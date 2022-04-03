Finance
SEO, Social Media and Online Reputation Management – The Trinity of Internet Marketing
Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media and Online Reputation Management (ORM) are sometimes confused, with the great number of people think that these three are same. Moreover, there is some obvious cross-over, the three have entirely different focuses and follow very different outcomes. Here, in this article, we are about to discuss a little more about their importance and uses.
It is said search engine optimization, online reputation management and social media are the trinity of internet marketing. Let us discuss a little about SEO, Social Media and ORM first.
Why Search Engine Optimization?
SEO is generally concerned about getting a website rank in search engines or to rank better for products and/or services related search terms. It is nothing but a process of increasing the chances of your website to be listed in the first page or first in the search results of popular search engines, such as Google, Yahoo, Bing and so forth.
- Importance of SEO: It is a viable marketing outlet that can bring your business more qualified leads as well as customers. It can have better return on investment than traditional forms of marketing, for example television and/or print advertisement. It is good for business visibility and branding. SEO can bring traffic to business and give unmatched insight into customers.
Why Social Media Marketing?
Social media marketing is a bunch of techniques and strategies for promoting awareness of a brand, publication, product, etc. (the brand, publication or product can be personal or for business), on social media, particularly by encouraging the sharing of content that help attracts the end number of people to a specific website.
- Importance Of Social Media: Social media sometimes used for marketing, especially for online marketing, then social media transformed its name as social media marketing. It can increase your brand awareness. Social media can help online marketing to validate the brands. When your company’s social media presence executed correctly, it tells customers that your company’s brand is active and focused on thriving communication with the customers. It provides a targeted way to promote your brand to your potential customers. It can boost traffic to your individual or business website, grow a huge community of fans and followers and can quickly generate new business. It can help your search ranking as well.
Why Online Reputation Management?
Online reputation management is about improving your personal or business name or good standing of your brand. This is by countering or eliminating the negative feedback found in the internet – defeating them with more positive feedback, comments or reviews to improve your credibility and customers’ trust on your name or brand.
- Importance of ORM: Online reputation is your image on internet. In these days, online reputation has become imperative for business of all types for monitoring, identifying and influencing the digital reputation of brands. It is important and not just about protecting what you already have, but using your online reputation as a part of your marketing campaign to drive new business and increase sales.
The technology around us is developing at an exponential rate. At no point in human history have we had the real capability as both organizations as well as individuals to reach, engage, interact and connect with end number of people, locally and globally, and certainly in real time. Digital media has out and out transformed the concept of modern marketing, making it more condemnatory than ever for business organization and institutions both small and large to have a voice within the online realm.
Digital media and marketing, for instance, search engine optimization, social media marketing and online reputation management have proven its value to businesses of all sizes and types by offering the following powerful features.
- Instant communication – Digital media and marketing allows real-time conversions between business and organizations and their customers and members.
- Feedback – Businesses can get qualitative and quantitative information about the things going on the targeted market by engaging and requesting for feedback.
- Advertising – Digital media provides a targeted way to promote your brand name to potential customers.
Benefits of Using SEO, Social Media and ORM
When it comes to increasing search ranking, promoting business and building positive awareness, they take lot of time and effort to build as well as maintain company’s online reputation. SEO, Social Media and ORM can give that. The benefits are:
- Help increase traffic, i.e. visitors to the targeted website and exposure.
- Encourage followers and fans.
- Improve search ranking.
- Build online reputation, build name and brand value.
- Expand business and improve sales.
- Give marketplace insight.
- Build trust and credibility.
SEO and Social Media is not online reputation management. No doubt, reputation management services include SEO and social media component. But, when it comes to comprehensive online reputation management campaigns, SEO is far from the whole story. Let us take a look at the key differences of SEO, Social Media and Online Reputation Management.
To understand the basic differences of SEO, Social Media and ORM, we need to understand the buyers’ journey. The buyers’ journey consists of three important stages:
- Awareness: The buyers can easily articulate a need or a problem, but not even aware of any possible solution. He or she likes to go to southeast Asia but may or may not have ideas where to stay or what to do there, so he or she can search for “destination in Southeast Asia,” “things to do in Southeast Asia,” etc.
- Consideration: He or she now knows to have a week to spend and a specific budget in mind, but does need to create an itinerary, like the place to visit, thins to do, food to eat, things to buy etc. He or she searches for “things to do in Hong Kong” and “motels or restaurants in Shanghai”.
- Decision: The buyer has an itinerary and needs to find particular providers in his or her destinations, like “Hyatt in Hong Kong,” “cable car in Hong Kong,” “CCTV Tower in Shanghai,” etc.
