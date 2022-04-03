Finance
My Nine Life Lessons
This one is a bit of a departure from my typical article topics.
Recently I wrote a book about what I call “good-enough contentment.” It’s an allegory about a forty-something man who is unhappy with his life. After a magical train ride, he learns to define what contentment means in nine areas of his life: career, family, health, friendships, finances, leisure, spirituality, giving, and legacy. Writing the story caused me to look back at my own life–the things I did well and the many mistakes I made. It inspired me to write about nine nuggets that I wish I could go back in time to tell my younger self. Some I would have done the same all over again, others radically different. All, however, are worth putting down in writing to spur your thinking about things you need to start, stop, or continue.
Here they are:
Career: Your career can’t take the place of family, health, leisure, and friendships – In the movie The Family Man, Nicholas Cage’s character is a hard-charging investment banker who gets to see what his life would have been like as a middle-class husband and father. He comes to realize that there’s much more to life than business. By all means, continue to vigorously pursue your career aspirations, but not at the expense of other important areas of your life.
Family: Don’t squander memories – My father worked very hard as a baker; so much so that he missed out on many family events. In his last years he told me how he regretted missing so many events and milestones with my five siblings and me. Don’t look back on your life regretting not being there for the memory makers.
Health: If you don’t decide to take care of yourself, the decision will be made for you – I had an emotional breakdown at age 30 due to running myself ragged both mentally and physically. I thought I could just keep pushing and tough things out. Wrong. I had no choice but to stop and make some changes to get myself healthy again. If you don’t focus on taking care of your health, something out of your control will happen to force you into action.
Friendships: Have a couple of friends who would help you out at 2 am, no questions asked – Recently I was on vacation when a tenant in our rental property called and said the washing machine wasn’t working. I was 3,000 miles away and couldn’t get there, so I called a dear friend who was at the rental in 30 minutes and addressed the problem. Having a couple of close friends you can rely on to help you out of a jam is worth gold. Being someone your friend can rely on is just as important.
Finances: No one cares about your finances more than you – When I graduated from college, I bought three books on investing. Those books formed the foundation for my investing discipline. At times, though, I let others who didn’t have my best interests at heart manage investments on my behalf. Now I manage every dollar myself and keep current on investment strategies. Putting your money in the hands of a paid advisor will ensure bread is put on his or her table along with your money. Do as much of this on your own as you can.
Leisure: Work/life balance means slowing down, not speeding up – I’ve known way too many people who worked 60+ hours during the week only to cram “life” activities in the weekend. They had work/life balance, but it was achieved by running 100 miles per hour. Leisure time should include time to relax and recharge, so use at least some of it to rest, and be careful about trying to fit too many things into your life.
Spirituality: Walk the talk on your beliefs – Whatever your spiritual beliefs (mine are Christian), don’t be a Jekyll and Hyde in what you say and what you do. Cursing up a storm in meetings during the work week then heading into church on Sunday just doesn’t square. It’s not about judging your belief system; it’s more about ensuring your actions align to your beliefs.
Giving: Give out of love, not out of convenience or obligation – My son loves to cook. He regularly volunteers to cook and deliver meals to families in need. He loves to give of his time and money to help families who need a hot meal enjoy his cooking. The quantity and type of giving is up to you, just do it out of love and enjoy the gratification you get in return.
Legacy: Live to your eulogy – A number of years ago I created a personal purpose statement. After a lot of soul searching, I came up with: I will work to help others to help themselves and not simply enable them. When I die, I want people to say three words at my funeral: He helped me. If you have a personal purpose or mission statement, live it. If you don’t have one, a book like The Purpose Driven Life might be helpful.
My hope is that you, my readers, might be able to glean something from my nine life lessons. If I help you do or think differently about some aspect of your life, then mission accomplished. Thank you for helping me live out my purpose statement. Oh and if you’d like to check out the book I wrote go here.
Horse Racing: How To Grasp Profitcapping And Return On Investment
How to grasp Profitcapping and return on investment or ROI is the main reason for horse racing and not simply racing for the sake of racing. Players are there to make money or to profit. People handicap horses so they can pick the horse they believe is going to come across the wire and make them more money than they put in. Racing’s about investing and not gambling. All gambling is investing but not all investing is gambling. You can predict a thing by yourself but it takes two or more persons to bet. When you wager anything on a bet whether it’s a car, house, money, jewelry, etc. you’re gambling.
The difference between gambling and business investing is: when you have a 51%-100% chance of losing the endeavor you’re gambling and when you have a 49% or less chance of losing the endeavor you’re business investing. Every time you invest (gamble or business invest) you need to know you’re chances of profiting or losing money in detail. Taking a business perspective of racing is the most sensible option because racing has to seen for what it is: a business. Players don’t go into detail enough to study racing as a business overall.
Players consider handicapping the main way to think about making money. But it’s a matter of understanding ROI over months and years ahead. Knowing how much can be made on a long-term basis. As an example: lets say you take a simple random statistical sampling of 2100 trifecta payouts for one year. This amount turns out to be $220,000 after all payouts are added. A ticket for each race sampled is bought and the sum invested is $100,000. You lose 1000 races and win 1100 races. When the year is over you add up all of the money you got back after the investment and it turns out to be $120,000.
