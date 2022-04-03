Finance
Myths That Stimulate Clients Away From SIP
Investing is the best way to accumulate for a rainy day, and the mutual fund can be seen as the one-stop destination for simplifying all your investment chores. There are two different ways through which one can put their hard-earned money in a scheme viz, SIP and Lump Sum. SIP can be the best choice for you as it is one of the two methods of investing in a mutual fund. It is a regularized investment mechanism which allows the investors to adopt a slow but consistent path of converting their savings into investments. As it is essential to select an appropriate scheme for investing, it is an equally important task to understand the insights of SIP before commencing your investment.
Due to an ignorant attitude and lack of time from the busy schedule people tend to make mistakes while opting for their investment methodologies. There are a few common mistakes that investors commit, unknowingly. So, to invest and gain from it, you must avoid the following misconceptions.
Myth 1: SIP facilitates meagre investments
There is a myth prevailing in the mind of investors that SIP was launched just to facilitate those clients who want to invest small amounts monthly, and it is not suitable for those who intend to put a relatively greater amount on a regular basis.
Reality: SIP is an overall scheme which simplifies the investment requirements of all the clients, whether the amount to be invested is big or small. Every client has the liberty to select an amount for investing consistently over a stipulated period of time. For example, a client is free to take up an amount as low as Rs. 1000 and as high as Rs. 50,000 depending on the affordability.
Myth 2: SIP doesn’t house surplus amount
Once a client begins an SIP plan, then he/she cannot deploy a surplus amount, if any. Investors have a notion that if they take up an SIP with a specific amount, then they are not eligible to put an extra amount at any point of time.
Reality: SIP offers the facility of top-up to its clients. This means that a client enjoys the freedom of investing an extra amount along with the regular installment amount. For example, if a client has opted for an SIP plan of Rs. 3000 per month and in a certain month he is having additional Rs. 6000 which is lying unused, then he is free to park it in his SIP account.
Myth 3: SIP is scheme of mutual fund
Due to its comparison with other bank deposits like RD, SIP is considered as one of the plans and not a method which assists to put money in mutual funds. Investors have the idea that they are placing their money in SIP and not through it.
Reality: It is an investment method and not a plan. SIP acts as a postman who carries the money of its clients to the scheme which they have opted before. This means that it is just the carrier which eases the work of investors as well as mutual fund companies.
Myth 4: SIP should be initiated in Bullish Market
The clients believe that the best time to undertake an SIP is when the market is trending upwards. They believe that a rising market will provide better returns as compared to any other time.
Reality: It is true that SIP provides a facility to take the advantage of bullish as well as bearish market conditions. A client can commence investing as and when he wants. Investors need not wait for a certain market situation in order to initiate the investing process. SIP renders an averaged return over a prolonged period of time by enabling the client to continue investing whether the market is low or high.
Myth 5: SIP can be taken up for a few schemes only
The clients believe that SIP is available for a handful of schemes. Tax-savers, liquid funds, etc. does not allow the clients to select SIP as their investment mechanism. This misconception has stimulated the clients away from some of those schemes which are capable of providing prolific returns.
Reality: SIP is a technique which is available for each and every scheme operating under mutual funds. All the close-ended plans allow the use of SIP for making a regular investment.
To conclude, the clients should get rid of the misconceptions attached with SIP so as to acquire wholesome benefit of investing.
Finance Services in Dallas
Estate Planning
Financial Planning
Tax Planning
Tax-Loss Harvesting is a strategy our financial planners use to turn money lost from an investment into a profitable opportunity. Our tax planners use the capital losses that inevitably occur to reduce your tax bill. You don’t truly have a gain or a loss on any asset until you sell it. When the asset is sold we are able to use that capital loss to offset your capital gains and income tax. The investment can then be replaced, or harvested, with a similar investment in order to maintain proper balance and diversification within your portfolio.
Reducing taxes is an essential piece in preserving your retirement plan. Tax laws can be confusing, and little mistakes lead to larger tax issues. Each year millions of people overpay in taxes without even knowing it, leading to a lower retirement income. Our financial planners offer retirement tax consulting that pays critical attention to tax liability during every step of your financial planning process to minimize problems and maximize tax deductions.
