Learn to Love the “P” Word-PLANNING
Keeping all the aspects of a coaching business organized and running smoothly is difficult at best. And, if you don’t have a system or a plan of what to do when, organizing it all can be overwhelming. Even if you have an overall vision of where you want to be in five years, you still need a quarterly, monthly and daily plan to coordinate admin tasks, marketing activities, and content creation.
Let me tell you from experience, “winging it” just doesn’t work. Sitting down to write a blog post, facing a blank screen with no idea what to write is an awful, deflating feeling. You have a LOT to say and your audience wants to hear from you, so don’t be afraid of the P word-PLANNING!
WHAT TO PLAN
There are 3 kinds of business planning:
1. Planning your goals
2. Planning out your marketing strategy
3. Planning out daily tasks
1-Goals
Setting business goals is always the first step for either starting a business, or starting a new phase/year in your business. Your business goals will be the basis for the rest of your business planning. Once you decide on say, an annual income goal, you’ll want to plan out action steps to take throughout the year in order to achieve that goal. When business actions are based on goals, they provide structure and meaning to daily activities, they strengthen social connections, and they help people weather difficult times.
2-Marketing Strategy
Your content marketing strategy planning starts with what you want to promote. Most businesses know a year in advance what they want to promote. You may only have one coaching program to start out with, and that’s OK. Start by planning out when, where, and how often you will promote it. You’ll also want to think about different kinds of promotions for the same program, for example, a lead magnet, a challenge, a webinar, or an email series.
Later on you may add additional coaching programs for your advanced clients and/or digital products that you sell for additional income. Then you’ll need to plan out when and how you will promote each of those items.
3-Daily Tasks
Now that you have a plan for what you will be promoting and when, you need to break down the admin tasks necessary for your promotions to get implemented. For example, a webinar will need a registration and thank-you page, a series of follow-up emails, time to script the webinar (and record it, if it’s evergreen), and time to make slides, if you’re using them.
You’ll need certain amounts of content to go along with each of your promotions. So content planning needs to become a part of your daily schedule. You won’t have to create content every day, but you will at least need to schedule for when you will create it. Think about how often you want to share new content, and that will tell you how often you need to spend time creating it.
When I started writing blogs, I would designate every Monday morning for writing a weekly article. Sometimes it only took a few minutes and sometimes it took several hours. But it got done!
Creating a plan of action or a daily task list will help keep you organized and focused from the moment you sit down to work. You’ll know exactly what has to get done, without question. You’ll know when you need to write blog posts, when to send emails, when to write new content, when to do your billing, and when to schedule your client calls.
Some entrepreneurs like to use a 90-Day planner to schedule their quarterly events, promotions, and overall tasks. This gives them the big picture. Then they break down tasks into monthly, weekly, and daily.
HOW TO PLAN
Make Yourself a Client
Imagine you are working with a client who needs help planning out their business tasks. What process will you give them for this? Now apply that process to yourself as if you are your own client.
As much as you want a full coaching calendar, leave some space for yourself to complete your administrative tasks. Running your business is equally as important for sustainability as caring for your clients, so give your business tasks equal priority, including your content creation. Blocking out time is a popular way to schedule longer tasks, such as blog post writing, video or podcast recording, or email marketing.
Set aside an hour or two, write up those posts or emails, do the recordings, get them scheduled, then move on to the next list item. If you block out enough time often enough, eventually you’ll start having two or three (or more!) pieces of content ready to publish as needed, which can relieve some stress.
Eliminate Writer’s Block
Create a calendar that makes note of important topics or themes occurring throughout the year.
- What holidays inspire you to write content about?
- Is there a big event coming up in your city or in your niche? Write about it. Interview event panelists and speakers.
- Are you planning the launch of your signature product? Create and schedule special content around the launch date.
USING PLANNERS
With all the organization that needs to be done in your business, it’s helpful to have what I call “mini planners.” These are planners that help you focus on tasks that are specific to a particular project in your business. There are planners for creating a webinar, for producing a lead magnet, for creating a product or course, as well as planning out your content and your social media posts.
The International Association of Professional Life Coaches® provides planners as part of their product line, because it just makes so much sense to use a planner that’s designed to include only the tasks that you need to focus on for any given project.
For example…
The 90-Day Planner: plan out the next 90 days of blog posts, videos, social media posts, and email content. It includes pages for monthly and weekly action steps.
The Cash Content Planner: guides you to create profitable content by covering 5 different income sources for a coaching business and how to plan content to produce income from them.
