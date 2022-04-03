News
Mike Lynch’s Skywatch: Turnover time in the April night sky
April is truly a month of transition. Nights are shorter and you have to stay up later to begin your stargazing, but the trade-off is that the nights are getting warmer. April is also the month that the constellations of winter make their last great stand in the western sky while spring — and even summer — constellations are on the rise in the east.
The mighty winter constellation Orion the Hunter and his surrounding posse of bright stars and constellations are on their farewell tour in April. Early in the month, Orion and his gang appear after evening twilight in the west, but as the month continues, they start the evenings closer and closer to the horizon. As it orbits the sun, Earth is gradually turning away from the direction in space occupied by the great constellations of winter. After April, Orion will not be seen again in the evening until late autumn.
April is your last chance for evening telescope viewing of the fabulous Orion Nebula, also known astronomically as M42 until late next fall. Even with smaller telescopes M42 is great! It’s one the best emission nebulae in the night sky, over 1,400 light-years away. If possible, view it in darker skies. It has an eye catching three-dimensional greenish glow to it. Emission nebulae are huge clouds of hydrogen gas that give birth to new stars. In the Orion nebula you can easily see a tight trapezoid of newborn stars within it.
The spring constellation Leo the Lion appears to be chasing Orion out of the sky. Look high in the southeastern evening sky for a distinct backward question mark of stars. That question mark outlines the celestial lion’s heart, chest, and head. Leo’s brightest star, Regulus, marks the heart of the lion at the bottom of the question mark. A small but distinct triangle makes up the lion’s rear and tail to the lower left of the question mark.
In the northern sky, you’ll easily spot the upside-down Big Dipper very high in the heavens. Although many people think the Big Dipper is a constellation, it is not. Instead, that shape is the brightest part of the very large constellation Ursa Major, the Big Bear. The Big Dipper outlines the rear end and extended tail of the bear.
To find Polaris, the North Star, use the “pointer stars” on the side of the Big Dipper’s pot, opposite the handle. Polaris is about three fist-widths at arm’s length from the pointer stars. The North Star lies at the end of the handle of the much dimmer Little Dipper, more formally known as Ursa Minor, the Little Bear. Polaris is an important star in our sky because it shines directly above Earth’s north pole. As Earth rotates on its axis, all of the other stars revolve around it every 24 hours.
With your mind’s eye, extend the arc made by the Big Dipper’s handle beyond the end of the handle, and you’ll run into a super-bright orange-tinged star in the eastern sky. That’s Arcturus, the fourth-brightest star in the night sky and the brightest star in the constellation Bootes the Herdsman. Bootes, however, looks much more like a kite rising on its side with Arcturus at the tail. Keep extending that arc from the Big Dipper’s handle, and you’ll eventually run into the bright star Spica.
If you want to do some decent early-evening planet-gazing this month, I’m afraid you’re out of luck. Planet-gazing in April is exclusively an early morning pre-twilight show this month. Look for Venus, Saturn, and Mars in the very low east-southeast, rising less than an hour before morning twilight begins. In mid-April, Jupiter will join the fray. Venus is by far the brightest of the four. Despite its brilliance, Venus is not a very good telescope target because of the strong blurring effect of Earth’s atmosphere close to the horizon and because Venus itself is completely cloud-shrouded. Saturn, Mars and Jupiter are way too dim and tiny to see much detail in April but as 2022 continues they’ll brighten up considerably and will be available in the early evening sky
In the meantime enjoy everything the April 2022 night skies have to offer, from sunset to sunrise.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
As a family mourns a woman fatally shot in St. Paul, custody battle over 1-year-old adds to their struggle
Near the yard where Latifa Brown was found shot to death, her family recently stood in a circle and prayed.
Gazing at a poster-size photo of Brown, her sister told the group, “I hear from my brothers and my father that you can look into the face of Latifa and see the pain. You ask yourself, ‘If she was so tired, why didn’t she leave?’ ”
The man who Brown had a decade-long relationship with, the father of her 1-year-old son, is charged with murder in St. Paul’s North End. He has pleaded not guilty and told police he was holding a gun in self-defense from Brown.
