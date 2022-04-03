Finance
Terminal Wealth Dispersion, Life Expectancy and Individual Retirement Accounts
Terminal wealth dispersion is the technical term that describes the variability of the future value of investment portfolios. This inevitable variability means that no one knows what the value of their investment portfolio will be when they reach retirement age or at any time during their retirement. And the uncertainty of individual’s life expectancies compounds this problem.
Hedging against the risks associated with these two factors places an onerous burden on individuals. Although this hedging could result in a very comfortable retirement, if one can afford the hedge and their timing is right, the potential downside risk is so great that it may be deemed unacceptable by many individuals. So one has to ask “Do individuals really prefer to forgo a sure but modest retirement income and play the odds with their retirement savings in hopes of being very well off in retirement?”
With individual accounts, individuals lose the benefit of the pooling of risks. The two risks that force individuals to over-save are investment risk and the risk of living beyond the average life expectancy. In both cases the outcomes, terminal wealth and life span, are highly variable. When the risks are pooled for a large number of individuals over many overlapping life spans, the average outcomes are highly predictable, which is what makes traditional pension plans work so well.
Traditional pension plans exist, for all intents and purposes, in perpetuity. This being the case, they can build reserves during good times in the financial markets and weather the bad times, thus enabling them to make consistent payouts to retirees regardless of the timing of their retirement. Unfortunately, individuals do not get to choose their holding periods or the years of their retirement and must take whatever comes along, and what comes along might be good or it might be bad. Thus individuals must set savings goals that are sufficiently high to hedge against the risk of the average return of an investment portfolio over its holding period falling well short of that which would be expected very long term.
The relatively short duration of individual’s holding periods leave them very susceptible to the effects of market cycles, which are notoriously unpredictable in amplitude and frequency. Being broadly diversified mitigates this risk but does not eliminate it, as it’s entirely possible for a worldwide bear market to occur during one’s holding period. Then at the end of the holding period for wealth accumulation, a second holding period begins, which will be the term of retirement, and this second holding period carries the same risks as the first, but at a time in life when there is no source of income to make up for portfolio under-performance.
The other component of risk that individuals must hedge is the risk represented by the uncertainty of one’s life span, which means that individuals must aim even higher when setting their savings goals. The managers of large pension plans can depend on retirees living on average for only the average life expectancy of employees who reach retirement age. The average life expectancy for someone who reaches the age of 66 is currently 82 years, and 66 is currently the age when workers are eligible for full Social Security benefits, which makes it a reasonable baseline. Based on those assumptions, the average term of retirement would be 18 years and pension plans should only have to be funded to the extent necessary to cover the cost of this average term of retirement.
Individuals, however, don’t know how long they’re going to live, so they must over-save to ensure that they don’t run out of money before they run out of time. This need to over-save is independent of the first need, thus the need to over-save is compounded, i.e., an individual needs to save enough to cover the cost of living well beyond the average life expectancy and the targeted amount of savings at retirement age must be great enough to ensure with a reasonably high level of certainty that the actual amount on hand at retirement is at least the bare minimum necessary to get by on.
A popular estimate of the term of retirement for which individuals must plan is 30 years. Saving enough to cover the cost of a 30-year retirement is a much greater burden than saving for an 18-year retirement, but planning on a shorter retirement exposes individuals to tremendous risk. It also exposes taxpayers to tremendous risk, as individuals who outlive their savings will undoubtedly require some form of public assistance to make ends meet and are likely to become wards of the state when they become physically incapable of caring for themselves.
An individual who bases their retirement saving on living to the age of 96 but only lives to be 82 will have forgone a lot of pleasures in life, such as travel, fine dining and better vehicles, that they could otherwise have enjoyed. But many individuals just don’t have the level of income required to support the saving rate necessary to amass the wealth required to hedge against the downside of terminal wealth dispersion and the possibility of living well past the average life expectancy. For them it’s not a matter of forgone consumption, it’s a matter of going through life with the knowledge that they are likely to spend their golden years living in abject poverty and that that will be their reward for 40 or 50 years of hard work. And it gets worse!
Some economists now believe that within 15 years or so, given the current rate of health care inflation, 100% of Social Security benefits will be spent on medical expenses: Medicare Parts B and D premiums, copayments, uncovered expenses and medigap insurance premiums. If that becomes the case, anyone without substantial savings or a defined benefit pension will be looking for public assistance the day after they retire. Although this is probably a worse case scenario, there is a general consensus that individuals retiring today will need to set aside approximately $180,000 for medical expenses not covered by basic Medicare.
