Readers and writers: Children’s picture books celebrate parks, frogs, poems and more
Finally, there are signs of spring. So we’re beginning this roundup of children’s picture books with two by St. Paulite Sarah Nelson that celebrate parks and frogs. What better topics to remind us of Minnesota’ s glorious outdoors as we anticipate a new season.
Sarah Nelson calls her newest book, “A Park Connects Us,” a love letter to city parks inspired by “all the parks I’ve known and loved, but especially our own Como Park, where I always feel connected to our diverse community and to our beautiful shared landscape.”
With bold, colorful illustrations by British Columbia-based Ellen Rooney, “A Park Connects Us” celebrates, in rhyming text, all the things we do in parks:
Wherever we are…
However we are…
a park holds us…
and heals us
and loves us
and needs us.
Illustrations, in shades of green, show turtles and ducks being greeted by kids, people sharing food at a picnic, a park party where everyone is dancing, including the bearded man who uses a wheelchair. In an interesting graphic device, boldfaced verbs add to the book’s energy.
In the back of “A Park Connects Us,” Nelson discusses the history of park systems and the value of open space available to everyone.
In an email to the Pioneer Press, Nelson said her new book “evolved in my mind over years, beginning with my deep appreciation for parks and expanding to include the unanswered questions that often occurred to me while walking, like: ‘Who made our systems even happen?’ History is full of stories that dishearten, but the parks’ story is a story of sharing — sharing beauty, resources, and neighborhoods. I rely on parks to keep me whole in all sorts of ways.”
Nelson’s “Frogness,” published last year but getting a push now, will make kids laugh before they even open the book because of the cover illustration by Eugenie Fernandes that shows three wide-mouthed frogs perched on a kid’s head, surrounded by more frogs of all sizes sitting on lily pads.
“My head is full of frogs,” says the young narrator, who looks for frogs with his dog, Chocolate. They look under bushes, fallen trees, in the marsh … but no frogs. But as the sun sets they hear “plop” many times and “all at once,/from everywhere –/ frogs come flying.”
The boldface type follows the frogs, spreading over pages in arcs and crooked lines, echoing the frogs’ LOUD sounds.
The child goes to sleep dreaming of “frogs, and stars, and pieces of the moon.”
Both books are published by owlkidsbooks at $17.95.
“Marshmallow Clouds: Two Poets at Play Among Figures of Speech” by Ted Kooser and Connie Wanek, illustrated by Richard Jones (Candlewick Press, $19.99)
If you are going to introduce your child to poetry, you can’t get much better than Kooser and Wanek.
In this collaboration, which will appeal to older children and adults, the poets invite us to lie on our backs and let our imaginations float among the clouds.
Divided into the four elements — fire, water, air, earth — the poems range from objects, like a fireplace and a TV remote, to the seasons and the sky. One funny poem, “Why Pets Don’t Write,” begins “Parrots could, actually/but they don’t believe that’s/ any of your business…”
This is a beautiful book with poems to be savored — sophisticated enough for adults and simple enough for kids.
Their poem titled “Spring” shows the poets’ Midwestern sensibility:
“A wake of black waves foamy with pebbles
follows the plow, rolls all the way up
to the fence, slaps into the grass and trickles
back, while farther out a spray of white gulls splashes down. Spring on the prairie..”
Kooser, who lives in Nebraska, is a former U.S. poet laureate and winner of the Pulitzer Prize for his book of poems “Delights & Shadows.” Wanek, a Duluth resident, is winner of the Witter Bynner Fellowship from the Library of Congress. Her collections include “Bonfire,” winner of the New Voices Award from New Rivers Press.
“A Warbler’s Journey” by Scott Weidensaul, paintings by Nancy Lane (The Gryphon Press, $17.99)
You can count on books from the Gryphon Press to be beautiful and nature-friendly, because the publisher is Emilie Buchwald, founder and longtime publisher of Milkweed Editions.