Amid all the questions and grief from Brown’s family, there is also anger. The son of Latifa Brown and Mark Antonio Bell Jr. has been in the care of Bell’s mother since Brown was killed at the end of January and Bell was jailed.
Juanita Bell initiated a court case for custody of her grandson. John Brown Sr., Latifa’s father, filed a court document in response, saying he wants custody. The Brown family says they haven’t been able to see their grandson and nephew since Brown’s homicide.
“We don’t get to hold our baby in our arms,” said Buffye Brown, Latifa’s sister. “We don’t get to kiss him. We don’t get to tell him it’s OK. We don’t get to tell him about his mama.”
Juanita Bell said recently that her son wants her to have custody and she has been involved in the 1-year-old’s life since he was born. “I know I’ve been there for my grandbaby,” she said.
REMEMBERING LATIFA
For people grieving after a homicide, trying to navigate a custody battle can place more burdens on them. Though it’s an emotional matter, custody is approached from a legal standpoint — and being a relative of someone accused of murder doesn’t preclude them from having custody, according to legal experts. The work of the courts is evaluating, “What’s in the child’s best interest?”
Buffye Brown is speaking out publicly about her 31-year-old sister and the custody matter because she wants people to know about Latifa Tasha Minor Brown beyond a name in the newspaper or on the news. She’s spreading a message about domestic violence, and she’s seeking a pro bono attorney or donations for legal representation in the custody case.
“Tifa was a firecracker,” her sister said. She used to tell Latifa with a smile, “Your mouth runs like the Mississippi River.”
Latifa Brown loved to cook shrimp boil, fried chicken and greens, which she learned from her mother. She was intelligent and full of life, said her brother, John Brown Jr.
Brown always wanted to be a mother. She had five miscarriages, “but every time, she stood strong and she never gave up,” Buffye Brown said.
MADE ASSAULT REPORT IN 2018
On March 24, 2018, Latifa Brown told St. Paul police that Bell assaulted her the day before and said to her, “I am going to kill you and your sister one of these days,” according to a police report. She reported she was eight weeks pregnant and thought she was having a miscarriage.
Police asked Brown a series of “Blueprint for Safety” questions, which are used in St. Paul when someone reports domestic abuse.
“Brown thinks if Bell is drunk enough he could kill her or seriously hurt her someday,” an officer wrote in a report about her response. She also reported Bell had “assaulted her multiple times,” “threatened her before and also has abused her mentally” and told “her that she does not deserve to have a baby,” the report continued.
A police officer and doctor reported they didn’t see marks on Brown when she made the report.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office declined to charge Bell. The St. Paul city attorney’s office said they also reviewed the case and did not file misdemeanor charges due to insufficient evidence.
‘MIRACLE BABY’
In October 2020, Latifa Brown gave birth to her only child — “her miracle baby,” said John Brown Sr.
“Tifa was her happiest when she a mother,” her sister said.
She was excited when she found the duplex they were renting on Lyton Place near Sylvan Street in St. Paul, and tried to make it a place of safety and love for her son, Buffye Brown said.
Latifa Brown asked her sister to babysit the night of Jan. 21, according to Buffye Brown, but Buffye told her sister she already had plans for her birthday, which had just passed. “I said not today, but tomorrow I got you,” Buffye said. “I didn’t know that I wouldn’t have a tomorrow.”
Bell’s mother, Juanita, took care of her grandson at her home that night.
Early on Jan. 22, Buffye Brown heard a knock on her door, looked outside and saw police officers.
“I felt my heart stop,” she said.
ARGUMENT, FOLLOWED BY GUNSHOT
Officers were called shortly after midnight on Jan. 22 to Brown’s duplex and found her covered in blood, lying on the ground near a minivan. Paramedics pronounced her dead at 12:19 a.m.
Police discovered a handgun on the ground by the minivan and another one inside the vehicle. There was a blood trail that went from Brown’s body to inside the residence.
