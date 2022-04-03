News
Real World Economics: Unpacking latest U.S. population trends
Recent figures from the Census Bureau show that changes in the U.S. population and where we live continue to be dynamic.
Numbers from 2020 to ’21 show some states lost population while others gained. Ditto for counties and cities within states. Given what has happened in this span, looking for links between the COVID-19 pandemic and birth rates, death rates and migration is a natural impulse for an economist. COVID certainly has affected reproductive behavior, caused more death, and has changed incentives about where people choose to live. But teasing these out and forming economic threads is complicated.
Demographic forces are in constant flux from changes in social mores as well as economic factors. Some are long-term, and thus “secular” in social science jargon, or result from “structural” changes to the economy. Others are “cyclical,” linked to shorter-term boom-bust movements. Some are “exogenous,” driven by external factors like COVID or war in Ukraine, while others come from changes within the system, i.e. water-powered manufacturing in New England, the mechanical cotton picker in the South or information technology facilitating working from home. Right now we have a witch’s brew of all these factors at play — secular, structural, cyclical and exogenous.
Start with the news, reported late last month: Ramsey and Hennepin counties both lost population from 2020 to ’21, even though every other country in the 14-county metro area showed at least some growth. Since data on cities were not yet out, one cannot tell if changes in St. Paul and Minneapolis, the large cities in the two losing counties, were specifically driving the county data or not.
Both urban counties had seen strong population growth from the 2010 decennial census to the 2020 one. St. Paul was back near its mid-20th century highs. Minneapolis had gotten back to its highest count since 1970, but still some 100,000 below its peak of 522,000 set in 1950.
Outside the metro area, many Minnesota counties continued to lose population. But some smaller “micropolitan” areas, clustered around cities of less than 50,000, grew. These included Faribault-Northfield, Brainerd and Grand Rapids. More traditional regional centers, in agricultural areas but with some manufacturing base, such as Fairmont and Albert Lea, had slight losses.
These changes in Minnesota reflected national trends. Nationally, several large, congested metro areas including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C., all lost population, while Dallas, Houston and Phoenix all gained. In general, people moved from colder to warmer climates, expensive to cheaper housing, but Miami also lost people. Statewise, Texas and Oklahoma were gainers.
There is a lot to unpack here. And it is hard to separate longer-term factors from immediate dislocations due to COVID. So let’s step back and start with some basics.
Consider fertility and birth rates. The fertility rate is the number of children born in an average woman’s lifetime. The birth rate is the number of births in a year relative to the population, usually listed as live births per 1,000 people. Except for the 1930s dip during the Depression, followed by the post-World War II baby boom, these have trended downward in our nation for two centuries.
In 1800, the fertility rate was about seven children per woman. By 2020 it was 1.8. The crucial turning point is about 2.06. That is the number of children per woman needed to maintain a stable population over the long run, excluding in- and out-migration. We fell below that level in the 1970s “birth dearth,” but then were at least above 2.0 from 1995 through 2010, before dropping back to 1.88 in 2015 and then 1.8.
Understand also that there is “momentum” in population growth. If large cohorts of young families exceed those leaving their childbearing years, the birth rate can easily continue to exceed the death rate, and thus the population can continue its “natural increase,” even if the fertility rate falls below 2.0. That is what happened in the 1970s. From the mid-1970s to the early 1990s, fertility was below 2.0, but there were millions of baby boomers just getting to the age of having children. So the population continued to grow even before immigration.
Much of Europe plus Japan has seen a “negative natural increase” for some decades as fertility dropped, populations aged, and thus crude death rates rose. Our nation had not yet been to that point, but, due to COVID, deaths exceeded births in many states and cities over the past 24 months.
What many people fail to realize is how precipitously fertility rates have fallen worldwide. Again, due to momentum, the world population is not yet falling, but it will. Aging and declining populations in poor countries will be the “population bomb” of this century, not rapid population growth. Brazil’s fertility rate was still over six births per woman when I first went there in 1969. Now it is at 1.7, lower than our country and dropping.
Migration between nations also is a huge economic and population issue. But migrations within national borders also are key. The historic movement of white and Black sharecroppers from the deep South to northern manufacturing cities, or from Appalachian coal fields to Detroit, or from the Dust Bowl’s high plains to California’s fertile farms, all loom large in U.S. economic history.
Internal migration can now be technology-driven and less dramatic than Okies wending their way west on Route 66. Without the invention of cheap air conditioning, mega-cities like Los Angeles and, especially, Phoenix, Tucson, Dallas, Houston and Miami, would not have developed as they did. Even Atlanta and Birmingham would have been less attractive places for corporate businesses without A/C.
Technology intersecting with social mores has affected our local cities too. In the 1990s, townhouses were going up by the thousands in outer-ring Twin Cities suburbs like Norwood-Young America and Maple Grove-Maple Plain. Young couples bought them, often accepting long commutes inward, and planned to move to starter detached-residences when they began to have children.
But commute-times grew, average age at first marriage grew, fertility rates fell and we constructed light rail lines linking the two core cities and running down to the airport. Condos and apartment buildings along these corridors became the new boom.
That construction continues apace despite the pandemic, and quick, cheap commutes to white-collar jobs and urban social activities remain a big draw. But COVID, intersected with cheap reliable internet, has taught corporate employers that they don’t need all the bodies in one office tower in a central city. If we can work from home, why live along University or Hiawatha avenues? Why not out by a lake near Brainerd or along the North Shore? Or perhaps overlooking the haunting vistas of Southwest Minnesota’s Coteau des Prairies, where one can hook one’s computer directly to a wind turbine? That all will be a big issue.