The Product Creation Planner: guide you through the process of creating a product that you can either use as a digital product you can sell and get some passive income for, or give away as a freebie.
The Private Coaching Program Planner: walks you through the essential steps to turn your proven system into a sellable product that get your clients the results you promise.
In Conclusion: Planning out your business tasks, projects, and source(s) of income will significantly increase the odds of your business success. Using planners professionally designed by experts will save you time, organize your action steps to reach your goals, and make sure key elements of your business activities don’t slip through the cracks because you didn’t know all the necessary steps involved.
What Is an Online Advertising Network and How to Utilise a CPM and CPC Advertising Network
Utilizing the Different Online Advertising Network Formats for Your Business
The Internet has become increasingly complex over the years, so much so that today, it has almost become a necessary household tool that’s being used by almost everyone.
And, with the evolution of the Internet, also comes the evolution of online advertising. Today, online ad networks come in different formats and vary on how they serve advertising content to users, and it is a business owner’s responsibility to know and understand more about these formats, in order to find out which one is best used for a given marketing strategy.
CPC Advertising
CPC stands for “cost-per-click” advertising, and is arguably one of the more simple advertising formats to use. It’s a format that generates revenue for the publisher when the user gives a single valid click-through on the advertisement hosted. CPC ads usually come in text-based and rich media formats, and the most effective ads utilize some form of “call to action” to be noticed.
Utilizing the service of a CPC ad network is effective when the business is attempting to generate new leads, as well as driving new and potential customer sales. Hence, it is best utilized by publishers who have lower amounts of web traffic.
CPM Advertising
CPM stands for “cost-per-mile” advertising. In this format, the advertisers pay the publisher a set amount for every thousand actions a certain ad receives. CPM advertising is quite similar to CPC, but on a much larger scale. CPM advertising networks usually cater to publishers who receive a large amount of web traffic prior to their approval, due to the volume of potential leads that this format generates. CPM advertising networks are best used when the product being advertised is now receiving a growing amount of product exposure or recognition.
CPA Advertising
CPA stands for “cost-per-action” advertising, and is a commission-based advertising format in which the publisher receives revenue when a user clicks AND buys the advertised product or service being served. The amount of revenue the publisher receives is a percentage of the total price of the product being purchased. CPA advertising networks, or “online affiliate networks” as they are commonly called, are preferred when the business wants not only to increase their potential leads, but also their sales.
What to Use?
Deciding on what advertising format and online ad network to use largely depends on the capital available for the business, as well as the quality of the product being published. For newer brands who are taking some time to build their reputation, a CPC advertising network is preferable. Once the brand has generated enough leads, and has build up a very strong reputation level, switching to a CPM advertising network should now be considered to avoid running low on capital when the ads have a higher click-through rate. Finally, once the product and brand has established a very firm foundation for its reputation, a CPA advertising network should be used.
Of course, limiting yourself to one ad network certainly isn’t going to get you anywhere. In order to truly succeed, utilizing all of these in conjunction with each other is the best strategy to generate the maximum leads and revenue possible.
Funnels Via Instagram
As I’ve said before, a funnel is just the automated way of leading a prospect or customer through your sales process. Making it simple is best. I’ve talked about digital or online funnels before. There are some basic aspects or parts that make up funnels, and a given funnel may have some, many, most, or even all the parts built into it. Those parts might include:
- An advertisement, or some way to entice a lead to enter the funnel
- A headline
- A greeting
- A statement of the problem you solve
- The solution you provide
- Your offer
- Collection of contact information
- Collection of payment
- A thank-you page
- A confirmation message
- One or more educational or relationship-building messages
Your offer may include –
- – the main offer
- – an upsell
- – a downsell
- – a cross-sell
A short & simple lead generation funnel might consist of a problem statement, the offer of a lead magnet, collection of contact information, and a thank-you/delivery message. It’s always best to “strike while the iron is hot,” as they say, and offer something for sale immediately after you collect their contact information, but we’ll go into that in a few minutes.
It’s now possible to create a funnel directly within the Direct Messaging stream of Instagram, using DM automation software. Traffic is often the single biggest problem and expense for those creating a funnel. Any Instagram account with 10,000 or more followers already has the potential for a steady stream of traffic.
DM automation tools (my marketing agency uses a tool called Chatmatic) allow you to automate conversations with prospects, based on them DMing an Instagram account. Chatmatic also lets you initiate a conversation with someone who interacts with a post or an Instagram Story that they’ve posted.