A neighbor provided police with an audio recording, in which Brown and Bell, 35, could be heard “in a loud, heated argument,” according to the criminal complaint against Bell. “(Brown) repeatedly told Bell to get away from her. At one point the neighbor yelled at Bell to just leave. After more arguing, (Brown) swore at Bell. A loud gunshot occurred, and (Brown’s) voice is no longer heard.”
A video camera showed Brown arrived home first and Bell pulled up in the minivan, followed by another man who said Bell is like a nephew to him. Almost two minutes later, Bell entered camera view again and was seen dragging Brown down the outside stairs to the boulevard, the complaint said. Bell dropped Brown, and he and the other man dragged her toward the minivan.
BELL SAYS SHE PULLED GUN
Bell told police that he and Brown went to a bar that night “to talk about their relationship issues,” according to the complaint. He said since Brown obtained a permit to carry a gun, she “had become more confrontational with him and others” and she pulled a handgun on him when they were inside the bar, the complaint continued. They left and she walked the short distance home.
Bell said he went inside and grabbed one of Brown’s guns, and they argued. He also reported Brown “pulled a gun on him three times at the house and he thought she was going to kill him” and she “tried pulling the trigger a couple of times inside the building, but the gun didn’t fire. The fourth time (Brown) pulled the gun on Bell he was headed to the door to leave because (Brown) refused to do so,” the complaint against him said.
He said he heard Brown’s gun click as she pointed it at him and he fired the gun that he’d grabbed, pointing away from Brown, the complaint said. He didn’t think he struck Brown, but she fell and he brought her outside to drive her to the hospital, he told police.
The man with Bell said he saw through the storm door that Brown had a gun in the entryway and he heard a shot.
Bell entered pleas of not guilty in February to charges of second-degree murder with intent, not premeditated and second-degree murder without intent, while committing a felony. A jury trial is currently scheduled for October. Bell’s attorney declined to comment.
“It’s going to go to trial because he’s innocent until proven guilty,” said his mother, Juanita Bell. “He’s innocent.”
SEEKING HELP FROM ATTORNEY
Buffye Brown said she tried to convince her sister to leave Bell at various times throughout her relationship and told her she could stay with her at any time. She said she doesn’t believe Latifa would have used a gun against Bell because she cared about him too much.
“You think about all the stuff that you wish you could have done, you wish you could have said,” Buffye Brown said. “We can sit by and we can judge people like, ‘She should have got out of it. She should have did this. She should have did that,’ but at the end of the day, we’re not in their shoes, so we don’t know.”
Latifa’s brother, John Brown Jr., said he never heard about past abuse until his sister was killed and he’s filled with anger that he didn’t know — he said he would have protected her.
Restoration Inc., a faith-based human services nonprofit, organizes vigils with homicide victims’ families to bring awareness to gun violence and they held Latifa Brown’s vigil at the end of March.
“It helps people address the trauma,” said Connie Rhodes, Restoration Inc.’s founder and executive director, whose organization also offers grief therapy.
As the group held hands in a circle, Rhodes offered a prayer, ending it with, “We pray for a miraculous outpouring from the community, we pray for a miraculous outpouring from lawyers and people who are able to help this family.”
GRANDPARENTS ON BOTH SIDES WANT CUSTODY
Juanita Bell filed a court petition at the end of January requesting sole legal and physical custody of her 1-year-old grandson, writing that it’s important the boy lives with her because his mother died and her son is incarcerated. She wrote that the boy has spent a lot of time with her, adding, “We were very involved. Had a close knit relationship with both parents as well.”
Buffye Brown said she went to the courthouse and filed paperwork that her father had filled out to intervene in the custody case, but it was not reflected in the court record as of a hearing in March. At that time, a judge granted temporary custody of the boy to Juanita Bell.
An aunt of Brown’s asked during the hearing if Bell would provide her contact information so the two of them could discuss visitation.
“No, because they came over here … (and) threatened,” Juanita Bell said during the hearing, adding later that people from Brown’s family arrived at her home after the homicide and wanted to take the 1-year-old with them. Buffye Brown, meanwhile, said they did not threaten Bell’s family.
