The Definition of a Safe Auto Insurance Company
Back in 1993 a small group of people decided to form an insurance company called “The Safe Insurance Company”. Like most of the big insurance companies of today, this group started very small and slowly but gradually built itself up into one of the largest insurance business companies of today. They have not only grown into a big business but they have spread themselves over 14 states to date including Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. They now have a few satellite companies and at this time employee over 1,000 people.
Their specialty has always been for supplying the state minimum requirements for liability insurance and they are very well known for this because most people only want to pay the minimum rate when purchasing auto insurance.
But, of course, Safe Insurance caters to all other aspects of auto insurance coverage available, offering many types of comprehensive and collision coverage. They offer specific ways for their clients to take care of their business in the comfort of their home by offering them a pay by phone option and also a pay by online services. Due to the ease of handling your finances and budgets in these two ways, it frees much of your time to enjoy your life much more, spend more quality time with your families and friends and seek other options of enhancing your life.
Another option they offer clients is 24/7, 365 days per year accessibility. This is almost never heard of in this type of service oriented business, but clients “die for it” as it is another way to make their very busy lives easier to manage and gives them another way to live the type of life they desire and in most cases have worked very hard for.
One last unusual option they offer is the “three payment plan”. This can take the pressure off a family struggling to make ends meet each month by knowing that they can split their payments and not have to make the entire payment up front which can usually put pressure on most family’s budget.
Safe Insurance has a very unique angle on selling auto insurance. In the past, agents have been utilized as the main way to sell insurance policies. Safe Insurance has found a want to eliminate this costly way of selling insurance. They provide the “direct to consumer” method. The costs are much lower when the agent it kept out of the picture; and then the savings can be passed onto the consumer.
Safe Insurance puts most of their focus in their advertising on television and radio and print advertising. One of their newest mottos is “We keep you legal for less.” I’m sure you’ve seen it lately in one of their commercials. Look for more as this is obviously a service oriented company that is going in the right direction with their clients being their most concern.
Even though the above makes Safe Insurance the best sounding company ever, it is very important to understand that you should always get multiple quotes from other companies. It is recommended that you go to the internet and closely compare three companies before making your decisions regarding the correct auto insurance policy for your needs. Also, it is a good idea to check the financial strength of the companies you are comparing on a web site called AM Best Website. If you do all the above you will be in a better position to purchase the best auto insurance policy for you while saving you the most money.
Information About Connecticut Auto Insurance
Like every other state, auto insurance is also compulsory in Connecticut. For this state two types of coverage is required; bodily injury liability and property damage liability. Connecticut like Colorado, utilizes the “Tort” system. What this means is simple; if you cause the accident then you will have to pay. The two liabilities mentioned above protect you in the event of injury and death of the other driver. Connecticut drivers also carry “first party benefits” which includes compensation in the event of loss income, medical expenses and accidental death.
The minimum liability required by Connecticut is 20/40/10. This minimum requirement must be adhere to by all the insurance providers. The Bodily Injury Liability is the 20 & 40 while the other 10 is the Property Damage Liability. The Bodily Injury liability states that in the event of an accident, $20,000 is the coverage per person for bodily injury and $40,000 per accident per accident for bodily injury.
This will cover any expense that will arise due the accident such as injury or death that is caused by the driver at fault. It also covers the passengers in the car that was in the accident and the injured pedestrians that were on the sidewalk or crossing the road. Because of the Tort system, it’s always better to carry more than the minimum requirement to avoid paying other costs as the injured party could sue for the mishap or you could also lose your driving privileges.
The Property Damage insurance is as its name suggests paying for, property damage. Property damage is not limited to the vehicles but to other physical properties as well such as poles, buildings, walls, garage doors or fences. This includes either the cost of repair for these items or the cost to purchase new items. The state has decided that minimum coverage for this to be at $10,000.
Another form of insurance that are required for Connecticut drivers is the uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. This is because the despite that having insurance is compulsory, some drivers can’t afford it. In the event that you are involved in an accident with another motorist who is either uninsured or underinsured, this coverage will be your savior. This coverage should be $20,000 per person or $40,000 per accident matching the coverage that you took for your bodily injury liability and property damage liability.