There are several ways to develop a tax-efficient investment strategy in order to create more flexibility in managing your taxes now and when you are ready to retire. Your money can be held in three different types of accounts and they are all taxed differently. Our tax planning services include asset diversification into these three accounts in order to create the highest after-tax net retirement income.
Business owners are faced with a unique set of challenges, regardless of company size. The goal is simple – provide a meaningful benefit package to attract and retain employees, as well as minimize personal tax burdens on their own income and retirement plans. We strive to address the unique goals and needs of every business owner through a comprehensive array of services.
You visit the doctor to stay healthy. You don’t know how to change the oil, so you take your car to the mechanic. Doesn’t your financial future deserve the same care from a professional?
Personalized service
A cornerstone of financial planning is the recognition that everyone’s economic and life situation is unique. Personalized service is essential when matching clients with the right financial products and services, and you’ll get nothing less from us.
Independent, objective portfolio analysis
Asset allocation review
Long-term care cost-benefit analysis
Estate tax reduction and financial legacy review
Individuals put off estate planning because they think they don’t have enough assets. Your estate is comprised of everything you own. No matter how large or modest, everyone has an estate that should be protected.
Establishing an Estate Plan
A properly designed and executed estate plan can ensure that your assets and desires are carried out upon your departure. We can help you understand the legal and tax requirements of transferring wealth.
Education and Funding for Children and Grandchildren
Philanthropic Goals
Succession Planning of a Family Business
Complexities of Family Relationships (i.e. Second Marriage, Divorce)
Guaranteed Bad Credit Personal Loan – Your Two Best Options
Bad credit can be devastating, especially if you are in need of a bad credit loan. In the faltering economy of today, many folks have poor credit following job loss and layoff, and reduced number of hours that they are granted to work by employers who are trying to cut costs. Or perhaps you have become ill or injured, and found yourself without a job due to frequent absenteeism.
Whatever has brought on your bad credit situation, you no doubt, like the rest of us, may need a loan from time to time. There are two best options for those with damaged credit – the secured personal loan or the guaranteed bad credit personal loan.
Secured Personal Loan
Secured Personal Loans are short term loans that allow you to borrow up to $10,000 and repay the lender with monthly payments. Most secured personal loans are written for terms from 12 months up to five years, depending upon the amount that you borrow and other circumstances. To be a recipient of a secured personal loan, you will need to pledge collateral to your lender.
Collateral can be in the form of your home, late model automobile, or other property that is valued higher than the amount that you wish to borrow. Secured personal loans will accrue interest on the principle amount that you borrow, which necessitates that you only borrow the amount of money that you truly need to avoid paying added interest costs.
Guaranteed Bad Credit Loan
Another option that is very popular among those with faltering credit scores is the guaranteed bad credit loan. A guaranteed poor credit loan is the easiest of all loans on the market to get. Nearly everyone can qualify for a poor credit loan regardless of previous credit history, with 99.99% of all applicants approved under most circumstances. It may also be known as a payday loan, a cash advance loan, or simply a cash advance.
To receive it, you will write a post-dated check in the amount that you wish to borrow. The lender will hold the check until a specified period of time has passed, usually coinciding with your next scheduled date to be paid. When that date arrives, you simply return to the payday lender to retrieve your check and pay the money that you owe, or you do nothing and the lender will deposit the check into your account for payment.
There is no credit check required to receive a payday loan, and the only requirements for getting the money you need is that you have an active checking account and a job.
Payday loans are usually written for no more than $1,000, but the lender will determine the amount that you are eligible to borrow based on your bring-home pay, or the combined bring-home pay of you and your spouse (if you have a joint checking account). Payday loans are a bit higher than other loans in the terms of interest that you will pay, but can really help out bad credit borrowers who find themselves in dire financial straits.