In John Brown Sr.’s motion to intervene, which is now part of the public court record, he wrote that he is asking for full custody of his grandson because “my daughter would want him with his family.”
A motion hearing is scheduled for the end of this month.
WHAT’S IN CHILD’S BEST INTEREST?
In custody cases, judges examine a variety of factors, including who was already involved in providing child care and stability, said Liz Richards, who previously worked as a family law attorney and is formerly executive director of Violence Free Minnesota.
Minnesota law spells out 12 factors that the court must consider in custody matters, with the intention of determining what’s in the child’s best interest.
“I’ve seen over the years, when there’s a homicide, there’s a lot of emotions from a victim’s family about, ‘Why should anybody in (a suspect’s) family have anything to do with the child?’ ” Richards said. “Unless there’s been some involvement in the homicide by family members, which is not typically the case, in some ways the homicide isn’t a central issue to the custody issue. That’s really hard for people because it’s front and center for them.”
When a suspect’s relative is seeking custody, a judge should take into account how his family is regarding the homicide and how they would preserve the victim’s memory for the child as he grows up, according to an attorney for Standpoint, a statewide organization based in St. Paul whose mission is to promote justice for domestic and sexual violence victims.
During the court process, a judge would typically ask families to work with a mediator to try to reach common ground about custody, though that can be complicated when families are on opposing sides of a homicide, Richards said.
“As a starting point, the court is going to try and say, ‘How do we keep a wide range of people involved with this child’s life?’, under the general theory that it’s better for a child to have multiple family members supporting them,” Richards said.
A GoFundMe page that Latifa Brown’s sister started to raise money for an attorney in the custody case can be found at gofundme.com/f/help-hiring-an-attorney-and-lawyer-for-justice.
People seeking help from domestic violence throughout Minnesota can reach the Day One Crisis Hotline 24/7 by calling 866-223-1111, texting 612-399-9995 or chatting at dayoneservices.org.
Spitting Buffalo nickels: The Bills Stadium deal is worse than it first looked
A closer reading of Gov. Hochul’s billion-dollar election-year giveaway to her beloved Buffalo Bills shows the deal is even worse than we thought. The memorandum of understanding signed by New York State, Erie County and the Bills lays out in section after section state taxpayers being clipped, blocked, blitzed and sacked. Hochul more than fumbled, she committed an illegal motion, being offsides by huddling with the Bills against her own team, the taxpayers.
The NFL rulebook is long and we could go on with puns of a turnover, a penalty and being picked off, but the specifics are what damns this rotten deal.
The state will pay $600 million and Erie County another $250 million for construction of a $1.4 billion new home for the Bills next to their current field in the Buffalo suburbs. But as Eric County Executive Mark Poloncarz promises that there will be no increase in property taxes, and since the county cannot otherwise print or raise money, it’s pretty likely that the funds will be coming from Albany (translation: state taxpayers). On top of that, there’s the $280 million that the public must put up for upkeep of the new stadium, which will be owned by New York State.
Although the de jure owner, the state as landlord gets just about zero from its asset. The Bills pocket the money from the naming rights, concessions, display ads at the stadium, sales or rental of the luxury boxes, TV broadcast money, even the cash from the gameday parking. New York is allowed to hold “State Events” at the stadium. Hochul suggests it could be a vaccine site in a future pandemic. Thanks.
Outside of the short NFL season, the Bills also keep the gate from any concerts or monster truck rallies. Erie County, which owns the current stadium, will be freed from upkeep on that aging facility. Says Poloncarz, “Erie County will no longer be in the football business.” No, but New York State will be, in a very bad way.
()
Good news for women! Now more than 40000 rupees will credited in the account every month, just do this work
Good news for women! Now more than 40,000 rupees will credited in the account every month, just do this work
Old Age Pension Scheme Madhya Pradesh 2022 – Very good scheme for women, women must take information- if you also want to improve the future of your mother, wife, sister. So this is a great opportunity.
To know about this, read this post completely and get complete information. If you want to make your wife’s future financially good, then this news is going to prove to be very useful for you.
