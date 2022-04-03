The Best Investment Banking in Indonesia

Share Pin 0 Shares

Investment banking is a particular division of banking associated with the making of capital for governments, other enterprises, and entities. banks support in complex financial transactions.

Many extensive investments are subsidiaries of larger banking institutions, and the rest have turned into household names, such as Morgan Stanley (It was titled the Best Investment Bank in Asia for 2008 by Asiamoney magazine), Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Deutsche Bank.

Meanwhile, in Indonesia, we have Mandiri Sekuritas as the larger investment banking in Indonesia, DBSI, Citi, BNP Paribas, CIMB Securities and so on. bankers are experts that help governments, corporations, and other groups before moving forward, plan and manage their big projects, preserving their money and time by analyzing risks related to the project.

Particular Tasks of Investment Banking

Below are the particular tasks of Investment Banking.

Investment banks help in the sale of securities.



Facilitate mergers and acquisitions.



Underwrite equity securities and new debt for every type of enterprises.



Offer guidance for issuers concerning the issue and placement of stock.



Broker trades and reorganizations for both private investors and institutions.



Advice as to how much a company is worth and how best to structure an agreement, whether the client is considering an acquisition, merger, or sale.



Issuing of securities as a means of upraising money for the client groups.



Making the documentation for the Securities and Exchange Commission necessary for a company to go public.

Mandiri Sekuritas, The Largest Investment Banking in Indonesia

Mandiri Sekuritas has completed more than 35 advisory projects for different leading companies. The projects handled include PTPN 5, ASDP, Waskita Karya, PTPP, and Kawasan Berikat Nusantara.

With a reputation as a leading investment in Indonesia, Mandiri Sekuritas investment unit offers securities and financial underwriting service as follows:

Securities underwriting.



Financial Advisory.



Principal Investment.

The company also received several international and national awards, such as the Best in Indonesia for ten consecutive years from Global Finance, and Best Investment in Indonesia for three consecutive years from Finance Asia, etc.

Other Top Investment Banks in Indonesia

We can identify several tops amongst Investment in Indonesia based in Jakarta, as follows:

PT Bank DBS Indonesia in collaboration with DBS Vickers Securities Indonesia and DBS Bank. DBSI provides a broad range of banking services comprising corporate and consumer lending, wealth management, time deposits, trade finance, savings accounts, current accounts, foreign exchange services, and money market.

Citi has been active in Indonesia since 1968 and has an independent investment research and an equity sales team, also investment banking professionals, based in Jakarta.

BNP Paribas Securities Indonesia has been present in Indonesia since 1970 specializes in a full range of investment products, such as Equity Research & Capital Markets, Merger, and Acquisitions, Corporate Advisory Services.

PT CIMB Securities Indonesia was established in Indonesia since 1991 and has raised an outstanding franchise in institutional equities, especially in institutional sales, research, and trading.