The conversation is the funnel – you don’t need complex pages, or to even take the prospect away from Instagram, where they’re comfortable. The DM automation tool makes it possible to offer the prospect choices (“Is your basement too wet, or too dry?”, “What size shirt do you wear? Small, Medium, Large, XL, XXL” etc.), collect contact information like email or mobile number, and even deliver a digital file or information by offering a button with an embedded URL.
Since the DM automation tool can collect contact information (name, email, mobile number, birth date, etc.), you can then move this information to an email list or similar contact database. Most importantly, you can use the funnel on Instagram to reach back out to your prospect within 24 hours and offer to sell them something that is related to the problem your funnel addresses. As an example, let’s say you sell household heating & cooling solutions, and your automated conversation was about problems with the prospect’s basement. Once you collect their contact info, you can offer them a PDF about basements, and why it’s important to keep them at a constant temperature and humidity level. Within Instagram’s 24-hour contact window, you can follow up with that prospect. If they’ve said their basement is too wet, you can offer to sell them a dehumidifier. If it’s too dry, you can offer them a humidifier. If they take either offer, you can then offer upsells (“Keep your new machine in top shape with our maintenance kit: normally $250, now only $198”) and downsells (“Don’t need the complete kit? Get just the brush and cleaning fluid for $49 plus S&H”) on the sales page on your website, or even from the Instagram conversation itself.
By moving the prospect’s contact info to a list, you can then continue to build a relationship with them, and send them marketing messages. Why is moving followers “off the algorithm and onto your list” important? Instagram’s current system will show your posts only to about 8% of your followers. An email message is likely to be seen by around 16% of your list, effectively doubling your contact ability. And SMS, or text messages, are opened within minutes by approximately 90% of the recipients!
If you’re serious about using Instagram to make sales, you simply must build a list, and then follow up with a sales message. Ideally, by SMS.
Advice For New Criminal Defense Attorneys Seeking Clients
Many criminal defense attorneys begin their career as state prosecutors or public defenders. They eventually opened their own private practice after a brief career working for the government. However, there is one important problem they encounter when they open their private practice: they no longer receive a steady paycheck.
Of course new defense attorneys understand that they are taking a risk by “going on their own”. Unfortunately a lot of these new attorneys don’t fully understand how to start generating their own clientele. Any successful private law practice understands that in order to keep your practice afloat you must generate your own clients.
The question in every new private criminal attorneys head becomes “how do I start a new practice and gain new clients to stay alive?” The answer is not simple, but the solution is.
Advertising is the key for any new business to grow and succeed. If you are new to any market or any industry, odds are that the consumers in this industry do not know who you are. If you are new to criminal defense, the odds are very slim that recently arrested individuals know who you are. The solution is to quickly let them know who you are by introducing yourself through effective advertising.
There are many forms of advertising for criminal defense attorneys: television ads, billboard ads, radio ads, yellow page listings, search engine optimization, search engine advertising and direct mail advertising. New criminal defense attorneys do not have a large budget, therefore television, radio and billboard advertising may not be an option. A yellow page listing is necessary, but is not anywhere near as effective as it may have been 20 years ago.
Search engine optimization, optimizing your firm website so that you are ranked high in search results, is slowly becoming a saturated and ineffective advertising tool. As more attorneys have their website “optimized”, the less likely it is that your website will rank high on search results. Search engines constantly change their algorithms, so your website might be “optimized” for today but it may need maintenance in the future.
Search engine advertising allows you to appear on the top of the search results. This can be extremely expensive for any attorney. For criminal defense attorneys, the cost-per-click for search engine advertising can be as high as $20. This means that anytime someone clicks your online ad it will cost you $20. This can be very expensive, and if your ads are not set up correctly it can be very ineffective.
This leaves attorneys with one more option: direct mail advertising to individuals recently arrested. Do not underestimate the power of direct mail advertising. Direct mail advertising for criminal defense attorneys can provide the highest return on investment compared to any other advertising method. With direct mail advertising, specifically mailing to those individuals recently arrested, you have a great source of leads and can target individuals who need immediate legal help. Direct mail advertising can become the ultimate client source for any criminal defense attorney.
Directly contacting those who were recently arrested not only gives you the opportunity to introduce yourself you numerous individuals at the same time, it also introduces yourself to clients at the time they need an attorney the most. Direct mail advertising for criminal defense attorneys is also one of the few methods in which you can be proactive in reaching out to a potential client. Instead of hoping they find you on their own, find them and let them know who you are.
I highly suggest you read more about direct mail advertising at http://www.legalgrab.com and also check out my other articles listed here which both go into even greater detail.
