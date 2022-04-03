Finance
Short Sales – Influencing The Brokers Price Opinion (BPO)
When you do a short sale, the lender most likely will order a BPO.
BPO stands for Brokers Price Opinion and is a process by which a realtor
appointed by the lender, comes out to evaluate the property and give his “opinion”
on what the value of the property is. So the lender sends a realtor out to the
property and it’s your job to influence the BPO to come down as low as you can.
This is the whole key to a successful short sale. This is why you want the lender to
contact you, so you can meet the realtor at the front door and influence their
BPO to come in as low as possible. To build your case, the first thing you
should do is show up with a list of repairs and estimates for the property. If you
have to go get a contractor to bid a job or repair, go get one. The higher the quote,
the better. This is good evidence. The second thing you should do is show up with
a list of comps in the area that are low. Most real estate agents appreciate you
doing some of their work for them. Provide them with the lowest comps you can
find and they will decide if they want to use them or not.
When you meet the realtor on the property steps, just tell him you are the buyer and
doing a short sale on the house. Then you will proceed to walk the realtor
through the property. When you are walking through the property make sure you
point any and every repair or problem with the property. Again, you are trying to
make the value of the home come in as low as possible. If you are dealing with a
nice house with minor cosmetics, you may really have to search for problems.
Then call him the next morning to see if he was able to get the price you wanted. Sometimes they will tell you sometimes they won’t. Just ask to find out. If they won’t tell you, call the bank. Many times they will tell you. You really have no control over this process. You can encourage the BPO to come in low, but this does not always mean they will come in low.
If there is someone living in the property, you may want to ask them to leave when
the realtor comes out to do a BPO. If they can’t, just tell them to stay out
of the way. Explain to them you will be trying to make the house value look as low
as possible. They may not understand why, just tell them it is the only way to save
their house. Also, tell them not to worry about cleaning up at all, leave it the way it
is. This is the one time your house can be a mess. You need to make the value of
the property look as low as possible.
If the loan on the property is FHA or VA, they will not take less than 82% of the BPO.
Usually you can expect the BPO to be in the range of 80-90% of the
repaired value. So if you have a house that is worth $120,000 after repairs, the BPO
you would guess to be about $98,000 to $108,000. Then multiply that amount by
82% and this should give you a good estimate of what to offer. If it is not a VA/FHA
loan, then you can offer whatever you want. It is a good idea to start low, just in
case your BPO comes back lower than you thought, you can always raise the offer. It
is an educated guess to find out what the BPO will be. If it comes back
high not in your favor, sometimes you can call the loss mitigation department and
tell them the BPO is way to high. Many times they will work with you and
order another BPO. Whatever you do, don’t ever give up. If they don’t accept it,
negotiate with them some more. Ask them what they are looking for, or what they
are trying to get. Sometimes they will tell you, sometimes they won’t. Be
persistence. Be patient. Ask, ask, ask. Part of being successful in this business is
how you negotiate. You don’t ever want to be rude to them, but let them know
where you stand. Make them aware of what’s happening to the property.
Finance
Is a Debt Consolidation Loan the Best Way to Get Out of Debt?
A typical scenario for someone who is interested in consolidating their credit cards is someone who has spent foolishly and developed financially poor habits and wants someone to bail them out. And when you search online, you will find tons of ads and offers promising that they can help you consolidate your debt and save anywhere from 40-60% and lower your interest rates. Make sure you do your research before you sign on the dotted line. This article will provide tips on how to find the best ways to consolidate your credit card debt.
Before you start to think about combining all your bills into one payment, you need to commit to cut back on your spending which got you there in the first place.
You are going to have to develop good financial habits.
Your first goal should be to save money. By that I mean you should fund your emergency fund. It’s hard to pay off your debts when you have to stop those payments to pay for a broken water heater or for a fender bender. You need to have money saved up for life’s little emergencies so you can have total focus on paying off your debts.
If you are having trouble saving up 3-6 months in your emergency fund, shoot for at least $1000. That will be enough to cover most problems you may encounter.
Now to consolidate your debts…
You can apply for a low interest rate credit card and transfer all your high interest balances to the new lower rate card. The thing to watch out for when using this method is the balance transfer fees. Lately, credit card companies have been increasing these more and more. Look for the longest term possible on the balance transfer offer. You can also negotiate and ask for a longer term.
