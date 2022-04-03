News
Other voices: Biden needs new advisors and help from Congress
More or less the whole world — including his own advisers on background — has criticized President Biden for his latest gaffe in saying in his Warsaw speech a week ago that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.” There’s no need to pile on. And someone should say that Mr. Biden’s unscripted remark did have the virtue of telling the truth that the problem in Russia won’t end even if Mr. Putin orders his troops out of Ukraine.
Mr. Biden’s remark, even after its repudiation on Sunday by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, may well make it harder to negotiate with Mr. Putin over Ukraine or anything else. And Mr. Biden’s habit of misstating his own policies — no fewer than three times during his European trip — is especially dangerous amid an international crisis.
Then again, the same critics who are lambasting Mr. Biden helped to hide his obviously fading capacities in the 2020 campaign. They circled the wagons around his Delaware basement because they thought he was the only Democrat who could defeat Donald Trump.
The reality is that we have to live with Mr. Biden for three more years as president. And please stop writing letters imploring us to demand that Mr. Biden resign. Do you really want Vice President Kamala Harris in the Oval Office? She was chosen as a bow to identity politics to unite the Democratic Party in the election campaign, not for her ability to fill the president’s shoes. In the last 14 months she has failed to demonstrate even the minimum knowledge or capacity for the job. We are fated to make the best of the president we have.
In that regard, members of Congress of both parties will have to play a more assertive role, and the good news is that they have been doing so to good effect on Ukraine. Congress has stiffened Mr. Biden’s resolve on sanctions and military aid. The pattern is that the White House resists a tougher policy until it faces a defeat or difficult vote on Capitol Hill. Bipartisan coalitions of the willing will be even more important as the war continues, and threats from Iran, China and North Korea escalate.
As we’ve argued, Mr. Biden would also be wise to bring some high-profile conservatives and Republicans into his ddministration. In 1940, as the prospect of world war approached, FDR brought in experienced GOP internationalists Henry Stimson as Secretary of War and Frank Knox as Secretary of the Navy. They built credibility with the public and on Capitol Hill for the hard choices to come.
Harry Truman worked with GOP Sen. Arthur Vandenberg to build support for NATO at the dawn of the Cold War. Jimmy Carter at least had the hawkish Zbigniew Brzezinski as his national security adviser when the Soviets tried to exploit Mr. Carter’s weakness.
Mr. Blinken has shown impressive energy as Secretary of State, and he was right in advising Mr. Biden not to withdraw in toto from Afghanistan. But Mr. Biden desperately needs to diversify the advice he gets beyond the liberal internationalists who dominate his councils. Susan Rice, Ron Klain and Jake Sullivan have the Afghan failure on their resumes.
Better advice is needed because Mr. Biden is right that the Russia problem won’t go away as long as Mr. Putin sits in the Kremlin. This doesn’t mean open advocacy of regime change is wise. Russians will have to decide if Mr. Putin must go.
But Mr. Biden’s muscular assertions in the written text of his Warsaw speech need to be supported by more than rhetoric. The U.S. and the West need to urgently restore and strengthen the credibility of their military and diplomatic deterrents. More hawkish advisers would send a more determined signal to the world — and especially to adversaries.
The world is entering the most dangerous period since the Soviet Union collapsed, and perhaps since the 1930s. The COVID crisis obscured the trend, but the dangers have become obvious as adversaries have reacted to what they perceive to be the American decline, division and weakness at the root of the Afghanistan debacle. Mr. Biden needs to back up his Warsaw words with a defense buildup and far more diplomatic realism to confront the great risks ahead.
Jonathan Zimmerman: What colleges can learn from Georgetown Day School’s embrace of multiple viewpoints
Let’s start with the easy part. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was wrong to harangue Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at her Supreme Court confirmation hearing about books allegedly used to teach critical race theory at the Georgetown Day School, where Jackson serves on the board of trustees. It had nothing to do with her suitability for the court and everything to do with Cruz’s attempts to smear Democrats and — not incidentally — to draw attention to himself.
But subsequent reporting about Georgetown Day — an expensive private school in Washington — has revealed that it’s hardly the left-wing indoctrination factory that Cruz imagines. To the contrary, it makes explicit efforts to expose students to multiple points of view.
That’s a lesson our institutions of higher education could all stand to learn, especially right now. Too many of our colleges and universities are afraid to engage ideas that might challenge or upset the dominant wisdom on campus, especially around race. And that inhibits knowledge and learning, for all of us.
Responding to Cruz’s charges of liberal propaganda at Georgetown Day School, student president Aidan Kohn-Murphy, a senior, noted that eighth graders are required to create a group project about a contested constitutional issue and to invite speakers with different perspectives on it.