With the situation already at this state, adding private Social Security accounts to the mix would be like throwing gas on a fire, as individual Social Security accounts carry the same risks as other individual retirement accounts. Those who have tried to kill Social Security since its inception find private accounts very appealing. But, not so coincidentally, most of them seem to be in the enviable position of not needing Social Security to support their retirement. More recently, younger workers, too, have come to oppose Social Security, but not for the same reason as the traditional opponents. Young workers may be crushed by the growing burden of Social Security and may never receive any benefits from the system. Those who oppose Social Security simply because it’s a social program should be expending their efforts on reforming it rather than killing it.
If Social Security had been managed like a pension plan rather than the ilconceived system it is, with today’s workers paying for yesterday’s workers’ retirement, its current situation wouldn’t be so dire. Indeed, it might very well be a fully funded, functional system. CalPERS and other large public employee retirement plans have operated successfully for decades, with success being defined as being able to meet their obligations, not having an adverse effect on the financial markets, no scandalous events attributable to malfeasance by the plans’ sponsors and being free of influence from elected officials. There’s no reason that Social Security can’t also be managed in such a manner. It would literally take an act of Congress to do this, but the hardest part for Congress would be letting the system run without their interfering with its operation.
Passing off the burden of retirement to individuals was a great deal for corporations but it’s a very poor deal for most individuals, and extending individual accounts to include the Social Security system would only make a bad situation worse. It’s not a poor deal for all individuals because there will be some who can afford to save a substantial portion of their income and whose holding periods will coincide with bull markets, thus putting their wealth in the upper range of their terminal wealth dispersion, and who also live a long, healthy life. They will be the ones who benefit from over-saving and living beyond the average life expectancy, but they may end up forfeiting a portion of their wealth in the form of taxes to support the less fortunate. I don’t believe that is what the public expects from a well-conceived system.
The Success or Failure of Any SIP Plan Is in Your Hands
Investing in SIP is a very crucial task and should be followed by thorough research and analysis of every possible aspect. It is observed that if the clients are not able to get the desired output from an SIP plan, then they tend to find fault in the scheme. But, various other factors are affecting the growth and return percentage of any scheme. So, one can conclude that the triumph or failure of any of a Systematic Investment Plan depends on an investor in the first place. Clients in their haste, take investing decisions which not only make them suffer a financial loss, but demotivates them to deal further with mutual funds.
What does an SIP actually mean?
Before jumping directly to the errors, we must understand the meaning of SIP plans. In financial terms, SIPs can be termed as a method to invest in any of the mutual fund schemes by following a regular investment pattern. In layman terms, an SIP plan is an investment method which allows the clients to develop a continuous process of investing in mutual funds.
Analyzing the reasons for failure: A single factor cannot be held responsible for the failure of any scheme. There is an array of reasons which makes the clients suffer a loss in their SIP investments. The clients need to be very careful while picking up an SIP scheme and then maintaining it. Here are some following eye-opening points which would revamp your investing principles.
Investing through SIP for a short-term: Clients often take SIP investments to be equivalent to the stock market investments. So, they try to find the correct time to invest in mutual fund through SIP and redeem that investment soon. It is true that mutual funds are taken to be a proxy for the stock market, but unlike the equities, mutual fund schemes require time to show the required returns for the investments. SIP investment is a step by step process which allows the clients to follow a consistent investment strategy. However, it must be adopted for a longer duration to get the maximum returns from it.
Every SIP plan has an objective: A Systematic Investment Plan proves to be a common way through which any client can invest in a mutual fund scheme. But, each scheme has a different objective and has been launched into the market to serve some purpose. Even if an AMC launches two SIP schemes under one category, they will differ in their objectives. One might be a large-cap fund while others may deal with the diversified equity. This implies that the clients first should understand the aims of the schemes and then decide whether or not to invest in that particular scheme. If the investors put their money in a plan randomly without knowing its fundamentals, then they might have to bear a loss.
Quick returns are a far cry: SIP investment is not for the clients who want to have immediate returns from their investments. Expecting SIP schemes to deliver returns over a short period will undoubtedly lead the clients towards dissatisfaction. SIPs are undoubtedly very great plans for investing in mutual funds. However, they might allow the clients to invest in short-term schemes like liquid funds. The returns from such investments are also subtle. To attain copious returns, the clients need to keep their perspective wide and maintain their investment for quite a long spell of time.
