No Driving Test Needed To Obtain Driving License: Transport Ministry

Minnesota United tasted defeat for the first time this season on Saturday night at Allianz Field, falling 2-1 to the Seattle Sounders.

Afterward, there was plenty of blame to go around for the home team, with Loons manager Adrian Heath second-guessing his game plan, and players and the manager alike bemoaning a slow start that proved fatal.

The Loons (2-1-2) dug themselves a 2-0 hole (with the eventual game-winner coming on an own goal) before a furious late rally fell short.

“We had to get an extra body in the middle to get a foothold in the game,” Heath said of his decision to make a halftime adjustment. “(The Sounders) were under more pressure, and they didn’t have as much time to pick the pass.

“We were probably the better team in the second half. We went (away) from backing off. Our line of confrontation was higher up the field. … Maybe we should have started with that. Hindsight is a wonderful thing.”

Loons midfielder Emanuel Reynoso scored his first goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute, and the Loons were all over the Seattle goal in the closing minutes but were unable to get the equalizer despite excellent chances by Robin Lod and Luis Amarilla.

“After we got the goal I thought we might get another one,” Health said.

Loons captain Wil Trapp acknowledged that while the team was less than pleased with the officiating, it could only blame itself for the outcome.

“Getting punched in the mouth and having to come back only gets you so far,” he said. “We just had a meeting — it’s not about the officiating. It’s about us and how we’re playing.”

Seattle scored in the 38th minute when Joao Paulo beat Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair on a shot from inside the penalty box arc.

The Sounders nearly doubled up the Loons in time of possession in the first half, controlling the ball 65 percent of the time.

The Loons had one shot on goal in the first half, registered to Lod, compared to five for the Sounders. The Loons’ best scoring chance came in the 13th minute on a shot from the left wing by Abu Danladi that deflected off a defender and banged off the crossbar.

The own goal came early in the second half when Brent Kallman deflected a Seattle centering pass past St. Clair. Trapp said it’s simply an unfortunate part of the game.

“It’s not the end of the world,” he said. You’ve just got to move forward.”

The Sounders entered the game with an underachieving record of 1-2-1, but they have made a habit of beating the Loons. Seattle is now 9-1-1 all time against the Loons.

“They are one of the most storied franchises in the MLS,” Heath said. “You look at the amount of money they’ve spent on that group of players. They’re good, experienced pros. They’ve got a lot of good pieces. That’s 20 years in the making, probably more.

“It didn’t surprise me, they’re good.”

Added Trapp: “Seattle is an opponent we like to play and want to beat. They’ve had our number, and we don’t like that.”