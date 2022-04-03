Mortgage Insurances – What Are a FHA Loans Requirements?

Share Pin 0 Shares

The United States Federal Housing Administration Department (FHA) has been helping American citizens afford new houses and has helped people realize the dream of homeownership since 1934. The FHA has done this by extending benefits to low and middle-income families who would otherwise not be able to qualify for a conventional loan. There are requirements for FHA loans, but they are not as strict as qualifications for a conventional loan, so even if you have low or no credit, it is still possible to qualify for an FHA insured loan.

The FHA, or Federal Housing Administration, provides mortgage insurance on loans made by FHA-approved lenders. The FHA insures these loans on single and multi-family homes in the United States and its territories. It is the largest insurer of residential mortgages in the world, insuring tens of millions of properties since it was created.

Here are some of the requirements and guidelines you will need to be aware of before you get started on the loan process:

Credit Requirements

All FHA loans require a credit check on the borrower. Your credit score is a basic history of your financial past, and an indicator of how well you will be able to make payments in the future. While conventional loans require that you have a strong score to qualify for a loan, the FHA is much more relaxed. Even if you don’t have a high credit score or no credit, it is still possible to qualify for a loan if you have a co-signor who has credit, even if they aren’t planning to live in the home. In the case of a first time homebuyer, the FHA will allow a blood relative, such as a parent, to co-sign for the loan without requiring them to reside in the home with the first time homebuyer. This is called a Non Owner Occupied Co-Borrower. In general, A 640 FICO credit score is required to obtain an FHA approval. Very few lenders will fund FHA loans for buyers without a minimum 620 FICO score. For below 620 FICO scores, interest rates will be higher.

Income Requirements

When you apply for an FHA loan, your income level will be taken into account. Even though the Federal Housing Administration is there to help low and middle income families, they need to know that your income will be sufficient to afford your monthly and annual payments.

Debt To Income Ratio Requirements

To prevent homeowners from getting into a home they can’t afford, the FHA requires borrowers and/or their spouse to qualify according to set debt to income ratios. Your debt to income ratio takes into consideration your monthly or annual salary, and then subtracts your debts such as car payments, tuition, credit cards, and other expenses. This number is a true representation of how much money you have left at the end of each month and how much you are able to afford for monthly mortgage payments. There are two ratios to pay attention to. The two ratios are as follows:

1) Mortgage Payment Expense To Effective Income – Add up the total mortgage payment (principal and interest, escrow deposits for taxes, hazard insurance, mortgage insurance premium, homeowners’ dues, etc.). You then take that amount and divide it by the gross monthly income. The maximum ratio to qualify is 29%

2) Total Fixed Payment To Effective Income – Add up the total mortgage payment (principal and interest, escrow deposits for taxes, hazard insurance, mortgage insurance premium, homeowners’ dues, etc.) and all monthly recurring revolving and installment debt (personal loans, car loans, student loans, credit cards, etc.). You then take that amount and divide it by the gross monthly income. The maximum ratio to qualify is 41%.

Maximum FHA Loan Amount and Financing

The maximum loan amount under today’s FHA Loan Requirements is determined based on the metropolitan area or county in which you live. The highest maximum FHA mortgage loan right now is $729,750 and the lowest FHA lender maximum amount available in any county is $271,050.

Depending on the state where the property is located, FHA loan requirements state that the maximum financing will be 97.75% of the lower of the purchase price, the appraised value of the home or the amount you are refinancing plus closing costs. If you are refinancing and taking cash out, the loan amount will be limited to 85% of the home’s appraised value.

Mortgage Insurance Premium (MIP)

To obtain mortgage insurance from the Federal Housing Administration, a mortgage insurance premium equal to a percentage of the loan amount at closing is required, and is normally financed by the lender and paid to FHA on the borrower’s behalf. Depending on the loan-to-value ratio, there may be a monthly premium as well.

Get Started Today

If you’re not sure if you can meet the standards for an FHA loan, or have any questions about the FHA loan approval process, you can contact a lender in your area who can help you with any inquiries you have.