“A Warbler’s Journey” is a lyrical prose poem that’s a joy to read. It begins in the tropics of Central America, where a family tending a coffee farm watches a warbler who lives in the forest prepare to migrate:
“All day, the warbler’s excitement grew./Finally, as the sun went down, she could/no longer contain it, and she flew — not/to her snug little roost in the forest,/ but up through the treetops, out into/the darkening sky. She flew north.”
The little “lemon yellow” bird flies day and night, through thunderstorms and other challenges, until she arrives at the Gulf Coast of North America where an African-American grandmother and her son are planting a garden from which the tired and hungry little bird eats and eats.
Farther north, a First Nation girl is ready for a big celebration because the land where her family collected blueberries and her father hunted caribou and musk oxen was going to be protected forever. She, too, is happy to see the warbler, who knows she is finally home in her ancestral nesting place where her mate is waiting.
Not only does this book tell a sweet story of the migration of one bird among many millions, it also shows that wildlife can connect children across thousands of miles.
“The Big Island: A Story of Isle Royale” by Julian May, illustrations by John Schoenherr (University of Minnesota Press, $17.95).
First published in 1968, this is a story of survival of the fittest on Isle Royale, a national park in Lake Superior.
It tells of the island’s beginning, the kinds of animals that came to populate it. Among them were the magnificent moose, who soon overpopulated the land. Then wolves arrived by floating to the island on an ice floe. The wolves created a balance by taking down old and weak moose.
Schoenherr’s illustrations show the strength and majesty of the moose, and the tenacity of the wolves.
This new edition of “The Big Island” features a new note by wolf expert L. David Mech, who writes of how two wolves fell through the ice and drowned, meaning there weren’t enough predators to keep the moose population in check. Nineteen wolves were transported to the island, and once again its moose and wolves were in balance.
“Brandon Spots a Sign” by Sheletta Brundidge (Beaver’s Pond Press, $9.99)
Sheletta Brundidge wasn’t feeling inspired to write her third book about autism.
The Cottage Grove author made national news with her book “Daniel Finds His voice,” about her youngest child, who was nonverbal. He began to use words when he heard rapper Lil Nas X’s hit country tune “Old Town Road.” Her first book, “Cameron Goes to School,” was based on her autistic daughter’s preparations for new adventure.
Now, Brundidge is touting “Let’s Go Brandon,” about what happened when her autistic second son saw his name on flags. It comes out this week, the beginning of Autism Awareness Month.
“We where in Houston in our RV, hanging out on spring break,” Brundidge recalls. “Brandon kept saying ‘Mom, I think I wanna go swim. I’m feeling brave.’ This from a kid who is afraid to take a bath. Because of his autism he has really bad social anxiety. So I ask where he got this confidence from all of a sudden. He tells me he sees a lot of flags with his name on it. I had no idea what he’s talking about until he points out the Let’s Go Brandon flags flying everywhere. My sweet little 9-year-old autistic son thought all the flags were about people cheering him on and it gave him the confidence boost he needed to try new things, like swimming, riding his bike without the training wheels and eating s’mores.”
Brandon didn’t know the flags referred to the slogan “Let’s Go Brandon,” an insult to President Joe Biden that came about when Nascar driver Brandon Brown was doing an interview and the loud crowd behind him misunderstood what he said.
Whatever your political beliefs, there’s no doubt the flags helped one little autistic boy.
“A Kid’s Guide to Saving the Planet: It’s Not Hopeless and We’re Not Helpless” by Paul Douglas, illustrated by Chelen Ecija (Beaming books, $22.95)
Meteorologist Douglas presents the daunting problems of climate change and offers realistic solutions and actions that kids can participate in now, from planting trees and vegetable gardens to buying less, going solar. and riding bikes. Interspersed with discussions of acid rain and other problems, Douglas offers vignettes of youngsters who are making a difference and climate careers they can pursue.
“You Have Feelings All the Time” and “I Love You All the Time” by Deborah Farmer Kris, illustrated by Jennifer Zivoin (Free Spirit Publishing, both $16.99)
“I Love You All the Time” is the first book in the author’s All the Time series written to reassure children that they are loved and lovable no matter the ups and downs of the day. The book emphasizes the power of consistent love from caregivers to help children develop confidence, resilience, and emotional agility.