The more common method is to get a credit card debt consolidation loan. As long as you are current on your payments and have a good credit score, you should be able to easily qualify for a low interest loan. Make sure you shop around.
There are even loans available for people who do not own their homes. This option is safer because you do not risk losing your home if you default on your payments.
After you have all your options together, write them down on a piece of paper and compare them. Choose the best option. You may find that consolidating your credit cards is not the best option. You may find that you are better off paying each credit card on its own by getting your credit card company to lower the APR. If this is the case then you can start implementing a debt snowball to get those bills paid off.
Finance
Home Refinancing for People with Bad Credit – How to Avoid High Fees
Avoiding high fees when home refinancing with bad credit is as
important as finding low rates. With fees adding up to thousands of dollars,
make sure that you are getting the best deal by comparing lenders. Also
look at other types of credit to securing cash out financing.
Ask About Closing Costs And Fees
To save yourself money, research lenders before settling on a refi
loan. Request loan quotes that include information on closing costs and
fees. The APR will include the interest rate, closing costs, and any
annual fees. But be sure to also ask about early payment or any other fees.
Be aware of fees or closing costs that are included as part of the
principle. These are often labeled as “zero down” loans, but in reality you
are paying for those fees throughout the loan.
With loan quotes, know that even the fees are negotiable. You can ask
for them to be removed or eliminated. Some fees, such as the early
payment fee, are only removed if you pay an additional amount at closing.
Select Low Fee Terms
While you are researching financing companies, also take a look at how
they structure their loans. Often the lowest rates, such as interest
only or balloon payment loans, have the highest fees.
Select terms that are more favorable for low fees, such as fixed or
adjustable rates. Adjustable rates are usually the lowest costing loans
with some risk of increasing future rates.
Other Ways To Cash Out Your Equity
If you are simply refinancing to cash out part of your equity, consider
applying for different types of credit to save on fees. Second
mortgages and lines of credit have much lower closing costs than refinancing
your total mortgage. They can also be held for a shorter period, which
also saves you money.
While low fees may be your goal, be open to better financing options.
By comparing the APR, you may find that average fees can yield better
rates that will save you money. The longer you keep your loan, the more
important low rates will be.
Finance
VA Home Loans – Native American Direct Loan (NADL) Program
The Native American direct loan is provided to the veterans who are part of Native American tribes and need the loan money to construct, repair or purchase a home on federal land.
The NADL or Native American Direct Loan is a government loan program that is made available to the Native American veterans who want to improve, construct or purchase home on federal land. In order to get this veteran loan your home must be your primary residence. However, a veteran can also use this loan program to re-finance an existing Native American direct loan.
The eligible candidates for this Native American direct loan program are:
Veterans who served in the National Guard or reserve guard members who were called to active duty.
Members of the active duty service.
Current members of guard and reserve who have completed six years of reserve service.
Once discharged the commissioned officers of the public health service and the national oceanic and atmospheric administration who were active duty members are also considered for this loan program.
Period of service is a mandatory requirement in most cases. The veterans who have been discharged from their service under conditions apart from dishonorable deeds are eligible for this veteran loan program. Apart from these requirements, you must either be a Native American enrolled in an Alaskan native village or an American Indian tribe, a native Hawaiian or a Pacific Islander. You can also enjoy the benefits of this government loan program if you are married to such a person. In addition there must be a Memorandum of Understanding between the VA and the tribe. You will also require a COE or certificate of eligibility. You can get the certificate of eligibility directly from the VA officer or from a lender by using the ACE or Automated certificate of eligibility program. You need to download the application form 26-1880 from the official website, fill it and mail it to the eligibility center along with the required documents.
The maximum loan term of the Native American direct loan is generally thirty years with monthly payment dues. The rate of interest is fixed by the VA. The maximum amount provided by these Government Loans is similar to that of the single family conforming loan limit set by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. If there is any increase in the loan limit it is published annually. The revisions are based on the adjustments in the conforming loan limit of Freddie Mac.
To summarize, the basic requirements of this veteran loan program include:
The loan is only provided for the home that is the applicant’s primary residence.
The home must be equal in value to the loan amount or higher
The veteran must have enough income to meet monthly expenses, debts, mortgages and other obligations and still have enough to meet daily expenses.
The veteran must have impressive credit record.
