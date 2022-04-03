Finance
The Best Investment Banking in Indonesia
Investment banking is a particular division of banking associated with the making of capital for governments, other enterprises, and entities. banks support in complex financial transactions.
Many extensive investments are subsidiaries of larger banking institutions, and the rest have turned into household names, such as Morgan Stanley (It was titled the Best Investment Bank in Asia for 2008 by Asiamoney magazine), Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Deutsche Bank.
Meanwhile, in Indonesia, we have Mandiri Sekuritas as the larger investment banking in Indonesia, DBSI, Citi, BNP Paribas, CIMB Securities and so on. bankers are experts that help governments, corporations, and other groups before moving forward, plan and manage their big projects, preserving their money and time by analyzing risks related to the project.
Particular Tasks of Investment Banking
Below are the particular tasks of Investment Banking.
Investment banks help in the sale of securities.
Facilitate mergers and acquisitions.
Underwrite equity securities and new debt for every type of enterprises.
Offer guidance for issuers concerning the issue and placement of stock.
Broker trades and reorganizations for both private investors and institutions.
Advice as to how much a company is worth and how best to structure an agreement, whether the client is considering an acquisition, merger, or sale.
Issuing of securities as a means of upraising money for the client groups.
Making the documentation for the Securities and Exchange Commission necessary for a company to go public.
Mandiri Sekuritas, The Largest Investment Banking in Indonesia
Mandiri Sekuritas has completed more than 35 advisory projects for different leading companies. The projects handled include PTPN 5, ASDP, Waskita Karya, PTPP, and Kawasan Berikat Nusantara.
With a reputation as a leading investment in Indonesia, Mandiri Sekuritas investment unit offers securities and financial underwriting service as follows:
Securities underwriting.
Financial Advisory.
Principal Investment.
The company also received several international and national awards, such as the Best in Indonesia for ten consecutive years from Global Finance, and Best Investment in Indonesia for three consecutive years from Finance Asia, etc.
Other Top Investment Banks in Indonesia
We can identify several tops amongst Investment in Indonesia based in Jakarta, as follows:
- PT Bank DBS Indonesia in collaboration with DBS Vickers Securities Indonesia and DBS Bank. DBSI provides a broad range of banking services comprising corporate and consumer lending, wealth management, time deposits, trade finance, savings accounts, current accounts, foreign exchange services, and money market.
- Citi has been active in Indonesia since 1968 and has an independent investment research and an equity sales team, also investment banking professionals, based in Jakarta.
- BNP Paribas Securities Indonesia has been present in Indonesia since 1970 specializes in a full range of investment products, such as Equity Research & Capital Markets, Merger, and Acquisitions, Corporate Advisory Services.
- PT CIMB Securities Indonesia was established in Indonesia since 1991 and has raised an outstanding franchise in institutional equities, especially in institutional sales, research, and trading.
The ROI of Executive Coaching
These are tough economic times. You have had to lay off people. Your organization is lean and mean. Every dollar you spend needs to have a positive impact on your business. How do you focus your limited resources to get the biggest bang for your buck? How do you justify investments in executive coaching? How do you know that the coaching is working? What is the ROI?
While some organizations dismiss executive coaching as just another flash in the pan leadership development fad, 60% of fortune 100 companies are providing executive coaching programs. In one survey of US and Canadian business managers, 85% chose executive coaching as their number one preference of leadership development. They believe that one-on-one coaching works…and they believe they should invest in their best!
N2 growth, a leading venture growth consultancy, released the results of a study that quantifies the business impact of executive coaching. The study conducted by Manchester, Inc., includes data on executive behavior change, organizational improvements achieved, and the return on investment (ROI). The study concluded that executive coaching programs delivered an average return on investment of 5.7 times the initial investment in a typical executive coaching assignment.
Specifically, 53% of executives reported an increase in productivity, 48% an increase in quality and organizational strength, 23% in cost reductions and 22% in bottom-line profitability. Other benefits reported by executives who received coaching were in the areas of better working relations with immediate supervisors, peers, direct reports and clients, improved teamwork and job satisfaction, conflict reduction and organizational commitment.
For an executive coaching investment to be successful, the development must begin with a firm understanding of the business/organizational results you want to achieve. What business goals will most likely be impacted by the individual being coached? What strengths, talents and skills can best be enhanced? What weaknesses can be mitigated? A good executive coach has developed the ability to assess, develop and provide feedback to ensure positive actions take place for both the individual being coached and for the organization.