“You Have Feelings All the Time” is a reminder that emotions are a healthy, normal part of life; some feel good and others can feel uncomfortable, but that’s OK. Written from the perspective of a caring adult speaking to a child, the book also helps young children build an emotional vocabulary.
The author is a national columnist for PBS KIDS for Parents and NPR’s Mind/Shift, as well as founder of Parenthood365.
Sunday Bulletin Board: How much will you give for these United States of America?
Then & Now
Finders/Keepers Division
KH of White Bear Lake reports: “Subject: Those Were The Days (These Are The Days).
“You never know what you’ll come across when you start going through old things in the basement. Most of it turns out to be overdue for tossing, but occasionally you come across something that catches your eye.
“Recently I came across this essay written by a Wisconsin farm girl in the late ’60s. There is enough evidence to indicate it was written for her ninth-grade English class. In the interest of full disclosure, this beautiful girl became my wife, and I’ve had the absolute privilege of being witness to, and object of, her humble generosity for more than 40 years. Following is her essay:
“‘”So let us go forth to lead the land we love, asking His blessing, knowing that here on earth, God’s work must truly be our own.”
“‘This statement, that was given by President John F. Kennedy at the time of his inaugural address, is probably an answer to the problems of the United States today.
“‘Some day soon we may see a sign like this in your paper: For Sale — One United States of America. Going out of business; I am tired.
“‘Will someone give me one thousand dollars for America? Oh yes, I see a hand. It is the greatest land of all. With this price, you get fifty states to do with whatever you like. You get all the beauty of the mountains to look on whenever you want. You can have all the fish in the ocean, birds in the sky, and animals on the earth. Will someone give me one million dollars? Oh yes, I see a hand.
“‘If you buy this land, you can have all the freedom which the United States has, all the heritage of its past and hopes of the future. You get all the industries, wealth, and minerals. Everything the United States has, you can have. Will someone give me one billion dollars? Oh yes, I see a hand.
“‘With this United States comes all the people of various ancestry from many lands. You get the poor and the rich, educated and illiterate, skilled and unskilled, black and white. You get all the problems of this troubled land. You get the problems of feeding, clothing, and educating its people. Once you buy this land you have the problem of governing and guiding everyone on the right path. Will someone give me two billion dollars? One billion? One half-billion? Oh yes, I see a hand.
“‘With this land, you get the problem of riots, and black power against white power. You get the broken cities and all its poverty. Will someone give me one million dollars? One thousand dollars? One hundred dollars? Oh yes, I see a hand.
“‘With this land you can have the burden of the growing and unpopular war which the youth fear. So now make up your mind; Do you want to buy the USA? Look at all you get. You can have the greatest, richest, freest, nation in the world facing a broken, upset, and shaky future. Will someone give me one billion dollars? One thousand dollars? Fifty dollars? Five dollars? Does anyone have two cents?’”
Puzzlin’!
Plus: Hmmmmmmmm
GRANDMA PAULA reports: “Subject: First puzzle of 2022.
“I did not get around to starting this colorful puzzle of tropical fish until the end of February. It was only a 550-piece puzzle, so I was able to finish it last night, March 15th. I couldn’t sleep, so I worked on it until the wee hours of the night.
“There was an almost-full moon last night, so that explains my being wide awake until after 1 a.m. I have a hard time falling asleep for a couple of nights when the moon reaches this stage— full or almost full. I don’t know why. Maybe somebody out there in BB land can explain how the moon affects us humans.”
Mixed messages
Emoji Division
JIM FITZSIMONS of St. Paul: “There’s a parking ramp in downtown Minneapolis that gives me a message after I feed my paid ticket into the device that allows me to exit.
“The screen on the device tells me to drive safely, but I’m not sure it means it.”
Life (and death) as we know it
KATHY S. of St. Paul: “Subject: A little girl muttering ‘Nightmare nightmare.’
