New survey asks St. Louis how to spend $250 M in federal funds
ST. LOUIS, MO. – The city of St. Louis released a brand new digital survey for residents to weigh in on where they would like to see $250 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan spent. This second round of $250 million is expected to hit city bank accounts this summer and city leaders want to hear from you about where it should go. Many communities have the chance to be revitalized.
The survey is broken into seven main categories: household assistance; neighborhood transformation; economic empowerment; government services; support for children and youth; public health; and infrastructure improvements.
All funding must be used in line with US Treasury guidelines. A paper copy of the survey will be developed as well for community organizations and available in additional languages.
“We know our constituents want new businesses in our community, we know our constituents want new housing in our community. We know they want better schools and we will get better schools if we get people back to our community. It’s time to put north St. Louis first,” said Alderman Jeffrey Boyd.
There are also town halls, roundtables, and drop-in discussions with community leaders planned. Take the survey here.
Patrick Williams offers a lift for the Chicago Bulls amid late-season adjustments for their playoff push
Patrick Williams is beginning to return to his familiar self, and it couldn’t come at a better time for the Chicago Bulls.
The Bulls got by without their power forward for most of the season. Williams hasn’t been healthy for a single game. He attempted to play through a sprained ankle in the opening four games, then dislocated and tore several ligaments in his left wrist, forcing him to miss 65 games.
But with two explosive quarters in a thrilling overtime victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, the 2020 first-round pick issued a reminder that he’s ready for the moment — even after a five-month stint on the sidelines.
“Those are the types of games everybody wants to be in,” Williams said. “Those are the games we work for. Those are the games (when) all your hard work pays off. The blowouts are cool, but the down-to-the-wire, gritty games, those are the ones that mean the most.”
First, however, the Bulls need Williams to just shoot. Despite finishing with 10 points against the Clippers, Williams didn’t take a shot until he sank a three in the fourth quarter. He similarly failed to take a shot against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.
When Williams stokes his confidence, he’s a walking highlight reel — pawing passes out of the air for breakaway baskets, cutting backdoor for two-handed slams, sinking corner 3-pointers. Coach Billy Donovan continues to encourage the young forward to bring his aggressive edge back into games.
“(Donovan) just pulled me to the side and said, ‘When you get the ball in open-floor situations, be aggressive putting the ball on the floor,’ ” Williams said. “Those were his exact words … and it’s not the first time that he or anybody has said that to me.”
One backdoor cut against the Clippers exemplified how Williams can help the Bulls break down defenses intent on double-teaming leading scorer DeMar DeRozan.
With 90 seconds left in overtime, the Clippers attempted to trap DeRozan at the top of the arc. But the Bulls broke those traps by flipping the ball to Alex Caruso in the nail — the area in the paint around the free-throw line — and then down to Williams, who was streaking in from the 3-point line.
The trap has been a common tactic for opponents in the latter third of the season. DeRozan is averaging 28 points on 50.5% shooting and has taken over many games in the fourth quarter.
DeRozan scored a season-high 50 points Thursday, including 17 in the fourth and 10 in overtime.
Teams know they can’t stop him entirely, but slowing DeRozan can be enough to knock the Bulls out of rhythm. And it has worked — the Bulls entered Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat at the United Center down more than four points per game since the All-Star break, dropping from fourth to 26th in offensive rating.
To break out of the scoring rut, the Bulls are focusing on a return to their roots, which emphasize a high volume of passes to spread the floor and counteract their lack of size.
“When we play that version (of ourselves), we’re a really good team,” Caruso said.
Williams is the perfect player to help DeRozan beat the double-team. Williams is agile enough to make quick cuts from outside arc to the rim and strong enough to contest big men in the paint. But his outside shooting accuracy keeps defenders honest, which spreads out the defense to create collapsible holes when the second player activates the double-team trap.
The pass that breaks a trap isn’t the first one by DeRozan; it’s the second, made by whichever player he connects with out of the double-team. By making himself available in the pocket, Caruso sucked a defender up higher into the paint, creating a wide-open channel along the baseline from the corner to the low block.
