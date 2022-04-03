News
Lawyers hope new evidence can stop Texas woman’s execution
By JUAN A. LOZANO
HOUSTON (AP) — During hours of relentless questioning, Melissa Lucio more than 100 times had denied fatally beating her 2-year-old daughter.
But worn down from a lifetime of abuse and the grief of losing her daughter Mariah, her lawyers say, the Texas woman finally acquiesced to investigators. “I guess I did it,” Lucio responded when asked if she was responsible for some of Mariah’s injuries.
Her lawyers say that statement was wrongly interpreted by prosecutors as a murder confession — tainting the rest of the investigation into Mariah’s 2007 death, with evidence gathered only to prove that conclusion, and helping lead to her capital murder conviction. They contend Mariah died from injuries from a fall down the 14 steps of a steep staircase outside the family’s apartment in the South Texas city of Harlingen.
As her April 27 execution date nears, Lucio’s lawyers are hopeful that new evidence, along with growing public support — including from jurors who now doubt the conviction and from more than half the Texas House of Representatives — will persuade the state’s Board of Pardons and Paroles and Gov. Greg Abbott to grant an execution reprieve or commute her sentence.
“Mariah’s death was a tragedy not a murder. … It would be an absolutely devastating message for this execution to go forward. It would send a message that innocence doesn’t matter,” said Vanessa Potkin, one of Lucio’s attorneys who is with the Innocence Project.
Lucio’s lawyers say jurors never heard forensic evidence that would have explained that Mariah’s various injuries were actually caused by a fall days earlier. They also say Lucio wasn’t allowed to present evidence questioning the validity of her confession.
The Texas Attorney General’s Office maintains evidence shows Mariah suffered the “absolute worst” case of child abuse her emergency room doctor had seen in 30 years.
“Lucio still advances no evidence that is reliable and supportive of her acquittal,” the office wrote in court documents last month.
The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted Lucio, declined to comment.
Lucio, 53, would be the first Latina executed by Texas and the first woman since 2014. Only 17 women have been executed in the U.S. since the Supreme Court lifted its ban on the death penalty in 1976, most recently in January 2021.
In their clemency petition, Lucio’s lawyers say that while she had used drugs, leading her to temporarily lose custody of her children, she was a loving mother who worked to remain drug-free and provide for her family. Lucio has 14 children and was pregnant with the youngest two when Mariah died.
Lucio and her children struggled through poverty. At times, they were homeless and relied on food banks for meals, according to the petition. Child Protective Services was present in the family’s life, but there was never an accusation of abuse by any of her children, Potkin said.
Lucio had been sexually assaulted multiple times, starting at age 6, and had been physically and emotionally abused by two husbands. Her lawyers say this lifelong trauma made her susceptible to giving a false confession.
In the 2020 documentary “The State of Texas vs. Melissa,” Lucio said investigators kept pushing her to say she had hurt Mariah.
“I was not gonna admit to causing her death because I wasn’t responsible,” Lucio said.
Her lawyers say Lucio’s sentence was disproportionate to what her husband and Mariah’s father, Robert Alvarez, received. He got a four-year sentence for causing injury to a child by omission even though he also was responsible for Mariah’s care, Lucio’s lawyers argue.
In 2019, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Lucio’s conviction, ruling she was deprived of “her constitutional right to present a meaningful defense.” However, the full court in 2021 said the conviction had to be upheld for procedural reasons, “despite the difficult issue of the exclusion of testimony that might have cast doubt on the credibility of Lucio’s confession.”
Three jurors and one alternate in Lucio’s trial have signed affidavits expressing doubts about her conviction.
“She was not evil. She was just struggling. … If we had heard passionately from the defense defending her in some way, we might have reached a different decision,” juror Johnny Galvan wrote in an affidavit.
In a letter last month to the Board of Pardons and Paroles and to Abbott, 83 Texas House members said executing Lucio would be “a miscarriage of justice.”
“As a conservative Republican myself, who has long been a supporter of the death penalty in the most heinous cases … I have never seen a more troubling case than the case of Melissa Lucio,” said state Rep. Jeff Leach, who signed the letter.
Abbott can grant a one-time, 30-day reprieve. He can grant clemency if a majority of the paroles board recommends it.