Last, but certainly not the least, online reputation management often uses what might be considered or something hardball tactics that fall outside the purview of conventional SEO and Social Media. Whether your business lives and dies by reviews on impactful online publications, then you need to optimize such sites properly and address those negative entries, like defamatory remarks, copied content, improper material etc. that you do not control.
Varying Video for Effective Law Firm Web Marketing
Video is becoming increasingly important to law firm web marketing. Website and YouTube video can help law firms with website stickiness, improve professionalism, optimize their law firm SEO and leverage social media marketing to carry their message to both their existing clients and prospective clients. Let’s consider a few YouTube statistics. YouTube, owned by Google since 2006, boasts some truly amazing metrics. For example, as of this writing, YouTube’s website states that it attracts over 800 billion unique users visits each month and over 3 billion hours of video are watched each month. 72 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube every minute, and in 2011 YouTube had more than 1 trillion views or around 140 views for every person on Earth. Clearly web video is attracting and retaining a large following.
How can you optimize your law firm marketing content for YouTube? Strength is represented in numbers and variety. Once you have created a page (or space) on your law firm website, you should also create a YouTube channel. Optimize your channel for your target prospects and make sure your description and tags incorporate the long tail keywords germane to your target audience. Leverage your law firm logo and branding to make your YouTube channel look professional and current. Then, populate both your channel and your law firm website with compelling content across multiple video mediums. For example, you can use PowerPoint Vlogs, talking head recordings (using video from your own laptop), Skype recorded videos, professionally shot and edited videos and recorded webinars. There are pros and cons with each of these videos relating to your law firm web marketing.
- PowerPoint Vlogs:These are fast and easy to create and post. You will achieve better results if your slide deck has been created by a graphic artist. Vlogs are typically a more casual type of video, and can be used to rapidly convey changes in a specific industry.
- Recorded Webinars: Webinars can be recorded and posted to your law firm website or YouTube. Shorter is usually better, as patience can wear thin for even an interesting, albeit lengthy webinar recording. Webinars offer the advantage of looking and sounding “professional”, though quality can vary based on the vagaries of the internet throughput and recording devices used on the day of the webinar.
- Talking Head Recordings:Quality varies on the recording device used and the professionalism and experience of the speaker. For example, using a built in high def camera can work well with some laptops, I usually suggest multiple practice sessions across several devices, to compare and contrast the resulting video. Make sure your background looks professional, an office background, if not cluttered, often looks best. You can also record in an empty courtroom, or on a quiet weekend, in front of a court house. This can be done with a computer or other digital recording device.
- Skype Recorded Videos:Skype interviews are often easier for the speaker because they are responding to “interview” questions and don’t need to be as rehearsed when compared to Vlogs or talking head videos. Interviewers can utilize on camera or off camera (split screen) technologies. Skype does not offer recording capabilities, a third party software solution must be used.
- Professional Videographer Videos:There are two types of these videos, those which feature or include live speakers, and those which use photos or images which convey your value proposition. The former might include a message from the managing partner or other attorneys, the latter might include images of your offices and other related law firm materials, or images pertaining to your target market.
Once you’ve added videos to your YouTube channel and website, leverage these for your social media marketing campaigns. Post, Tweet, Pin, Like, Link, Blog and Vlog your content. Push your video out to your market using LinkedIn, Facebook, Tiwtter, Google, YouTube, Pinterest, Blogs, etc. Make sure your website links and call to action are prominently noted on both your channel and each video. Vary your video and vary your content for optimum efficacy. Educational videos typically work best. One of the fastest growing areas of YouTube relates to “How To” videos. Whether you’re discussing how to how to aggressively defend lawsuits, how to mitigate liability or how to ensure driver safety, video is a great way to reach your target markets.
Remember, all of your content does not need to specifically relate to law, as long as it is professional and interesting and results in quality traffic and interaction with your target market. Note that your content will vary drastically based on your practice. For example, attorneys specializing in family law will have a different approach, look and feel than those practicing corporate litigation. Your video content should “speak” to the audience you are targeting. And when in doubt, you can create your own informal focus group, sending your video links to trusted clients, friends and colleagues for their candid feedback. If your law firm has yet to begin your video law firm web marketing initiative, there is no time like the present. If you have already begun, remember to vary your video, your content and your web marketing distribution for optimum results.
How to Mix Your Sales and Marketing Efforts – And Why You Should
A traditional sales campaign typically involves a sales force following up on new leads from website inquiries, calls for more information, purchased lead lists, and referrals. Your sales force (or perhaps that is you) makes calls on potential new customers, completes the “dog and pony show” and then continues to follow up in order to convert that lead into a sale. Usually, this effort is easily measurable. You either see results or you don’t. The process is black and white.