Once DeRozan dumped the ball to Caruso, that path only remained open for a second, but it was enough for a well-timed cut to lead to an easy basket. If defenses don’t adjust, that cut will be open for unguarded layups all night. But of course opponents will adjust, which then will pull defenders inward from the 3-point line, allowing players such as Williams, Zach LaVine and Javonte Green unencumbered shots from the corner.
As the regular season draws to a close, the Bulls don’t plan to rely on Williams. Donovan is still weighing when — and how — to reintegrate the forward into the starting lineup, especially as he continues to work through a minutes restriction.
But a breakout postseason from Williams could be the type of lift the Bulls need to reinvigorate their offense. As the playoffs near, DeRozan said he’ll continue to coach his young teammate on what it takes to make an impact.
“Don’t let anything catch you off guard,” DeRozan said. “Whether it’s defensively, offensively — always try to think a step ahead. I just consistently let him know that, especially in big games, big moments. And (Thursday night) he made all the right decisions.”
PM Ujjwala Yojana Apply Starts: Good news! Now you will get free LPG Gas Cylinder and stove, know how can get it
PM Ujjwala Yojana Apply Starts: Good news! Now you will get free LPG Gas Cylinder and stove, know how can get it
New Delhi: PM Ujjwala Yojana: Under Ujjwala Yojana 2.0, government oil companies have distributed 79 lakh LPG connections till the end of November. This information was given by the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.
The maximum number of connections distributed in West Bengal,
He said, the maximum number of 17 lakh 90 thousand connections were distributed in West Bengal. After this, 13 lakh 14 thousand people were given the facility of LPG gas connection in Uttar Pradesh. The Union Minister of State informed that the oil companies have taken several steps to encourage better consumption of LPG and to supply it without delay.
He was asked in the Lok Sabha, “Is it a fact that the absence of pipelines to bring Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from refineries in some states, including the southern region states, is making it costly for the consumers?”
To this, the minister said, “In order to save the common man from the effect of increase in international prices, the government keeps on increasing the effective price for the consumer of domestic LPG as per the requirement. Apart from this, the government has included LPG in the purview of Goods and Services Tax (GST), keeping it in the lowest slab of only five percent.
Know what is Ujjwala Yojana
PM Modi started Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Gas Yojana 2.0 (PM Ujjwala Yojana 2.0) in August 2021 from Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh. Its main objective is to provide free gas connections to the people living below the poverty line, so that they can get rid of smoke. Under the scheme, people are also being given free cylinders and stoves.
Under the Ujjwala Yojana 2.0, the government aims to provide free gas connections to 1 crore people. So far 79 lakh people have been given its benefit. Now only 21 lakh people can avail free cylinder and stove under Ujjwala Yojana 2.0.
Apply in this way
To get free gas connection, filled cylinder and stove, you will have to apply under the scheme. For this, first go to pmuy.gov.in. Then click on Apply For New Ujjwala 2.0 Connection. Here you will see the options of Indane, Bharat Petroleum and HP Gas Company. Select one of these. After that fill all the information.
After the documents are verified, LPG gas connection will be issued in your name. Let us inform here that in addition to the LPG connection in the second phase, the refilling of the first cylinder will also be free.
The post PM Ujjwala Yojana Apply Starts: Good news! Now you will get free LPG Gas Cylinder and stove, know how can get it appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Women’s bodies found near Collinsville home; suspect apprehended
COLLINSVILLE, Ill – The bodies of two women were found outside of a home in the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road this morning. A suspect was later taken into custody by police after an extensive search.
Police were called to a home near 157 and Horseshoe Lake Road at around 10:30 am for a 911 call about a disturbance. They found the bodies of two women that appear to be the victims of homicides.
Investigators canvassed the area and determined that the suspect fled the scene. A regional broadcast was made to help find the suspect. Illinois State Police spotted the man several miles north of Madison County. He was then placed under arrest.
A press conference will be held Sunday and more details will be released by investigators then.