Auto Insurance and How Green Cars Mean Cheap
Some groups of people are saying that we are killing our planet by not protecting the environment and by using up all of its resources faster than they can replenish themselves. The situation with our environment has many people talking about what should be done about the situation. It affects us all in the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat. There are many people who do not want to give up their cushy lifestyles and are too lazy to actually be a part of the growing population that does care and wants to do something to try to help by protecting the environment any way they can and help make our planet a better and healthier place to live. These people are thinking ahead about the future of our children and how this problem will affect them. No parent wants their child to grow up and be faced with conditions worse than they are today. Consumer demands are growing very fast in this area so business and industry are trying to find ways to help people benefit from living an environment free from toxins. Auto insurance companies are encouraging people to change their lifestyle to become more eco-friendly. Many insurance companies are providing cheaper auto insurance for insured drivers who purchase green cars. Current research indicates that auto owners are becoming more and more likely to purchase a green car than they were in the past because of the high cost.
With the continuing rising cost of gasoline people are now choosing green cars because of their lower emission because it will save them money on gasoline. Lower emissions will also result in less carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide being released into the atmosphere. This means we could be breathing cleaner air which is good for us and it also slows down global warning which is good the atmosphere.
By auto insurance companies lowering insurance rates and providing more discounts for drivers who purchase these energy efficient autos, the auto insurance companies are making it easier for these people to purchase a hybrid as they are still very expensive because they are still new to the market.
Research has shown that people who drive hybrids are a lower risk of getting involved in an auto accident. Because they care about things such as the health of the earth they are also more likely to be a more responsible and less reckless driver. Insurance companies see these people as being more sensible in other areas of their lives since they care so much about the environment.
Basically, auto insurance companies are rewarding people who drive low emission autos by offering them discounts on their auto insurance premium. Also, most auto insurance companies have set up some sort of carbon off-setting program. This means that they take a percentage of the price of the auto insurance policy and give the money to carbon-offsetting projects such as projects involved in the planting of trees, supporting recycling projects, educating people on the subject, and many other eco-projects.
The auto insurance company may even offer extra incentives to drivers if they utilize recycled car parts for repairs or recycling their auto if it is totaled due to an auto accident. As you can see by the information above, there are many ways of helping the environment while helping yourself as well.
4 Factual Determinants of Insurance Premiums
Without any shadow of doubt, insurance is an important mechanism that succors the individuals, states and the nation at large. You ought to or might have been maintaining one or more policies because of the peace of mind, confidence and security against financial losses that insurance proffered. Then, let me ask this question. Have you ever taken the pain of knowing the nitty-gritty of the premium you paid to the Underwriters annually, whether it’s reasonable or otherwise? The purpose of this article is to bring you to the limelight and be acquitted with the composition of the premium you paid.
Risk premium: Anyway, insurance is all about risk and in order to rate a risk appropriately the underwriter must know the degree of exposure of that property to a particular risk. So that portion of the premium that is allocated to the risk element of the cover is refers to as risk premium which accounted for about 50% of the total premium.
Expense loading: Based on the literary meaning of expenses. This is the apportionment that covers the expenses of the insurance companies like overhead, lighting and heating, rents, staff salaries etc. Conservatively, this will accounted for about 25% of the premium paid to the insurers.
Profit loading: Insurance like any other business operates on the principle of profit centre. To this end, they are in business to make an increasing profit on annual basis. Borne on this fact, the underwriter put this into consideration in charging their premium. The profit element is about 15% of the premium chargeable.
Contingency loading: As you are fully aware that the financial market is dizzy and highly volatile. And to make the situation worst, here come the issue of global economic meltdown that ravaged the whole world. Guess what, insurers behave like a seer (prophet) that is they subjected their businesses to reasonable foreseeability. That part of the premium that is used to cushion the effect of bad wealth or unfavourable business year(s) is referred to as contingency loading.
Here you are, ‘am sure you are no more a novice on factors that constitute the determination of office premium. Have a good day and see you again, your insurance intelligence is my concern.