Young Investers
Since youth are the dominant contributors to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), they make a great difference to the economy. All the major concern center around young population. As compared to the past, today the individuals are more financially potential and independent and it is all because of steep rise in tertiary sector. Now-a-days spending a few bucks on coffee or on shopping has become a casual activity which was very rare some time ago. It is all because of changes in lifestyle and adoption of western culture not the youth of today hardly think of ‘savings’ for the future. There is a need to focus on the disability of savings despite the fact that there are insufficient earnings.
There are just few things we should understand and minor changes we should bring to inculcate the habit of investment to bridge the gap between income and spending. One should know the sum of money earned in the form of salary and the avenues where this income is spent. Now what is salary? It is the amount working people take home after deducting the tax and contributions to EPF from gross income. This balance is also called net salary. Thus, to save you need to deduct expenses from salary.
Analysing goals-
Goals are basically the personally set standards which one wants to achieve to reach the target. These are our milestones which can help in taking right decisions. Goals can be set for different time periods say-
a) For one or two years, called the short term goals. They require immediate attention.
b) For five or seven years, called the medium term goals. They give us time to wait and analyse things between investment period and return period.
c) For ten or fifteen years, called the long term goals. These are meant for retirement.
Opting for a suitable investment plan-
Investment plan means channelising your money in the most efficient method. Since various plans are available in the market but only right plan can reap benefits in the future and for that an expert advise is highly appreciable. After selecting an appropriate plan start your investment considering the retirement because a small amount invested today can make your future bright.
Investment planning is not a one time phenomenon but it needs to be received and readjusted according to the present need and trend to make investment successful. Thus, it is high time that the youth of our country should be made aware about the best investing options and its benefits for them in the long run. Also since the young generation is the representative of the present and future economic condition of the country so they should be driven by the right motive and prospective.
1. Investment – A thoughtful task making investment is not an easy task so it requires a careful analysis of its pros and cons. You should know the purpose and need for using your hard earned income in the most profitable venture. Don’t be convinced by what your friends or neighbours or relative advice you to invest in because all have their own needs. Besides realising your need you should also be aware about the risk associated with investment plan. As it is said that more the risk, higher the chances of returns, so to earn more profit you should make careful decision about your risk taking ability. Let us consider a situation where we want to buy a bungalow in next seven-eight years so for that traditional method of investment would not be efficient rather we have to invest in stock or mutual funds for an additional advantage.
2. Get insurance – Financial goals can only be fulfilled when one lives a healthy and secured life. You should not get a term plan which has a greater coverages and last till 75 years at least. It should also increase with increase in income. In case of change in job where insurance facilities are not available on increase in coverage becomes essential. At any stage of Life you can suffer from health problems so you should try to get the best facilities and the most efficient as well as reliable term plan. Investing in health or life insurance not only protect you but also your family from unpredictable circumstances. The young generation should set up an emergency fund that would benefit them in long run. Thus, the youth are not that young that they do not know how to increase their earnings or make better returns. They are responsible for their own expenses and with other demands or commitments in their pay check it becomes more important to do systematic investment planning at a young age to secure life after retirement.
So, it is essential to invest in better and profitable plans to lesser the risk of losing money. Also for some people investment is a means of growth as it keeps up with inflation. By calculating your ROI you can get better idea about how well planned your investment is.
ROI=Investment Gains/Costs
Since investing is not an easy task and requires the help of an expert so for that you need to pay them fees but with your efforts and research you can minimize it. Even you have to pay taxes on investments made. So considering all the pros and cons of investment at a young age one can make provisions for the ins and outs of funds. It won’t be always successful but then one learns from one’s mistake and experiences.
Making investments at the earliest has an additional advantage and that is devoting time because if you lose your site, you have the time to make up for the loss. It is advisable not to use your short-term money for investment purpose because you would not like to block your money during the time of need. Investing at the right time and in the right plan is your ladder towards becoming rich.
CONCLUSION
The young investors should invest in equity because it benefits them to fulfil their long-term goals. Also they should not ignore the risks associated with it. It is better to start a SIP on a mutual fund scheme if you do not want to invest directly in equities.