You can take a hefty pension by investing in the name of your wife, but some conditions have been kept for this, which will be necessary to follow. According to the scheme, if the wife is 30 years old or else you are very lucky.
Old Age Pension Scheme Madhya Pradesh 2022
Women’s luck has opened, now more than 40 thousand rupees will come in the account every month – through this scheme, if your wife is 30 years old, then understand that you are very lucky. Meaning this opportunity is very good for you, in such a situation you can do New Pension System account in the name of your wife on that day.
Also Read : PM Ujjwala Yojana Apply Starts: Good news! Now you will get free LPG Gas Cylinder and stove, know how can get it
NPS will give lump sum amount when the wife attains the age of 60 years and every month 40 days will come in all the accounts. You deposit the amount every month or as per the convenience in the account of the New Pension System, there is no need to worry after the money is deposited, your money will be absolutely safe.
If you start depositing money in 30 years and by 60 years you will get pension along with money. After the completion of the period, the wife will start getting the pension, I told this to you guys, let’s look ahead. With this, you can easily strengthen your financial condition in future, you can easily get out of any problem, many women decided to join this scheme and many women are connected.
It is for you that you are connected through this scheme as soon as possible. You can open NPS account in the name of wife even in just ₹ 1000, you can open NPS account at the age of 60 years. NPS matures at the age of 60 years. Your wife is 30 years old and you invest Rs 5000 every month in her NPS account.
Madhya Pradesh Old Age Pension Scheme
Know how much pension you will get – If your wife gains 10% weight annually on investment, then at the age of 60, there will be a total of Rs 1.12 crore in her account. They will easily get about 45 lakh rupees out of this. The most important thing is that every month the wife will continue to get ₹ 45000 pension for the rest of her life.
Let us tell you that when the pension will be available only after 60 years, not before 60 years, after the completion of 60 years, you will start getting this tension. Let us know how much money will be available and how much money will have to be kept. Get complete information.
Madhya Pradesh government has started a social security pension scheme for the old destitute people of the state. The objective of this scheme is to provide financial assistance along with monthly pension to the beneficiaries. In this article, we go through the process of applying for Madhya Pradesh Old Age Pension Scheme in detail.
Also Read : J&K LIC Jobs Recruitment 2022, Earn Handsome Salary — Job Details Here
Old Age Pension Scheme
- Under this Madhya Pradesh Old Age Pension Scheme, the government will transfer the pension amount to the beneficiaries through their bank account.
- Eligible beneficiaries will get monthly pension amount of Rs.300 from Madhya Pradesh State Government.
- The applicant will receive regular updates regarding the scheme on their registered mobile number.
Eligibility Criteria
Applicant applying under this scheme should fulfill the following eligibility criteria.
- Applicant’s age should be 60 years and above.
- Applicant should be a permanent resident of Madhya Pradesh.
- This pension scheme is only for destitute old people.
- Applicant should be under below poverty line category.
Documents Required
Required documents to be submitted at the time of registration of the scheme:
- Aadhar Card.
- BPL ration card of the applicant.
- Residence Proof (Residence Certificate).
- Birth certificate or identity proof with date of birth.
- Bank passbook and savings or deposit details.
- Passport size photograph of the applicant.
MP Vridha Pension Yojana 2022
Friends as you all know! Various schemes are run by the government from time to time to help the elderly. Under the MP Old Age Pension Scheme 2021, all the enlarged citizens of Madhya Pradesh will be provided pension by the Madhya Pradesh government. Under this scheme, the amount of pension will be directly transferred to the beneficiary’s account.
Elders who have BPL card! They all can take advantage of this scheme. Under the MP Old Age Pension Scheme 2022, if the applicant’s age is between 60 to 69 years.
Then he will be provided financial assistance of Rs.300 per month. And if the age of the applicant is 80 years or more. Then he will be provided a financial assistance scheme of Rs 500 per month.
The post Good news for women! Now more than 40000 rupees will credited in the account every month, just do this work appeared first on JK Breaking News.
