Real World Economics: Unpacking latest U.S. population trends

Recent figures from the Census Bureau show that changes in the U.S. population and where we live continue to be dynamic.

Numbers from 2020 to ’21 show some states lost population while others gained. Ditto for counties and cities within states. Given what has happened in this span, looking for links between the COVID-19 pandemic and birth rates, death rates and migration is a natural impulse for an economist. COVID certainly has affected reproductive behavior, caused more death, and has changed incentives about where people choose to live. But teasing these out and forming economic threads is complicated.

Demographic forces are in constant flux from changes in social mores as well as economic factors. Some are long-term, and thus “secular” in social science jargon, or result from “structural” changes to the economy. Others are “cyclical,” linked to shorter-term boom-bust movements. Some are “exogenous,” driven by external factors like COVID or war in Ukraine, while others come from changes within the system, i.e. water-powered manufacturing in New England, the mechanical cotton picker in the South or information technology facilitating working from home. Right now we have a witch’s brew of all these factors at play — secular, structural, cyclical and exogenous.

Start with the news, reported late last month: Ramsey and Hennepin counties both lost population from 2020 to ’21, even though every other country in the 14-county metro area showed at least some growth. Since data on cities were not yet out, one cannot tell if changes in St. Paul and Minneapolis, the large cities in the two losing counties, were specifically driving the county data or not.

Both urban counties had seen strong population growth from the 2010 decennial census to the 2020 one. St. Paul was back near its mid-20th century highs. Minneapolis had gotten back to its highest count since 1970, but still some 100,000 below its peak of 522,000 set in 1950.

Outside the metro area, many Minnesota counties continued to lose population. But some smaller “micropolitan” areas, clustered around cities of less than 50,000, grew. These included Faribault-Northfield, Brainerd and Grand Rapids. More traditional regional centers, in agricultural areas but with some manufacturing base, such as Fairmont and Albert Lea, had slight losses.

These changes in Minnesota reflected national trends. Nationally, several large, congested metro areas including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C., all lost population, while Dallas, Houston and Phoenix all gained. In general, people moved from colder to warmer climates, expensive to cheaper housing, but Miami also lost people. Statewise, Texas and Oklahoma were gainers.

There is a lot to unpack here. And it is hard to separate longer-term factors from immediate dislocations due to COVID. So let’s step back and start with some basics.

Consider fertility and birth rates. The fertility rate is the number of children born in an average woman’s lifetime. The birth rate is the number of births in a year relative to the population, usually listed as live births per 1,000 people. Except for the 1930s dip during the Depression, followed by the post-World War II baby boom, these have trended downward in our nation for two centuries.

In 1800, the fertility rate was about seven children per woman. By 2020 it was 1.8. The crucial turning point is about 2.06. That is the number of children per woman needed to maintain a stable population over the long run, excluding in- and out-migration. We fell below that level in the 1970s “birth dearth,” but then were at least above 2.0 from 1995 through 2010, before dropping back to 1.88 in 2015 and then 1.8.

Understand also that there is “momentum” in population growth. If large cohorts of young families exceed those leaving their childbearing years, the birth rate can easily continue to exceed the death rate, and thus the population can continue its “natural increase,” even if the fertility rate falls below 2.0. That is what happened in the 1970s. From the mid-1970s to the early 1990s, fertility was below 2.0, but there were millions of baby boomers just getting to the age of having children. So the population continued to grow even before immigration.

Much of Europe plus Japan has seen a “negative natural increase” for some decades as fertility dropped, populations aged, and thus crude death rates rose. Our nation had not yet been to that point, but, due to COVID, deaths exceeded births in many states and cities over the past 24 months.

What many people fail to realize is how precipitously fertility rates have fallen worldwide. Again, due to momentum, the world population is not yet falling, but it will. Aging and declining populations in poor countries will be the “population bomb” of this century, not rapid population growth. Brazil’s fertility rate was still over six births per woman when I first went there in 1969. Now it is at 1.7, lower than our country and dropping.

Migration between nations also is a huge economic and population issue. But migrations within national borders also are key. The historic movement of white and Black sharecroppers from the deep South to northern manufacturing cities, or from Appalachian coal fields to Detroit, or from the Dust Bowl’s high plains to California’s fertile farms, all loom large in U.S. economic history.

Internal migration can now be technology-driven and less dramatic than Okies wending their way west on Route 66. Without the invention of cheap air conditioning, mega-cities like Los Angeles and, especially, Phoenix, Tucson, Dallas, Houston and Miami, would not have developed as they did. Even Atlanta and Birmingham would have been less attractive places for corporate businesses without A/C.

Technology intersecting with social mores has affected our local cities too. In the 1990s, townhouses were going up by the thousands in outer-ring Twin Cities suburbs like Norwood-Young America and Maple Grove-Maple Plain. Young couples bought them, often accepting long commutes inward, and planned to move to starter detached-residences when they began to have children.

But commute-times grew, average age at first marriage grew, fertility rates fell and we constructed light rail lines linking the two core cities and running down to the airport. Condos and apartment buildings along these corridors became the new boom.

That construction continues apace despite the pandemic, and quick, cheap commutes to white-collar jobs and urban social activities remain a big draw. But COVID, intersected with cheap reliable internet, has taught corporate employers that they don’t need all the bodies in one office tower in a central city. If we can work from home, why live along University or Hiawatha avenues? Why not out by a lake near Brainerd or along the North Shore? Or perhaps overlooking the haunting vistas of Southwest Minnesota’s Coteau des Prairies, where one can hook one’s computer directly to a wind turbine? That all will be a big issue.

Much more can be said about interactions between demography and the economy, including the politics of tax burdens and availability of public goods, but that must wait for a future column.

