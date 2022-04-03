News
Now healthy, pitcher Devin Smeltzer hopes he left Twins with ‘easy choice’
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Twins pitcher Devin Smeltzer came into camp with a very clear goal. Eleven scoreless innings later, he believes he’s accomplished it.
“My goal going into the spring was to make it so the decision was going to be difficult,” Smeltzer said. “I hopefully left them an easy choice to put me back on the roster.”
Smeltzer now awaits a decision on where he’ll start the season. But after throwing four scoreless innings in the Twins’ 8-2 exhibition victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Charlotte Sports Park, he feels confident that he’s done everything he could to best position himself for success.
His strong performance this spring comes after not pitching for nearly the entirety of the 2021 season. At the end of the long journey, he now is fully healthy, having finally figured out what was wrong and how to address it.
Early last season, he knew something was wrong. He just had no idea what. Last spring training he, as he put it, “couldn’t hit the broad side of the barn,” walking five and surrendering seven runs during the four innings he pitched in Grapefruit League action.
During the one start he made in the majors last season — a 4 2/3-inning outing against the Pirates in late April — he at one point reared back and threw a fastball as hard as he could.
The radar reading was 84 miles per hour.
“(I) then had imaging done and everything was pretty clean, which is frustrating,” Smeltzer said. “Kind of feel like you’re going crazy because something isn’t right.”
The Twins put him on the injured list with what they called left elbow inflammation. By June, during a pregame bullpen session, the pain took him to his knees. An ambulance was called.
Smeltzer eventually was diagnosed with a herniated disc in his neck. His doctor made him shut everything down. He was instructed to do four weeks of absolutely nothing and was told this was more than baseball and if he didn’t listen, he could “mess up (his) life.”
“It was scary, but after I calmed down emotionally a few days later, it was a sigh of relief, knowing that I wasn’t crazy,” Smeltzer said. “There was something wrong. It was causing all the nerve issues. I had no feeling in my last three fingers, no command.”
On top of that, some long-term radiation and chemo side effects — Smeltzer is a childhood cancer survivor — and hormone issues popped up.
Once he got the all-clear to begin ramping up, he did so, and by mid-to-late October when he shut down for the offseason, his velocity had crept back up and his stuff was where he wanted it to be.
The journey was long, but the pitcher, who grew up outside of Philadelphia, just kept repeating a mantra now commonly associated with the 76ers: trust the process.
“I think we’re seeing the best version of him right now,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s made the conversation really challenging for us because it’s another really good arm that we have to consider right now. But again, his camp was highly successful.”
KIRILLOFF LEAVES GAME
Alex Kirilloff left Saturday’s game with a trainer after going from first to third on a double in the sixth inning. Baldelli said Kirilloff was exhibiting left knee soreness and said he did not believe it to be a severe issue.
“He was walking around, and structurally, upon examination, there was nothing to be found,” Baldelli said. “But we’re going to have to see what the symptoms are, I think tomorrow, and that will tell us what we need to know as far as the next step.”
BRIEFLY
Nick Gordon went 3 for 3 in Saturday’s game with five runs driven in. Gordon hit his first home run of the spring, a three-run blast, and tripled. … Infielder Gio Urshela also had multi-hit game.
The Big Ugly is actually N.Y.’s broken politics
Albany’s Big Ugly, where all the difficult votes get hidden inside of the budget and sweetened by new spending, is officially late as of Friday, as the political conversation here feels increasingly unhinged from reality.
New York’s motto is “Excelsior” (Latin for “higher”), and the high-stakes game of chicken between different factions of the Democratic Party that dominates politics here is about how much more to spend and on what.
But the state is in a damn deep hole, though you’d never know it listening to the pols whistling past the graveyard, buoyed by billions in federal aid that will never come again plus an unexpected tax haul from the tech companies whose valuations exploded during the pandemic in large part because of how they’ve made it viable for white-collar workers to be productive without having to live or commute into places like Manhattan, the density-fueled economic engine of the city and the state.
You can feel the heavy thumb on the scale when the same progressive lawmakers who insist, correctly, that bail reform isn’t driving the steep rise in crime — with shootings up more than 100% in New York City since 2019, just before various criminal justice reforms took effect and the coronavirus landed here, and the seven major crime categories up 45% so far this year from last year — keep repeating that the pandemic is the reason violent crime is up across the country.
