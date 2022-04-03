‘Macbeth’ on Broadway canceled after star Daniel Craig tests positive for COVID

Odisha chief minister Navin Patnaik on Monday directed state authorities to release the remaining 20% arrears of the 7th Pay Commission (CPC). As many as 4 lakh government employees will benefit from the move, according to a statement from chief minister’s office released Monday. The state government employees will get the full amount due to them under the 7th Pay Commission once the 20% arrears are released. The eligible employees are expected to get 20% arrears under 7th CPC with March 2022 salary.

The state government employees will get the full amount due to them under the 7th Pay Commission once the 20% arrears are released. Odisha proposed an additional Rs 850 budget to meet the expense. The eligible employees are expected to get 20% arrears under 7th CPC with March 2022 salary.

The state had implemented the recommendations of the 7th CPC in 2016, and increased salary was to government workers paid from September 2017.

The arrears of 20 month had been pending for the period of January 2016 to September 2017. The amoun was supposed to be released in instalments. Under the decision, as much as 40% of arrears were paid in the session of 2017-18 and 10% between 2019-2020 and 30% in 2021-22.

It was earlier reported that Central government employees may get Dearness Allowance (DA) hike in the month of March. It was reported that the Union Cabinet in an earlier meeting was supposed to decide on DA hike for central government workers. The central government employees can expect their DA to go up by 3 percent, effective January 1, 2022. They can expect to receive the increased salary, along with arrears for January and February 2022, in March. At present, the Centre pays DA at 31 percent and if it is raised by 3 percent then the allowance will be 34 percent.