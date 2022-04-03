Finance
Managing Finances In Times of Pandemic
2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. It will be remembered as the year of the pandemic. Historically, it happens every 100 years. It’s just so unfortunate that we experienced it during our time.
Most people didn’t expect it coming so quickly. Even big super power countries are caught off guard and totally unprepared for the havoc brought by this pandemic. They too are struggling to contain the effect.
Millions have lost their jobs. Savings dried up, unemployment figures skyrocketed. A lot of people don’t have savings to spare. Global economies dive into recession. Debts are piling up to continue to support the people.
In good times, we usually get a recommendation to have at least 6 months worth of expenses in savings and emergency fund. In investment, we were also advised to diversify, not putting all our eggs in one basket.
However, this proves inadequate during pandemic. Who would have thought it would last for more than a year? Who would have thought it will ground all flights, put millions of people unemployed and quarantine most of the people leaving all businesses in survival mode. Eventually, most of those businesses end up closing to further cut their losses.
To those with no medical insurance and got hospitalized due to the virus, they have another problem to worry. They may survive the pandemic but left with thousands of hospital bills. During this time we appreciate the types of insurance we can avail to protect ourselves in scenario such as this.
Government around the world reacted by giving aid to their people. But they also never anticipated to give aids for several months. Those impoverished countries can only do so little to their citizen. People are left to tend for themselves and survive the pandemic.
On the other hand, the rich gets richer. They are the one with huge pile of cash on their disposal. While ordinary people are selling their assets at a loss to finance their daily needs, it’s the rich who buys them all for a profit. During sunny days, they are the one who save for the rainy days ahead. Their attitude proves very useful during this time.
The vaccine will come soon to end economic havoc this pandemic brought us. While we are still waiting, we still need to mind our expenses to make sure our savings will last till the end. Asses all your current source of income, assets and other things with value. Make sure that you managed them properly.
5 Important Tips to Get a Personal Loan Approved
You might have a smooth running life, but that in no way means that there won’t be a problem with you. You can face an emergency situation at any point of time. So, for that, you need to be careful enough. A loan at this point of time can be a savior for you. It can help you meet a financial crisis. Through a loan, you are going to get some cash that will be helpful to meet the personal needs. But getting a loan is not that simple. There are certain steps that you need to abide by so that your loan plea gets approved.
Check the Eligibility Criteria
Most of the loan providers do have an eligibility criterion. Some prefer the borrowers to be within a particular age group, generally between 21 to 65 years. Another thing that they might be checking about you is a minimum amount of earning per year. Maintain that you are not a defaulter on any of your previous loans or credit card bills.
Verify Your Credit Score
A credit score is what the lenders are going to determine before they give you a loan. So, before you apply for the loan check for the credit score so that the loan plea does not get rejected. If your scores are not good enough rectify them. This will increase your chances of getting the personal loan approved and also might fetch you attractive interest rates.
Provide Genuine Details
When you are applying for the loan, make sure to provide all details that are true to the best of your knowledge. The lenders will doubt your intentions and will cross check everything. They might consider visiting you or giving you a call personally to verify the information you have provided. So, giving them genuine details will increase your chances of getting the loan approved.
Avoid Several Applications
Aim for a realistic loan amount that is payable by you. So not ask for huge amounts because in that case the plea might get rejected. Another mistake that most people make is applying at several places. The lenders will doubt your intentions and your probability to get the loan approved will be reduced. Also, multiple applications will affect your credit scores.
Have a Stable Source of Income
Having a stable work history is sure to impress the lending institutions. If you are having a minimum of two years of experience that will be an added advantage. Try to avoid switching jobs and maintain a stable source of income.
These are some of the factors the loan providers take into consideration. So, before you apply for a personal loan, consider having a proper knowledge about the terms and conditions and work according to get the loan approved.
How to Plan Your Investments
Whether you are an individual or a corporate body planning your investments ahead is of at most importance. As planning your investments means planning your future financial status and meeting unforeseen with ease and confidence it has become life blood that makes your path of hardships a bed of roses. Planning your finances involve planning your inflows and outflows i.e., In short managing the entire flow of funds during a certain course of time.
