one-point overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks; 7-of-18 in a too-close-for-comfort seven-point win over the Detroit Pistons; 6-of-22 in his first home game of the season — a loss to the Charlotte Hornets — and 4-of-11 in the Nets’ road clobbering of the Miami Heat.
That’s 38 makes on 105 field goal attempts and 17-of-45 on threes in his last five games. For those who aren’t the best at mental math, that’s 36% from the field and 38% from downtown.
For reference, Irving shot better than 50% from the field, 40% from three and 90% from the foul line last season. Prior to Mayor Adams creating the exemption, Irving averaged 28.5 points on 49.4% shooting from the field and 43.8% shooting from downtown.
Which begs the question: Is Irving suffering from a drastic change in his work schedule? The All-Star guard didn’t make his season debut until Jan. 5 — 36 games into the regular season — and only played in five sets of consecutive games (including three-, four- and five-game road trips) before his eligibility at Barclays Center changed.
That change in eligibility has put more minutes on Irving’s legs, more days in a week, more weeks in a month and appears to be a reason why his shooting has slumped.
“Yeah it could be,” Irving agreed after missing 20 field goals in the loss to the Hawks. “I won’t rule it out, but I’m not here to make any excuses for why it’s not going well for me on the offensive end.”
Nets head coach Steve Nash was quick to defend Irving after he shot 7-of-18 against the Pistons, saying Irving was two made shots away from being over 50%, but walked those comments back after his performance against the Hawks.
“I think Kyrie’s adapting to playing every night, every other night now,” Nash said on Saturday. “Maybe it’s not a classic from him, but he’s still 7-of-14 from three, 31 points, six assists so you can’t complain too much. The guy had to carry a big load with all the guards out of the lineup tonight. He’ll be fine.”
Whatever the reason for Irving’s slump — he is also a Muslim observing Ramadan, which means he cannot eat or drink while the sun is up and was spotted eating fruit on the sideline shortly after 8 p.m. when the sun set in Atlanta — the Nets need him to snap out of it. With four regular-season games left on the schedule, the Nets find themselves as the Eastern Conference’s 10th seed. If they don’t finish eighth or better after those four games, they will face elimination in the first game of the play-in tournament.
They are in this position in part due to Irving’s inability to make the shots he’s made over the course of his career. The Nets lost to the Hawks despite 55 points from superstar forward Kevin Durant. If Irving doesn’t step up, they could be headed home sooner than later.
“What a time to go into a shooting dip as well,” he said. “I just wanna climb back out of that so we’re not putting so much pressure on No. 7 [Durant], and it’s just better for our offense. So instead of starting off the game going 1-for-6, hopefully these next few games I’ll be able to get going in the first quarter, in the first half, and we can just settle down a little bit.”
No Driving Test Needed To Obtain Driving License: Transport Ministry
No Driving Test Needed To Obtain Driving License: Transport Ministry
The Union Transport Ministry has introduced fresh, easier rules to obtain a driving license without going through the painstaking process of driving test.
An amended rule by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) came into effect on Thursday allowing candidates to get a driving license without taking driving tests.
The transport ministry has notified the new rules for accrediting driver training centres where applicants will be provided with high-quality driving courses.
If the candidates successfully pass the test at these centres, they will be exempted from appearing for driving tests at ARTOs offices at the time of getting a license.
According to the transport ministry, the Accredited Driver Training Centres are equipped with simulators and a dedicated driving test track to provide high quality training to candidates seeking a License.
The duration for training in LMVs is 29 hours, which will be completed in a time span of a maximum of four weeks from the date of the start of the course. Candidates will be given both theoretical and practical knowledge.Notification further reads that candidates will be trained in light motor vehicles (LMVs), medium and heavy motor vehicles (HMVs).
The duration for training in LMVs is 36 hours, which will be completed in a time span of six weeks. Training here will also be theoretical and practical, the ministry said.
Not just LMVs and HMVs, the centres will also provide industry-specific specialised training. (CNS)
Seattle hands Loons their first loss of the season
Minnesota United tasted defeat for the first time this season on Saturday night at Allianz Field, falling 2-1 to the Seattle Sounders.
Afterward, there was plenty of blame to go around for the home team, with Loons manager Adrian Heath second-guessing his game plan, and players and the manager alike bemoaning a slow start that proved fatal.
The Loons (2-1-2) dug themselves a 2-0 hole (with the eventual game-winner coming on an own goal) before a furious late rally fell short.
“We had to get an extra body in the middle to get a foothold in the game,” Heath said of his decision to make a halftime adjustment. “(The Sounders) were under more pressure, and they didn’t have as much time to pick the pass.
“We were probably the better team in the second half. We went (away) from backing off. Our line of confrontation was higher up the field. … Maybe we should have started with that. Hindsight is a wonderful thing.”
Loons midfielder Emanuel Reynoso scored his first goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute, and the Loons were all over the Seattle goal in the closing minutes but were unable to get the equalizer despite excellent chances by Robin Lod and Luis Amarilla.
“After we got the goal I thought we might get another one,” Health said.
Loons captain Wil Trapp acknowledged that while the team was less than pleased with the officiating, it could only blame itself for the outcome.
“Getting punched in the mouth and having to come back only gets you so far,” he said. “We just had a meeting — it’s not about the officiating. It’s about us and how we’re playing.”
Seattle scored in the 38th minute when Joao Paulo beat Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair on a shot from inside the penalty box arc.
The Sounders nearly doubled up the Loons in time of possession in the first half, controlling the ball 65 percent of the time.
The Loons had one shot on goal in the first half, registered to Lod, compared to five for the Sounders. The Loons’ best scoring chance came in the 13th minute on a shot from the left wing by Abu Danladi that deflected off a defender and banged off the crossbar.
The own goal came early in the second half when Brent Kallman deflected a Seattle centering pass past St. Clair. Trapp said it’s simply an unfortunate part of the game.
“It’s not the end of the world,” he said. You’ve just got to move forward.”
The Sounders entered the game with an underachieving record of 1-2-1, but they have made a habit of beating the Loons. Seattle is now 9-1-1 all time against the Loons.
“They are one of the most storied franchises in the MLS,” Heath said. “You look at the amount of money they’ve spent on that group of players. They’re good, experienced pros. They’ve got a lot of good pieces. That’s 20 years in the making, probably more.
“It didn’t surprise me, they’re good.”
Added Trapp: “Seattle is an opponent we like to play and want to beat. They’ve had our number, and we don’t like that.”
Missing St. Louis man with Alzheimer’s walked away from home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are asking for help to find a missing 69-year-old man. Mark Richard Rubbert has Alzheimer’s and walked away from his home in the 6300 block of Plateau Avenue in St. Louis at around 3:00 pm today. An endangered silver advisory has been issued to help find him.
Rubbert is described by police as a white, male, hgt 6′ 3″, 225 lbs, brown hair, with green eyes. He was wearing a brown jacket and dark blue cargo pants.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5565.