As organizations attempt to get a better handle on dealing with the pressure of these unpredictable times, executive coaching can well be an investment which will be money well spent. Because on the real-time experience executive coaching provides, leaders gain confidence and optimism in their ability to lead people and deal with the unexpected. Leaders have a coach at their disposal to help them navigate through the ambiguity and uncertainty.
Executive coaching helps key individuals in the organization thrive not just survive. The executive coach helps executives focus and adjust to new organizational realities as they occur. The executive coach helps anchor the executive being coached to focus on… and achieve specific business/organizational outcomes… resulting in a good ROI.
Bad-Ass Bike Helmets for Teens Afraid of Brain Splatter
Many teens are too embarrassed to wear a helmet, even when they’ve had experiences wear a helmet saved them from serious injuries. Getting creative with your skater or biker helmet is the perfect way to ensure your safety and not look like a nerd in front of your friends (unless, of course, you’re going for that nerdy look). You can purchase a helmet that meets all your criteria: sleek, stylish, subtle, perhaps even bold. But you don’t have to splurge or drop too many dollars out of that wallet to get a helmet that fits your look. With a creative impulse and a bit of free time, you can craft the perfect helmet for you.
The cool kids appreciate humor and confidence. The biggest mistake a wannabe makes is that he/she tries to hard to impress, and trying too hard usually results in the person taking everything way too seriously. The reason the cool kids are cool in the first place is the fact that they look like they don’t give a damn what anyone else thinks, even though they certainly try. Remember, it’s all about appearances. To stand out, take a basic black or dark colored helmet, and transform it into something nuts. Write all over it in neon markers. Attach little wings to each end. Put reindeer antlers on the helmet if that floats your boat. The idea is to appear ahead of the game, without care, so everyone else ends up playing catch-up.
Now of course, if you’re proud of your dork-dom, that’s even better, as you can do basically whatever you want at this point (though to be honest, confident nerds are usually pretty cool at the end of the day. The self-conscious ones usually get preyed on). Turn your helmet into a Yoda or Chewbacca head from ‘Star Wars,’ or attach Spock ears and really get your nerd on. You can even go to a costume shop and pick up a fake mohawk, and glue it on to the exterior of your helmet, and look like one of those insane punks no one wants to mess with. The key is to have fun with it, go wild with your creativity, and keep that brain intact without spending a mess of time worrying about how foolish you look in a lame, standard bike helmet.
So buy a helmet, add on to one, or do whatever it takes, but don’t let that brain splatter from one missed trick or one accidental pothole collision. Having half your skull missing isn’t nearly as cool as you’d think.
Best Digital Marketing Services for Growing Your Business
Digital marketing companies are flourishing these days, because people have changed their way of searching and buying information, digital marketing companies work according to the customer’s requirement, they understand the nature of business and work accordingly. These firms should come up with unique and innovative ideas to upgrade the company’s brand image. Digital marketing requires various activities like SEO, SMO, Content Management, Ad-word etc. These organizations analyze the company’s marketing strategy and develop a plan according to the strategy. They basically use every digital platform for branding the company. These companies also develop a responsive website for a company so that they can give ideas about the company. The website gives authenticity to the company at the digital level, your website helps you to get ranking and receive feedback from customers. Nowadays, most major organizations seek help from digital marketing firms to increase sales of digital sales. These companies also analyze the company’s Google ranking and work accordingly.
Content Marketing
Content marketing aims to attract and retain consumers in order to continually build and consume relevant and valuable articles with the intention of changing or improving the behavior of consumers. Successful content is communicating the right message to your customers at the right time.
Search Engine Optimization
SEO is the process of increasing the organic ranking of the website with major search results on the search engine. The process of improving a successful search engine optimization (SEO) campaign, carefully selecting, relevant, keywords that make the on-page optimization famous for search engine algorithms Will be designed for as it will be.
Social Media Marketing
Social media marketing means social media websites such as Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Tumblr and Blog – the process of site traffic or attention through social media websites. Social networking platforms allow individuals to interact with each other and build relationships with customers. SMM essentially includes activities, including social sharing of articles, videos and images for marketing purposes..
Email Marketing
Send newsletters, create great email campaigns, and keep in touch with your contacts and consumers. Email marketing is a very important Internet marketing tool, without any successful online promotional effort, including database or bulk email marketing and newsletter services have not been completed.
Display Network
Display Network is a collection of websites – includes Google sites like Google Finance, Gmail, Blogger, and YouTube – which show AdWords ads. In order to make one of the most cost-effective forms of advertising specifically, the Display Network uses the AdWords ad network, which includes all Google websites such as Blogger, YouTube and Gmail etc. Its most cost-effective way ensures that you pay only when your campaign works out!