The board plans to vote on Lucio’s clemency petition two days before the scheduled execution, Rachel Alderete, the board’s director of support operations, said in an email. A spokeswoman for Abbott’s office did not return an email seeking comment.
Abbott has granted clemency to only one death row inmate, Thomas Whitaker, since taking office in 2015. Whitaker was convicted of masterminding the fatal shootings of his mother and brother. His father, who survived, led the effort to save Whitaker, saying he would be victimized again if his son was executed.
Lucio’s supporters have said her clemency request is similar in that her family would be retraumatized if she’s executed.
“Please allow us to reconcile with Mariah’s death and remember her without fresh pain, anguish and grief. Please spare the life of our mother,” Lucio’s children wrote in a letter to Abbott and the board.
US sends home Algerian held nearly 20 years at Guantanamo
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Algerian man imprisoned at the Guantanamo Bay detention center for nearly 20 years has been released and sent back to his homeland.
The Department of Defense announced Saturday that Sufiyan Barhoumi was repatriated with assurances from the Algerian government that he would be treated humanely there and that security measures would be imposed to reduce the risk that he could pose a threat in the future.
The Pentagon did not provide details about those security measures, which could include restrictions on travel.
Barhoumi was captured in Pakistan and taken to the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in 2002. The United States eventually determined he was involved with various extremist groups but was not a member of al-Qaida or the Taliban, according to a report by a review board at the prison that approved him for release in 2016.
U.S. authorities attempted to prosecute Barhoumi but the effort fizzled amid legal challenges to the initial version of the military commission system set up under President George W. Bush.
In the final days of Barack Obama’s presidency in January 2017, a federal judge in Washington declined to intervene in the Pentagon’s decision not to repatriate Barhoumi, whose lawyer said he had expected his client to be released and that the prisoner’s family had begun making preparations for his return, including by buying him a car and a small restaurant for him to run.
The Justice Department said then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter rejected the release of Barhoumi on Jan. 12, 2017, “based on a variety of substantive concerns, shared by multiple agencies,” without going into detail.
The effort to resettle prisoners languished under President Donald Trump. The Biden administration is attempting again to reduce the number of men held at Guantanamo as part of a broader effort to close the facility.
Barhoumi’s release brings the total held at the U.S. base in Cuba to 37 men, including 18 who have been deemed eligible for repatriation or resettlement in a third country.
Dolphins trade receiver DeVante Parker within division to Patriots
A trade of Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker this offseason was expected. For it to come within the division was a bit of a surprise.
The Dolphins agreed to trade Parker to the New England Patriots, along with a fifth-round pick in this month’s draft, for a 2023 third-round pick on Saturday, according to a league source.
Parker became expendable after the Dolphins added wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr. this offseason — Hill via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs and Wilson in free agency after his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys. They will be paired with standout receiver Jaylen Waddle going into his second year. Tight end Mike Gesicki, who was given the franchise tag, also often lines up in the slot or out wide.
In seven seasons in Miami since he was the team’s first-round pick in the 2015 draft, Parker caught 338 passes for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns. Often injured, Parker missed 20 games in that span and played through injury in several more.
Parker was previously the longest-tenured active Dolphin, a distinction which now belongs to Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard after he reached a record-setting extension with the team on Friday night.
The Dolphins were able to find a trade partner for Parker, who was slated for a salary cap hit of $8,744,110 in 2022. The dead cap taken on had Miami simply released him would’ve been $5.4 million, only just over $3.3 million gained in cap space had the team gone that route. Keeping Parker another season and releasing him in the 2023 offseason would’ve saved the Dolphins $6.3 million in 2023 cap space. Essentially, the likely options were either to trade this offseason or release in 2023.
Miami general manager Chris Grier, speaking on Monday from NFL owners’ meetings, said the Dolphins had received calls about Parker from teams interested in trading. He did indicate, however, that he felt Parker was part of the plan for 2022.
“We like having good players, you know? We feel really good about that receiver room,” Grier said from The Breakers in Palm Beach. “The expectation is he’ll be here, but we always listen. I’ve always said here, and the guys that know me, we’ll always listen for all players on the roster.”
The Dolphins are now down to four picks in the late April draft. They have the compensatory pick from the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the third round, No. 102 overall, as their first selection, a fourth-round pick and two in the seventh round. Their first- and second- round selections were dealt to the Chiefs in the Hill trade.
