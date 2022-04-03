Finance
The ROI of Executive Coaching
These are tough economic times. You have had to lay off people. Your organization is lean and mean. Every dollar you spend needs to have a positive impact on your business. How do you focus your limited resources to get the biggest bang for your buck? How do you justify investments in executive coaching? How do you know that the coaching is working? What is the ROI?
While some organizations dismiss executive coaching as just another flash in the pan leadership development fad, 60% of fortune 100 companies are providing executive coaching programs. In one survey of US and Canadian business managers, 85% chose executive coaching as their number one preference of leadership development. They believe that one-on-one coaching works…and they believe they should invest in their best!
N2 growth, a leading venture growth consultancy, released the results of a study that quantifies the business impact of executive coaching. The study conducted by Manchester, Inc., includes data on executive behavior change, organizational improvements achieved, and the return on investment (ROI). The study concluded that executive coaching programs delivered an average return on investment of 5.7 times the initial investment in a typical executive coaching assignment.
Specifically, 53% of executives reported an increase in productivity, 48% an increase in quality and organizational strength, 23% in cost reductions and 22% in bottom-line profitability. Other benefits reported by executives who received coaching were in the areas of better working relations with immediate supervisors, peers, direct reports and clients, improved teamwork and job satisfaction, conflict reduction and organizational commitment.
For an executive coaching investment to be successful, the development must begin with a firm understanding of the business/organizational results you want to achieve. What business goals will most likely be impacted by the individual being coached? What strengths, talents and skills can best be enhanced? What weaknesses can be mitigated? A good executive coach has developed the ability to assess, develop and provide feedback to ensure positive actions take place for both the individual being coached and for the organization.
As organizations attempt to get a better handle on dealing with the pressure of these unpredictable times, executive coaching can well be an investment which will be money well spent. Because on the real-time experience executive coaching provides, leaders gain confidence and optimism in their ability to lead people and deal with the unexpected. Leaders have a coach at their disposal to help them navigate through the ambiguity and uncertainty.
Executive coaching helps key individuals in the organization thrive not just survive. The executive coach helps executives focus and adjust to new organizational realities as they occur. The executive coach helps anchor the executive being coached to focus on… and achieve specific business/organizational outcomes… resulting in a good ROI.
Bad-Ass Bike Helmets for Teens Afraid of Brain Splatter
Many teens are too embarrassed to wear a helmet, even when they’ve had experiences wear a helmet saved them from serious injuries. Getting creative with your skater or biker helmet is the perfect way to ensure your safety and not look like a nerd in front of your friends (unless, of course, you’re going for that nerdy look). You can purchase a helmet that meets all your criteria: sleek, stylish, subtle, perhaps even bold. But you don’t have to splurge or drop too many dollars out of that wallet to get a helmet that fits your look. With a creative impulse and a bit of free time, you can craft the perfect helmet for you.
The cool kids appreciate humor and confidence. The biggest mistake a wannabe makes is that he/she tries to hard to impress, and trying too hard usually results in the person taking everything way too seriously. The reason the cool kids are cool in the first place is the fact that they look like they don’t give a damn what anyone else thinks, even though they certainly try. Remember, it’s all about appearances. To stand out, take a basic black or dark colored helmet, and transform it into something nuts. Write all over it in neon markers. Attach little wings to each end. Put reindeer antlers on the helmet if that floats your boat. The idea is to appear ahead of the game, without care, so everyone else ends up playing catch-up.
Now of course, if you’re proud of your dork-dom, that’s even better, as you can do basically whatever you want at this point (though to be honest, confident nerds are usually pretty cool at the end of the day. The self-conscious ones usually get preyed on). Turn your helmet into a Yoda or Chewbacca head from ‘Star Wars,’ or attach Spock ears and really get your nerd on. You can even go to a costume shop and pick up a fake mohawk, and glue it on to the exterior of your helmet, and look like one of those insane punks no one wants to mess with. The key is to have fun with it, go wild with your creativity, and keep that brain intact without spending a mess of time worrying about how foolish you look in a lame, standard bike helmet.
So buy a helmet, add on to one, or do whatever it takes, but don’t let that brain splatter from one missed trick or one accidental pothole collision. Having half your skull missing isn’t nearly as cool as you’d think.
Best Digital Marketing Services for Growing Your Business
Digital marketing companies are flourishing these days, because people have changed their way of searching and buying information, digital marketing companies work according to the customer’s requirement, they understand the nature of business and work accordingly. These firms should come up with unique and innovative ideas to upgrade the company’s brand image. Digital marketing requires various activities like SEO, SMO, Content Management, Ad-word etc. These organizations analyze the company’s marketing strategy and develop a plan according to the strategy. They basically use every digital platform for branding the company. These companies also develop a responsive website for a company so that they can give ideas about the company. The website gives authenticity to the company at the digital level, your website helps you to get ranking and receive feedback from customers. Nowadays, most major organizations seek help from digital marketing firms to increase sales of digital sales. These companies also analyze the company’s Google ranking and work accordingly.