“Video recently emerged of Amelia Anisovych, a beautiful 7-year-old girl, singing in an underground bunker in war-torn Ukraine, to cheer people up. Later she appeared in a theater in Poland to sing the Ukrainian national anthem for her people. As she walked out onstage, she muttered ‘Nightmare nightmare’ to steel herself for the performance.
“There is a saying that courage is not created through adversity; it is revealed. May we all face life with even a fraction of her spirit.”
What’s in a (combination) name?
ZOO LOU of St. Paul writes: “Subject: Unholy Marriage.
“What do you get when you cross a vile, manipulative ‘mad monk’ who held sway with the court of Tsar Nicholas II, and a modern, cold-blooded warmonger currently wreaking death and destruction on a neighbor? RasPutin! That name, which means ‘debauched one’ or ‘ill-mannered child’ in Russian, is a perfect description of this unholy marriage.
“To paraphrase an old adage: Vultures of a feather flock together.”
What’s in a name?
Come Again? Division
THE DIVINE MUM of Crocus Hill: “Loved this post on Twitter:
“‘My 8 yo daughter met a girl at summer camp last year named “Internet.” I said no way, that can’t be her name but my daughter has been adamant. For almost a year we’ve been having this discussion.
“‘ANTOINETTE. I just found out her name is Antoinette.’
“I shared my story of the F-Bomb, now 15.
“My son came home from kindergarten and said he had a new friend named ‘Alenxander.’ My son had some trouble with speech, so I corrected him all fall: ‘Look at Mummy’s lips: It’s ALEX-ANDER.’
“He just kept saying ‘Alenxander.’
“When he brought the class list home in preparation for Valentine’s Day, I discovered he was right all along.”
Till death us do part
An entry in the Permanent Spousal Record at the home of RUSTY of St. Paul: “My wife has many admirable skills, but cooking is not one of them. She is from a family of 10, so the cooking she learned was quantity over quality. Plus: There were four boys, so it was a sprint to finish firsts to get seconds — if there were any.
“My mother was an adventurous cook, a gourmet before that was common. I enjoy cooking, watching cooking shows, reading recipes and trying them.
“When the chef does get a night off, we eat the wife’s glop casserole, gloppy Joes, or takeout (!). My utensil of choice is a large soup spoon, so when I get served a plop of glop from a can and heat-n-eat glop from a box, I mix them together on the plate in hopes that the sum will taste better than its parts. If not, then I keep stirring them around in a circle in hopes that somehow they will go away.
“I like to cook, but I don’t like doing dishes very well. The other day I took a turn, was washing rapidly and stabbed my finger with a steak knife. The skin break was minimal, but as I am on blood thinners, a wee squeeze of my wet finger made it look like it was hanging from a tendon at the last joint.
“I rushed into her sewing room and showed her the dangle. ‘Good Lord!’ she said. ‘Do you need help!?’
“‘Oh,’ I replied, ‘I think it will be OK with some direct pressure, but I don’t think I’ll be able to finish the dishes or do them for the next week.’
“P.S.: Today I cut myself shaving and bled enough where it looked like I might need a face transplant. I thought I had it stopped, but later my wife noticed my face was still bleeding. I told her I couldn’t possibly do any dishes for a week.”
Could be verse!
Writes TIM TORKILDSON:
“Marriage is a blissful state.
“It never can grow stale
“when the husband knows he’s got
“a tiger by the tail!”
Radio Days (cont.)
Another mini-memoir from THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES “In addition to the music we played all day, our radio station was heavy into religious programming, so our Program Director had to schmooze a lot of preachers for accounts.
“One memorable day, he had some time on his hands while he was waiting for a 2 o’clock appointment with a Man of the Cloth. He and another announcer, my brother-in-law, were both victims of stage mothers and had spent their childhood performing on stage, so with our smiling receptionist as an appreciative audience, they were entertaining her with some old vaudeville tap
routines. With their hats slouched down over their ears and pants legs rolled up to show their hairy legs, they were hoofing away when the realization dawned on them that the receptionist was no longer laughing. She was rolling her eyes — gesturing frantically for them to take a quick exit. Show-biz performers always, they judiciously kept their backs to the windowed entry and ‘Shuffled Off to Buffalo’ stage left as they heard her say: ‘Good afternoon, Reverend! My, you are nice and EARLY for your appointment, aren’t you? I will page the Program Director for you.’”