You made a $20,000 profit. But $220,000 minus $120,000 = $100,000 and this is the payout money you didn’t get. And if at the years’ end you get back $85,000 then your loss is $15,000. Or $100,000 minus $85,000 = $15,000. In other words it’s what you’ve invested plus or minus what you got back. If you put in $100,000 and get back $100,000 then you broke-even. This is how to grasp profitcapping and return on investment or ROI and what it’s all about. This isn’t all there is to Profitcapping. Indeed there’s much more to say the least.
This way you can see years ahead in the game. Profit or ROI in racing is simple. You endeavor to get back more than you put in for a specific time period. Be it a week, month, year or several years. Simple statistics lets you do this and know this in a highly specific way of how much money is there and how much must be spent buying tickets over that specific time period to make a profit or Profit – capping. Capping means the process of predicting a thing. What are you going to predict? the horses and the money. This is part of how to grasp profitcapping and return on investment.
The Benefits of Taking On an Unsecured Loan
It may silly to some that there would be any benefits at all to a loan that’s unsecured. Despite some of the down talking on these types of loans, many can benefit from them. It is purely dependent on the circumstances of the borrower, of course, as well as which lender they use. However, they can truly be a great growth investment solution. More so if the purpose is to go towards something that will earn money as a result.
There are a couple types of these loans, and having an unsecured loan calculator handy will help anyone decide if the risk is worth the gain. Both merchant and business cash advantages are unsecured loans that can produce rapid growth for an individual even when they have a bad credit rating. No assets need to be owned in order to secure the loan, and if the borrower has the means to show positive growth and earnings potential they can be granted the cash they need.
There are even types of unsecured loans that are repaid depending on how much profits are. This allows one to repay when profits are higher and not when they are slumping. The fine print should be looked into.
In any case, they are definitely worth looking into and there are plenty of tools that can be used, to include an unsecured loan calculator.
Even More Benefits for Unsecured Loans
Another great benefit that one will realize upon using an unsecured loan calculator is that the amount to be repaid is agreed upon before any contracts are signed. This means that there is nothing left to chance or guessing. Lenders get their payments through their own bank so everything is streamlined. Many types of unsecured loans are targeted for businesses that need just a short-term loan for most growth. They may use money on products, software, training or remodel.
Take the unsecured loan calculator which is offered online and from lenders and compare the benefits of an unsecured loan with things like payday loans. This will help to get a clear picture of the benefits offered. Remember, no collateral is necessary which is a huge draw for most borrowers, and no security is necessary either. That means assets are protected even if one defaults on the loan.
Another benefit is that unsecured loan funds are received very rapidly. In most cases this is within a 24 hour period. This lets the borrower have a sigh of relief. All that’s needed is to have a simple application filled out. There’s very little documentation involved and they are very flexible. This means less work on the borrower’s end when it comes to gathering information and signing their life away.
The only downsides are the high interest the loans have, but if the borrower can repay the loan quickly and won’t likely miss a payment then they have nothing to worry. Then, in the end, there can be a very positive impact on the person or business doing the borrowing.
Calculate Before a Meeting
It’s a good idea to get out the trusty unsecured loan calculator and play around with possible amounts. This will give an informed presence when walking into the lender. It will also streamline the process even more if one knows exactly how much they want and can afford to repay. Truly there is no better tool than an unsecured loan calculator to get a person on track and ready to do some business. As long as they borrow smart, the loan will be beneficial in the long run and yield the results they are hoping for.
Retirement Plans and Estate Planning
Retirement plans (i.e., pension plans, 401(k) plans, employer established IRA plans, etc.) account for the majority of assets held by most Americans. Plans which meet certain legal requirements set forth under the federal ERISA law enjoy favorable tax treatment in order to promote growth and provide a comfortable retirement for the account holder. For example, the account holder is permitted to defer taking any distributions from his/her retirement account until the calendar year in which he/she reaches 70-1/2 years of age, thereby allowing the account to grow tax-free during that interim period. Once the account owner reaches 70-1/2 years of age, he/she is required to begin taking minimum required distributions (MRDs) and those distributions are subject to income tax.
However, the tax advantages of retirement accounts are not intended to benefit the heirs or designated beneficiaries once the account owner has died, with one exception. If the account owner has designated his or her spouse as the beneficiary of the retirement account then, upon the account holder’s death, the surviving spouse can either roll the decedent’s account into his/her own account or remain as the beneficiary of the deceased’s account and postpone taking distributions until the calendar year in which the deceased spouse would have reached age 70-1/2.
Estate planning becomes more complex, however, when the beneficiaries of the retirement plan are persons other than the surviving spouse. In that instance, the beneficiary is required to take MRDs over a period of five years or over the beneficiary’s life expectancy, sometimes referred to as “the stretch period”. If a trust is the designated beneficiary of the deceased’s retirement account and all of the trust’s beneficiaries are individuals, the MRDs are calculated according to the beneficiary with the shortest life expectancy (i.e., the oldest beneficiary).
The entire subject of retirement plans is extremely technical, given the requirements of ERISA and the regulations issued by the Internal Revenue Service. Similarly, incorporating an individual’s retirement plan assets into his or her estate plan can be a complex exercise. Among the issues to be considered are the following:
1. How to maximize the stretch period so that the assets in the retirement account can continue their tax-free growth for the maximum length of time;
2. Ensuring that the assets are shielded from the beneficiary’s creditors; and,
3. Providing a structure for the distribution of the retirement funds (e.g., limiting the disbursements in order to prevent a spendthrift beneficiary from squandering his or her share of the funds in one fell swoop).
Make sure to consider the above issues before proceeding with your estate plan.
© 6/12/2017 Hunt & Associates, P.C. All rights reserved.