Kohn-Murphy’s group chose to study affirmative action and invited conservative strategist Edward Blum, who spearheaded the recent lawsuit against Harvard University alleging anti-Asian bias in its admission policies. (Citing her service on Harvard’s board of overseers, Jackson pledged to recuse herself from that case if she is confirmed to the Supreme Court.) But it’s hard to imagine any major university hosting a speech by Blum or by any other leading opponent of affirmative action.
Look no further than the imbroglio last fall at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which revoked an invitation to University of Chicago geophysicist Dorian Abbot. Abbot was scheduled to give a talk about climate change, his academic specialty. But he had also a co-written an op-ed in Newsweek advocating a “Merit, Fairness, and Equality” framework for university admissions, whereby applicants would be “treated as individuals and evaluated through a rigorous and unbiased process based on their merit and qualifications alone.”
That would mean an end to legacy and athletic admissions, Abbot wrote, not just to those based on race and ethnicity. But in the white-hot caldron of contemporary campus politics, any open criticism of race-based affirmative action has become taboo. On social media, students and alumni decried Abbot as a racist. So if MIT sponsored his speech, it would be complicit in racism as well.
“Totally unacceptable and sends a message to any student that isn’t a white man that they don’t matter,” one MIT graduate posted. Another alumnus wrote: “Imagine being a student/employee of color in an environment where someone like this is rewarded w/ one of the most prestigious platforms to speak.”
Never mind that 74% of Americans believe that companies hiring employees “should only take a person’s qualifications into account when making these decisions, even if it results in less diversity,” according to a 2019 survey by the Pew Research Center. And never mind that African Americans are less likely than white progressives to support affirmative action. The new rule is clear: If you don’t support affirmative action, you’re not welcome here. Period.
Imagine if the Georgetown Day School had followed MIT’s lead. The school is justly proud of its anti-racist history: Dating to the Jim Crow era, it was started by Black and Jewish parents who wanted a racially integrated environment for their children. But if it adopted the dominant dogma on our university campuses, it would never have invited the conservative Blum to speak. Doing so could have been construed as a racist act that threatens to do harm to minority students.
That patronizes the students, all in the guise of protecting them. And it certainly doesn’t reflect the philosophy of Judge Jackson, who embraces difference instead of hiding from it. At a recent academic conference, a friend told Jackson she was going to leave because she was annoyed by the views of some of the speakers.
“This is why I don’t come to these things,” the friend scrawled on a notepad. Jackson wasn’t having it. “This is why you have to come to these things,” she replied.
This is why we have to go to school: to encounter views other than our own. Shame on our universities, for losing sight of that.
Jonathan Zimmerman teaches education and history at the University of Pennsylvania. He is the author, with cartoonist Signe Wilkinson, of “Free Speech and Why You Should Give a Damn.” He wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
Intrigue at FSU revolves around who’s No. 2 at quarterback behind Jordan Travis
Jordan Travis is no stranger to quarterback competitions at Florida State.
The West Palm Beach native has had to prove himself worthy to others around him. Even as the Seminoles wrap up spring football camp next week with Travis as the clear-cut starter, there always will be competition.
“Jordan is our starting quarterback,” coach Mike Norvell reiterated after FSU’s second scrimmage Saturday. “He’s done a phenomenal job. You better have competition at every position. Does that push guys? Yes, and you need to be pushed. Everybody does.”
While Travis has cemented the top spot in the quarterback room, the competition between redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker and true freshman AJ Duffy has drawn interest.
“It’s exciting to see how they’re competing,” said Norvell. “Tate and AJ are showing that they are competing to be ready when their numbers are called.”
Rodemaker was thrown into the mix early as a true freshman in 2020, playing in four games with one start. Since then, it’s been the way he’s embraced the nuances of what it takes to be a college quarterback that’s impressed his coaches.
“He’s doing what I expected him to do,” said Norvell. “I saw steps last year in what he was doing, but I knew this would be a big spring for him. He’s shown confidence. … I’m impressed.”
His performance in Saturday’s scrimmage drew praise, but new offensive coordinator Alex Atkins doesn’t believe Rodemaker will challenge Travis for the starting job just yet.
“I don’t think it’s more about pushing Jordan.It’s just becoming the best quarterback he can become,” said Atkins. “Of course, we look at everything as a competition in football, and this is more of Tate becoming the best player he can become and getting better each day. Jordan is the QB, but I like to see Tate progress just like Jordan had before he was the guy.
“Competition comes with the job, but everyone’s job is to become better each day.”
Norvell has seen the transformation from Travis, who went from third-stringer to starter in two short seasons.
