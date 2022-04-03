News
Sunday Bulletin Board: How much will you give for these United States of America?
Then & Now
Finders/Keepers Division
KH of White Bear Lake reports: “Subject: Those Were The Days (These Are The Days).
“You never know what you’ll come across when you start going through old things in the basement. Most of it turns out to be overdue for tossing, but occasionally you come across something that catches your eye.
“Recently I came across this essay written by a Wisconsin farm girl in the late ’60s. There is enough evidence to indicate it was written for her ninth-grade English class. In the interest of full disclosure, this beautiful girl became my wife, and I’ve had the absolute privilege of being witness to, and object of, her humble generosity for more than 40 years. Following is her essay:
“‘”So let us go forth to lead the land we love, asking His blessing, knowing that here on earth, God’s work must truly be our own.”
“‘This statement, that was given by President John F. Kennedy at the time of his inaugural address, is probably an answer to the problems of the United States today.
“‘Some day soon we may see a sign like this in your paper: For Sale — One United States of America. Going out of business; I am tired.
“‘Will someone give me one thousand dollars for America? Oh yes, I see a hand. It is the greatest land of all. With this price, you get fifty states to do with whatever you like. You get all the beauty of the mountains to look on whenever you want. You can have all the fish in the ocean, birds in the sky, and animals on the earth. Will someone give me one million dollars? Oh yes, I see a hand.
“‘If you buy this land, you can have all the freedom which the United States has, all the heritage of its past and hopes of the future. You get all the industries, wealth, and minerals. Everything the United States has, you can have. Will someone give me one billion dollars? Oh yes, I see a hand.
“‘With this United States comes all the people of various ancestry from many lands. You get the poor and the rich, educated and illiterate, skilled and unskilled, black and white. You get all the problems of this troubled land. You get the problems of feeding, clothing, and educating its people. Once you buy this land you have the problem of governing and guiding everyone on the right path. Will someone give me two billion dollars? One billion? One half-billion? Oh yes, I see a hand.
“‘With this land, you get the problem of riots, and black power against white power. You get the broken cities and all its poverty. Will someone give me one million dollars? One thousand dollars? One hundred dollars? Oh yes, I see a hand.
“‘With this land you can have the burden of the growing and unpopular war which the youth fear. So now make up your mind; Do you want to buy the USA? Look at all you get. You can have the greatest, richest, freest, nation in the world facing a broken, upset, and shaky future. Will someone give me one billion dollars? One thousand dollars? Fifty dollars? Five dollars? Does anyone have two cents?’”
Puzzlin’!
Plus: Hmmmmmmmm
GRANDMA PAULA reports: “Subject: First puzzle of 2022.
“I did not get around to starting this colorful puzzle of tropical fish until the end of February. It was only a 550-piece puzzle, so I was able to finish it last night, March 15th. I couldn’t sleep, so I worked on it until the wee hours of the night.
“There was an almost-full moon last night, so that explains my being wide awake until after 1 a.m. I have a hard time falling asleep for a couple of nights when the moon reaches this stage— full or almost full. I don’t know why. Maybe somebody out there in BB land can explain how the moon affects us humans.”
Mixed messages
Emoji Division
JIM FITZSIMONS of St. Paul: “There’s a parking ramp in downtown Minneapolis that gives me a message after I feed my paid ticket into the device that allows me to exit.
“The screen on the device tells me to drive safely, but I’m not sure it means it.”
Life (and death) as we know it
KATHY S. of St. Paul: “Subject: A little girl muttering ‘Nightmare nightmare.’
“Video recently emerged of Amelia Anisovych, a beautiful 7-year-old girl, singing in an underground bunker in war-torn Ukraine, to cheer people up. Later she appeared in a theater in Poland to sing the Ukrainian national anthem for her people. As she walked out onstage, she muttered ‘Nightmare nightmare’ to steel herself for the performance.
“There is a saying that courage is not created through adversity; it is revealed. May we all face life with even a fraction of her spirit.”
What’s in a (combination) name?
ZOO LOU of St. Paul writes: “Subject: Unholy Marriage.