Thus, it is a must for anyone to plan your investments well in hand so; that your future will be safe and you can encounter any issue with ease and comfort. A proper investment planning would make your financial distress also a bliss as you always have a surplus reserve for different unforeseen of life. The reasons for financial distress could be multitudinous but the survival rate is higher and quicker for those who are financially planned when compared to those who are not. For having a proper investment planning you must follow few but regular steps which will save you at the eleventh hour. Let us look at few steps that you must follow to cushion yourself financially and to get a tag of well investment planner.
• The first and foremost step in investment planning is to assess your income. Asses all your inflows, which must include any sort of long term or annual cash inflows that you are expecting.
• Once you assessed your cash inflows, the next major step is to set a goal that could be any specific aspect that you would like to achieve with the money you are going to save from this year onwards.
• Once you set forth your goals and assess your inflows the next step is to plan your savings. The other way planning your investments. To plan your investments well you must know what your risk coefficient is and how much profits you want to make out of your little investments. To know this you must look at variety of financial and demographic and socio- economic factors that affect you and your family’s lifestyle.
• Once you are done with the assessment of your risk coefficients and return expectations the next big leap is to set an investment strategy. Under this, you will choose among different investment alternatives that are available to you based on your risk and profit margins.
• Once you choose a basket of investment options, go with the ones that are convenient for you in terms of time horizon, maturity period and return margins and so on. Having a clear investment strategy would not only make you a good investment planner but also a supersaver to your own self and to your family at times of emergencies.
Things You Need to Know About PAYDAY LOANS
Payday Loans often termed as Salary Loans or Cash advance loans are short term loans, relatively of small amount provided with the assurance to be paid back as soon as the borrower gets his salary or payday. Payday loans are generally for the time period of one or two weeks, as they are borrowed for instant need of money and are to be paid back after the next wages arrives. Borrowers need to provide a postdated cheque of the amount to be paid to the lenders. If on the very particular day the cash amount is not received by the borrower, the lenders are eligible to deposit the cheque in their respective accounts, which in case if bounces can result in a hike in the paid amount because of the cheque bounce penalties together with the effect of notice period being over. Borrowers can also use electronic mediums to receive and pay the amount.
Who are eligible to get payday loans?
Borrowers need to have a bank account and a steady source of income with their identification ids to get a payday loan, that ensures that the person is trust worthy enough to pay the loan amount back, as he is employed and earning.
Payday lenders
The payday loans are provided either by some payday loan store or the stores providing other financial services. In order to prevent the unreasonable and excessively high rates of interests over these loans by lenders, some jurisdictions limit the APR i.e. annual percentage rate that any lender can charge.
Payday compensation and refund
In some cases, the payday loan proves to be load for life, as it can reach to an extend where it becomes impossible for you to repay the whole amount you borrowed as the amount becomes unaffordable. This case generally arises when the interest rates are getting higher and higher and you are unable to pay the final amount every time. The amount generally becomes unaffordable when the only way to pay it, is to take on another loan. Sometimes the company is responsible for the situation as it provides loan to a person who already is trapped in other loans, or is not in suitable financial state, in such a case, the person can ask for a refund or compensation, after proving that the company didn’t treat him fairly. Treating unfair means suggesting wrong ideas, plans or schemes, that took the borrower at a stage where he is all surrounded by financial crises.
The borrower can prove the company was responsible for the amount getting unaffordable status for him, as it lend the loan, even after seeing the bounced cheque records, and the financial state of the borrower, the amount is now that large that it consumes more than half of his income, making it impossible for him to repay. The borrower hence can ask the compensation or refund of the amount.
The question arises now is what amount should be claimed for compensation, this totally depends on the current situation. Was it totally clear to the lender that the amount is becoming unaffordable to the customer, and if it was so then why was the lender still lending money. The amount after which the loans lend were becoming too high to get paid back by the consumer should be refunded or compensated.
Though the customer isn’t likely to get the whole amount refunded, but he can ask as much he can, and let the justice decide further. The customer first can simply ask for removing the unaffordable loans from his credit account, and a refund of all the interests he paid.