In marketing, measurable goals can appear a bit grayer. But they don’t have to be. Each and every time you implement a new marketing strategy, you must affirm that it is indeed measurable. Otherwise, how else will you know if your time and money was well spent? Ultimately, the key here is to actually blend your sales and marketing efforts together for maximum return on investment. When you tie these two together, measuring the end result actually becomes that much easier.
Measuring marketing efforts can be a scary thought. Just as sales people have quotas, the marketing crew needs a measure of accountability, because every dollar that you spend on creating awareness (and ultimately sales) for your business should deliver a return on that investment. Sometimes marketers get tagged as an expenditure because they’re known for spending, spending, spending. In truth, your marketers are responsible for generating the leads that are handed over to the closers.
There are ways to change this misconception. The first step is to create sales and marketing programs and initiatives that complement each other. Let’s take a look at a few ways of doing this and how you can make this work for you:
1. Brand recognition – Marketers are continually developing a brand or identity for a business, and while this may not result in direct sales, these ongoing efforts are critical in producing sales over the long haul. Consistent, strong branding messages create an image that is top of mind for your customers, so when it does come time for them to buy, they think of you and not your competitor. If you were to ignore your brand and not create a solid identity, your sales would suffer in the long run.
2. Measuring brand activity – While it’s important to create and maintain solid brand identity, in today’s economic climate, that simply isn’t enough. You must create a way to effectively measure the impact of your brand. With the emergence of online marketing and advertising, we can now actually measure this type of branding more easily. You can now add call tracking or click tracking to your online advertising campaigns and gauge to what degree your efforts are making an impact and which ones are falling flat. Don’t just assume that your brand is being recognized. Use it in ways that can measured and calculated with an ROI.
3. Marketing is the lead generation arm of sales – As mentioned earlier, the sales force typically follows up on leads, regardless of how they are generated. But how are they generated? Some may be purchased while others may result from referrals. Still, a good portion of them typically come from your advertising, PR, direct mail, and website activity that falls into a business’ marketing mix. One way to measure these efforts is to create tracking codes, distinct links, or personalized URLs (PURLs) for each marketing piece in order to quantify how many leads a particular campaign may generate. Add language to a direct mail piece like, “Mention this postcard to receive a free widget.” Or create a promotional code that is when a customer requests more information from your inquiry form on your website. These tactics will allow you to actually determine where your leads are coming from.
Marketing and sales are not separate and distinct functions. They must work in synch to be effective and powerful. You may have to get a bit more creative in how you measure ROI, but it is possible to gauge your marketing efforts just as easily as it is to be accountable for your sales tactics. If you continue to look at sales and marketing as a package instead of individual entities, your overall efforts will be easier to measure as well.
Types of Participants in Marketing Channels
Before a company undertakes the web version of marketing management and any channel partner strategy that would be involved, the person in charge should first know the basics of management training. A marketing channel is a group of exercises and other necessary tasks needed in order to transport or relocate the ownership of one product from one certain point of production to the final phase of consumption. Basically, it is the whole transfer of the merchandise from the manufacturer down right to the end user. This consists of all the people, groups and marketing activities, such as advertising and selling, that is within the process of transfer.
The process, however, can widely vary according to a number of factors like the type of industry, the channel partner strategy employed, how production is done and as well as the groups and people who are playing both against and with the manufacturer. The participants can be classified into two types: direct and indirect.
Direct Participants
Direct Participants are called as such because of their straight connection with the source or the manufacturer. They can do the whole advertising and selling of the merchandise from the producer without having to go through other means of doing the process.
The direct channel participants can be categorized into two, the merchants and the agents. Merchants are basically those who are not only direct from the company but is also within the terms of the company. Sample members are individuals from the manufacturing, producing and marketing teams. Retailers, dealers and branches of the company also fall under this category. Agents are those who have a direct connection with the manufacturer but could also be outside the terms of company. Members of this category are brokers, commission agents and other manufacturing representatives.
Indirect Participants
Indirect Participants are simply those groups and organizations that are part of the process but are out of the company’s full grip as well as the second hand source of the merchandise. They are either a whole entity of their own, when as such employed by the company but is not restricted from its own conditions, or a partner company alongside the manufacturer. The members of these groups are called facilitators because what they primarily do is “host” the selling of the product by their own means approved. They are usually chosen by the manufacturer.
The members of the group under the category are wholesalers, distributors, sales promotions agencies and advertising agencies. Some manufacturers take a different stance and employ merchandising specialists, public relations firms and transportation companies along side the first group of members to be mentioned. Other group members that are usually but not all the time used and agreed upon by the manufacturer and the selling organization involved is the use of public warehousing coupled by storage companies, Insurance firms, Service Groups and Market Research Agencies.
While most conventional means of marketing have been said, there are other functions which have not been taken and used. In fact, the creativity of the producers as well as the marketers will help these marketing channels evolve further.