Much more can be said about interactions between demography and the economy, including the politics of tax burdens and availability of public goods, but that must wait for a future column.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
J&K Social Welfare Department Recruitment 2022:Apply online
J&K Social Welfare Department Recruitment 2022:Apply online
Social Welfare Department Recruitment 2022, check details here, for establishment of One Stop Centre in the district under Ministry of Women and Child Development Govt. of India (GOI)
Advertisement for engagement of Human Resource with regard to SAKHI One Stop Centre(OSC).
Applications are invited from eligible candidates for participation in the selection process for below mentioned posts.
The posts are being advertised for establishment of One Stop Centre in the district under Ministry of Women and Child Development Govt. of India (GOI)
The candidate must possess Domicile Certificate issued by the competent authority on format prescribed for the purpose on or before the last date of the application form submission.
Vacancy details of Social Welfare Department Recruitment 2022:
1. Centre Administrator
2. Case Worker
3. Counsellor
4. Para Legal Personal / Lawyer
5. Para Medical Personal
6. IT Staff
7. Multiple Purpose Helper
8. Security Guard.
Important Dates:
Opening date of receipt of application forms: 01-04-2022
Closing date of receipt of application forms: 10-04-2022
Where to Apply for Social Welfare Department Recruitment 2022:
Application forms completed in all resects along with self attested copies of qualification, experience shall be submitted (Address is mentioned in official notification given below) in person or through registered post by or before 10-04-2022.
Selection Process:
Educational Qualification: 80 points
Viva voce: 20 points
Candidates who want to apply for the above-mentioned posts can check the eligibility criteria including educational qualification, experience, salary details and age limit through the detailed notification mentioned below.
MORE details Check here
On and off rain chances Sunday night through Thursday
ST. LOUIS – Multiple systems will impact the region this week bringing a few rounds of measurable rainfall. The first of these systems moves in overnight into Monday morning.
Scattered showers will move in ahead of a cold front Sunday night and last through Monday morning. Showers will shift south of the metro by mid morning but will linger across our southern counties as the cold front stalls along the Missouri-Arkansas border.
Another system will bring rain and a few storms back into the region Monday night into the first part of Tuesday.
Widely scattered showers are possible by Tuesday afternoon and evening but rain will once again become more widespread Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as another cold front comes through. Rain will then taper off through the day on Wednesday.
A second push of cooler air will come in Wednesday night which will cool temperatures down for Thursday. Gusty winds, highs in the low 50s, and maybe a few spot showers by Thursday afternoon.
Heat’s Tyler Herro revels in turning 50; Mario Chalmers’ G League run ends on high note
Tyler Herro had been waiting a while to turn 50.
The feeling, the 22-year-old Miami Heat guard said, aged well.
“Yeah, I’ve been paying attention to it the last week or so, trying to get to 50,” he said of the Heat reaching that season victory milestone with Saturday night’s 127-109 decision over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. “So, for me, it’s my first time, obviously. It feels good. Hopefully one day we can get 60 wins and keep going from there.”
For Herro, his first two seasons reduced the chances of reaching 50 wins, with the pandemic limiting the Heat’s regular season to 73 games in his rookie season in 2019-20 and then to 72 last season.
This time, the return to a traditional 82-game schedule had the Heat at 50-28 going into Sunday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.
It is the Heat’s first 50-win season since the final Big Three run with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh produced a 54-28 record in 2013-14. Since then, the Heat’s highest win total had been 48 in 2015-16.
The Heat’s 40-32 winning percentage last season would have translated into 45.6 wins over an 82-game schedule, with the Heat’s 44-29 winning percentage from Herro’s rookie season into 49.4 wins.
In addition to the NBA returning to an 82-game schedule, there also will be a truer playoff atmosphere than Herro’s first two seasons. In 2020, when the Heat advanced to the NBA Finals, the playoffs were contested in the quarantine bubble setting at Disney World, largely in the void of fans. Last year, when the Heat were swept 4-0 by the Bucks in the first round, arenas were configured for the postseason to distance most fans from the court.
“I’m just looking forward to the atmosphere in all the arenas,” Herro said, with the Heat holding the No. 1 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference and the postseason to open the weekend of April 16-17. “The stands were kind of like different last year. There weren’t really people around the court.
“So I think the atmosphere is the most what I’m looking forward to.”
Chalmers’ end game
The G League season for the Heat’s affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, ended with a 14-21 record with Saturday night’s 128-125 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff-bound affiliate.
That also meant the end of Mario Chalmers’ season with Skyforce.
Chalmers, the former Heat championship guard, joined the Heat briefly in late December on an emergency 10-day contract, but did not play. He then agreed to play with the Heat’s G League affiliate for the first time.
Chalmers appeared in 31 games for the Skyforce, averaging 11.3 points, 5.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds, making 24 starts.
Chalmers, who turns 36 in May, went out with a bang, with the Heat 2008 draft acquisition scoring 26 points, his season high, in Saturday’s loss.
With the Skyforce failing to make the playoffs, Heat two-way players Javonte Smart and Mychal Mulder returned to the Heat, although they will be ineligible for the playoff roster.