Penny foolish
Or: A nickel here and a nickel there, and pretty soon you’re talking about a [email protected]@@
JIMBO of Inver Grove Heights reports: “I had a large financial gain today.
“I was due to take the ’55 Alive’ senior refresher driving class. The cost of the class was $24, but I took it online, and the price was only $23.95!
“That should help me pay for the large increase in the price of gasoline.”
Where’ve you gone, Mrs. Malaprop?
BILL OF THE RIVER LAKE: “Subject: What she said?
“The other day I was talking by phone with a relative about a recent death of a mutual acquaintance. We were discussing the various legalities and challenges that survivors may have regarding the wide variety of economic details that would have to be attended to.
“My relative stated that the survivor had to be a good ‘executioner’ to perform
their duties thoroughly.
“‘What?’ I responded. ‘Don’t you mean “executor”?’
“‘Oh, yes!’
“Words really do have meaning.”
This ’n’ that ’n’ the other
GRAMMA SHAN: “Three random recollections I have tonight after watching a movie about World War II:
“My father-in-law would never go camping, after World War II in the Pacific. His words: ‘I had enough sleeping in the open in tents in the war.’
“My dad came home from the Pacific war and would wake up in the night with my mom and walk on furniture to get to the bathroom. In the Pacific war, there were always critters on the floor of their tent and it took him some time to get past that.
“My husband, Jimmy, hated being in the rain after Vietnam. The monsoons there were so awful that they ruined the rains for him back home.
“War has so many repercussions that we can’t imagine. I love these men, and it makes me sad how the war changed them.”
Our theater of seasons
THE BICYCLE BABE of the Midway: “Subject: It’s official! Spring is Here!
“For many folks, spring’s arrival is marked by the sighting of the first American robin, or the first day when the thermometer reading is above 50 degrees.
“For us, spring officially arrived at 11 a.m.on Saturday, March 12. That’s when Conny’s Creamy Cone opened for the season. As is our custom, we arrived around 90 minutes in advance to be sure to be first in line. We have managed to be the first customers of the season for 10 years in a row, and the crew at Conny’s is always happy to see us.”
THE GRAND DUCHESS of Grand Avenue: “Subject: Spring signs!
“While some may view their first sightings of robins (some of whom we know winter over) as a sure sign of spring, I spotted a couple others that I see as also hopeful spring has finally sprung: Yesterday I spotted (1) a walker wearing flip-flops and white shorts and (2) a convertible with top down driving down Grand ahead of me!
“Yah for spring!”
Editor’s note: About our Constitution series
Government by the people takes work. Understanding the U.S. Constitution strengthens the people for the work.
Our series of explanatory columns about the Constitution began here in September with an overview by Professor John Radsan. It continued with a discussion of constitutional rights and then constitutional powers by Professors Mike Steenson and Mehmet K. Konar-Steenberg, respectively; an examination of the profound effects of the 14th Amendment’s “equal protection clause,” by Professor Joanna Woolman; then with Professor DeShayla Strachan describing how the Sixth Amendment guards against government abuse; then with Judge Mary Vasaly writing on the electoral college. It continues today with Professor Ana Pottratz Acosta writing about birthright citizenship.
The series proceeds once a month or so through spring, as Twin Cities law professors from diverse backgrounds and perspectives write about timely ideas and issues, aiming to offer foundational knowledge of the Constitution with hope of fostering civic engagement and respectful discourse on challenging topics. The views they express are the views of the individual authors.
Mitchell Hamline School of Law Professor Natalie Netzel is coordinating the columns, with editing help from St. Paul Central High junior Cayden Mayer. I thank them and our authors, and you, dear reader, for your interest in government by the people.
