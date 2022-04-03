News
‘Macbeth’ on Broadway canceled after star Daniel Craig tests positive for COVID
News
‘SNL’ mocks Will Smith’s infamous, inescapable Oscars slap
News
7th Pay Commission: Good news! State govt employees likely to get arrears in March salary, Know latest details here
7th Pay Commission: Good news! State govt employees likely to get arrears in March salary, Know latest details here
Odisha chief minister Navin Patnaik on Monday directed state authorities to release the remaining 20% arrears of the 7th Pay Commission (CPC). As many as 4 lakh government employees will benefit from the move, according to a statement from chief minister’s office released Monday. The state government employees will get the full amount due to them under the 7th Pay Commission once the 20% arrears are released. The eligible employees are expected to get 20% arrears under 7th CPC with March 2022 salary.
Odisha chief minister Navin Patnaik on Monday directed state authorities to release the remaining 20% arrears of the 7th Pay Commission (CPC). As many as 4 lakh government employees will benefit from the move, according to a statement from chief minister’s office released Monday.
The state government employees will get the full amount due to them under the 7th Pay Commission once the 20% arrears are released. Odisha proposed an additional Rs 850 budget to meet the expense. The eligible employees are expected to get 20% arrears under 7th CPC with March 2022 salary.
The state had implemented the recommendations of the 7th CPC in 2016, and increased salary was to government workers paid from September 2017.
The arrears of 20 month had been pending for the period of January 2016 to September 2017. The amoun was supposed to be released in instalments. Under the decision, as much as 40% of arrears were paid in the session of 2017-18 and 10% between 2019-2020 and 30% in 2021-22.
It was earlier reported that Central government employees may get Dearness Allowance (DA) hike in the month of March. It was reported that the Union Cabinet in an earlier meeting was supposed to decide on DA hike for central government workers. The central government employees can expect their DA to go up by 3 percent, effective January 1, 2022. They can expect to receive the increased salary, along with arrears for January and February 2022, in March. At present, the Centre pays DA at 31 percent and if it is raised by 3 percent then the allowance will be 34 percent.
The post 7th Pay Commission: Good news! State govt employees likely to get arrears in March salary, Know latest details here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
‘SNL’ takes aim at Clarence Thomas, wife Ginni Thomas over text message controversy
‘Macbeth’ on Broadway canceled after star Daniel Craig tests positive for COVID
Best Digital Marketing Services for Growing Your Business
‘SNL’ mocks Will Smith’s infamous, inescapable Oscars slap
7th Pay Commission: Good news! State govt employees likely to get arrears in March salary, Know latest details here
My Nine Life Lessons
‘SNL’ takes aim at Clarence Thomas, wife Ginni Thomas over text message controversy
Lithuania cuts off Russian gas imports, urges EU to do same
Horse Racing: How To Grasp Profitcapping And Return On Investment
Free gun lock distribution at city summer camp open house events
Ukraine accuses retreating Russians of civilian massacre
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3