Good luck, everyone!
The same pols who favor more government intervention and spending as the solution to every other social ill, insist that government is powerless to do anything about violent crime in the short-term and that giving more discretion to cops and courts would only make things worse for the victims of the criminal justice system.
As to the victims of criminals, they’ll have to wait until a generation of spending on root causes hopefully bears fruit.
These aren’t popular positions. A Siena poll shows just 30% of New Yorkers favor the bail reform law now, down from 55% when it passed. Sixty-four percent say it’s resulted in an increase in crime, and a staggering 82%, including 79% of Democrats, think judges should have more discretion, which is what the law largely took away, to set bail.
Those numbers haven’t been enough so far to sway the “will of the caucus,” though they did seem to push Gov. Hochul, who abruptly went from suggesting she wouldn’t revisit the 2019 criminal justice reforms without “data” showing the need to do so to offering a 10-point plan to do just that.
That’s the most visible part of the reality distortion field surrounding New York’s politics, but it’s hardly the whole thing. While other cities have rebounded, New York City is down nearly 300,000 jobs from when the pandemic began and the city’s unemployment rate has been stuck at nearly double the national average.
And people left along with jobs. Between April of 2020 and July of 2021, Manhattan’s population fell by nearly 7%, or 117,000 people — the second-biggest loss of any county after Los Angeles, which is six times more populous.
While 65% of urban counties nationwide gained population in that plague year, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens each declined by more than 3% to give New York City a net loss of 327,000 people. In just a year, New York State lost nearly half of the population it had added over the preceding 10 years, with the city accounting for more than 92% of the state’s loss.
Things may be even worse in Manhattan than the population decline suggests, with many fewer commuters (and tourists) now arriving on the island each day. Citywide, subway travel is down by more than 40% from pre-pandemic numbers, and by more than 50% on the commuter rails. Offices are still mostly empty, and no one seriously thinks they’re going to be fully repopulated by people commuting in five days a week.
Even setting aside rising inflation rates that could punish the city’s crucial financial sector, the idea that we’re just going to return to the old normal seems increasingly absurd.
But in Albany, the spending fight has been about whether the $10 billion in new state spending that Hochul, running for a term of her own, wants to add would be enough (spoiler: it won’t be), and about which new items — a casino in Manhattan (and a reminder there that then-state Sen. Eric Adams was a player in the corrupt process to choose which “lucky” winner would get to build a vastly profitable racino in Queens), a new football stadium in Buffalo, huge new pots of money for CUNY, childcare programs, home-care worker pay and on and on — to add on top of last year’s $212 billion budget (with $177 billion in state spending).
While the dancers are going faster than ever, the music has been slowing down and it won’t be long before someone has to pay the piper.
With camp nearing its end, five questions as Twins make final roster decisions
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Twins have until noon Thursday to finalize their Opening Day roster, mere hours before they host the Seattle Mariners at Target Field.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli would like to let all his players know as soon as possible whether they’ve made the team or not. Problem is, Twins decision-makers haven’t made all these choices yet. So, with just a few days remaining in camp, here are five questions as the Twins narrow down their options:
How many pitchers will the Twins carry?
As a result of the lockout, pitchers had half the time they’re used to this spring to stretch out, necessitating the need for expanded rosters. Teams will carry 28 players during the month of April.
The number of those rosters spots dedicated to pitchers remain to be seen, but it’s likely the Twins carry 15 or even 16 pitchers, giving them plenty of arms in the bullpen to cover the middle and end of games after shortened starts. That leaves the Twins with five starters — Sonny Gray, Bailey Ober, Joe Ryan, Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer — and 10 or 11 relievers.
While there’s a number of locks among relievers — Taylor Rogers, Tyler Duffey, Caleb Thielbar, Jorge Alcala, Joe Smith — there’s also decisions to be made to round out the group, and the Twins must weigh adding a player to the 40-man roster, like Devin Smeltzer perhaps, and how many long relievers they need.
Will the Twins carry three catchers?