Content Marketing
Content marketing aims to attract and retain consumers in order to continually build and consume relevant and valuable articles with the intention of changing or improving the behavior of consumers. Successful content is communicating the right message to your customers at the right time.
Search Engine Optimization
SEO is the process of increasing the organic ranking of the website with major search results on the search engine. The process of improving a successful search engine optimization (SEO) campaign, carefully selecting, relevant, keywords that make the on-page optimization famous for search engine algorithms Will be designed for as it will be.
Social Media Marketing
Social media marketing means social media websites such as Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Tumblr and Blog – the process of site traffic or attention through social media websites. Social networking platforms allow individuals to interact with each other and build relationships with customers. SMM essentially includes activities, including social sharing of articles, videos and images for marketing purposes..
Email Marketing
Send newsletters, create great email campaigns, and keep in touch with your contacts and consumers. Email marketing is a very important Internet marketing tool, without any successful online promotional effort, including database or bulk email marketing and newsletter services have not been completed.
Display Network
Display Network is a collection of websites – includes Google sites like Google Finance, Gmail, Blogger, and YouTube – which show AdWords ads. In order to make one of the most cost-effective forms of advertising specifically, the Display Network uses the AdWords ad network, which includes all Google websites such as Blogger, YouTube and Gmail etc. Its most cost-effective way ensures that you pay only when your campaign works out!
My Nine Life Lessons
This one is a bit of a departure from my typical article topics.
Recently I wrote a book about what I call “good-enough contentment.” It’s an allegory about a forty-something man who is unhappy with his life. After a magical train ride, he learns to define what contentment means in nine areas of his life: career, family, health, friendships, finances, leisure, spirituality, giving, and legacy. Writing the story caused me to look back at my own life–the things I did well and the many mistakes I made. It inspired me to write about nine nuggets that I wish I could go back in time to tell my younger self. Some I would have done the same all over again, others radically different. All, however, are worth putting down in writing to spur your thinking about things you need to start, stop, or continue.
Here they are:
Career: Your career can’t take the place of family, health, leisure, and friendships – In the movie The Family Man, Nicholas Cage’s character is a hard-charging investment banker who gets to see what his life would have been like as a middle-class husband and father. He comes to realize that there’s much more to life than business. By all means, continue to vigorously pursue your career aspirations, but not at the expense of other important areas of your life.
Family: Don’t squander memories – My father worked very hard as a baker; so much so that he missed out on many family events. In his last years he told me how he regretted missing so many events and milestones with my five siblings and me. Don’t look back on your life regretting not being there for the memory makers.
Health: If you don’t decide to take care of yourself, the decision will be made for you – I had an emotional breakdown at age 30 due to running myself ragged both mentally and physically. I thought I could just keep pushing and tough things out. Wrong. I had no choice but to stop and make some changes to get myself healthy again. If you don’t focus on taking care of your health, something out of your control will happen to force you into action.
Friendships: Have a couple of friends who would help you out at 2 am, no questions asked – Recently I was on vacation when a tenant in our rental property called and said the washing machine wasn’t working. I was 3,000 miles away and couldn’t get there, so I called a dear friend who was at the rental in 30 minutes and addressed the problem. Having a couple of close friends you can rely on to help you out of a jam is worth gold. Being someone your friend can rely on is just as important.
Finances: No one cares about your finances more than you – When I graduated from college, I bought three books on investing. Those books formed the foundation for my investing discipline. At times, though, I let others who didn’t have my best interests at heart manage investments on my behalf. Now I manage every dollar myself and keep current on investment strategies. Putting your money in the hands of a paid advisor will ensure bread is put on his or her table along with your money. Do as much of this on your own as you can.
Leisure: Work/life balance means slowing down, not speeding up – I’ve known way too many people who worked 60+ hours during the week only to cram “life” activities in the weekend. They had work/life balance, but it was achieved by running 100 miles per hour. Leisure time should include time to relax and recharge, so use at least some of it to rest, and be careful about trying to fit too many things into your life.
Spirituality: Walk the talk on your beliefs – Whatever your spiritual beliefs (mine are Christian), don’t be a Jekyll and Hyde in what you say and what you do. Cursing up a storm in meetings during the work week then heading into church on Sunday just doesn’t square. It’s not about judging your belief system; it’s more about ensuring your actions align to your beliefs.
Giving: Give out of love, not out of convenience or obligation – My son loves to cook. He regularly volunteers to cook and deliver meals to families in need. He loves to give of his time and money to help families who need a hot meal enjoy his cooking. The quantity and type of giving is up to you, just do it out of love and enjoy the gratification you get in return.
Legacy: Live to your eulogy – A number of years ago I created a personal purpose statement. After a lot of soul searching, I came up with: I will work to help others to help themselves and not simply enable them. When I die, I want people to say three words at my funeral: He helped me. If you have a personal purpose or mission statement, live it. If you don’t have one, a book like The Purpose Driven Life might be helpful.
My hope is that you, my readers, might be able to glean something from my nine life lessons. If I help you do or think differently about some aspect of your life, then mission accomplished. Thank you for helping me live out my purpose statement. Oh and if you’d like to check out the book I wrote go here.