Each investor has different needs: When we are with our friends, we discuss a lot of things from weather to trending fashion and career to investment. During those chit-chat sessions, we often discover that some of our friends have earned copious returns from their investments. And then without giving it thought, we tend to pick that scheme for deploying our money. Although those SIP plans might have proved to be a turning point in the investment cycle of our friends, it does not mean that it will benefit us too. The reason being the difference between every individual investor’s needs for investing. A particular SIP plan might prove to be beneficial for your friend as it may coincide with his/her wants. But, the same scheme might not turn out to be beneficial for you as your expectations may be different. Thus, one must identify their requirements and then invest in a SIP scheme.
Thus, by paying heed to the points mentioned above, clients can reach the heights of SIP investment that too without much efforts.
Managing Finances In Times of Pandemic
2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. It will be remembered as the year of the pandemic. Historically, it happens every 100 years. It’s just so unfortunate that we experienced it during our time.
Most people didn’t expect it coming so quickly. Even big super power countries are caught off guard and totally unprepared for the havoc brought by this pandemic. They too are struggling to contain the effect.
Millions have lost their jobs. Savings dried up, unemployment figures skyrocketed. A lot of people don’t have savings to spare. Global economies dive into recession. Debts are piling up to continue to support the people.
In good times, we usually get a recommendation to have at least 6 months worth of expenses in savings and emergency fund. In investment, we were also advised to diversify, not putting all our eggs in one basket.
However, this proves inadequate during pandemic. Who would have thought it would last for more than a year? Who would have thought it will ground all flights, put millions of people unemployed and quarantine most of the people leaving all businesses in survival mode. Eventually, most of those businesses end up closing to further cut their losses.
To those with no medical insurance and got hospitalized due to the virus, they have another problem to worry. They may survive the pandemic but left with thousands of hospital bills. During this time we appreciate the types of insurance we can avail to protect ourselves in scenario such as this.
Government around the world reacted by giving aid to their people. But they also never anticipated to give aids for several months. Those impoverished countries can only do so little to their citizen. People are left to tend for themselves and survive the pandemic.
On the other hand, the rich gets richer. They are the one with huge pile of cash on their disposal. While ordinary people are selling their assets at a loss to finance their daily needs, it’s the rich who buys them all for a profit. During sunny days, they are the one who save for the rainy days ahead. Their attitude proves very useful during this time.
The vaccine will come soon to end economic havoc this pandemic brought us. While we are still waiting, we still need to mind our expenses to make sure our savings will last till the end. Asses all your current source of income, assets and other things with value. Make sure that you managed them properly.
5 Important Tips to Get a Personal Loan Approved
You might have a smooth running life, but that in no way means that there won’t be a problem with you. You can face an emergency situation at any point of time. So, for that, you need to be careful enough. A loan at this point of time can be a savior for you. It can help you meet a financial crisis. Through a loan, you are going to get some cash that will be helpful to meet the personal needs. But getting a loan is not that simple. There are certain steps that you need to abide by so that your loan plea gets approved.
Check the Eligibility Criteria
Most of the loan providers do have an eligibility criterion. Some prefer the borrowers to be within a particular age group, generally between 21 to 65 years. Another thing that they might be checking about you is a minimum amount of earning per year. Maintain that you are not a defaulter on any of your previous loans or credit card bills.
Verify Your Credit Score
A credit score is what the lenders are going to determine before they give you a loan. So, before you apply for the loan check for the credit score so that the loan plea does not get rejected. If your scores are not good enough rectify them. This will increase your chances of getting the personal loan approved and also might fetch you attractive interest rates.
Provide Genuine Details
When you are applying for the loan, make sure to provide all details that are true to the best of your knowledge. The lenders will doubt your intentions and will cross check everything. They might consider visiting you or giving you a call personally to verify the information you have provided. So, giving them genuine details will increase your chances of getting the loan approved.
Avoid Several Applications
Aim for a realistic loan amount that is payable by you. So not ask for huge amounts because in that case the plea might get rejected. Another mistake that most people make is applying at several places. The lenders will doubt your intentions and your probability to get the loan approved will be reduced. Also, multiple applications will affect your credit scores.
Have a Stable Source of Income
Having a stable work history is sure to impress the lending institutions. If you are having a minimum of two years of experience that will be an added advantage. Try to avoid switching jobs and maintain a stable source of income.
These are some of the factors the loan providers take into consideration. So, before you apply for a personal loan, consider having a proper knowledge about the terms and conditions and work according to get the loan approved.