The answer to this and the answer to the above question are likely linked, but given the fact that Gary Sánchez is expected to take a decent number of his at-bats at designated hitter, could the Twins opt to carry a third catcher?
If so, it would be José Godoy, whom the Twins claimed off waivers earlier this month, adding him to a group that already includes Sánchez and Ryan Jeffers.
“There are scenarios where we start the year with two, we start the year with three, we start the year with two knowing that we may have to go to three at a certain point,” Baldelli said. “But knowing one of your catchers is going to be one of your semi-regular DHs, it definitely forces you to consider a lot of different things.”
Who will the Twins carry as their fourth outfielder?
The Twins currently have three outfielders left in camp that are not guaranteed a spot — Brent Rooker, Kyle Garlick and Jake Cave — with Alex Kirilloff, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler set to start.
Kirilloff left Saturday’s game with minor knee soreness and will be assessed on Sunday. But assuming he’s healthy enough to play by Thursday, of the above group, Rooker, whose camp was slightly interrupted by a shoulder strain, is the only one on the 40-man roster.
Cave is the only lefty of the trio, and the only one with extensive center field experience. Baldelli said there wasn’t “one particular skill set” the team was looking for in making a decision on its fourth outfielder.
“I do think there is a straightforward kind of way of looking at it where, yes, to balance things out, we’ll be looking for a right-handed-hitting outfielder to complement our group, but I think that like any move that we make … it has to complement the rest of our team and not just our outfield,” he said.
What will Jhoan Duran and Josh Winder’s roles look like?
The Twins already have optioned or reassigned most of their top prospects by this point in camp. Besides Joe Ryan, the Twins’ Opening Day starter, Duran and Winder are the Twins’ top two prospects remaining in camp.
Duran, 24, checks in at No. 6 on MLB Pipeline’s list, while Winder, 25, is No. 7.
Duran, a hard-throwing righty with a unique splinker, spent much of last season injured, throwing in just five games. While he has been a starter in the past, the Twins plan on using him in relief, and Baldelli has said they could see him fitting a “multi-inning relief role.”
Duran has pitched six scoreless innings this spring, striking out eight, and appears in line for a spot in the bullpen.
“He’s making these conversations that we’re having very interesting is what he’s doing,” Baldelli said. “He’s put himself in a great spot going into the end of camp.”
Winder, meanwhile, looked as if he potentially could have had a shot at the fifth spot in the rotation. But when the Twins signed Archer, that changed. Now, his path to the Twins, should he start the season with them, would be in the bullpen. It’s also possible that the Twins option him to Triple-A and let him get stretched out there.
When will these decisions be made?
Baldelli said the Twins plan on making some decisions in the next day or two, which should provide more clarity into the way the club is thinking, though they have some time still until they make their final decisions.
“If we can finalize all the things we want to, we will,” Baldelli said.
If not, Baldelli said they could travel with an extra player or two back to Minneapolis. The Twins will leave Fort Myers on Tuesday afternoon following the conclusion of their exhibition game against the Red Sox.
Bruce Arians didn’t just win games for Bucs, he blazed trails for minority coaches | Commentary
With all the wild, rampant speculation as to why Bruce Arians stepped down as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week, it seems the media and fans have forgotten something that is normal protocol when a Super Bowl-winning coach retires.
We forgot to celebrate him.
We forgot to commemorate him.
We forgot to say goodbye in a proper way.
So instead of speculating as to why Arians is leaving as Tampa Bay’s coach, let us just be thankful that he ever became Tampa Bay’s coach in the first place.
Let us honor his legacy.
A legacy of winning and grinning.
A legacy of love and loyalty.
A legacy of inclusivity and diversity.
Thank you, Bruce Arians, for all you did for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL coaching profession.
Let us start with Brady, who is now being portrayed as not only the quarterback of the team but the de facto general manager, ownership partner and, now, head coach, too. Because of the odd timing of Arians’ retirement (more than two months after the season ended) coming on the heels of Brady’s even odder unretirement, the rumors and rumblings are that Brady clandestinely choreographed Arians’ departure.
Believe what you want to believe about whether or not Brady forced Arians to walk the plank on the Buccaneers’ pirate ship, but make no mistake about this: Arians is the main reason Brady ever boarded the pirate ship.
