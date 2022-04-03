Finance
The Success or Failure of Any SIP Plan Is in Your Hands
Investing in SIP is a very crucial task and should be followed by thorough research and analysis of every possible aspect. It is observed that if the clients are not able to get the desired output from an SIP plan, then they tend to find fault in the scheme. But, various other factors are affecting the growth and return percentage of any scheme. So, one can conclude that the triumph or failure of any of a Systematic Investment Plan depends on an investor in the first place. Clients in their haste, take investing decisions which not only make them suffer a financial loss, but demotivates them to deal further with mutual funds.
What does an SIP actually mean?
Before jumping directly to the errors, we must understand the meaning of SIP plans. In financial terms, SIPs can be termed as a method to invest in any of the mutual fund schemes by following a regular investment pattern. In layman terms, an SIP plan is an investment method which allows the clients to develop a continuous process of investing in mutual funds.
Analyzing the reasons for failure: A single factor cannot be held responsible for the failure of any scheme. There is an array of reasons which makes the clients suffer a loss in their SIP investments. The clients need to be very careful while picking up an SIP scheme and then maintaining it. Here are some following eye-opening points which would revamp your investing principles.
Investing through SIP for a short-term: Clients often take SIP investments to be equivalent to the stock market investments. So, they try to find the correct time to invest in mutual fund through SIP and redeem that investment soon. It is true that mutual funds are taken to be a proxy for the stock market, but unlike the equities, mutual fund schemes require time to show the required returns for the investments. SIP investment is a step by step process which allows the clients to follow a consistent investment strategy. However, it must be adopted for a longer duration to get the maximum returns from it.
Every SIP plan has an objective: A Systematic Investment Plan proves to be a common way through which any client can invest in a mutual fund scheme. But, each scheme has a different objective and has been launched into the market to serve some purpose. Even if an AMC launches two SIP schemes under one category, they will differ in their objectives. One might be a large-cap fund while others may deal with the diversified equity. This implies that the clients first should understand the aims of the schemes and then decide whether or not to invest in that particular scheme. If the investors put their money in a plan randomly without knowing its fundamentals, then they might have to bear a loss.
Quick returns are a far cry: SIP investment is not for the clients who want to have immediate returns from their investments. Expecting SIP schemes to deliver returns over a short period will undoubtedly lead the clients towards dissatisfaction. SIPs are undoubtedly very great plans for investing in mutual funds. However, they might allow the clients to invest in short-term schemes like liquid funds. The returns from such investments are also subtle. To attain copious returns, the clients need to keep their perspective wide and maintain their investment for quite a long spell of time.
Each investor has different needs: When we are with our friends, we discuss a lot of things from weather to trending fashion and career to investment. During those chit-chat sessions, we often discover that some of our friends have earned copious returns from their investments. And then without giving it thought, we tend to pick that scheme for deploying our money. Although those SIP plans might have proved to be a turning point in the investment cycle of our friends, it does not mean that it will benefit us too. The reason being the difference between every individual investor’s needs for investing. A particular SIP plan might prove to be beneficial for your friend as it may coincide with his/her wants. But, the same scheme might not turn out to be beneficial for you as your expectations may be different. Thus, one must identify their requirements and then invest in a SIP scheme.
Thus, by paying heed to the points mentioned above, clients can reach the heights of SIP investment that too without much efforts.
Managing Finances In Times of Pandemic
2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. It will be remembered as the year of the pandemic. Historically, it happens every 100 years. It’s just so unfortunate that we experienced it during our time.
Most people didn’t expect it coming so quickly. Even big super power countries are caught off guard and totally unprepared for the havoc brought by this pandemic. They too are struggling to contain the effect.
Millions have lost their jobs. Savings dried up, unemployment figures skyrocketed. A lot of people don’t have savings to spare. Global economies dive into recession. Debts are piling up to continue to support the people.
In good times, we usually get a recommendation to have at least 6 months worth of expenses in savings and emergency fund. In investment, we were also advised to diversify, not putting all our eggs in one basket.
However, this proves inadequate during pandemic. Who would have thought it would last for more than a year? Who would have thought it will ground all flights, put millions of people unemployed and quarantine most of the people leaving all businesses in survival mode. Eventually, most of those businesses end up closing to further cut their losses.
To those with no medical insurance and got hospitalized due to the virus, they have another problem to worry. They may survive the pandemic but left with thousands of hospital bills. During this time we appreciate the types of insurance we can avail to protect ourselves in scenario such as this.