“He’s done a lot of things throughout his career and even the improvement he’s shown from the fall to the spring,” Norvell said. “He is in a much better place than he was at any point last year just in his skill set and understanding of the offense.
“It’s been fun to see and I’m excited about that quarterback group and the steps that we’ve seen and the competition.”
Dent shines for defense
The defense drew strong praise for its performance in Saturday’s scrimmage for the second week in a row. Again, the first team was disruptive, creating miscues and shifting momentum, including redshirt junior defensive back Akeem Dent.
“He had two big picks today and that’s what a safety does,” said defensive coordinator Adam Fuller. “I do think Akeem is feeling comfortable. Akeem needs to be put in a position and once you tell him what to do, he’s very good at doing it.”
Dent has appeared in 30 games (18 starts) during his career in the secondary. He’s coming off his best season in 2021, when he had 44 tackles with 5 pass breakups, an interception and is one of 10 defensive backs with starting experience.
“Akeem is a very talented young man,” said Norvell. “He has excellent range and speed. That playmaking ability is something that has made the transition from corner to safety [better]. It’s put him in a great spot to utilize all of those talents.
“He’s doing a good job in the run game and he’s doing a good job in the passing game. You see the confidence and communication and things that are necessary to let him play at the next level.”
Added Fuller: “At his best, he’s a multi-tool player. He can tackle, cover, make plays on the ball, blitz — he can do a lot of things. It’s just about making sure he’s confident in everything we’re telling him to do and that comes with reps, that comes with clean and concise coaching to make sure that it makes sense to him.”
Poitier makes impressive plays
While the Seminoles’ first-team offense struggled with turnovers and negative plays during Saturday’s scrimmage, Norvell praised the second team. Among those to stand out was redshirt sophomore receiver Kentron Poitier.
“Kentron Poitier had a huge catch there today in a backed-up situation,” said Norvell. “He put together some impressive plays that we saw earlier in the spring.”
Poitier has been used sparingly in the offense, with 8 catches for 61 yards in 17 games. But the 6-foot-3 wideout has shown flashes of potential throughout his first two seasons, leading some to wonder what it will take to become a consistent contributor.
“I don’t think people realize he’s still relatively new to football in the sense of having to go out there and his physical development,” said Norvell. “He’s done a great job in the weight room. When we got here, he was thrown into situations probably a little quicker than we necessarily wanted because we knew there would be a growth process.
“His first year, you would see a flash play, but for him to stack positive plays on top of each other was something he had to work at. Last year, you started seeing him do that. Now it’s time for him to let that confidence show up.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
()
Timberwolves know they need perfection to avoid play-in
Karl-Anthony Towns said the Timberwolves knew they needed to win their road game Friday in Denver “at all costs.”
That was true. A loss to the Nuggets would have all-but cemented the Timberwolves’ fate as a play-in team. At the very least, they delayed the sentencing with an impressive road win over Denver.
But the urgency must remain.
Frankly, with the corner the Timberwolves (44-34) painted themselves into by losing four out of five games prior to beating the Nuggets (46-32), they need perfection the rest of the way.
They still trail Denver by two games in the standings with four contests to play. If Minnesota can pull even with the Nuggets by season’s end, it will move into the No. 6 seed in the West via the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Nuggets, and bypass the play-in round as a byproduct.
So Minnesota needs to be two games better than the Nuggets the rest of the way. The good news for the Wolves is they’ll likely be favored in each of their remaining games, starting with Sunday in Houston. Denver, though, will likely be favored in three of its final four contests.
That’s not to say the Nuggets have any layups. On Sunday, they’ll face the Lakers — who desperately need a victory to have a chance to make the play-in — in Los Angeles. That’s one of two games Denver still has against a Lakers team currently featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Nuggets also still have a date with Memphis.
It’s certainly possible Denver could slip up twice between now and next Sunday. But asking the Nuggets to lose three times in that span is, well, unlikely. That’s why any realistic path to the Timberwolves attaining the No. 6 seed includes Minnesota winning each of its final four games.
“I’ve said it before, we need all of ’em. And we really really do need them all,” Towns said. “That’s not a thing just to say, like, we need ’em all but we really could lose two or three. We really need to win them all.”
Towns said Minnesota played with a “desperation” Friday in Denver. It’s easier to muster that in a game against the team you’re trying to chase down. Can the Wolves maintain it through four more games, three of which are against significantly inferior opponents?
“Go out, win, dominate. Just do whatever it takes to win,” Towns said. “We’re all injured, especially me. I haven’t had a break since when? When I had COVID? Just try to find some rest and rehab and everything in all the chaos in these last games and, knock on wood, stay healthy and I can find myself in the playoffs in a good spot.”