Brady was enamored with Arians’ reputation as an offensive guru and quarterback whisperer; he loved Arians’ fearless “no risk it, no biscuit” passing philosophy; he was intrigued with Arians’ reputation as a personable players’ coach who relishes having a couple of celebratory cocktails with the team after victories. As Arians once said of his relationship with his players: “I’m not a father figure. I’m the cool uncle you’d like to have a drink with.”
Unlike the rigid, unbending, dictatorial Bill Belichick, Arians was willing to let Brady be Brady; have more input on the offense, the game plan and, yes, personnel matters. He even let Brady talk him into the signing of perpetual malcontent receiver Antonio Brown.
Arians took an obvious shot at Belichick in a conversation about Brady with NBC’s Peter King before the Bucs won the Super Bowl in 2021.
“I allow Tom to be himself,” Arians said. “New England didn’t allow him to coach. I allow him to coach. I just sit back sometimes and watch.”
Brady understandably gets the brunt of the credit for coming to Tampa and immediately leading the Bucs to their first playoff appearance in a dozen years and their first championship in two decades. But it’s not just coincidence that at the unprecedentedly advanced age of 44 years old, Brady is coming off two of his greatest statistical seasons. Don’t kid yourself, ol’ Buccaneer Bruce, the quarterback sage and offensive genius, has had much to do with Brady’s renaissance as one of the league’s elite passers.
The year before Brady came to Tampa, he completed 61% of his passes for 4,057 yards and 24 touchdowns with the Patriots. Last season with the Bucs, he completed 68% and led the league with 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns.
Even though Arians was only Tampa Bay’s coach for three seasons, he has the highest winning percentage of any coach in Bucs history. Here’s all you need to know: Arians recorded five playoff victories with the Bucs in his three seasons; in the 43 years previous years before his arrival, the franchise had a total of just six playoff victories.
And Arians didn’t just win games; be blazed trails in the process. In these politically, racially, sexually divisive times when the NFL’s hiring (or lack thereof) of minority coaches has been put under the microscope, Arians didn’t need a Rooney Rule to do the right thing. When he took over in Tampa Bay, the Bucs became the only team in the league with all-Black coordinators – offense, defense and special teams. Not only that, but the Bucs also became the first team with two full-time female assistant coaches,
“Inclusivity and diversity are great ways to teach,” Arians would say. “I mean, the more input you get from different types of voices, the better output you get. The first thing a player asks a coach is, ‘How are you gonna make me better?’ He doesn’t really care if the answer comes from a male or female, Black, white, brown, yellow, who[ever]; he just wants someone to help him get better. Coaches are just glorified teachers. The best teachers I had were all different races, all different ethnic groups, male and female. If you can teach, you can coach.”
One of the reasons Arians says he waited to retire is because he wanted to set up his hand-picked replacement — defensive coordinator Todd Bowles — for success. Bowles, who played for Arians at Temple and has coached with Arians on and off over the years, becomes one of the few Black men in NFL history to get a second chance as a head coach. Bowles was previously the head coach of the New York Jets from 2015-18, when he went 24-40.
Arians says when Brady made the shocking decision to unretire a couple of weeks ago then his decision to retire became “easy.” With Brady and many other key players back from last year’s divisional-championship team, Arians knew Bowles would be taking over a Super Bowl contender.
“We’re in the best shape we’ve ever been,” Arians said. “There’s no better time to pass the torch then now. A number of people have asked, ‘Why are you stepping away from a chance to win another Super Bowl and go to the Hall of Fame?’ Because I don’t give a [expletive] about the Hall of Fame. Succession is way more important to me. This has been my dream for a long time. Guys that know me, they know I wanted one of my guys to take over. That’s more important to me than anything.”
So long, Bruce Arians.
Whether or not Tom Brady had anything to with your departure will always be a source of debate, but there is no debate about this:
You were a helluva football coach, not to mention an amazing mentor and friend to your players and assistants.
The pirate ship won’t be the same without you as the captain.
As another great pirate, Jimmy Buffett, once sang:
“I wave bye bye,
I pray Godspeed,
I wish you lovely weather,
More luck than you’ll need.”
Email me at [email protected]. Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