Government around the world reacted by giving aid to their people. But they also never anticipated to give aids for several months. Those impoverished countries can only do so little to their citizen. People are left to tend for themselves and survive the pandemic.
On the other hand, the rich gets richer. They are the one with huge pile of cash on their disposal. While ordinary people are selling their assets at a loss to finance their daily needs, it’s the rich who buys them all for a profit. During sunny days, they are the one who save for the rainy days ahead. Their attitude proves very useful during this time.
The vaccine will come soon to end economic havoc this pandemic brought us. While we are still waiting, we still need to mind our expenses to make sure our savings will last till the end. Asses all your current source of income, assets and other things with value. Make sure that you managed them properly.
5 Important Tips to Get a Personal Loan Approved
You might have a smooth running life, but that in no way means that there won’t be a problem with you. You can face an emergency situation at any point of time. So, for that, you need to be careful enough. A loan at this point of time can be a savior for you. It can help you meet a financial crisis. Through a loan, you are going to get some cash that will be helpful to meet the personal needs. But getting a loan is not that simple. There are certain steps that you need to abide by so that your loan plea gets approved.
Check the Eligibility Criteria
Most of the loan providers do have an eligibility criterion. Some prefer the borrowers to be within a particular age group, generally between 21 to 65 years. Another thing that they might be checking about you is a minimum amount of earning per year. Maintain that you are not a defaulter on any of your previous loans or credit card bills.
Verify Your Credit Score
A credit score is what the lenders are going to determine before they give you a loan. So, before you apply for the loan check for the credit score so that the loan plea does not get rejected. If your scores are not good enough rectify them. This will increase your chances of getting the personal loan approved and also might fetch you attractive interest rates.
Provide Genuine Details
When you are applying for the loan, make sure to provide all details that are true to the best of your knowledge. The lenders will doubt your intentions and will cross check everything. They might consider visiting you or giving you a call personally to verify the information you have provided. So, giving them genuine details will increase your chances of getting the loan approved.
Avoid Several Applications
Aim for a realistic loan amount that is payable by you. So not ask for huge amounts because in that case the plea might get rejected. Another mistake that most people make is applying at several places. The lenders will doubt your intentions and your probability to get the loan approved will be reduced. Also, multiple applications will affect your credit scores.
Have a Stable Source of Income
Having a stable work history is sure to impress the lending institutions. If you are having a minimum of two years of experience that will be an added advantage. Try to avoid switching jobs and maintain a stable source of income.
These are some of the factors the loan providers take into consideration. So, before you apply for a personal loan, consider having a proper knowledge about the terms and conditions and work according to get the loan approved.
How to Plan Your Investments
Whether you are an individual or a corporate body planning your investments ahead is of at most importance. As planning your investments means planning your future financial status and meeting unforeseen with ease and confidence it has become life blood that makes your path of hardships a bed of roses. Planning your finances involve planning your inflows and outflows i.e., In short managing the entire flow of funds during a certain course of time.
Thus, it is a must for anyone to plan your investments well in hand so; that your future will be safe and you can encounter any issue with ease and comfort. A proper investment planning would make your financial distress also a bliss as you always have a surplus reserve for different unforeseen of life. The reasons for financial distress could be multitudinous but the survival rate is higher and quicker for those who are financially planned when compared to those who are not. For having a proper investment planning you must follow few but regular steps which will save you at the eleventh hour. Let us look at few steps that you must follow to cushion yourself financially and to get a tag of well investment planner.
• The first and foremost step in investment planning is to assess your income. Asses all your inflows, which must include any sort of long term or annual cash inflows that you are expecting.
• Once you assessed your cash inflows, the next major step is to set a goal that could be any specific aspect that you would like to achieve with the money you are going to save from this year onwards.
• Once you set forth your goals and assess your inflows the next step is to plan your savings. The other way planning your investments. To plan your investments well you must know what your risk coefficient is and how much profits you want to make out of your little investments. To know this you must look at variety of financial and demographic and socio- economic factors that affect you and your family’s lifestyle.
• Once you are done with the assessment of your risk coefficients and return expectations the next big leap is to set an investment strategy. Under this, you will choose among different investment alternatives that are available to you based on your risk and profit margins.
• Once you choose a basket of investment options, go with the ones that are convenient for you in terms of time horizon, maturity period and return margins and so on. Having a clear investment strategy would not only make you a good investment planner but also a supersaver to your own self and to your family at times of emergencies.