“What do you get when you cross a vile, manipulative ‘mad monk’ who held sway with the court of Tsar Nicholas II, and a modern, cold-blooded warmonger currently wreaking death and destruction on a neighbor? RasPutin! That name, which means ‘debauched one’ or ‘ill-mannered child’ in Russian, is a perfect description of this unholy marriage.
“To paraphrase an old adage: Vultures of a feather flock together.”
What’s in a name?
Come Again? Division
THE DIVINE MUM of Crocus Hill: “Loved this post on Twitter:
“‘My 8 yo daughter met a girl at summer camp last year named “Internet.” I said no way, that can’t be her name but my daughter has been adamant. For almost a year we’ve been having this discussion.
“‘ANTOINETTE. I just found out her name is Antoinette.’
“I shared my story of the F-Bomb, now 15.
“My son came home from kindergarten and said he had a new friend named ‘Alenxander.’ My son had some trouble with speech, so I corrected him all fall: ‘Look at Mummy’s lips: It’s ALEX-ANDER.’
“He just kept saying ‘Alenxander.’
“When he brought the class list home in preparation for Valentine’s Day, I discovered he was right all along.”
Till death us do part
An entry in the Permanent Spousal Record at the home of RUSTY of St. Paul: “My wife has many admirable skills, but cooking is not one of them. She is from a family of 10, so the cooking she learned was quantity over quality. Plus: There were four boys, so it was a sprint to finish firsts to get seconds — if there were any.
“My mother was an adventurous cook, a gourmet before that was common. I enjoy cooking, watching cooking shows, reading recipes and trying them.
“When the chef does get a night off, we eat the wife’s glop casserole, gloppy Joes, or takeout (!). My utensil of choice is a large soup spoon, so when I get served a plop of glop from a can and heat-n-eat glop from a box, I mix them together on the plate in hopes that the sum will taste better than its parts. If not, then I keep stirring them around in a circle in hopes that somehow they will go away.
“I like to cook, but I don’t like doing dishes very well. The other day I took a turn, was washing rapidly and stabbed my finger with a steak knife. The skin break was minimal, but as I am on blood thinners, a wee squeeze of my wet finger made it look like it was hanging from a tendon at the last joint.
“I rushed into her sewing room and showed her the dangle. ‘Good Lord!’ she said. ‘Do you need help!?’
“‘Oh,’ I replied, ‘I think it will be OK with some direct pressure, but I don’t think I’ll be able to finish the dishes or do them for the next week.’
“P.S.: Today I cut myself shaving and bled enough where it looked like I might need a face transplant. I thought I had it stopped, but later my wife noticed my face was still bleeding. I told her I couldn’t possibly do any dishes for a week.”
Could be verse!
Writes TIM TORKILDSON:
“Marriage is a blissful state.
“It never can grow stale
“when the husband knows he’s got
“a tiger by the tail!”
Radio Days (cont.)
Another mini-memoir from THE GRAM WITH A THOUSAND RULES “In addition to the music we played all day, our radio station was heavy into religious programming, so our Program Director had to schmooze a lot of preachers for accounts.
“One memorable day, he had some time on his hands while he was waiting for a 2 o’clock appointment with a Man of the Cloth. He and another announcer, my brother-in-law, were both victims of stage mothers and had spent their childhood performing on stage, so with our smiling receptionist as an appreciative audience, they were entertaining her with some old vaudeville tap
routines. With their hats slouched down over their ears and pants legs rolled up to show their hairy legs, they were hoofing away when the realization dawned on them that the receptionist was no longer laughing. She was rolling her eyes — gesturing frantically for them to take a quick exit. Show-biz performers always, they judiciously kept their backs to the windowed entry and ‘Shuffled Off to Buffalo’ stage left as they heard her say: ‘Good afternoon, Reverend! My, you are nice and EARLY for your appointment, aren’t you? I will page the Program Director for you.’”
Penny foolish
Or: A nickel here and a nickel there, and pretty soon you’re talking about a [email protected]@@
JIMBO of Inver Grove Heights reports: “I had a large financial gain today.
“I was due to take the ’55 Alive’ senior refresher driving class. The cost of the class was $24, but I took it online, and the price was only $23.95!
