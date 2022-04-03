Finance
Things You Need to Know About PAYDAY LOANS
Payday Loans often termed as Salary Loans or Cash advance loans are short term loans, relatively of small amount provided with the assurance to be paid back as soon as the borrower gets his salary or payday. Payday loans are generally for the time period of one or two weeks, as they are borrowed for instant need of money and are to be paid back after the next wages arrives. Borrowers need to provide a postdated cheque of the amount to be paid to the lenders. If on the very particular day the cash amount is not received by the borrower, the lenders are eligible to deposit the cheque in their respective accounts, which in case if bounces can result in a hike in the paid amount because of the cheque bounce penalties together with the effect of notice period being over. Borrowers can also use electronic mediums to receive and pay the amount.
Who are eligible to get payday loans?
Borrowers need to have a bank account and a steady source of income with their identification ids to get a payday loan, that ensures that the person is trust worthy enough to pay the loan amount back, as he is employed and earning.
Payday lenders
The payday loans are provided either by some payday loan store or the stores providing other financial services. In order to prevent the unreasonable and excessively high rates of interests over these loans by lenders, some jurisdictions limit the APR i.e. annual percentage rate that any lender can charge.
Payday compensation and refund
In some cases, the payday loan proves to be load for life, as it can reach to an extend where it becomes impossible for you to repay the whole amount you borrowed as the amount becomes unaffordable. This case generally arises when the interest rates are getting higher and higher and you are unable to pay the final amount every time. The amount generally becomes unaffordable when the only way to pay it, is to take on another loan. Sometimes the company is responsible for the situation as it provides loan to a person who already is trapped in other loans, or is not in suitable financial state, in such a case, the person can ask for a refund or compensation, after proving that the company didn’t treat him fairly. Treating unfair means suggesting wrong ideas, plans or schemes, that took the borrower at a stage where he is all surrounded by financial crises.
The borrower can prove the company was responsible for the amount getting unaffordable status for him, as it lend the loan, even after seeing the bounced cheque records, and the financial state of the borrower, the amount is now that large that it consumes more than half of his income, making it impossible for him to repay. The borrower hence can ask the compensation or refund of the amount.
The question arises now is what amount should be claimed for compensation, this totally depends on the current situation. Was it totally clear to the lender that the amount is becoming unaffordable to the customer, and if it was so then why was the lender still lending money. The amount after which the loans lend were becoming too high to get paid back by the consumer should be refunded or compensated.
Though the customer isn’t likely to get the whole amount refunded, but he can ask as much he can, and let the justice decide further. The customer first can simply ask for removing the unaffordable loans from his credit account, and a refund of all the interests he paid.
Understanding Monthly Payment Mortgage Calculators
To calculate the monthly payment of your mortgage is the most basic calculation in terms of mortgage. You can apply the same calculation for loans. That is why mortgage monthly payment calculator is also called loan payment calculator. To be safe, make sure you stay below forty percent of your net income. For example, 40% of $4,000 comes to $1,440 mortgage payment.
Here is the mortgage monthly payment formula:
payment = [P(1 + r)n r]/[(1 + r)n – 1]
Here are the amounts that you need:
– P means principal amount of loan.
– r means interest rate. To get the rate divide the interest rate by twelve months, because there are twelve months in year.
– n means the number of payments. Basically, multiply number of years by twelve months.
Suppose you want to know the monthly payment for a 30 year mortgage for $100,000 at 7% interest rate. Rate equals .00583 which is interest rate divide by twelve months, while number of payments equals 360 (30 years X 12 months). You pay $665 mortgage monthly payment per month.
Here is the actual calculation:
Payment equals [$100,000(1 + .00583)360 x 0.00583] / [(1 + 0 .00583)360 – 1]. Your monthly mortgage payment comes to $665.30. By the way, 360 is an exponent.
How to Save Money and Get Discount Life Insurance in Arizona
Before you can think about saving money on your life insurance, make sure you know what you need. Life insurance is not like bargain shopping. Buying cheap life insurance that does not adequately cover your needs will do your beneficiaries no good. In addition to undergoing grief caused by the loss of a loved one, now they are financially challenged too.
If you’re looking for a less expensive alternative when it comes to life insurance, term life is the way to go. It’s a basic insurance policy purchased for a period of time. The time is usually between 1 and 30 years. The one caveat is that if the policy expires before you do, you don’t get your money back.
On the other hand, permanent life policies, which include but are not limited to whole, universal and variable, may cost more, but it also provides more. These policies, in addition to paying your beneficiaries upon your death, can be used as an investment tool. Most of these policies pay dividends and many policies also allow you to borrow from the accrued cash value.
