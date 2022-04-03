News
St. Louis firefighters begin inspecting vacant homes after death
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This weekend city firefighters began inspecting vacant homes to determine which ones may present a hazard to crews. Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson launched the inspection initiative after the death of firefighter Benjamin Polson. The young firefighter was killed when the roof of a vacant building on fire collapsed on him. The department now wants to create a database of vacant homes and their structural integrity.
St. Louis Planetarium turns blue and yellow to support Ukraine
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Lights of the St. Louis Planetarium are blue and yellow to show continued support for the people of Ukraine. It has been more than a month now since Russia launched an unprovoked brutal and horrific offensive against the neighboring nation.
Chicago Bulls drop to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 127-109 blowout loss to the Miami Heat
The Chicago Bulls entered Saturday’s game against the top-seeded Miami Heat hounded by questions about their ability to compete with the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
The game provided the same answer to those questions. With one week left in the regular season, the Bulls still can’t beat the best.
The Heat started red-hot, opening 12-for-13 from the field en route to a 127-109 victory at the United Center.
Even after ceding the early lead, the Bulls traded shots to keep their deficit within single digits until the second half. But they broke in the third quarter, slipping into a blowout after being outscored 32-22.
With the loss, the Bulls fell to sixth place in the East, a half-game behind the Toronto Raptors, and dropped to 0-17 against the top-three teams in both conferences.
“When you’re playing against elite teams, either in the West or the East, those are always barometers (and) measuring sticks of where you have to get to as a team,” coach Billy Donovan said before the game. “The Heat — this season and what they did the last few years — they’re battle tested in a lot of ways that some of our guys are not battle tested.”
The loss came in spite of high-scoring nights from All-Stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who combined for 59 points, LaVine scoring 33 and DeRozan 26.
LaVine opened the game 3-for-3 from 3-point range and finished with five baskets from behind the arc. He and DeRozan totaled 28 points in the first half while the rest of the Bulls combined for 29. It’s common for the duo to score the majority of the Bulls’ points, but relying solely on DeRozan and LaVine to take shots stagnated the rest of the offense.
Nikola Vučević was quiet in a 12-point night, making only two shots in the second half. Coby White couldn’t add any offensive assistance, going 0-for-9 while creating a defensive liability guarding Jimmy Butler. White didn’t score until he hit a free throw with less than two minutes left in the game.
Meanwhile, the Heat set up plays to purposefully switch White onto Butler, running the guard at him three times in a row in the second quarter to result in a bucket or a foul each time. Butler finished with a team-high 22 points, one of seven Heat players who scored in double digits.
Each Bulls comeback attempt was cut short. Ayo Dosunmu ended the first half by earning a flagrant foul for landing under Kyle Lowry as he took a 3-pointer, upending the Heat guard into the lap of a courtside fan.
Patrick Williams responded a bit to calls from Donovan to play with more aggression, blocking shots on back-to-back plays resulting in a pair of breakaway buckets in the first half. But while his 4-for-6 shooting was an improvement from previously timid performances, his 12 points weren’t enough to turn the tide.
The loss was only the start of a tough week for the Bulls, who play host to the Milwaukee Bucks (second in East) and Boston Celtics (third) on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
Each game previews a potential playoff matchup for the Bulls, who were firmly positioned at fifth in the East for several weeks after tumbling from the top of the conference standings to begin the calendar year.
“You have to go through some of these moments when you play against these elite teams like we’re getting ready to play these next three games,” Donovan said. “You find out what is required going against these kinds of teams.”
()
Winderman's view: Spoelstra inclined for nine even with full deck, plus Heat-Bulls thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Saturday night’s 127-109 victory over the Chicago Bulls:
— For the first time this season, and actually far longer, the Heat had all 17 players on the roster available.
— That included Caleb Martin (calf), Max Strus (shoulder) and Gabe Vincent (toe), who all had been listed as questionable earlier in the day.
— That also included Javonte Smart and Mychal Mulder, the Heat’s two-way players, who were back from the Sioux Falls Skyforce, whose G League season ended Saturday.
— No matter.
— Erik Spoelstra has shown he is inclined for nine, and that remained the case, even with additional options.
— As for the starters, it again was Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Kyle Lowry.
— The four reserves of choice again were Tyler Herro, Dewayne Dedmon, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson.
— So Martin was back in uniform, but not back in the primary mix.
— In previous years, including the Goran Dragic-for-Kendrick Nunn switches, Spoelstra had waited for the playoffs to show his full hand.
— As also was the case with some of his Hassan Whiteside maneuvering.
— That doesn’t mean there can’t still be tweaks.
— But he has found something that works.
— And has worked against a high level of competition these past two.
— Could there still be tweaks?
— Certainly.
— With Robinson leaving that door open.
— But more and more, it is becoming clear where Spoelstra’s confidence for the playoff run is being placed.
— With the Strus move providing unexpected dividends.
— Including a one-handed flush on a transition alley-oop pass from Butler in the third period.
— The reality is that Butler, Adebayo, Lowry and Herro should all be capable of bigger minutes in the playoffs, when there are no back-to-back games.
— So the thinning makes sense.
— And perhaps there is something to be said about that part of the house in order early.
— Lowry’s eighth assist moved him past Reggie Theus for 29th on the NBA all-time assist list and his ninth moved him past John Lucas for 28th.
— Butler’s first steal tied him with Dan Majerle for 16th on the Heat all-time list.
— With Adebayo called for two early fouls, Dedmon played as the Heat’s sixth man.
— Herro followed.
— The Heat opened 11 of 12 from the field before Herro’s first two shots then were blocked.
— Robinson and incent then made it nine deep.
— Butler’s 11th point moved him past Brian Grant for 18th on the Heat all-time list.
— Butler’s first offensive rebound moved him past Steve Smith for 23rd on the Heat all-time list.
— Adebayo’s 16th point moved him past Hassan Whiteside for 13th on the Heat all-time list.
— Spoelstra said pregame he was “thrilled” Hurricanes assistant Chris Caputo for getting George Washington job.
—Bulls coach Billy Donovan, on the 15th anniversary of his second Gators title, was asked pregame about his Hall of Fame chances, “If that happens, that would be an incredible honor.” Said former University of Florida Athletic Director Jeremy Foley called to remind him of title anniversary.
— Donovan, pregame, on the Heat, “they’re battled tested in a lot of ways.”
()
