Mortgage Insurances – What Are a FHA Loans Requirements?
The United States Federal Housing Administration Department (FHA) has been helping American citizens afford new houses and has helped people realize the dream of homeownership since 1934. The FHA has done this by extending benefits to low and middle-income families who would otherwise not be able to qualify for a conventional loan. There are requirements for FHA loans, but they are not as strict as qualifications for a conventional loan, so even if you have low or no credit, it is still possible to qualify for an FHA insured loan.
The FHA, or Federal Housing Administration, provides mortgage insurance on loans made by FHA-approved lenders. The FHA insures these loans on single and multi-family homes in the United States and its territories. It is the largest insurer of residential mortgages in the world, insuring tens of millions of properties since it was created.
Here are some of the requirements and guidelines you will need to be aware of before you get started on the loan process:
Credit Requirements
All FHA loans require a credit check on the borrower. Your credit score is a basic history of your financial past, and an indicator of how well you will be able to make payments in the future. While conventional loans require that you have a strong score to qualify for a loan, the FHA is much more relaxed. Even if you don’t have a high credit score or no credit, it is still possible to qualify for a loan if you have a co-signor who has credit, even if they aren’t planning to live in the home. In the case of a first time homebuyer, the FHA will allow a blood relative, such as a parent, to co-sign for the loan without requiring them to reside in the home with the first time homebuyer. This is called a Non Owner Occupied Co-Borrower. In general, A 640 FICO credit score is required to obtain an FHA approval. Very few lenders will fund FHA loans for buyers without a minimum 620 FICO score. For below 620 FICO scores, interest rates will be higher.
Income Requirements
When you apply for an FHA loan, your income level will be taken into account. Even though the Federal Housing Administration is there to help low and middle income families, they need to know that your income will be sufficient to afford your monthly and annual payments.
Debt To Income Ratio Requirements
To prevent homeowners from getting into a home they can’t afford, the FHA requires borrowers and/or their spouse to qualify according to set debt to income ratios. Your debt to income ratio takes into consideration your monthly or annual salary, and then subtracts your debts such as car payments, tuition, credit cards, and other expenses. This number is a true representation of how much money you have left at the end of each month and how much you are able to afford for monthly mortgage payments. There are two ratios to pay attention to. The two ratios are as follows:
1) Mortgage Payment Expense To Effective Income – Add up the total mortgage payment (principal and interest, escrow deposits for taxes, hazard insurance, mortgage insurance premium, homeowners’ dues, etc.). You then take that amount and divide it by the gross monthly income. The maximum ratio to qualify is 29%
2) Total Fixed Payment To Effective Income – Add up the total mortgage payment (principal and interest, escrow deposits for taxes, hazard insurance, mortgage insurance premium, homeowners’ dues, etc.) and all monthly recurring revolving and installment debt (personal loans, car loans, student loans, credit cards, etc.). You then take that amount and divide it by the gross monthly income. The maximum ratio to qualify is 41%.
Maximum FHA Loan Amount and Financing
The maximum loan amount under today’s FHA Loan Requirements is determined based on the metropolitan area or county in which you live. The highest maximum FHA mortgage loan right now is $729,750 and the lowest FHA lender maximum amount available in any county is $271,050.
Depending on the state where the property is located, FHA loan requirements state that the maximum financing will be 97.75% of the lower of the purchase price, the appraised value of the home or the amount you are refinancing plus closing costs. If you are refinancing and taking cash out, the loan amount will be limited to 85% of the home’s appraised value.
Mortgage Insurance Premium (MIP)
To obtain mortgage insurance from the Federal Housing Administration, a mortgage insurance premium equal to a percentage of the loan amount at closing is required, and is normally financed by the lender and paid to FHA on the borrower’s behalf. Depending on the loan-to-value ratio, there may be a monthly premium as well.
Get Started Today
If you’re not sure if you can meet the standards for an FHA loan, or have any questions about the FHA loan approval process, you can contact a lender in your area who can help you with any inquiries you have.
What Your Mama Never Told You About Debt Consolidation Services
When someone is extremely deep in debt, and he or she has no other options to prevent bankruptcy, debt consolidation can be his or her savior. Debt consolidation can also be a very wise choice for someone who has many debts on high interest credit cards. Debt consolidation, quite simply, is the process of taking loans and debts and bringing them into one low-interest loan that can be paid off over varying periods. This is a very good choice for many people because it saves them from having to file bankruptcy. Debt consolidation merely requires collateral (such as a home or vehicle) for the interest rates to be lowered and the customer to be on his or her way to debt free living.
Most people understand the basics of debt consolidation, however there are several dos and don’ts in the world of consolidating debt. Most importantly, make sure you research the company before you choose to consolidate your debt with it. Some companies will take advantage of unassuming consumers. Here are a few underhanded tricks unfavorable companies will employ when you are trying to consolidate your debt:
1. Some companies will take advantage of high interest loans, and the benefit of consolidating those loans, by charging exceptionally high fees in the debt consolidation loan. These fees can sometimes even be near the state maximum for mortgage fees. Any company with fees that seem unnaturally high should not be your choice for debt consolidation.
2. Watch out for companies that wait until you are “backed into a corner.” Some companies will let a customer get further and further into debt until the customer is forced to refinance. Someone who has put his or her house will be willing to refinance in order to save his or her collateral (again, usually the home). The unscrupulous company will then charge an excessive refinancing fee.
3. Lastly, be wary of companies that employ “predatory lending.” Predatory lending is when a debt consolidation company allows a customer to be in such debt that they are unable to find another debt consolidator to help them with the debt. The person is forced to stay with their current company and sometimes even file bankruptcy anyway. The company that knowingly led the customer into the dregs of debt comes out on top. Most companies don’t use predatory lending, but it is always a good idea to be extra careful when choosing a debt consolidator.