Universal life policies have a provision under which you may modify the amount of insurance and change the monthly premium as your needs change. They offer more flexibility. The changes, however, must be within the policy’s terms and conditions.
The difference between term and permanent policies can be thought of as the difference between renting verses owning a home. In the short run, renting an apartment may be cheaper, but when your lease is up, you walk away with nothing but rent receipts and cancelled checks. However, owning a home, on the other hand, you not only have your basic shelter, you gain equity and may use the equity in your home for a variety of things.
If you currently have a term budget, purchase term until your financial condition changes. Remember, something is better than nothing.
Top 5 Most Expensive US Cities
The signs that the economy is starting to improve are subtle, but they’re out there. Whether it’s through the slowly lowering gas prices or the fact that the housing market is starting to stabilize, the country is starting to breathe a sigh of relief that perhaps we can stop pinching our pennies quit so tightly. However, in some areas keeping a tight grip on your dollar is more than just a way to try to stay afloat in tough economic times; it’s simply the price you pay for living and having a mortgage in an expensive city.
Each quarter, the Council for Community Economic Research (C2ER) produces a Cost of Living Index that measures the average cost of living in metropolitan cities across the United States. To compile the data, the C2ER gathered approximately 60 different items that were common to a variety of metro areas, from groceries to medical and housing costs. From that, the C2ER compares the price of these items and calculates an index number. An index number above 100 indicates a higher-than-average cost of living. For example, if you make $100,000 in t he average city, you would need to make $121,000 in Seattle which has a rating of 1-1.21.
Following are the top 5 most expensive cities in the U.S.
5. Boston, MA 1-1.30
Boston is one of the most desirable cities to live in on the East coast. It’s a comfortable city that takes great pride in its historic charm and beauty. The city boasts the nation’s largest concentration of colleges (so they’re an educated and studious city), an extensive public transportation system, and some of the best cultural attractions in the U.S. However, one of the downsides to a city with such a wide range of culture, history and charm for its inhabitants is the high-dollar home cost. The reason for Boston making it to number 5 on our list is almost entirely a factor if their housing prices.
4. Washington DC 1-1.38
Washington DC – our nation’s capital – has one of the strongest job markets in our country. This is largely in part to the amount of government employers and contracts based in the city. This plus the central location make it a highly desirable place in which to live. Keep in mind, though the average price for a one-bedroom apartment is approximately $1,100 per month – quite a bit for a small space. But you’re paying for the location and the luxury. Add the mild winters and gorgeous summers, the national museums and the variety of activities available year-round and it becomes clear why Washington DC is number four on the list.
3. Los Angeles, CA 1-1.40
Los Angeles – home to celebrities, movie stars, glamour, and thousands of hopes and dreams of affluence gilded with gold. Everyone has entertained the idea of moving to LA to “make it.” It’s the hot spot of Los Angeles and anyone who is anyone has lived or worked there at some point in their career. While southern California may be the very embodiment of excess and luxury, it’s also home to such family-friendly places like Disney World, Magic Mountain, Universal Studios, Knott’s Berry Farm. Overall, the general cost of living in Los Angeles can be rather affordable, the surrounding areas like Bel Air and Beverly Hills, and the lack of public transportation really drives up the cost of living and the home prices as well.
2. San Francisco, CA 1-1.62
San Francisco – Los Angeles’ cool northern brother. The vibe of northern California is much more relaxed and friendly than its southern counterpart. The greenery, the cooler climates, the views all enhances the lassiez-faire vibe of the city. It’s a big city with a culturally-diverse community which means more places to explore, more sights to see and definitely more delicious foods! Living in San Francisco means plenty of access to outdoor activities, an active nightlife and a laid-back atmosphere. However, the technology boom has made it a highly sought after location for people and companies around the globe – pushing the already expensive cost of buying a home even higher as product falls short of demand.
1. New York, NY 1-2.17
Does it come as much of a surprise that New York comes in at number one on the list of most expensive US cities to live in? It’s one of the most famous cities forever immortalized in movies, comics, cartoons, and the hearts of millions around the world. The Big Apple wins the top spot on the list because of the outrageous housing market for both renters and buyers. On average, NYC has an average home price of $1.1 million while an average apartment can cost renters $3,400 per month. While it may seem outrageous, the price of having a place to hang your hat is worth it when you have places like Central Park, Broadway, Yankee stadium, or some of the world’s best museums at your disposal.
The thread that ties these cities together is not location or the amenities; it’s the cost of owning or renting a home. Home buyers looking to stop renting or current home owners looking to take advantage of historically low interest rates should look no further than Quicken Loans. Whether you’re looking for a dream home in the city of angels or the city that never sleeps, one of our highly trained mortgage experts help you finance a new home loan or refinance your existing loan.