“That should help me pay for the large increase in the price of gasoline.”
Where’ve you gone, Mrs. Malaprop?
BILL OF THE RIVER LAKE: “Subject: What she said?
“The other day I was talking by phone with a relative about a recent death of a mutual acquaintance. We were discussing the various legalities and challenges that survivors may have regarding the wide variety of economic details that would have to be attended to.
“My relative stated that the survivor had to be a good ‘executioner’ to perform
their duties thoroughly.
“‘What?’ I responded. ‘Don’t you mean “executor”?’
“‘Oh, yes!’
“Words really do have meaning.”
THIS ITEM WOULD BE MY FIRST TRIM:
This ’n’ that ’n’ the other
GRAMMA SHAN: “Three random recollections I have tonight after watching a movie about World War II:
“My father-in-law would never go camping, after World War II in the Pacific. His words: ‘I had enough sleeping in the open in tents in the war.’
“My dad came home from the Pacific war and would wake up in the night with my mom and walk on furniture to get to the bathroom. In the Pacific war, there were always critters on the floor of their tent and it took him some time to get past that.
“My husband, Jimmy, hated being in the rain after Vietnam. The monsoons there were so awful that they ruined the rains for him back home.
“War has so many repercussions that we can’t imagine. I love these men, and it makes me sad how the war changed them.”
Our theater of seasons
THE BICYCLE BABE of the Midway: “Subject: It’s official! Spring is Here!
“For many folks, spring’s arrival is marked by the sighting of the first American robin, or the first day when the thermometer reading is above 50 degrees.
“For us, spring officially arrived at 11 a.m.on Saturday, March 12. That’s when Conny’s Creamy Cone opened for the season. As is our custom, we arrived around 90 minutes in advance to be sure to be first in line. We have managed to be the first customers of the season for 10 years in a row, and the crew at Conny’s is always happy to see us.”
THE GRAND DUCHESS of Grand Avenue: “Subject: Spring signs!
“While some may view their first sightings of robins (some of whom we know winter over) as a sure sign of spring, I spotted a couple others that I see as also hopeful spring has finally sprung: Yesterday I spotted (1) a walker wearing flip-flops and white shorts and (2) a convertible with top down driving down Grand ahead of me!
“Yah for spring!”
Band Name of the Day: Glop Casserole
News
Editor’s note: About our Constitution series
Government by the people takes work. Understanding the U.S. Constitution strengthens the people for the work.
Our series of explanatory columns about the Constitution began here in September with an overview by Professor John Radsan. It continued with a discussion of constitutional rights and then constitutional powers by Professors Mike Steenson and Mehmet K. Konar-Steenberg, respectively; an examination of the profound effects of the 14th Amendment’s “equal protection clause,” by Professor Joanna Woolman; then with Professor DeShayla Strachan describing how the Sixth Amendment guards against government abuse; then with Judge Mary Vasaly writing on the electoral college. It continues today with Professor Ana Pottratz Acosta writing about birthright citizenship.
The series proceeds once a month or so through spring, as Twin Cities law professors from diverse backgrounds and perspectives write about timely ideas and issues, aiming to offer foundational knowledge of the Constitution with hope of fostering civic engagement and respectful discourse on challenging topics. The views they express are the views of the individual authors.
Mitchell Hamline School of Law Professor Natalie Netzel is coordinating the columns, with editing help from St. Paul Central High junior Cayden Mayer. I thank them and our authors, and you, dear reader, for your interest in government by the people.
News
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to get job for these 2500 posts in Indian Navy, apply for 12th pass, will get salary Rs 67000
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to get job for these 2500 posts in Indian Navy, apply for 12th pass, will get salary Rs 67000
Indian Army Latest and New Jobs Vacancy 2022: Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 online registration will start from 29 March 2022. Shortlisting of candidates for written test and physical fitness test (PFT) will be done on the basis of percentage of qualifying examination (10+2 examination).
new Delhi. Indian Navy is inviting applications from unmarried male candidates (who fulfill the eligibility conditions prescribed by the Government of India) for enrollment as Sailors for 500 AA (Artificer Apprentice) vacancies and 2000 SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) in August 2022 batch. has been. Indian Navy SSR AA 2022 online registration will start from 29th March 2022. Shortlisting of candidates for written test and physical fitness test (PFT) will be done on the basis of percentage of qualifying examination (10+2 examination).