Good debt consolidation companies naturally don’t do anything underhanded. On the contrary, a worthwhile company offers the customer all the information he or she will ever need about their loans and interest. The company is helpful and concerned for the financial safety of their customers. Companies that realize that the decision to consolidate one’s debt is a weighty one are usually the best companies to opt for. Approaching each case uniquely is the sign of a debt consolidator that understands the importance of every customer.
Debt consolidation can be a weighty decision for many people to make. If you keep in mind the dos and don’ts of choosing a debt consolidation company, you will have no worries. Some companies try underhanded methods to increase their profits, but if you know what to watch out for, those companies cannot swindle you. Debt consolidation is a wise choice for anyone who has high interest credit cards, and substantial loans. Follow my advice, and I’m sure that you’ll be debt free sooner than you can say, “Consolidate!”
Short Sales – Influencing The Brokers Price Opinion (BPO)
When you do a short sale, the lender most likely will order a BPO.
BPO stands for Brokers Price Opinion and is a process by which a realtor
appointed by the lender, comes out to evaluate the property and give his “opinion”
on what the value of the property is. So the lender sends a realtor out to the
property and it’s your job to influence the BPO to come down as low as you can.
This is the whole key to a successful short sale. This is why you want the lender to
contact you, so you can meet the realtor at the front door and influence their
BPO to come in as low as possible. To build your case, the first thing you
should do is show up with a list of repairs and estimates for the property. If you
have to go get a contractor to bid a job or repair, go get one. The higher the quote,
the better. This is good evidence. The second thing you should do is show up with
a list of comps in the area that are low. Most real estate agents appreciate you
doing some of their work for them. Provide them with the lowest comps you can
find and they will decide if they want to use them or not.
When you meet the realtor on the property steps, just tell him you are the buyer and
doing a short sale on the house. Then you will proceed to walk the realtor
through the property. When you are walking through the property make sure you
point any and every repair or problem with the property. Again, you are trying to
make the value of the home come in as low as possible. If you are dealing with a
nice house with minor cosmetics, you may really have to search for problems.
Then call him the next morning to see if he was able to get the price you wanted. Sometimes they will tell you sometimes they won’t. Just ask to find out. If they won’t tell you, call the bank. Many times they will tell you. You really have no control over this process. You can encourage the BPO to come in low, but this does not always mean they will come in low.
If there is someone living in the property, you may want to ask them to leave when
the realtor comes out to do a BPO. If they can’t, just tell them to stay out
of the way. Explain to them you will be trying to make the house value look as low
as possible. They may not understand why, just tell them it is the only way to save
their house. Also, tell them not to worry about cleaning up at all, leave it the way it
is. This is the one time your house can be a mess. You need to make the value of
the property look as low as possible.
If the loan on the property is FHA or VA, they will not take less than 82% of the BPO.
Usually you can expect the BPO to be in the range of 80-90% of the
repaired value. So if you have a house that is worth $120,000 after repairs, the BPO
you would guess to be about $98,000 to $108,000. Then multiply that amount by
82% and this should give you a good estimate of what to offer. If it is not a VA/FHA
loan, then you can offer whatever you want. It is a good idea to start low, just in
case your BPO comes back lower than you thought, you can always raise the offer. It
is an educated guess to find out what the BPO will be. If it comes back
high not in your favor, sometimes you can call the loss mitigation department and
tell them the BPO is way to high. Many times they will work with you and
order another BPO. Whatever you do, don’t ever give up. If they don’t accept it,
negotiate with them some more. Ask them what they are looking for, or what they
are trying to get. Sometimes they will tell you, sometimes they won’t. Be
persistence. Be patient. Ask, ask, ask. Part of being successful in this business is
how you negotiate. You don’t ever want to be rude to them, but let them know
where you stand. Make them aware of what’s happening to the property.
Is a Debt Consolidation Loan the Best Way to Get Out of Debt?
A typical scenario for someone who is interested in consolidating their credit cards is someone who has spent foolishly and developed financially poor habits and wants someone to bail them out. And when you search online, you will find tons of ads and offers promising that they can help you consolidate your debt and save anywhere from 40-60% and lower your interest rates. Make sure you do your research before you sign on the dotted line. This article will provide tips on how to find the best ways to consolidate your credit card debt.
Before you start to think about combining all your bills into one payment, you need to commit to cut back on your spending which got you there in the first place.
You are going to have to develop good financial habits.
Your first goal should be to save money. By that I mean you should fund your emergency fund. It’s hard to pay off your debts when you have to stop those payments to pay for a broken water heater or for a fender bender. You need to have money saved up for life’s little emergencies so you can have total focus on paying off your debts.
If you are having trouble saving up 3-6 months in your emergency fund, shoot for at least $1000. That will be enough to cover most problems you may encounter.
Now to consolidate your debts…
You can apply for a low interest rate credit card and transfer all your high interest balances to the new lower rate card. The thing to watch out for when using this method is the balance transfer fees. Lately, credit card companies have been increasing these more and more. Look for the longest term possible on the balance transfer offer. You can also negotiate and ask for a longer term.
The more common method is to get a credit card debt consolidation loan. As long as you are current on your payments and have a good credit score, you should be able to easily qualify for a low interest loan. Make sure you shop around.
There are even loans available for people who do not own their homes. This option is safer because you do not risk losing your home if you default on your payments.
After you have all your options together, write them down on a piece of paper and compare them. Choose the best option. You may find that consolidating your credit cards is not the best option. You may find that you are better off paying each credit card on its own by getting your credit card company to lower the APR. If this is the case then you can start implementing a debt snowball to get those bills paid off.