Conversely, Miami now has five picks in the 2023 draft that will be earlier than their first 2022 selection. The Dolphins have the 49ers’ first-rounder and Patriots’ third-round, on top of their own picks in the first three rounds.
In dealing the 6-foot-3 Parker, 29, the Dolphins lose a possession receiver whose big body would have complemented the smaller, speedy combination of Hill and Waddle. Parker was capable of catching contested passes over defensive backs.
Preston Williams, whom the Dolphins re-signed this offseason, is also able to play that role. Miami also expects Lynn Bowden to contribute at receiver after he spent the 2021 campaign on injured reserve. Other receivers on the roster include Trent Sherfield, River Cracraft Cody Core and DeVonte Dedmon.
Parker was the only remaining Dolphin that went back to the Joe Philbin era as his rookie season was in 2015, Philbin’s last when he was fired four games in. Parker had played under Philbin, Dan Campbell, who finished that year off as interim coach, Adam Gase, Brian Flores and is now traded before new coach Mike McDaniel leads the team for his first season.
Parker’s best season with the Dolphins came when he recorded career highs of 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019, working mostly with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick as the team went 5-11 in Flores’ first year as coach.
The Patriots were in need of receivers to give second-year quarterback Mac Jones more pass-catching targets. Now, Parker will face the Dolphins twice a year in the AFC East. He has two years remaining on his current deal.
Heat’s Victor Oladipo offers candor about biding his time as Erik Spoelstra tightens rotation
This is not the close to the regular season that Victor Oladipo envisioned, shuffled out of the rotation as the Miami Heat prepare for the playoffs.
But having fought just to make it back last month from May quadriceps surgery, Oladipo said it is not as if he is backing off now.
“It just is what it is,” Oladipo told the Sun Sentinel of coach Erik Spoelstra tightening his rotation to those who have been available the majority of the season, an approach that also has moved Markieff Morris to the side. “At the end of the day, it’s bigger than me.
“So I just got to continue to keep getting strong, keep doing what I can, to stay ready.”
With practice time limited as Spoelstra remains mindful of the team’s older veterans, the opportunities to work at NBA speed has been reduced for Oladipo.
“There’s nothing that can replicate it, really,” Oladipo said of five-on-five work, with the Heat taking on the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night at the United Center. “I just got to do my best to do whatever I can.”
When Morris was poised for his return, he found fullcourt action at the Miami-area gym of skills trainer Stanley Remy.
Oladipo said he is not in a position to chase games.
“I don’t know,” he said. “We’ll see.”
Asked if he could find such action, he smiled, and as he walked away said, “If you got any recommendations or anyone does, just let me know.”
To Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, the priority is utilizing the remaining regular season games for his newly revised core.
“They’ve had enough practice reps, style-of-play reps to understand how we want to play,” Spoelstra said of the group. “I don’t have to give it much more of an analysis. This is just what we’re going with right now, and we have to continue to try to improve and get to a higher level.”
Go time
Point guard Kyle Lowry said his recent statistical uptick is part of his gearing up for the playoffs.
“I’ll be there when I need to be there,” he said of his game rounding fully into form. “But I just want to continue to get better, get in better shape, get in better rhythm, get a better feel for the guys and coaches.
“When it comes down to the playoffs, it’s going to be huge.”
Spoelstra said the change is tangible.
“He’s a veteran player, so he understands what’s needed for the team as the point guard,” Spoelstra said. “There have been several times during the season where he has been more assertive and more aggressive. It’s usually been when JB [Jimmy Butler] or Tyler [Herro] are out. But right now, we’ve needed him to be more aggressive even with those guys in.
“And his decision making all season long has been one of our greatest strengths. So we want to put the ball in his hands, but we also want him playing off the ball when those guys are making plays. And all that stuff, we just have to continue to get a better rhythm and better flow with.”
Second home
With former Heat guard Tim Hardaway announced Saturday for induction to the Basketball Hall of Fame in September, it likely will make it three consecutive years of Heat-related enshrinements, with Chris Bosh going in last year and Dwyane Wade all but guaranteed of going in next year.
“This is cool,” Spoelstra said. “It means that you have some great players that have come through our organization. And those are fun weekends. Those are some of my best memories, are being able to share those moments, the entire Heat family, with whoever is being inducted. It will be fun.”