Important date
- Notification can be issued any time in March.
- Online applications can start from 29 March 2022.
- The last date of application will be 5 April 2022.
- Exam date and admit card date will be released soon.
Eligibility
The eligibility for application is different for different posts. Candidates can check more details by visiting the official website.
Age Range
Candidates should be born between 1st August to 31st July 2005. Candidates can check more details in the notification.
The post Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to get job for these 2500 posts in Indian Navy, apply for 12th pass, will get salary Rs 67000 appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Letters: Good to see funding for ALS research in Minnesota
ALS research
I read, with personal interest Dave Orrick’s news report, “$20M in MN ALS funding signed into law.”
My husband, Eugene Beran, died 54 years ago, at age 31, after an 18-month battle with ALS. It is good to see that funding and research continues for this dreadful disease.
Mary Beran Petron, Vadnais Heights
Oil-price politicking
Joe Biden’s decision to release 1 million barrels of oil a day from the strategic reserves for the next six months is dangerous and politically motivated.
It’s dangerous because the reserves are there for emergencies.
Politically he is attempting to dupe the American people before the midterms. Six months from now is about the same time as the midterm elections and Biden wants Americans to believe that he has solved the energy crisis. But what do you do after six months of releasing oil is over? Or does he not care because the political disaster his party faces will have ended?
This is at best a temporary solution to a problem that needs a permanent solution now.
Thomas McMahon, White Bear Lake
Cut out the intermediary
So our legislators decided to “reinsure” private health insurers for another five years. In other words, taxpayers insure the insurance industry.
The model here is financing health care, including even public programs, by out-sourcing to private insurers. The insurance industry skims a sizeable percentage for their duplicative administrative overhead, marketing, and sky-high managerial salaries, only to claim they aren’t making enough. They need a reinsurance sweetener.
Here is an idea: Cut out this hydra-headed financial intermediary by having one public-private financing agency handle the insurance for all our medical needs. Like we pay for public education and utilities. Our superior health care delivery sector (doctors, nurses, support staff) remains unaffected, except their life is simpler without multiple insurance companies looking over their shoulder. Patients are in one efficient insurance pool with negotiating clout.
That is “single-payer” and it is the basis of the traditional Medicare program. Let’s learn from success.
Joel Clemmer, St. Paul
What happened to our Timberwolves?
Whatever happened to our growling, howling Minnesota Timberwolves? They recently have morphed into a whining, whimpering basketball team. They were once a team that moved the ball, defended the perimeter, stuffed the basket and rained threes on the court. Recently, they have become a stagnant team, lack ball movement, defense and spend too much time dribbling and playing one on one. They have lost their mojo.
To paraphrase of the lyrics from “Both Sides Now.”
“But now it’s just another show. And you leave us puzzled when you go. And if you care, just let us know. Do give yourselves away. Oh but now our fans are acting strange. They shake their heads. They say we’ve changed. Well nothing’s won and nothing’s gained in playing solitaire. We’ve looked at games from both sides now. From win and lose. We’ve called time out and still somehow we believe we’ll turn it all around. We’ll reign again. We’ll give a show and soon regain our mojo back.”
Let’s play ball.
Geri Minton, Roseville
Sunday Bulletin Board: How much will you give for these United States of America?
Editor’s note: About our Constitution series
Managing Finances In Times of Pandemic
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Golden opportunity to get job for these 2500 posts in Indian Navy, apply for 12th pass, will get salary Rs 67000
Letters: Good to see funding for ALS research in Minnesota
Ana Pottratz Acosta: Citizen at birth? How does that work?
5 Important Tips to Get a Personal Loan Approved
How an 80-year-old Navy vet from Mahtomedi became a TikTok sensation
How to Plan Your Investments
Bank Holidays List : Banks are going to remain closed for 15 days in the month of April, see here the complete list of Bank Holidays
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
5 Ways To Recover Faster After A Strenuous Workout
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement4 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech4 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3